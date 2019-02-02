WCLV Program Guide 02-02-2019

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Serenade No. 12 in C Minor for winds, K. 388 Harmonie de l'Orchestre des Champs Elysees Philippe Herreweghe, conductor Album: Philippe Herreweghe Edition Harmonia Mundi 2908123 Music: 4:29

Rick Sowash: Seasonal Breezes Sylvan Trio: Suzanne Bona, flute; Josh Aerie, cello; Greg Kostraba, piano First Congregational Church, Webster Groves, MO Music: 13:53

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; James Ross, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, University of Maryland, College Park, MD Music: 11:34

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 5 In G Major, K. 283 Micah McLaurin, piano Gilmore International Keyboard Festival 2016, Stetson Chapel, Kalamazoo College, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 17:05

Robert Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 94; II. Einfach, innig (idyllic) Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Sandra Rivers, piano Album: Bravura Music Sony 39133 Music: 4:21

Edvard Grieg: Selections from Lyric Pieces Joyce Yang, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 9:21

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in D minor, Op. 120 Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Otto Tausk, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 28:06

Traditional (arr. Andre Thomas): Go Where I Send Thee St. Olaf Choir; Anton Armstrong, conductor 2018 St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Center Auditorium, Northfield, MN Music: 3:34

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:00:30 Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings Op 20 Meliora String Quartet Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80142 31:50

02:34:09 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 Op 28 Murray Perahia, piano Sony 732646 24:11

03:00:33 Eduard Tubin: Symphony No. 5 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80585 28:37

03:34:18 Nikolai Miaskovsky: Cello Sonata No.2 Op 81 Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 120 23:12

03:59:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 K 595 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 15498 32:14

04:35:35 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 446715 48:54

05:26:53 Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' Op 50 Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463265 20:24

05:48:14 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata ‘Elector No. 1’ Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 9:59

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas cubanas (selection) Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 001593702

06:08:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Overture (Suite) No. 2 in b Le Concert des Nations (The Concert of Nations) Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9890

06:36:02 Federico Moreno Torroba: Puertas de Madrid Fernando Colás; Javier Grande, guitars; Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Salamanca Jorge Ledezma Bradley Verso 2013

06:55:31 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on a Domenico Scarlatti Sontata Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

06:56:59 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Sanz's Canarios Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

07:00:42 Remo Pignoni: Por el sur (By the South) Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

07:02:59 Remo Pignoni: Como queriendo (Like Loving) Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

07:05:06 Osmar Maderna: Lluvia de estrellas (Rain of Stars) Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012

07:07:43 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F, Op. 50 Philippe Quint, violin; Orquesta Sinfónica de Mineria Carlos Miguel Prieto Avanticlassic 10362

07:18:23 Federico Garcia Lorca: Trece canciones españolas antiguas (13 Old Spanish Songs) Teresa Berganza, mezzo soprano; Narciso Yepes, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 426602

07:51:34 Ricardo Castro: Intermezzo de Atzimba Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21004

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Modest Mussorgsky: In the Village Vovka Ashkenazy, piano Album: Mussorgsky Songs, Vol. 4 Conifer 51274 Music: 4:28

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fantasia in C Minor, Op. 80 Lori Sims, piano; Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Westminster Choir; Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chorus; Joe Miller, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, Charleston Gaillard Center, Charleston, SC Music: 18:46

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Jessie J. Marshall from Tallahassee, FL Music: 8:13

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Major, Op. 116, No. 4 Adagio Emanuel Ax, piano Album: Brahms Fantasies Op. 116 Piano Pieces Op. 119 Piano Sonata No. 2 Op. 2 Sony 69284 Music: 4:37

Modest Mussorgsky (arr. Rimsky-Korsakov): Night on Bald Mountain Los Angeles Philharmonic; Lionel Bringuier, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 11:47

Frederic Chopin: Preludes Op. 28 No 2, 7, 16 Rafal Blechacz, piano Album: Chopin: The Complete Preludes DG 10870 Music: 4:18

Franz Strauss Nocturno for Horn Addison Maye-Saxon, trombone; Benjamin Krasner, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St Paul, MN Music: 6:06

C.P.E. Bach: Flute Sonata in A minor (excerpt) Addison Maye-Saxon, trombone; Benjamin Krasner, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St Paul, MN Music: 7:24

Wang Jie: Symphony No. 1 "Awakening" Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 12:19

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne, Op. 27, No. 2 Alexander Gavrylyuk, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 5:45

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:11 Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 3:23

10:07:55 George Gershwin: Cuban Overture Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 10:04

10:21:28 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite Op 40 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 19:49

10:44:16 Frank Churchill: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs: Medley Tracy Dahl, soprano Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80196 12:10

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Scott Joplin’s Life ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:30 David N. Baker: Blues (Deliver My Soul) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 4:11

11:15:06 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Sonata No. 23 Op 57 Evgeny Kissin, piano DeutGram 4797581 11:01

11:28:06 Fritz Kreisler: Tambourin chinois Op 3 Shannon Lee, violin Telarc 80695 3:37

11:32:28 Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation Ray Chen, violin (Taiwanese-Australian 1989-) Decca 4833852 2:01

11:35:59 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol Op 34 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 15:30

11:55:13 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Paris Waltz Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 438685 3:05

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 17, 2018 - This week's guest host is Molly Yeh a young chef with her own show on the Food Channel called “Girl Meets Farm.” But before she developed an interest in food, she was an extraordinary classical percussionist who appeared on From the Top over a decade ago when she was just 15-years-old. This week, she returns to introduce us to an impressive lineup of young musicians including a talented teenage bassoonist from rural Oklahoma and a 17-year-old pianist who delivers a fiery performance of Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite

15-year-old violinist Miray Ito from Los Angeles, California performs Polonaise No. 1 in D Major, Op. 4 for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski, with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old cellist Camden Archambeau from Weston, Connecticut performs I. Prelude from Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat major, BWV 1010, by Johann Sebastian Bach

17-year-old bassoonist Taylor Akin from Purcell, Oklahoma performs IV. Aria from Suite from an Imaginary Opera, for Bassoon and Piano by John Steinmetz, with Peter Dugan, piano

16-year-old violist Sofia Gilchenok from Columbia, Connecticut performs II. Allegro appassionato from the Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2 by Johannes Brahms, with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old pianist Tony Yun from New York, New York performs II. Dance Infernale and VII. Finale from The Firebird Suite by Igor Stravinsky arr.

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Georges Bizet: Carmen

Mezzo-soprano Clémentine Margaine reprises her remarkable portrayal of opera’s ultimate seductress, a triumph in her 2017 debut performances, with impassioned tenors Yonghoon Lee and Roberto Alagna as her lover, Don José. Louis Langrée conducts Sir Richard Eyre’s powerful production, a Met favorite since its 2009 premiere

16:40 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

16:39:10 Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 90845 5:53

16:45:04 Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 90845 5:57

16:54:49 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Prélude Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 4:30

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Delerue for Truffaut

Georges Delerue: Day for Night: Chorale—London Sinfonietta/Hugh Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 1:14

Georges Delerue: Shoot the Piano Player: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 9:19

Georges Delerue: Two English Girls: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 7:40

Georges Delerue: Jules and Jim: Suite—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 13:52

Georges Delerue: Love at 20: Main title—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 1:14

Georges Delerue: Such a Gorgeous Kid Like Me: Cues—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 3:

Georges Delerue: The Last Metro: End credits—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 2:09

Georges Delerue: La valse de Francois T.—London Sinfonietta/Wolff (Nonesuch 79405) 3:20

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Thomas Z. Shepard (Part 2 ) - The concluding portion of our visit with Tom Shepard, the record producer who has guided more than 100 cast albums of the years, including six with scores by Stephen Sondheim

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:03:24 00:01:25 Stephen Sondheim The Little Things You Do Together Elaine Stritch Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

18:04:47 00:04:41 Stephen Sondheim Beautiful Girls Arthur Rubin Follies in Concert Masterworks B'way 88697-95374

18:10:01 00:02:07 Stephen Sondheim Someone in a Tree Mako Pacific Overtures -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-4407

18:13:45 00:01:11 Stephen Sondheim Joanna Len Cariou, Victor Garber, Sarah Rice Sweeney Todd -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-5033

18:15:58 00:01:55 Stephen Sondheim Our Time Jim Walton, Lonny Price, Ann Morrison Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast RCA

82876-68637

18:19:22 00:01:19 Stephen Sondheim Sunday in the Park with George Mandy Patinkin Sunday in the Park With George -- Original B'way Cast

RCA RCD1-5042

18:22:33 00:04:03 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg In the Shade of the New Apple Tree Harold Arlen Harold Sings Arlen (With Friend) CBS CBS32311

18:27:50 00:01:57 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Ding! Dong! The Witch Is Dead Harold Arlen, Barbra Streisand Harold Sings Arlen (With Friend) CBS CBS32311

18:31:45 00:02:49 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Why Me? Danny Kaye Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK-30338

18:35:29 00:01:08 Jerry Herman I Am What I Am George Hearn La Cage Aux Folles -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-4824

18:37:29 00:01:30 John Kander-Fred Ebb Old Folks Company 70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK-30589

18:39:37 00:02:06 John Kander-Fred Ebb Goodbye, Canavaro Anthony Quinn, Kila Kedrova Zorba -- 1983 B'way Revival RCA RCD1-4732

18:42:53 00:01:36 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick I'm in Love! I'm in Love! Paul Hecht The Rothschilds -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK-30337

18:47:26 00:02:10 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Excerpt from Act I, Scene 1 Company Porgy and Bess -- 1978 Houston Grand Opera

RCA AR1-4680

18:50:20 00:00:59 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin It's the Hard-Knock Life Girls Annie -- 2013 B'way Revival Shout! 26663-14208

18:52:29 00:00:31 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60859

18:53:03 00:03:57 Fill: Richard Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Finale Yul Brynner, Constance Towers The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival RCA

RCD1-2610

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:52 Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes Op 52 Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 28:23

19:34:52 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Linn 426 23:59

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Men of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Gerhard Siegel, tenor (Tristan); Nina Stemme, soprano (Isolde); Okka von der Damerau, mezzo-soprano (Brangäne) – Cleveland Orchestra debut; Ain Anger, bass (King Marke); Markus Eiche, baritone (Kurwenal) : Sean Michael Plumb, baritone (Melot); Matthew Plenk, tenor (Young Sailor/Shepherd) - recorded live in Severance Hall

RICHARD WAGNER: Tristan and Isolde: Act 2

21:50:53 Giuseppe Verdi: Four Seasons Ballet: Spring Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 7:47

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bod and Ray Emergency ward… Nichols s and May: Mourning Rounds… Pixy School…McBurney Square…Mark Levy: Another Medical Breakthrough…Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy – Secondary Phase, Episode #3

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:19 Fritz Kreisler: Berceuse Romantique Op 9 Caroline Goulding, violin Telarc 80744 4:04

23:06:24 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 # 7 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra George Szell Philips 4788977 5:38

23:12:03 Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Erato 45786 8:24

23:21:46 Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 442011 8:44

23:30:30 Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss The Esoterics Eric Banks Innova 244 8:04

23:39:04 Joseph Haydn: Affettuoso from String Quartet No. 28 Op 20 # 1 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 4:54

23:43:59 Nicolas Gombert: Ave Maria Capella Currende I Fiamminghi Erik Van Nevel Telarc 80521 5:14

23:49:14 Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Sonata No. 2 Op 2 # 2 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 4:36

23:54:22 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Sarabande Philharmonia Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8867 3:09

23:57:47 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 2:23