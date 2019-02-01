WCLV Program Guide 02-01-2019

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Frederic Chopin: Prelude in C sharp minor, Op. 45, "Sostenuto" Rafal Blechacz, piano Album: Chopin: The Complete Preludes DG 10870 Music: 4:25

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto con Molti Strumenti in G Minor, Per l'Orchestra di Dresda, RV 577 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 9:10

Radames Gnattali (arr. Julien Labro): Suite Retratos Jason Vieaux, guitar; Julien Labro, accordion and accordina String Theory at the Hunter; The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 29:04

Frederic Chopin: Etude in E major, Op. 10 No. 3 Jenny Chen, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT usic: 4:01

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 6 in E Minor, BWV 830 Movement 3 Corrente Jeremy Denk, piano Album: Jeremy Denk J.S. Bach Azica 71262 Music: 4:18

Jennifer Higdon: Autumn Music Marcia Kamper, flute; Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe; Anton Rist, clarinet; Conrad Cornelison, bassoon; Jeffrey Fair, horn Festival Mozaic, United Methodist Church, San Luis Obispo, CA Music: 11:37

Donald Lambert: Chorus (after Wagner's opera 'Tannhauser') (encore) Jeremy Denk, piano from a concert by the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, Ted Mann Concert Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 2:34

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4, Romantic: Movements 3-4 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Marek Janowski, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 28:48

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 18 K 456 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4786763 32:02

02:35:20 Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 1 Op 38 Mstislav Rostropovich, cello DeutGram 4793449 27:02

03:06:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem K 626 Sibylla Rubens, soprano Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 2908304 47:08

03:55:19 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 Op 120 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4792437 28:22

04:26:14 Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Argo 440639 33:01

05:01:31 Josef Bohuslav Foerster: Wind Quintet Op 95 Berlin Philharmonic Wind Qnt Bis 612 21:30

05:26:15 Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre Milos Karadaglic, guitar London Philharmonic Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 20039 22:17

05:48:58 Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance Op 65 Stephen Geber, cello Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430201 8:48

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:05 Camargo Guàrnieri: Brazilian Dance Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4778775 2:21

06:10:54 Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan Angelika Bachmann, musical saw Warner 554295 3:26

06:16:51 Victor Herbert: American Fantasy St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 9:58

06:28:01 Max Steiner: King Kong: Main Title & Entrance of Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80708 3:02

06:32:17 Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' Chicago Symphony Brass CSO Res 9011101 6:06

06:43:36 Alexandre Luigini: Ballet égyptien: Part 1 Op 12 London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 433864 11:09

06:57:41 Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:07

07:04:10 David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Theme New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68798 03:35

07:08:02 Peter Schickele: Last Tango in Bayreuth Daniele Damiano, bassoon Koch Intl 1374 2:47

07:13:36 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 Concerto Cologne Archiv 4794481 11:42

07:27:33 Franz Schubert: Gretchen am Spinnrade D 118 The Knights Eric Jacobsen Ancalagon 137 3:24

07:32:29 Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Coral Gables, early Miami Piano Circle Georgi Danchev Ecstatic 92251 3:33

07:41:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 9 K 73 Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt DHM 63970 11:48

07:56:48 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So William Terwilliger, violin (Amer. fac.Univ.South Carolina) Opus Two Azica 71290 2:39

08:08:51 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Vienna Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 07:00

08:19:11 Paul Taffanel: Finale from Wind Quintet Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Sony 45996 7:35

08:30:03 Traditional: Lark in the Morning Medley Kathie Stewart, flute Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2205 4:22

08:41:06 Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 11:00

08:54:52 William Byrd: Sing Joyfully Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 106 2:24

08:57:49 Cole Porter: The Snake in the Grass Ballet London Sinfonietta John McGlinn EMI 54300 6:34

09:10:00 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 24 Op 20 # 6 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326 17:40

09:31:16 John Morris: Young Frankenstein: A Transylvanian Lullaby Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 463483 3:49

09:36:49 Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Hesitation Tango Op 28 # 5 Leon McCawley, piano Virgin 45270 3:38

09:48:40 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 3:25

09:54:07 Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle' Victoria de los Angeles, soprano Orchestre National de France Sir Thomas Beecham Warner 86211 4:34

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:04:07 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Philips 434917 3:16

10:09:36 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 20 H 16:18 Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10668 14:22

10:25:17 Michael Haydn: Adagio from Notturno Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782 6:43

10:34:31 Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 3 Op 34 Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911 4:30

10:42:01 Camille Saint-Saëns: Tarantelle Op 6 Sharon Bezaly, flute Tapiola Sinfonietta Jean Jacques Kantorow Bis 1359 6:18

10:51:21 Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta Op 60 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62404 23:55

11:18:02 Johann Christian Bach: Sinfonia Concertante C 39 Rachel Brown, flute Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999628 13:56

11:34:59 Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage' Op 27 Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5318 11:06

11:48:01 Reynaldo Hahn: Sonatina Daniel Blumenthal, piano Cybelia 849 11:39

12:06:21 Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: Medley Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61429 9:31

12:18:08 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 93019 10:35

12:30:57 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 449 Stephen Marchionda, guitar MDG 9031587 4:37

12:40:11 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Cello & Bassoon RV 409 Julian Lloyd Webber, cello European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 6:43

12:49:12 César Franck: Psyché and Eros Basle Symphony Orchestra Armin Jordan Erato 88167 9:24

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:04 Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Weber Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 53258 19:25

13:22:13 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 3:30

13:26:26 Sven Einar Englund: The Reindeer Race from 'The White Reindeer' Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 575 1:24

13:30 FIRST FRIDAYS with Mark Satola: Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Javier Gonzales, piano

Beryl Rubinstein: Flute Sonata

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Serenade No. 12 in C Minor for winds, K. 388 Harmonie de l'Orchestre des Champs Elysees Philippe Herreweghe, conductor Album: Philippe Herreweghe Edition Harmonia Mundi 2908123 Music: 4:29

Rick Sowash: Seasonal Breezes Sylvan Trio: Suzanne Bona, flute; Josh Aerie, cello; Greg Kostraba, piano First Congregational Church, Webster Groves, MO Music: 13:53

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; James Ross, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, University of Maryland, College Park, MD Music: 11:34

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 5 In G Major, K. 283 Micah McLaurin, piano Gilmore International Keyboard Festival 2016, Stetson Chapel, Kalamazoo College, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 17:05

Robert Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 94; II. Einfach, innig (idyllic) Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Sandra Rivers, piano Album: Bravura Music Sony 39133 Music: 4:21

Edvard Grieg: Selections from Lyric Pieces Joyce Yang, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 9:21

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in D minor, Op. 120 Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Otto Tausk, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 28:06

Traditional (arr. Andre Thomas): Go Where I Send Thee St. Olaf Choir; Anton Armstrong, conductor 2018 St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Center Auditorium, Northfield, MN Music: 3:34

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:53 Victor Herbert: Festival March Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Vox 3035 6:51

16:08:37 Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:51

16:14:37 Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 203 10:55

16:30:15 Rev. Robert Lowry: Shall We Gather at the River? Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 807549 3:01

16:35:06 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Octet for Strings Op 20 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790 6:00

16:43:01 "PDQ Bach": Schleptet I Virtuosi di Hoople Peter Schickele Vanguard 72015 7:46

16:52:36 Giacomo Puccini: Manon Lescaut: Ah! Manon, mi tradisce Kristine Opolais, soprano St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Sony 509249 2:39

16:57:09 George Frideric Handel: Fugue No. 3 HWV 607 Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034 2:29

17:10:17 Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' Christopher Warren-Green, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 49552 12:23

17:24:52 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 S 244/9 Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525 10:41

17:40:23 Eric Whitacre: Goodnight, Moon Hila Plitmann, soprano London Symphony Eric Whitacre Decca 16636 5:01

17:47:22 Alexandre Desplat: The Twilight Saga: New Moon Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 2:42

17:53:09 Ferruccio Busoni: Duettino Concertante after Mozart Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30022 6:54

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:01 Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto Albrecht Mayer, oboe Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer DeutGram 4792942 18:19

18:29:09 Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana: Tarantella Op 65 La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 53280 4:35

18:35:58 Frédéric Chopin: Tarantelle Op 43 Moscow Symphony Vladimir Ziva Naxos 555048 3:09

18:40:38 Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Ballet of the Snowflakes Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4776403 10:50

18:52:15 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Tarantella Op 17 Yefim Bronfman, piano Sony 61767 6:08

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:14 Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 8 Mark Kosower, cello Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573517 25:22

19:30:08 Antonín Dvorák: The Golden Spinning Wheel Op 109 London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 26:16

20:00 SPECIAL: CIM Live from Kulas Hall – the Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, Stefan Sanderling, conductor; Shannon Lee, violin, student artist

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Egmont Overture Op 84

SIR WILLIAM WALTON: Violin Concerto (1939)

SERGEI RACHMANINOFF: Symphonic Dances Op 45

21:53:00 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Hyperion 66748 6::23

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

22:00:41 Johan Halvorsen: Symphony No. 1 Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 35:19

22:38:12 Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 6 Op 12 # 4 Il Giardino Armonico, Milano Giovanni Antonini Naïve 30399 19:12

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:00:42 John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 4:49

23:05:32 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lento from Trio Sonata No. 6 BWV 530 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Nonesuch 558933 6:05

23:11:38 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2 Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 6:18

23:19:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 K 551 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 6506 9:53

23:28:59 Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie Op 20 # 1 Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 8:08

23:38:27 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 Op 62 # 1 Van Cliburn, piano RCA 300350 7:01

23:45:28 Victor Herbert: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 Mark Kosower, cello Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573517 7:35

23:53:04 Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción Edmund Battersby, piano Koch Intl 7062 1:36

23:55:41 Astor Piazzolla: Rio Sena Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084 3:17