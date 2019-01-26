WCLV Program Guide 01-26-2019

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Pushkin Waltz No. 2, Op. 120 Seattle Symphony Orchestra; Gerard Schwarz, conductor Album: Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suites 1 and 2 / Seattle Symphony Delos 3050 Music: 4:27

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D major, Op. 25 IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN Music: 14:04

Dan Locklair: Symphony No. 2 "America": Movements 1-2 Western Piedmont Symphony; John Gordon Ross, Music Director and Conductor Western Piedmont Symphony, P.E. Monroe Auditorium at Lenoir Rhyne University, Hickory, NC Music: 24:50

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Trio No. 1 in C minor, Op. 8, "Poeme" Hermitage Trio Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, West Room, Palm Beach, FL Music: 13:13

Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies: The First Meeting Norwegian Chamber Orchestra; Terje Tonnesen, conductor Album: Grieg: Complete Music For String Orchestra Bis 147 Music: 4:15

Clara Schumann: Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann, Op. 20 Jessica Xylina Osborne, piano 92nd Street Y, Buttenwieser Hall, New York City, NY Music: 9:12

Edvard Grieg: Andante con moto for violin, cello and piano in C minor, EG 116 Arnaud Sussman, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello; Andrew Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 9:42

Maurice Ravel: Kaddish from Deux Melodies Hebraiques Michael Rusinek, clarinet; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Manfred Honeck, conductor WQED-FM, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA Music: 5:45

Johannes Brahms: Ein deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem), Op. 45 Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Manfred Honeck, conductor WQED-FM, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA Music: 5:11

John Williams: Three Pieces from Schindler's List for Violin and Orchestra Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Manfred Honeck, conductor WQED-FM, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA Music: ~12:23

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:24 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 London Classical Players Sir Roger Norrington EMI 55002 28:06

02:31:02 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 5 Op 70 # 1 Julian Rachlin, violin DeutGram 4795096 25:54

02:59:36 Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' Utah Symphony Keith Lockhart Reference 105 22:09

03:25:16 Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 1:09:20

04:37:04 Samuel Barber: Medea's Dance of Vengeance Op 23a Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Brett Mitchell COYO 61415 13:31

04:54:26 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 Op 90 London Symphony Claudio Abbado Decca 4785437 29:47

05:25:50 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez Norbert Kraft, guitar Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 503293 21:51

05:50:51 Jean Françaix: L'Heure du berger Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425861 7:21

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Etude No. 1 in e Narciso Yepes, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 423700

06:02:30 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Etude No. 2 in A Narciso Yepes, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 423700

06:04:08 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Etude No. 4 in G Narciso Yepes, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 423700

06:08:33 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Etude No. 9 in f# Narciso Yepes, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 423700

06:13:31 Roberto Sierra: Flower Pieces for flute & harp Laurel Zucker, flute; Susan Jolles, harp Cantilena Records 66035

06:25:01 Marin Marais: Muzettes I - II Arianna Savall, soprano and harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba Alia Vox 9841

06:28:00 Traditional: Diferencias sobra la Guaracha Arianna Savall, soprano and harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba Alia Vox 9841

06:31:41 Tarquinio Merula: Sentirete una canzonetta Arianna Savall, soprano and harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba Alia Vox 9841

06:37:18 Carlos Chavez: String Quartet No. 3 Lorenz Gamma, Mitchell Newman, violins; Jan Karlin, viola; Peter Jacobson, cello Southwest Chamber Music Cambria 8853

07:00:45 Pablo Casals: "Eucaristica” Mark Kruczek, organ Voices of Ascension Dennis Keene Delos 3138

07:05:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 (i. Prelude) Carlos Nunez, Galician pipes; Pancho Alverez, bazouki; Xurxo Nunez, organ Sony 8869196051

07:09:17 Isaac Albeniz: Rapsodia espanola, Op. 70 (orch. by Cristobal Halffter) Alicia de Larrocha, piano London Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Decca 410289

07:29:33 Antonio Martin: Huerto ameno de varias flores de musica (Pleasant Garden of Musical Flowers) Laura Puerto, harpsichord La Folia Columna Musica 0181

07:37:23 Johann Sebastian Bach: Capriccio on the Departure of His Most Beloved Brother, BWV 992 Ignacio Prego, harpsichord

07:49:19 Frederic Chopin: Barcarolle in F#, Op. 60 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI Classics 14899

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet in E-flat, Op. 20 Movement 2 Adagio cantabile Eduard Brunner, clarinet; Marie-Luise Neunecker, horn; Thomas Zehetmair, violin; Stefan Schweigert, bassoon Album: Beethoven Septet and Piano Quintet Music Philips 434036 Music: 4:34

Arnold Bax: Quintet for Oboe and Strings James Austin Smith, oboe; Rolston String Quartet The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 17:01

Piano Puzzler: Today's contestant is Brent Sverdloff from Rhinebeck, NY Music: 8:55

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude and Fugue No. 8 Andras Schiff, piano Album: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I Decca 414388 Music: 8:12 (short excerpt)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 in G major, Op. 30 No. 3 Augustin Hadelich, violin; Jason Hardink, piano Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 17:15

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:04 John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme Boston Pops John Williams Sony 68419 3:36

10:06:31 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 1 Op 26 # 1 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449 8:21

10:17:49 Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony Op 4 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624 17:47

10:38:41 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45 Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano ASO Media 1003 14:44

10:54:59 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No.4 Op 39 New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 5:11

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Gigue is Up ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:45 Gioacchino Rossini: Galop from 'William Tell' Overture Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80141 3:30

11:14:29 John Williams: Cowboys Overture Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 8:51

11:26:04 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 Yuja Wang, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado DeutGram 15338 22:59

11:50:34 Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany's: Moon River Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:05

11:53:41 James Horner: Legends of the Fall: Main Theme Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:55

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 1, 2018 - From the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory in Highwood, Illinois, this week’s From the Top features a line-up of all Chicago-area young musicians, including a fantastic teenage piano trio playing Cassado and seven members of the Percussion Scholarship Group of Chicago

Trio Keluvaina Piano Trio of Midwest Young Artists Conservatory (pianist, Kimberly Han (16), violinist, Rebecca Moy (17), and cellist, Haddon Kay (18)) performs the third movement, Recitativo - Rondo: Allegro vivo, from Piano Trio in C Major by Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966).

13-year-old cellist William Tan from Hinsdale, Illinois performs the second movement, Allegro, from Cello Sonata in D minor, Op 40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

Percussion Scholarship Group from Chicago, Illinois, coached by Patsy Dash and Douglas Waddell (Angelica Lorenzo, 16; Allen Dai, 17; Bella Villasenor, 17; Sui Lin Tam, 17; Avi Gotskind, 15; Gregory Phifer, 16; and Sean C. Edwards, 16) performs “Catching Shadows” by Ivan Trevino (b.1983).

17-year-old pianist George Dalianis from Park Ridge, Illinois performs Nocturne, Op. 48, No.1 in C minor by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849).

17-year-old violinist Ria Honda from Wilmette, Illinois performs “Carmen Fantasie” by Franz Waxman (1906-1967), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

17-year-old violinist Ria Honda from Wilmette, Illinois performs “Estrellita” by Manuel Ponce (1882-1948), arr. Jascha Heifetz, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Nico Muhly: Marnie

The 2018-19 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with the network broadcast premiere of the gripping psychological drama Marnie, an original Met commission by composer Nico Muhly and librettist Nicholas Wright . Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard stars in the title role of a woman trapped in a cycle of crime and deception. Baritone Christopher Maltman is Mark Rutland, who blackmails Marnie into marriage, and countertenor Iestyn Davies is Mark’s brother Terry. Mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves is Marnie’s manipulative mother, and soprano Janis Kelly is Mrs. Rutland. Based on Winston Graham’s novel, which also inspired the classic Alfred Hitchcock film, Marnie had its North American premiere this season at the Met, conducted by Robert Spano in a production by Michael Mayer.

16:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

16:00:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 4:23

16:10:17 Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite Op 59 New York Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 7890 19:54

16:34:39 Friedrich Witt: Flute Concerto Op 8 Patrick Gallois, flute Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572089 21:21

16:57:07 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 2:29

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood’s Greatest Year, 1939

Alfred Newman: Selznick International Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:15

Franz Waxman: MGM Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:12

McHugh: Universal Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:15

Max Steiner: Warner Bros. Fanfare--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:18

Alfred Newman: 20th Century Fox Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:20

Herbert Stothart: The Wizard of Oz: Concert Suite—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 432109) 11:03

Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Polka—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 1:09

Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Suite —Westminster Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 5006) 6:40

Max Steiner: Dark Victory: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81272) 6:20

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 11:25

Victor Young: Gulliver’s Travels: Prelude & Finale—Moscow Symphony Chorus & Orchestra/William Stromberg (Naxos 573368) 4:50

Gerard Carbonara: Stagecoach: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 5006) 6:38

Alfred Newman: Wuthering Heights: Cathy’s Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 60773) 3:42

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Thomas Z. Shepard (Part 1) - An hour with the record producer who has been making wildly disparate cast albums for more than 50 years -- from "1776" to "No, No, Nanette"

18:00:00 00:00:51 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:46 00:03:40 00:01:54 Sherman Edwards Opening from 1776 Orchestra 1776 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48215

18:07:34 00:09:42 00:02:08 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Excerpt from Act I, Scene 1 Company Porgy and Bess -- 1951 Studio Cast Columbia SL-162

18:11:29 00:13:13 00:01:44 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein All 'er Nothin' Phyllis Newman Oklahoma! -- 1964 Studio Cast Columbia SK-61876

18:13:52 00:14:50 00:00:58 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Lonely Room Ara Berberian Oklahoma! -- 1964 Studio Cast Columbia SK-61876

18:15:42 00:16:19 00:00:37 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Getting to Know You Barbara Cook The King and I -- 1964 Studio Cast Sony SK-61876

18:16:20 00:19:13 00:02:53 R. Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Shall I Tell You What I Think of You? Barbara Cook The King and I -- 1964 Studio Cast Sony SK-61876

18:19:57 00:22:04 00:02:07 Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin Wedding Dream Chorus Lady in the Dark -- Studio Cast Sony MHK-62869

18:22:28 00:24:04 00:01:36 Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin Tchaikovsky Adolph Green, Rise Stevens Lady in the Dark -- Studio Cast Sony MHK-62869

18:25:13 00:27:15 00:02:02 Leon Carr-Earl Shuman Drip Drop Tapoketa Company The Secret Life of Walter Mitty -- Original Cast Masterworks B'way 88697-84153

18:28:42 00:31:28 00:02:46 Haimsohn-Miller-Wise Star Tar Bernadette Peters Dames at Sea -- Original Cast Sony SK-48214

18:31:59 00:33:37 00:01:38 Vincent Youmans-Irving Caesar I Want to Be Happy Ruby Keeler No, No, Nanette -- 1971 B'way Cast Sony CK-30563

18:36:29 00:39:01 00:02:32 Harry Warren-Al Dubin 42nd Street Jerry Orbach 42nd Street -- 1980 B'way Cast RCA RCD103891

18:40:40 00:43:26 00:02:46 Bernstein-Wilbur-Sondheim Best of All Possible Worlds Company Candide -- 1974 B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 82876-88391

18:46:36 00:50:56 00:04:20 Sherman Edwards Is Anybody There?/Finale William Daniels 1776 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48215

18:51:47 00:53:00 00:01:13 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60859

18:53:42 00:56:56 00:03:14 Sigmund Romberg-Dorothy Donnelly Filler: Finale Act I Giorgio Tozzi, Jan Peerce The Student Prince -- 1962 Studio Cast Columbia OS-2380

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:19 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 84 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66295 23:24

19:28:22 Giovanni Battista Viotti: Violin Concerto No. 22 Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Brandenburg Orchestra Roy Goodman Hyperion 66840 28:17

19:58:15 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 40 Op 63 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 1:34

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst,conductor; Erin Wall, soprano; Jennifer Johnston, mezzo; Norbert Ernst, tenor; Dashon Burton, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Grosse Fugue

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 9, “Choral”

21:37:27 Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto Krystian Zimerman, piano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 449213 22:03

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – An every once in awhile journey to the land of LPS, Alan Bennett…Instant Sunshine; John Cleese, Peter Cook, Lonniie Donegan…Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy – Secondary Phase, Episode #2…Jan C.Snow: Condimentia

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:31 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 Op 34 # 2 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 14190 4:36

23:06:08 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death San Francisco Symphony Herbert Blomstedt Decca 425857 5:09

23:11:17 Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie Op 42 # 3 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795023 4:10

23:16:07 Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 10:44

23:26:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 K 466 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 15498 9:33

23:37:32 Jean Sibelius: Rakastava Op 14 CBC Radio Orchestra Mario Bernardi CBC 5157 11:04

23:48:36 Traditional: She Moved Through the Fair John O'Conor, piano Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber WSchatz 14 5:33

23:54:35 Richard Rodgers: Manhattan Joshua Bell, violin Sony 52716 3:25

23:58:21 José Luis Merlin: Suite del recuerdo: Evocación Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 553449 1:34