© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-22-2019

Published January 22, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

John Rosamond Johnson: Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing Tanglewood Festival Chorus; Boston Pops Gospel Choir; Members of the Boston Gay Men's Chorus; Boston Pops Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor Album: American Anthem RCA 63888 Music: 4:49

Phoebe Knapp and Fanny Crosby, arr. Nancy Wertsch: Blessed Assurance Choir of St. Ignatius Loyola; Kent Tritle, conductor Album: Wondrous Love St. Ignatius Loyola Music: 4:35

Stephen Newby: His eye is on the sparrow Louise Toppin, soprano Album: Songs of Illumination Centaur 2375 Music: 2:54

Marques Garrett: Seek Ye First Morehouse College Glee Club; David Morrow, conductor Album: IMC Intercollegiate Men's Choruses Inc. 2012 National Seminar The Morehouse College Glee Club Morehouse College Music: 3:57

Traditional, arr. Uzee Brown: I'm Building Me a Home (Live) Morehouse College Glee Club; David Morrow, conductor Album: IMC Intercollegiate Men's Choruses Inc. 2012 National Seminar The Morehouse College Glee Club Morehouse College Music: 3:35

Michael Abels: Delights and Dances Chicago Sinfonietta; Harlem Quartet; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: Delights and Dances Cedille 90000 141 Music: 13:02

Courtney Bryan: Eternal Rest Courtney Bryan, piano Album: This Little Light of Mine Courtney Bryan 884501336819 Music: 5:58

Adolphus Hailstork: Epitaph for a Man Who Dreamed: In Memoriam: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Chicago Sinfonietta; Paul Freeman, conductor Album: African Heritage Symphonic Series, Vol. 2 Cedille 61 Music: 7:37

Thomas Dorsey: Precious Lord, Take My Hand Mahalia Jackson, vocals; Mildred Falls, piano; Ralph Jones, organ Fall-Jones Ensemble; Mahalia Jackson Album: Bless This House Columbia Records 889 Music: 4:12

Valerie Coleman: Tzigane Imani Winds Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Symphony Space, New York, NY Music: 9:42

Jason Moran: Cager Lee Jason Moran, piano Album: Selma (Music from the Motion Picture) Paramount Pictures/Pathe Music: 01:43

A.B. Androzzo: If I Can Help Somebody Mahalia Jackson, vocal Album: Gospels, Spirituals, & Hymns Columbia C2K 47083 Music: 3:48

Joseph Schwantner: New Morning For The World ("Daybreak of Freedom") Eastman Philharmonia; Willie Stargell, narrator; David Effron, conductor Album: Schwantner: New Morning for the World Mercury 411 031 Music: 27:14

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:31  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 Op 36    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80187 32:47

02:35:48  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 16  K 451 Daniel Barenboim, piano Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Teldec 16827 23:04

03:00:49  Osvaldo Golijov: The Dreams and Prayers of Isaac the Blind    Franklin Cohen, clarinet   F&D Cohen 2010 35:12

03:41:11  Joaquín Turina: Sinfónia sevillana Op 23    Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80574 21:42

04:05:46  Robert Schumann: Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 11   Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano   Decca 421290 32:56

04:42:46  Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 Op 36    Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80047 41:30

05:27:12  Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music     Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 448155 23:20

05:50:54  Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan    Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano   DeutGram 14764 7:30

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:22  Traditional: The Lark in the Clear Air    Cambridge Singers  John Rutter Collegium 120 3:49

06:14:02  Anatoly Liadov: Kikimora Op 63    Orch de la Suisse Romande Ernest Ansermet Decca 4785437 6:16

06:21:49  Maurice Ravel: Scherzo from String Quartet     Melos Quartet  DeutGram 4796018 6:21

06:29:21  Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Che gelida manina    Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Marco Armiliato Decca 10837 5:02

06:40:18  Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets    Maurice André, trumpet Paris Orchestral Ensemble Jean-Pierre Wallez EMI 64100 11:56

06:53:49  Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust    Katy Jones, trombone Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 4:17

06:58:53  Karl King: March "Tiger Triumph"     Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel WalkFrog 430 2:18

07:04:43  John Adams: Lollapalooza     New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68798 6:29

07:14:19  Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies for Strings Op 53    Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 437520 9:17

07:25:51  Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 3:26

07:31:07  Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' Op 183    New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66998 7:37

07:44:10  Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Arie di corte     Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 8:20

07:54:38  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Goblet Dance     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 3:10

08:08:25  Clóvis Pereira: Rondo agalopado    Antonio Meneses, cello Royal Northern Sinfonia Antonio Meneses Avie 2176 6:24

08:17:22  Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11    Los Angeles Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 4776352 10:01

08:28:27  John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Good Day Sunshine     Les Boréades de Montréal  Atma 2218 1:58

08:30:55  Nikita Koshkin: Usher Waltz Op 29   John Williams, guitar   Sony 53359 5:41

08:41:51  Felix Mendelssohn: Capriccio brillante Op 22   Ian Hobson, piano Sinfonia da Camera Ian Hobson Arabesque 6688 10:38

08:54:03  Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite     National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81265 07:44

09:06:53  Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 18:48

09:37:06  Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia & Fugue  BWV 944 Rafal Blechacz, piano   DeutGram 4795534 4:59

09:43:27  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Quartet No. 1 Op 18 # 1  Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2348 10:10

09:55:28  George Frideric Handel: Messiah: All we like sheep    Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 4:09

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:36  Jean-Marie Leclair: Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage     Florilegium  Channel 7595 2:01

10:03:00  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Bourrée  BWV 1067 Karl Kaiser, flute Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 1:44

10:06:30  Daniel Auber: Gustave III: Allemande & Pas des folies     English Chamber Orchestra Richard Bonynge Decca 440646 9:21

10:18:25  Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Ballet Music    Chorus London Symphony Sir Colin Davis LSO Live 40 11:34

10:32:02  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mitridate: Se viver non degg'io  K 87 Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Potsdam Chamber Academy  Decca 4814711 4:32

10:40:19  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from 'Lambach' Symphony  K 45  Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt DHM 63970 6:43

10:50:01  Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants Op 22    San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 23:40

11:15:52  Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2    Kotaro Fukuma, piano   Hortus 113 14:01

11:32:04  Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture Op 81    Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 12:33

11:46:02  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3  BWV 1048 Greg Anderson, piano   Steinway 30033 10:52

11:57:40  Gustav Holst: Japanese Suite: Dance of the Wolves Op 33    Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572914 1:41

12:06:29  Frederick Loewe: Camelot: Suite     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80375 13:36

12:22:15  Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 7:13

12:31:36  Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie Op 89    Salut Salon  Warner 554295 5:06

12:39:49  Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107   Sharon Bezaly, flute The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Bis 1679 7:04

12:48:45  Miklós Rózsa: Hungarian Sketch No. 3 'Danza' Op 14    Budapest Symphony Orchestra Mariusz Smolij Naxos 572285 8:11

12:58:40  Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Das Wandern'  S 565/1 Evgeny Kissin, piano   RCA 58420 1:34

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:10  Karl Goldmark: Violin Concerto Op 28   Joshua Bell, violin Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 65949 33:25

13:36:40  Louis Théodore Gouvy: Fantaisie symphonique Op 59    German Radio Philharmonic Jacques Mercier CPO 777382 21:40

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Marc-Antoine Chapentier; Ouverture to Acteon Les Arts Florissants; William Christie, conductor Charpentier - Les Arts Florissants, William Christie ‎- Acteon Harmonia Mundi 1901095 Music: 2:44

George Frideric Handel; Gavotte from Ottone Freiburger Barockorchester; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Album: Handel: Ottone Harmonia Mundi 907073 Music: 1:44

Claude Debussy: Prelude Bruyeres Emmanuel Ceysson, harp The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL Music: 2:46

Francois Couperin: The Mysterious Barricades Emmanuel Ceysson, harp The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL Music: 1:58

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 8: Movement 3 Adagio. Feierlich langsam New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 26:40

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in B-flat Major, Op. 3, No. 2, HWV 313 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, GA Music: 10:50

Richard Wagner: Albumblatt for Mrs. Betty Schott Llyr Williams, piano Album: Wagner Without Words Signum 388 Music: 4:28

John Harbison: Songs America Loves to Sing (excerpts) Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Jose Franch-Ballester, clarinet; Bella Hristova, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano UGA & CMSLC, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: ~13:20

Richard Wagner: Sonata in A-flat Major (for M. Wesendonck), WWV 85 Llyr Williams, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival 2016, Dalton Center, Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 12:34

Jonathan Leshnoff: Chamber Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Itamar Zorman, violin; The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV Music: 16:34

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:55:05  Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture     St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 471566 6:41

16:06:10  Pietro Mascagni: L'amico Fritz: Preludietto     St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 471566 3:38

16:12:55  Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields     London Symphony Sir Colin Davis LSO Live 516 12:04

16:27:42  Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Humming Chorus    Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Utah Symphony Joseph Silverstein Decca 436284 3:15

16:30:36  Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Humming Chorus    Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Utah Symphony Joseph Silverstein Decca 436284 3:15

16:35:54  Michael Easton: Overture to an Italianate Comedy     State Orchestra of Victoria Brett Kelly Naxos 554368 5:31

16:42:45  Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92    Vienna Philharmonic Carlos Kleiber DeutGram 4795448 8:03

16:52:36  Nino Rota: The Godfather: Love Theme    Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:10

16:57:54  Scott Joplin: Solace    Keith Lockhart, piano Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80112 2:02

17:03:58  Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet    Mady Mesplé, soprano Paris Opera-Comique Orchestra Alain Lombard Warner 86211 5:51

17:13:49  Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15   Sir Clifford Curzon, piano London Symphony George Szell Decca 4785437 11:51

17:28:04  Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture     BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 7:17

17:39:46  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 138  K 138  Cuarteto Casals  Harm Mundi 987060 5:18

17:46:45  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Les Petits riens: Overture  K 299  Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 3:10

17:52:22  Eric Whitacre: Her Sacred Spirit Soars    Eric Whitacre Singers  Eric Whitacre Decca 16636 6:50

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:49  Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite     Opera Bastille Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 431778 19:49

18:30:35  John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme    Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 4:04

18:37:18  Vladimir Cosma: The Tall Blond Man with One Black Shoe: Main Theme    Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:56

18:42:43  Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería    Hélène Grimaud, piano   DeutGram 24427 10:02

18:54:10  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Romance    Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 4:35

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:16  Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds Op 44   Members of Vienna Philharmonic Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 471613 22:54

19:27:12  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21  K 467 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 17181 29:06

19:58:11  Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting    Judith Hall, flute   Nimbus 5247 1:51

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:25  Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite     National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 4785437 19:30

20:23:16  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 79     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 439779 19:42

20:44:46  Morton Gould: Interplay    Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 15:39

21:03:33  Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso     Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 453418 15:40

21:20:37  Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle'    Nelson Rocha, trumpet Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5303 6:50

21:29:07  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Farewell to America'     Slovak Radio Symphony Johannes Wildner MarcoPolo 223247 7:47

21:40:16  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto  H 445 Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 8:08

21:50:20  Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 Op 90    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 43711 36:45

22:28:42  Henri Dutilleux: Sonatine for Flute & Piano    Emmanuel Pahud, flute   EMI 56488 9:06

22:39:50  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4  BWV 1069  Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 18:38

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:56  Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude     St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 471566 4:08

23:06:04  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 12  K 332 Grigory Sokolov, piano   DeutGram 4794342 5:41

23:11:46  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 4:15

23:17:32  Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ    Wolfgang Meyer, organ Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 10:03

23:27:36  Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings Op 43    Odense Symphony Ole Schmidt DaCapo 226047 7:36

23:35:51  Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs    Christopher Parkening, guitar   EMI 49404 7:05

23:42:54  Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18    Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21

23:46:16  Robert Schumann: Bunte Blätter: Albumblätter Op 99 # 4-8 Vassily Primakov, piano   LP Classic 1004 7:34

23:54:22  Traditional: The Bold Grenadier    Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 120 2:57

23:57:45  Claude Debussy: Beau soir    Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Sony 510316 2:26

 

 

 