WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-16-2019

Published January 16, 2019 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs Movement 2 Oiseaux tristes Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Beautiful Starry Night: Jean-Yves Thibaudet plays Ravel London/Decca 448618 Music: 4:27

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances, Suite 3, for String Orchestra Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Pekka Kuusisto, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 17:22

Wayne Shorter: Footprints Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 7:20

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 17:55

Georg Phillip Telemann: Tafelmusik Musica Amphion; Pieter-Jan Belder, conductor Album: Telemann: Tafelmusik Brilliant 93311 Music: 4:18

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto in D Major for Four Violins, TWV 40:202  CMSLC: Daniel Phillips, violin; Danbi Um, violin; Yura Lee, violin; Arnaud Sussmann, violin University of Georgia, Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 5:13

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 5 in C minor, Op. 10, No. 1  Jonathan Biss, piano The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 16:48

Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor, Op. 33  Sol Gabetta, cello; Houston Symphony; John Storgards, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 20:24

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:58  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Symphony No. 3 Op 32    St Petersburg State Symphony André Anichanov Naxos 550812 34:02

02:37:22  Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 437533 19:37

02:59:10  Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 1 Op 11    Academy Chamber Ensemble  Philips 426298 45:30

03:49:49  Antonín Dvorák: String Sextet Op 48    Academy Chamber Ensemble  Chandos 8771 28:38

04:20:33  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15   Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 542058 32:44

04:57:05  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 100     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 22:34

05:22:35  Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings Op 6    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 447109 23:56

05:48:34  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' Op 333    Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80314 10:30

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:42  Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More    Thomas Hampson, baritone   THM 5432 4:30

06:14:58  George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture     Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 7:06

06:22:50  Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'Maiden's Wish'    Benjamin Grosvenor, piano   Decca 16421 3:34

06:27:06  Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves     National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 7:19

06:39:54  Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony Op 7 # 3  Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8648 11:00

06:52:06  Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song     English Chamber Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 4:02

06:57:22  Robert Browne Hall: The New Colonial March     Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 3:45

07:05:44  Franz Schubert: Scherzo from 'Grand Duo' Sonata  D 812  Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 423655 5:39

07:13:47  Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue  BWV 565  Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 19032 9:58

07:25:29  Percy Grainger: Handel in the Strand    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 66884 2:43

07:30:12  Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Finale    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 33172 4:28

07:40:28  Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture    Mihaly Virizlay ,cello (Hung.-Amer. d.2008) Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 11:54

07:54:54  Giovanni Palestrina: Improperium expectavit cor meum    Sistine Chapel Choir (history to late 15th c.)  Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 3:22

07:58:58  Thomas Morley: Joyne Hands     Los Angeles Guitar Quartet  Delos 3132 1:14

08:08:04  John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Theme     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80319 6:14

08:17:03  Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Quintet Op 81   Jeremy Denk, piano Concertante  Meridian 84459 7:23

08:26:51  Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses     Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 5:00

08:32:38  Sir Edward Elgar: The Crown of India: March Op 66   Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus (fd.1935) BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 10570 5:06

08:42:39  Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous     London Symphony Sir John Eliot Gardiner LSO Live 775 11:48

08:55:59  John Williams: The Phantom Menace: Duel of the Fates    London Voices (fd.1973 T.Edwards london-voices.co.uk) London Symphony John Williams Sony 51333 4:12

09:04:55  Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole     Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 15:16

09:30:08  Thomas Tallis: O sacrum convivium     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 807555 4:08

09:34:53  Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas Cubanas    Jorge Luis Prats, piano   Decca 4782732 7:13

09:51:31  Johannes Brahms: Lullaby Op 49 # 4 Daniel Hope, violin   DeutGram 4796922 2:11

09:55:44  George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime    Carl Topilow, clarinet Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 2:20

09:59:00  Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin'     English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 2:58

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:23  Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka     Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9386 3:34

10:07:53  Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture Op 67    Janácek Philharmonic Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 92297 12:25

10:22:24  Bedrich Smetana: The Kiss: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 6:08

10:30:40  Johann Joseph Fux: Rondeau à 7     Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Challenge 72032 4:41

10:39:36  Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso  S 211  Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 437549 7:58

10:51:58  Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417488 23:47

11:18:00  Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra Op 18 # 1  Academy of Ancient Music Simon Standage Chandos 540 13:44

11:33:50  Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise    Benjamin Grosvenor, piano   Decca 4785334 12:49

11:48:45  Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra Op 17    Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9053 9:34

12:07:03  Ferruccio Busoni: Symphonic Suite: Gavotte & Gigue Op 24    Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Arturo Tamayo Capriccio 10480 11:30

12:20:34  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 Aida Garifullina, soprano Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Decca 4788305 7:54

12:30:54  Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4778773 4:44

12:39:59  Carl Reine Movement 1 Allegro moderato Beaux Arts Trio: Daniel Guilet, violin; Menahem Pressler, piano; Bernard Greenhouse, cello Album: Beethoven: 11 Trios Philips 438948 Music: 12:45 (short excerpt)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio in A Minor  Bruno Canino, piano; Robyn Bollinger, violin; Jonah Ellsworth, cello Marlboro Music, Persons Auditorium, Marlboro College, Marlboro, VT Music: 26:30

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens Hanover Band; Roy Goodman, director Album: Beethoven: Overtures Nimbus 5130  Music: 4:15

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture to a Midsummer Night's Dream Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 11:47

Maurice Ohana: Enterrar y callar, from Trois caprices Liza Stepanova, piano UGA Hugh Hodgson School of Music, Ramsey Concert Hall,  University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 4:57

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 3 for Cello and Piano in A Major, Op. 69 David Finkel, cello; Wu Han, piano Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 25:45

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:02  Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Una voce poco fa    Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano Orchestra of La Scala Riccardo Chailly CBS 37862 6:11

16:07:08  Gioacchino Rossini: La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 415363 5:09

16:14:34  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3     London Philharmonic Bernard Haitink EMI 56564 10:10

16:28:07  Richard M & Robert B Sherman: Mary Poppins: Medley     Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 4:51

16:34:57  Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: March     Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 1014 4:14

16:41:39  George Frideric Handel: Saul: How Excellent Thy Name    Gabrieli Consort Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Archiv 474510 2:35

16:44:15  George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword    Gabrieli Consort Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Archiv 474510 5:29

16:52:19  John Dowland: Time Stands Still     English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 3:27

16:58:03  Joaquín Rodrigo: Danza from 'Fantasía para un gentilhombre'    Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro DeutGram 4795448 2:04

17:04:39  Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43    Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:00

17:17:20  Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance Scene     Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9354 8:25

17:28:12  Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 Op 39    New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 6:13

17:39:27  Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5  BWV 1056 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Sony 81742 2:57

17:44:16  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.207: Chorus 'Vereinigte zweitracht'     Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp CBS 44651 5:07

17:52:37  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Pas de trois     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 6:54

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:08  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99   Narciso Yepes, guitar London Symphony Luis García-Navarro PentaTone 202 20:04

18:31:20  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 Op 27 # 2 Valentina Lisitsa, piano (Kiev-born Amer. 1973-)   Decca 17091 5:01

18:38:14  Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise  WoO 59 Valentina Lisitsa, piano (Kiev-born Amer. 1973-)   Decca 17091 3:14

18:42:52  Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture Op 92    Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433548 9:03

18:53:02  Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3  S 541/3 Valentina Lisitsa, piano (Kiev-born Amer. 1973-)   Decca 17091 4:32

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:50  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 Op 21    Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 22:37

19:27:05  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Flute & Harp  K 299 Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 29:10

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Live - Olga Kaler, violin; Mark Kosower, cello; Jee-Won Oh, piano, live from Mixon Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music

Ludwig van Beethoven:  Piano Trio in D, Op. 70 No. 1, “Ghost”

Johannes Brahms:  Piano Trio No. 1 in B, Op. 8

21:33:14  Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No.  1 Op 1 # 1 Angeles Quartet  Decca 4783695 16:58

21:50:12  Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4    Yaara Tal, piano Sony 53285 3:59

21:54:11  Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6    Yaara Tal, piano Sony 53285 3:14

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by the Morehouse College Glee Club, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:22  Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   DeutGram 4795023 4:42

23:06:04  John Sheppard: Libera nos     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 907419 5:30

23:11:34  Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings     English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 4:15

23:17:02  Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 5:44

23:22:47  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17  K 453 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4830716 11:26

23:35:39  Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7  D 729  Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 412176 7:54

23:43:34  Claude Debussy: Rêverie    Pascal Rogé, piano   Decca 4785437 4:51

23:48:25  Domenico Cimarosa: Larghetto from Serenade for Flute & Guitar    Sir James Galway, flute   RCA 5679 4:56

23:54:44  Maurice Ravel: Vocalise en forme d'Haba±era    Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 14777 3:13

 

 

 