WCLV Program Guide 01-16-2019

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs Movement 2 Oiseaux tristes Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Beautiful Starry Night: Jean-Yves Thibaudet plays Ravel London/Decca 448618 Music: 4:27

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances, Suite 3, for String Orchestra Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Pekka Kuusisto, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 17:22

Wayne Shorter: Footprints Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 7:20

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 17:55

Georg Phillip Telemann: Tafelmusik Musica Amphion; Pieter-Jan Belder, conductor Album: Telemann: Tafelmusik Brilliant 93311 Music: 4:18

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto in D Major for Four Violins, TWV 40:202 CMSLC: Daniel Phillips, violin; Danbi Um, violin; Yura Lee, violin; Arnaud Sussmann, violin University of Georgia, Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 5:13

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 5 in C minor, Op. 10, No. 1 Jonathan Biss, piano The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 16:48

Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor, Op. 33 Sol Gabetta, cello; Houston Symphony; John Storgards, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 20:24

02:01:58 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Symphony No. 3 Op 32 St Petersburg State Symphony André Anichanov Naxos 550812 34:02

02:37:22 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533 19:37

02:59:10 Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 1 Op 11 Academy Chamber Ensemble Philips 426298 45:30

03:49:49 Antonín Dvorák: String Sextet Op 48 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8771 28:38

04:20:33 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 542058 32:44

04:57:05 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 100 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 22:34

05:22:35 Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109 23:56

05:48:34 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' Op 333 Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80314 10:30

06:07:42 Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More Thomas Hampson, baritone THM 5432 4:30

06:14:58 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 7:06

06:22:50 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'Maiden's Wish' Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 3:34

06:27:06 Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 7:19

06:39:54 Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony Op 7 # 3 Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8648 11:00

06:52:06 Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song English Chamber Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 4:02

06:57:22 Robert Browne Hall: The New Colonial March Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 3:45

07:05:44 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from 'Grand Duo' Sonata D 812 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 423655 5:39

07:13:47 Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue BWV 565 Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 19032 9:58

07:25:29 Percy Grainger: Handel in the Strand Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 2:43

07:30:12 Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Finale Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 33172 4:28

07:40:28 Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture Mihaly Virizlay ,cello (Hung.-Amer. d.2008) Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 11:54

07:54:54 Giovanni Palestrina: Improperium expectavit cor meum Sistine Chapel Choir (history to late 15th c.) Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 3:22

07:58:58 Thomas Morley: Joyne Hands Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132 1:14

08:08:04 John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Theme Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80319 6:14

08:17:03 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Quintet Op 81 Jeremy Denk, piano Concertante Meridian 84459 7:23

08:26:51 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 5:00

08:32:38 Sir Edward Elgar: The Crown of India: March Op 66 Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus (fd.1935) BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 10570 5:06

08:42:39 Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'Calm Sea and Prosperous London Symphony Sir John Eliot Gardiner LSO Live 775 11:48

08:55:59 John Williams: The Phantom Menace: Duel of the Fates London Voices (fd.1973 T.Edwards london-voices.co.uk) London Symphony John Williams Sony 51333 4:12

09:04:55 Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 15:16

09:30:08 Thomas Tallis: O sacrum convivium Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555 4:08

09:34:53 Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas Cubanas Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732 7:13

09:51:31 Johannes Brahms: Lullaby Op 49 # 4 Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4796922 2:11

09:55:44 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime Carl Topilow, clarinet Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 2:20

09:59:00 Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin' English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 2:58

10:02:23 Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9386 3:34

10:07:53 Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture Op 67 Janácek Philharmonic Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 92297 12:25

10:22:24 Bedrich Smetana: The Kiss: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 6:08

10:30:40 Johann Joseph Fux: Rondeau à 7 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Challenge 72032 4:41

10:39:36 Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso S 211 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 437549 7:58

10:51:58 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417488 23:47

11:18:00 Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra Op 18 # 1 Academy of Ancient Music Simon Standage Chandos 540 13:44

11:33:50 Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 12:49

11:48:45 Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra Op 17 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9053 9:34

12:07:03 Ferruccio Busoni: Symphonic Suite: Gavotte & Gigue Op 24 Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Arturo Tamayo Capriccio 10480 11:30

12:20:34 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 Aida Garifullina, soprano Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Decca 4788305 7:54

12:30:54 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4778773 4:44

Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio in A Minor Bruno Canino, piano; Robyn Bollinger, violin; Jonah Ellsworth, cello Marlboro Music, Persons Auditorium, Marlboro College, Marlboro, VT Music: 26:30

Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio in A Minor Bruno Canino, piano; Robyn Bollinger, violin; Jonah Ellsworth, cello Marlboro Music, Persons Auditorium, Marlboro College, Marlboro, VT Music: 26:30

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens Hanover Band; Roy Goodman, director Album: Beethoven: Overtures Nimbus 5130 Music: 4:15

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture to a Midsummer Night's Dream Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 11:47

Maurice Ohana: Enterrar y callar, from Trois caprices Liza Stepanova, piano UGA Hugh Hodgson School of Music, Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 4:57

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 3 for Cello and Piano in A Major, Op. 69 David Finkel, cello; Wu Han, piano Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 25:45

15:57:02 Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Una voce poco fa Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano Orchestra of La Scala Riccardo Chailly CBS 37862 6:11

16:07:08 Gioacchino Rossini: La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415363 5:09

16:14:34 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 London Philharmonic Bernard Haitink EMI 56564 10:10

16:27:19 Richard M & Robert B Sherman: Mary Poppins: Medley Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 4:51

16:34:57 Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: March Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 1014 4:14

16:41:39 George Frideric Handel: Saul: How Excellent Thy Name Gabrieli Consort Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Archiv 474510 2:35

16:44:15 George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword Gabrieli Consort Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Archiv 474510 5:29

16:52:19 John Dowland: Time Stands Still English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 3:27

16:58:03 Joaquín Rodrigo: Danza from 'Fantasía para un gentilhombre' Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro DeutGram 4795448 2:04

17:04:39 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:00

17:17:20 Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance Scene Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9354 8:25

17:28:12 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 Op 39 New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 6:13

17:39:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 BWV 1056 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Sony 81742 2:57

17:44:16 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.207: Chorus 'Vereinigte zweitracht' Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp CBS 44651 5:07

17:52:37 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Pas de trois Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 6:54

18:09:08 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99 Narciso Yepes, guitar London Symphony Luis García-Navarro PentaTone 202 20:04

18:31:20 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 Op 27 # 2 Valentina Lisitsa, piano (Kiev-born Amer. 1973-) Decca 17091 5:01

18:38:14 Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise WoO 59 Valentina Lisitsa, piano (Kiev-born Amer. 1973-) Decca 17091 3:14

18:42:52 Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture Op 92 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433548 9:03

18:53:02 Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 S 541/3 Valentina Lisitsa, piano (Kiev-born Amer. 1973-) Decca 17091 4:32

19:01:50 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 Op 21 Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 22:37

19:27:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Flute & Harp K 299 Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 29:10

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Live - Olga Kaler, violin; Mark Kosower, cello; Jee-Won Oh, piano, live from Mixon Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in D, Op. 70 No. 1, “Ghost”

Johannes Brahms: Piano Trio No. 1 in B, Op. 8

21:33:14 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 1 Op 1 # 1 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 16:58

21:50:12 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4 Yaara Tal, piano Sony 53285 3:59

21:54:11 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 Yaara Tal, piano Sony 53285 3:14

23:01:22 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795023 4:42

23:06:04 John Sheppard: Libera nos Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419 5:30

23:11:34 Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 4:15

23:17:02 Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 5:44

23:22:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17 K 453 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4830716 11:26

23:35:39 Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 D 729 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 412176 7:54

23:43:34 Claude Debussy: Rêverie Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 4:51

23:48:25 Domenico Cimarosa: Larghetto from Serenade for Flute & Guitar Sir James Galway, flute RCA 5679 4:56

23:54:44 Maurice Ravel: Vocalise en forme d'Haba±era Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 14777 3:13