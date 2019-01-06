WCLV Program Guide 01-06-2019

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Miklós Rózsa at MGM

Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: March ‘Ave Caesar’—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80641) 4:12

Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81269) 5:29

Miklós Rózsa: Knights of the Round Table: Scherzo-Hawks in Flight—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81269) 1:17

Miklós Rózsa: Beau Brummell: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 1056) 6:46

Miklós Rózsa (arr Daniel Robbins): Ben-Hur: Choral Suite—Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80631) 21:33

Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Suite—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/ Miklós Rózsa (EMI 63735) 10:32

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Juraj Valcuha; Christian Tetzlaff, violin

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 ‘Queen’

Karol Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 1

Johann Strauss Jr.: Emperor Waltz

Richard Strauss: Suite from ‘Der Rosenkavalier’

Witold Lutoslawski: Symphony No. 3--Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Composers Conduct

Darius Milhaud: Suite Française Op. 248--Darius Milhaud, conductor

Igor Stravinsky: Firebird Suite (1945)--Igor Stravinsky, conductor

Paul Hindemith: When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom’d: Requiem for Those We Love--Louise Parker, alto; George London, bass; Schola

Cantorum; Paul Hindemith, conductor

Richard Rodgers: Carousel Waltz--Richard Rodgers, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Farewell to 2018 - Our annual collection of musical thoughts and reflections on the year passed (and the one to come)

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:37 William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices: Agnus Dei Ora Suzi Digby Harm Mundi 906102 3:30

06:09:32 Michael Praetorius: Magnificat super 'Ut re mi fa so la' Balthasar Neumann Choir Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4794522 18:49

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: First Things First - We start the new Year with a survey of arresting, mostly-new music in world premiere recordings

JEFFREY BRILLHART: Philadelphia Flourish (2017) Daryl Robinson (2004 Glatter-Götz-Rosales/Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA) Gothic 49315

HENRY MARTIN: Prelude & Fugue No. 7 in E Isabelle Demers (1997 Fisk-Rosales/Edythe Bates Old Recital Hall, Rice University, Houston, TX) Pipedreams 1004

KENNETH LEIGHTON: These are thy wonders, Op. 84 Nicky Spence, tenor; Stephen Farr (2001 Klais/Symphony Hall, Birmingham, England) Resonus 10178

PETER BENOIT (trans. Callaerts): Solemn Procession, fr Drama Christi Peter Van de Velde (1891 Schyven/Our Lady Cathedral, Antwerp, Belgium) Aeolus 11151

S. ANDREW LLOYD: Christe eleison, fr Christus Choral Artists of Fort Worth/Ryan Chatterton; S. Andrew Lloyd (1996 Garland/1st Presbyterian Church, Fort Worth, TX) Neumark 2017

RICHARD WETZ: Passacaglia and Fugue in d Silvius von Kessel (1992 Alexander Schuke/St, Mary’s Cathedral, Erfurt, Germany) Motette 12511

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Epiphany - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to wonderful sacred choral and organ music to mark Epiphany, that brings the Christmas season to a close, with the traditional arrival of the Three Kings

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Acquaintances Old and New That Shall Not Be Forgot

Johann Sebastian Bach: Aria with variations (in the Italian manner) BWV989 Víkingur Ólafsson, piano (DG 4835022 CD) 14:35

Georg Frideric Handel: Tolomeo : “Inumano fratel” Anthony Roth Constanzo, countertenor; Les Violons du Roy/Jonathan Cohen (Decca 28648 CD) 2:05

Philip Glass: The Fall of the House of Usher: How All Living Things Breathe Anthony Roth Constanzo, countertenor; Les Violons du Roy/Jonathan Cohen (Decca 28648 CD) 4:11

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20: Rondo Piotr Anderszewski, piano and conductor; Scottish Chamber Orchestra (Virgin 344696 CD) 7:57

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Sergei Rachmaninoff): Partita No. 3 for Violin Solo: Gavotte Víkingur Ólafsson, piano (DG 4835022 CD) 2:28

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 for Violin Solo: Gavotte Rachel Barton Pine, violin (Avie 2360 CD) 2:48

Gerónimo Giménez: El baile de Luis Alonso Intermezzo Gran Orquesta Sinfónica/Artaulfa Argenta (ICA Classics 5087 CD) 3:35

Gerónimo Giménez: La boda de Luis Alonso Intermezzo Gran Orquesta Sinfónica/Artaulfa Argenta (ICA Classics 5087 CD) 5:27

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

10:02:40 Benedetto Marcello: Concerto a cinque Op 1 # 2 Riccardo Minasi, violin Concerto Italiano Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30301 10:18

10:14:47 Hugh Aston: Antiphon 'Gaude, virgo mater Christe' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419 14:27

10:32:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D BWV 532 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3098 10:00

10:44:12 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Horns, 2 Oboes & Bassoon RV 574 Pascale Giguére, violin (Canad. she's been Violons CM since 2014) Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 11:13

10:56:19 Johann Sebastian Bach: Aria from Pastorale BWV 590 Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871 2:36

10:59:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 BWV 1007 Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252 14:24

11:15:45 John Taverner: O splendor gloriae Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572 12:47

11:31:58 George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 4 "O sing unto the Lynne Dawson, soprano The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Chandos 504 14:35

11:48:25 Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto Op 7 # 9 Anthony Camden, oboe London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Naxos 553002 7:32

11:56:22 Johann Sebastian Bach: Passepied from Partita No. 5 BWV 829 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Nonesuch 558933 1:58

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Conductor: Manfred Honeck; Soloist: Cynthia Koledo DeAlmeida, oboe

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Concerto

Giacomo Rossini: Overture to “The Thieving magpie

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

Johann Strauss II: “Viennese Spirit”; “Hunting Polka”; “In Krapfen’s Woods”

Eduard Strauss: “The Bee”

Johann Strauss II: “Thunder and Lightning”

Josef Strauss: “Feuerfest Polka”

Johann Strauss Sr: “Radeztky March”

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer (season debut) - The Philadelphia Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music Director and Conductor, Lang Lang, piano, Chick Corea, piano, Maxim Lando, piano

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Symphonic Suite

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from ‘West Side Story’

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jakub Hrusa, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

MILOSLAV KABELAC: Mystery of Time

IGOR STRAVINSKY: Capriccio

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 5

17:56:01 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 15 Op 72 # 7 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 2:56

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 17, 2018 - Guest Host Molly Yeh is a young chef with her own show on the Food Channel called “Girl Meets Farm,” but before she developed an interest in food, she was an extraordinary classical percussionist who appeared on From the Top over a decade ago when she was just 15-years-old. This week, she returns to introduce us to an impressive lineup of young musicians including a flutist who performs music inspired by the great Maya Angelou and a 14-year-old cellist who gives a dazzling performance of the music Tchaikovsky

14-year-old cellist Amy Goto from Kingston, Rhode Island performs Pezzo Capriccioso by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old pianist Tristan Paradee from Burbank, California performs I. Allegro in D minor from Four Etudes, Op.2 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891- 1953)

16-year-old harpist Priyanka Gohal from Jamestown, Indiana performs La Source, Op.23 by Albert Zabel (1834-1910)

17-year-old flutist Laura Futamura from Middletown, New Jersey performs Fanmi Imèn, Poem for Flute and Piano by Valerie Coleman (b.1970), with Peter Dugan, piano

15-year-old violinist Ethan Fischer Chavez from Charlton, Massachusetts performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), 17-year-old pianist Tristan Paradee from Burbank, California performs III. Toccata from Pour le piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:10 Xaver Scharwenka: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 32 Marc-André Hamelin, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Hyperion 67508 27:58

19:31:49 Max Bruch: Symphony No. 2 Op 36 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Philips 420932 33:59

20:08:00 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 Op 74 West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Decca 15607 47:20

20:57:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: March Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:00

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: The Mad Violin Julian Ross, violin (private CD) 5:05

Loris Chobanian: Piano Sonata Robert Mayerovich, piano (private CD) 20:09

Bel Canto; BW Symphonic Winds/Dwight Oltman, cond. (private CD) 15:35)

Loris Chobanian: Blanca Cuna for Chorus and Guitar Quartet Loris Chobanian, Charles Kay, Chris Ellicott, Tom Ray, guitars; Baldwin Wallace Singers/Melvin Unger, cond. (private CD) 4:31

Loris Chobanian: Three Kandinsky Abstracts Regina Mushabac, cello (private CD) 7:58

Loris Chobanian: Fantasia for Two Saxophones and Piano with Symphonic Wind Ensemble Trio

21:56:45 Claude Debussy: Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 2:28

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Importance of Public Spaces in Revitalizing Efforts - Shawn McCaney

22:57:16 Frédéric Chopin: Andantino from Ballade No. 2 Op 38 Louise Dubin, cello Delos 3469 2:15

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:15 Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno Op 70 # 1 La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 53280 7:20

23:08:35 Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21 Idil Biret, piano Slovak State Philharmonic Robert Stankovsky Naxos 503293 9:23

23:17:58 Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 BWV 1031 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 2:02

23:21:17 Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46 David Oistrakh, violin London Symphony Jascha Horenstein Decca 4785437 8:39

23:29:57 Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 90845 5:53

23:36:34 Alexander Scriabin: Etude Op 42 # 4 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287 3:07

23:39:41 Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Scene with Cranes Op 44 # 2 Kremerata Baltica Gidon Kremer Nonesuch 287228 5:48

23:45:31 Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Quartet Op 16 Wu Han, piano CMS Studio 82503 7:01

23:53:45 Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau dormant' Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI 64277 3:01

23:57:02 Frank Bridge: Entr'acte "Canzonetta" English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 2:46