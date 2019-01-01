WCLV Program Guide 01-01-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:10 Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté Parisienne Monte Carlo Philharmonic Manuel Rosenthal EMI 63136 41:27

00:45:32 Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 Op 96 Cavani String Quartet Azica 71203 26:41

01:15:14 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 Op 74 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80130 44:38

02:02:27 Johannes Brahms: Liebeslieder Waltzes Op 52 Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 506416 24:23

02:29:49 Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 Op 16 Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 5 31:08

03:03:13 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 BWV 1052 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Sony 81742 22:38

03:28:13 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes Women of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 24:25

03:55:50 Lou Harrison: Suite for Violin & American Gamelan Maria Bachmann, violin New Zealand Symphony James Sedares Koch Intl 7465 20:53

04:19:03 George Frideric Handel: Dixit Dominus HWV 232 Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2270 32:56

04:55:20 Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 10 D 87 Alban Berg Quartet EMI 56470 22:14

05:19:24 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 23:12

05:46:53 John Alden Carpenter: Krazy Kat Los Angeles Philharmonic Calvin Simmons New World 80228 12:52

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

06:01:34 Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings Op 11 English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:22

06:19:12 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 218 19:05

06:40:15 Sir Edward German: Welsh Rhapsody National Symphony of Ireland Andrew Penny MarcoPolo 223726 19:05

07:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

07:00:42 Josef Strauss: Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' Op 263 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 7:46

07:10:14 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325 Vienna Philharmonic Willi Boskovsky Decca 4785437 11:06

07:22:52 Andrei Schulz-Evler: Arabesques on the 'Blue Danube' Waltz Op 12 Kotaro Fukuma, piano (Jap. 1982- CIPC Gold 2003) EDP 2 11:10

07:35:16 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' Op 333 Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80314 10:30

07:46:36 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 7:07

07:54:07 Dmitri Shostakovich: Dolls' Dances: Lyric Waltz Lisa Batiashvili, violin (Georgian 1979- "bah TYAHSH vee lee") Bavarian Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen DeutGram 15203 3:22

07:57:45 Goff Richards: Homage to the Noble Grape: Champagne London Brass Teldec 46069 2:32

08:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

08:01:15 Franz Waxman: Auld Lang Syne Variations Louis Lortie, piano Nonesuch 79657 12:44

08:15:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 K 385 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436421 21:44

08:39:08 Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Suite RCA Victor Symphony Kirill Kondrashin RCA 300350 17:51

08:58:03 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71 # 7 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 1:54

09:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jim Mehrling

10:01:14 Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz São Paulo Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 573518 5:35

10:07:44 Gerald Finzi: Nocturne 'New Year Music' Op 7 Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 64721 11:51

10:21:33 Franz Schubert: Fantasy D 760 Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67403 21:36

10:44:21 Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso Op 66 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 414422 12:35

10:57:23 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata Kk 159 Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMasters 67130 2:33

11:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

11:01:48 Benjamin Britten: Matinées musicales Op 24 Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Ondine 825 14:24

11:18:11 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 17:19

11:37:46 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 18:51

11:57:16 Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 2: Polka Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 8730 2:13

12:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robert Conrad

12:02:27 Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 12:26

12:17:19 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 Op 105 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 19:10

12:38:52 Arthur Foote: Suite for Strings Op 63 do.gma chamber orchestra Mikhail Gurewitsch MDG 9121717 16:13

12:55:58 John Dowland: Kemp's Jig, Mistress Winter's Jump & My La Nef Atma 2650 3:28

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

13:01:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds K 452 Radu Lupu, piano Decca 414291 24:44

13:27:29 Sergei Prokofiev: Winter Bonfire Op 122 Paisley Abbey Boys' Choir Scottish Chamber Orchestra José Serebrier ASV 760 18:28

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johann Strauss Jr.: The Diplomat's Polka Slovak State Philharmonic Orchestra Alfred Walter, conductor Album: J. Strauss II: Edition: Vol. 36 Marco Polo 223236 Music: 4:18

Johann Neruda: Trumpet Concerto in E-flat Major Michael Sachs, trumpet Strings Festival Orchestra John Macfarlane, conductor Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 15:31

Igor Stravinsky (arr. WindSync): Suite from Pulcinella WindSync Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 14:03

Johann Strauss Jr.: Waltz, op. 437, "Emperor" Geoff Nuttall and Owen Dalby, violins; Hezekiah Leung, viola; Jonathan Lo, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 10:39

Johann Strauss Jr.: Champagne Polka Vienna Philharmonic Riccardo Muti, conductor Album: New Year's Concert 2004 DG 1849 Music: 2:00

Johannes Brahms: Sonata No. 1 for Clarinet & Piano Movement 3 Allegretto grazioso Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Album: Brahms: Clarinet Sonatas Harmonia Mundi 907430 Music: 4:32

Amilcare Ponchielli (arr. Carlo Morino & Simon Katz): Dance of the Hours from La Gioconda United States Marine Band Colonel Timothy W. Foley, conductor Album: Marine Band Retrospective USMB 18 Music: 9:16

Johann Christian Bach: Quintet in D major: Allegro Parnassus Ensemble: Barthold Kuijken, transverse flute; Janneke van der Meer, violin; Paul Dombrecht, baroque oboe; Richte van der Meer, baroque cello; Johan Huys, harpsichord Album: Parnassus Ensemble Accent 47806 Music: 15:45

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D, Op. 77: Movements 2-3 Julia Fischer, violin Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra Amsterdam Yakov Kreizberg, conductor Album: Brahms - Fischer - Muller-Schott – Kreizberg Pentatone 66 Music: 17:22

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

17:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jim Mehrling

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell

18:01:28 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 22:34

18:25:38 Edwin Franko Goldman: March 'On the Mall' Cleveland Orch Youth Chorus Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:09

18:31:11 Edwin Franko Goldman: March 'Bugles and Drums' USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:12

18:34:22 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra S 359/4 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 10:02

18:46:03 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 12:34

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:18 Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Overture New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 11:00

19:15:02 Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto Op 77 Hilary Hahn, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Sony 89649 40:27

19:56:50 Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán Op 165 # 5 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224 3:23

20:00 SPECIAL: Franz Welser-Möst in Vienna – highlights from the 2011 and 2013 New Year’s Day concerts by the Vienna Philharmonic, recorded in the Golden Hall at the Musikverien

20:01:36 Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 6:53

20:08:30 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Cries of Farewell' Op 179 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 9:20

20:19:17 Johann Strauss Jr: Cavalry March Op 428 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 3:00

20:22:16 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Danube Maidens' Op 427 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 8:53

20:33:05 Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Path of Hesperus' Op 279 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 8:55

20:42:01 Josef Strauss: Polka 'The Soubrette' Op 109 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 2:31

20:44:33 Joseph Lanner: Schönbrunn Waltz Op 200 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 8:49

20:57:05 Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 S 110 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 10:19

21:08:48 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Where the Lemons Blossom' Op 364 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:47

21:18:36 Josef Strauss: Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' Op 263 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 7:46

21:28:09 Johann Strauss Jr: Kiss Waltz Op 400 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 5:50

21:36:02 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:28

21:46:29 Johann Strauss: Radetzky March Op 228 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 3:12

21:50:38 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 D 899/4 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943 8:35

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

22:01:09 Leopold Kozeluch: Piano Concerto No. 6 Howard Shelley, piano London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Hyperion 68154 23:24

22:25:47 Jean Sibelius: En saga Op 9 Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 19:47

22:47:57 Camille Saint-Saëns: Omphale's Spinning Wheel Op 31 Boston Symphony Orchestra Charles Munch RCA 68978 7:30

22:55:56 Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 6 Op 101 # 6 Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355 4:15

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:55 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 5:37

23:07:33 Traditional: The Old Year Now Away is Fled Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Eclectra 2041 3:16

23:10:49 Traditional: A la Nanita nana West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087 3:53

23:15:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 K 491 Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Bridge 9328 8:09

23:23:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 K 551 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7574 10:12

23:34:36 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Hommage à Rameau Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 6:49

23:41:25 Frederick Delius: A Song Before Sunrise Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 65067 5:52

23:47:17 Daryl Runswick: Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and 'In dulci jubilo' London Cello Sound Geoffrey Simon Cala 55003 6:32

23:54:23 Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El noi de la mare' Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 56730 2:06

23:56:49 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 12 Op 30 # 6 Kotaro Fukuma, piano EDP 2 3:26