WCLV Program Guide 12-30-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood in Three-Quarter Time

Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express Waltz—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685) 3:33

Bernard Herrmann: The Snows of Kilimanjaro: Memory Waltz--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685) 5;26

Franz Waxman: Hotel Berlin: Café Waltzes--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685) 8:57

Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary Waltz--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685) 4;47

Johann Strauss Jr.: Waltz ‘On the Beautiful Blue Danube’–Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan (DeutGram 400026) 11:44

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake Waltz—Berlin Philharmonic/Mstislav Rostropovich (DeutGram 4795448) 6:46

Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany’s: Moon River—Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80183) 2:50

Henry Mancini: Charade: Theme--Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80183) 2:17

Max Steiner: Jezebel: Waltz— Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685) 2:07

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – John Williams Returns

Conductors: Richard Kaufman; John Williams

John Williams The Cowboys Overture—Richard Kaufman, conductor 9:14

John Williams Suite from ‘Jane Eyre’—Richard Kaufman, conductor 14:59

John Williams The Adventures of Mutt from ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull—Richard Kaufman, conductor 3:24

John Williams Marion’s Theme from ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ 3:31

John Williams A New Beginning from ‘Minority Report’ 3:55

John Williams Adventures on Earth from ‘E.T.’—Richard Kaufman, conductor 10:14

John Williams Flight to Neverland from ‘Hook’ 5:02

John Williams A Child’s Tale: Suite from ‘The BFG’ 7:42

John Williams Out to Sea and Shark Cage Fugue from ‘Jaws’ 4:59

John Williams With Malice Toward None from ‘Lincoln’—Mark Ridenour, trumpet 5:12

John Williams The Rebellion is Reborn from ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ 4:09

John Williams Rey’s Theme from ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ 2:59

John Williams Throne Room and End Title from ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ 8:13

John Williams Imperial March (Darth Vader’s Theme) from ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ 3:14

John Williams March from ‘Superman’ 4:42

John Williams Suite for Cello and Orchestra from ‘Memoirs of a Geisha’: Going to School—Yo-Yo Ma, cello 4:11

John Williams Suite for Cello and Orchestra from ‘Memoirs of a Geisha’: Sayuri’s Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello 4:35

02:58:50 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Street Awakens Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80597 1:33

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Joseph Haydn: The Creation—Leonard Bernstein, conductor; Judith Raskin, soprano; Alexander Young, tenor; John Reardon, baritone; Camerata Singers (Sony 47560) 1:44:42

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Trumpet Concerto—Philip Smith, trumpet; Zubin Mehta, conductor (NYP 88-1/2) 4:49

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Farewell to 2018 – Our annual collection of musical thoughts and reflections on the year passed (and the one to come).

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:46 Johann Sebastian Bach: Gloria in excelsis Deo from Mass BWV 232 The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Collins 70322 5:56

06:11:44 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.153 'Schau, lieber Gott, wie Ann Murray, mezzo-soprano Bach-Collegium Stuttgart Helmut Rilling Hänssler 98836 15:01

06:27:38 René Clausen: O magnum mysterium Kansas City Chorale (fd.1982) Charles Bruffy Chandos 5105 3:37

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Organist’s Yearbook – our traditional summing-up of some of the year’s happenings in the world of the King of Instruments

WILLIAM WALTON: Orb & Sceptre March –Alan Morrison (1951 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Baptist Church, Longview, TX) PD Archive (r. 11/12/18, recorded during the 8th East Texas Pipe Organ Festival)

TRADITIONAL: Hymn, From all that dwell below the skies –St. Olaf Cantorei/James Bobb, director; John Ferguson (2007 Holtkamp/Boe Chapel, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN) PD Archive (4/27/18)

MICHELANGELO ROSSI: Toccata No. 1 –Marie Rubis Bauer (2014 Pasi/Westport Presbyterian Church, Kansas City, MO) PD Archive (r. 7/6/18)

DAVID BRIGGS: Tierces, fr 4 Concert Etudes –Douglas Cleveland (2017 Richards, Fowkes/Village Presbyterian Church, Prairie Village, KS) PD Archive (r. 7/3/18)

MARGARET SANDRESKY: Salem Suite, selections (Prelude for the Principal; Celebration) –Kimberly Marshall (2011 Casavant/Helzberg Hall, Kansas City, MO) PD Archive (r. 7/6/18)

JOSEPH HAYDN: 2 Pieces for Flute Clock (Minuet & Presto) –Bruce Bengtson (1883 Hook at Holy Communion Church in Lake Geneva, WI) PD Archive (4. 8/21/18)

J. S. BACH: Toccata in C, BWV 564 –Adriaan Hoek (2000 Richards, Fowkes/1st Lutheran Church, Boston, MA) PD Archive (9/9/18). Hoek won the Yuko Hayashi Memorial First Prize at the 2018 Boston Bach International Organ Competition.

HUBERT PARRY: Fantasia on Eltham –Philip Brunelle (1981 Holtkamp/Plymouth Congregational Church, Minneapolis, MN) Ten Thousand Lakes 108

WILLIAM WALTON (trans. Winpenny): March for ‘A History of the English-speaking Peoples --Benjamin Sheen (2018 Dobson/St. Thomas Church, New York, NY) PD Archive (r. 10/7/18) The inaugural concert on this instrument, played by David Hyde (who is moving on to King’s College, Cambridge) will air in February 2019.

Filler – GEORG BÖHM: Vater unser im Himmelreich --Douglas Cleveland (2017 Richards, Fowkes/Village Presbyterian Church, Prairie Village, KS) PD Archive (r. 7/3/18)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Christmastide - Joyous music of the season continues this week as Peter DuBois shares choral and organ favorites, both old and new!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Saturnalia

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: “Orgy of the Brigands” – William Primrose, viola; Boston Symphony Orchestra/Charles Munch (BMG 106213 CD) 10:31

Carl Orff: Carmina Burana: Part II – In Taberna – Arleen Augér, soprano; John van Kesteren, tenor; Jonathan Summers, baritone; Philharmonia Chorus; Southend Boys’ Choir; Philharmonia Orchestra/Riccardo Muti (EMI 69868 CD) 10:06

Igor Stravinsky: Card Game Ballet: Third Deal – Cleveland Orchestra/Igor Stravinsky (Sony 86971 CD) 7:33

Johann Strauss Jr./Carl Taussig: Waltz “Man lebt nur einmal” (One only lives once) – Earl Wild, piano (Ivory Classics 70907 CD) 7:22

Georg Frideric Handel: Royal Fireworks Music: Le Réjouissance; Minuets I & II (with fireworks and cannon effects) – Wind Ensemble/Sir Charles Mackerras (Testament 1253 CD) 5:08

09:57:47 Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 3 BWV 804 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 2:15

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

10:02:50 Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Lauda Jerusalem Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2206 4:03

10:08:42 George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 7 Op 7 # 1 Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 807447 15:26

10:27:08 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1 BWV 996 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250 13:20

10:41:58 Georg Philipp Telemann: Ouverture burlesque TWV 55:B8 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 14:37

10:57:08 André Campra: Idoménée: Rigaudon Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Robert Woods Telarc 80218 2:51

11:00:37 Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 4 Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Lumin 92163 22:13

11:24:10 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata Kk 213 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 7:13

11:33:35 George Frideric Handel: Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia Anthony Halstead, horn English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 419219 7:51

11:42:35 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 BWV 1041 Joshua Bell, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 308779 13:14

11:56:14 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Chaconne Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 3:45

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Daniel Meyer, Francesco Lecce-Chong, Andres Franco, conductor; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh; Three Rivers Ringers; Christopher Sanders, special guest; Capathia Jenkins, Ryan Silvermann, Vanessa Campagna, soloists; Micah Wilkinson, Neal Berntsen, Chad Winkler, Conrad Jones, trumpets; William Caballero, horn; Peter Sullivan, Rebecca Cherian, James Nova, trombones; Jeffrey Dee, bass trombone; Craig Know, tuba; Andrew Reamer, percussion

Holiday Pops!

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride

Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells

Glen Ballard & Alan Silvestri: Suite from ‘The Polar Express’

Eddie Pola & George Wyle: It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah

John Williams: Somewhere in My Memory from ‘Home Alone’

Jule Styne: Let It Snow!

Marvin Hamlisch: Chanukah Lights

Randol Alan Bass: Seasonal Sounds

Franz Gruber: Silent Night

Traditional (arr Arthur Harris): We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Claude Gervais: French Dances

Traditional: Coventry Carol

Traditional Riu, riu, chiu

Johannes Brahms: Geistliches Wiegenlied

Traditional: Infant Holy, Infant Lowly

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon duodecimi toni

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude in b-Flat BWV 868

Percy Grainger: Sussex Mummer’s Christmas Carol

Traditional: Festive Cheer Medley

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Robert Schumann: Davidsbundlertanze, Op. 6; No 17. Wie aus der Ferne Mitsuko Uchida, piano Album: Schumann: Davidsbundlertanze, Fantasie Decca 4782280 Music: 4:39

Francois Couperin: Sicilienne Trio Settecento: Rachel Barton Pine, baroque violin; John Mark Rozendaal, viola da gamba; David Schrader, harpsichord Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 4:39

Ferdinand David: Caprice in C minor from Six Caprices for Solo Violin, Op. 9, No. 3 Sean Lee, violin Music@, Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 5:09

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 54 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 32:46

Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 3, I. 1957: Award Montage Modern Mandolin Quartet Album: Americana Sono Luminus DSL-92157 Music: 4:27

Johannes Brahms: Horn Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 40 Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Juho Pohjonen, piano; Paul Huang, violin Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 28:06

John Adams: Doctor Atomic Symphony Movement 3 Trinity Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 11:25

Philip Glass: Partita for Solo Violin: Movement 1 Opening Tim Fain, violin Performance Today in-studio performance, Atrium Studio, Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, MN Music: 3:40

15:58:40 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 2: Spring Dance Op 38 # 5 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 1:20

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor; Célina Béthoux , violin – recorded live in Severance Hall

John Adams: The Chairman Dances

Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 73

17:29:49 Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings Op 22 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 29:35

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 10, 2017

From the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno, Nevada, this week’s From the Top features a local 18-year-old violinist who’s had an asteroid named after him, a young pianist thrills the audience with a piece by Ginastera, and the winners of the junior division of the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition performs Bartok.

17-year-old violinist Oliver Leitner from Reno, Nevada, performs the first movement, Allegro assai, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, Op. 30, No. 3 by Ludwig van Beethoven with Christopher O’Riley, piano

15-year-old pianist Nita Qui from Woodbury, Minnesota, performs first movement, Allegro marcato, from Piano Sonata No. 1, Op.22 by Alberto Ginastera.

16-year-old percussionist Griffin Miller from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, performs "Scirocco" by Michael Burritt

17-year-old flutist Lindsey Wong from Cincinnati, Ohio performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Philippe Gaubert with Christopher O’Riley, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:40 Franz Liszt: A Faust Symphony: Gretchen Boston Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 4796018 22:55

19:27:53 Dmitri Kabalevsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 9 Michael Korstick, piano (Ger. "CORE" shtick) NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis CPO 777658 32:11

20:02:01 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 Op 73 London Philharmonic Marin Alsop Naxos 557429 44:44

20:48:00 Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings Op 20 English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harm Mundi 907258 11:35

21:56:47 Dag Wirén: Praeludium from Serenade for Strings Op 11 English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 3:03

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Dowland in Armenia (1984) — William Kanengiser, guitar (GSP 1006) 4:50

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Floridianos — Mary Ashley Barrett, oboe; Inara Zandmane, piano (Centaur 3182) 21:57

Frederick Koch: Quiet Music; Toccata — Spencer Myer, piano (Dimension 2004) 8:08

Donald Erb: Solstice (1988) — Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Albany 342) 11:54

Ty Alan Emerson: Song for Bri — Michaela Trnkova, harp (private CD) 4:57

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded 9/25/18 at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, A Conversation why Investing in public education should be the first step in revitalization with Gloria Ladson-Billings

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:01 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 Op 28 # 15 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342 7:08

23:08:09 Jean Sibelius: Julvisa Op 1 # 4 La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 2:57

23:11:07 Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Duo Op 22 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 2:52

23:15:11 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 439888 12:12

23:27:23 Imant Raminsh: Ave verum corpus Versija Chamber Choir Jade 48798 6:46

23:35:03 Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March Op 16 Robert Vernon, viola Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 7:53

23:42:57 Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium Voces8 Decca 4785703 5:44

23:48:42 Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 3 Op 33 # 3 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 3:43

23:53:28 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' BWV 639 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 3:22

23:57:11 Alexander Scriabin: Poème Op 32 # 1 Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091 2:56