WCLV Program Guide 12-24-2018

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin-Wallace Conservatory Holiday Concert and the BW Symphony performing Scheherazade

Elaine Hagenberg: O Come, Emmanuel

Trad., arr. Luther Henderson: Here We Cme A-Wassailing

James A. Hirt: Advent Motet

Hans Leo Hassler: Dixit Maria ad Angelum

Arr. Howard Helvey: Ding! Dong! Merrily on High

Pavel Chesnokov: Salvation is Created

Arr. Mack Wilberg: I Saw Three Ships

Joel Love: Silent Night

David Lovrien: Minor Alterations

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride

Leroy Anderson arr. Russell Robinson: A Christmas Festival

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade, Op. 35

01:32:11 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 84 Menuhin Festival Orchestra Yehudi Menuhin EMI 69383 23:55

01:56:21 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Gavotte Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 3:47

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:50 Antonio de Salazar: "Atencion, atencion" (Attention, Attention, Attention!) The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble 6

02:05:03 Antonio de Salazar: "Un ciego que contrabajo" (A blind man sings) The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble 6

02:11:07 Conrad Susa: "Carols and Lullabies: Christmas in the Southwest" Bel Canto Company (Greensboro, NC) (Live, December 1998) David Pegg Bel Canto 99001

02:35:53 Esteban Salas: Pastorale: "Oh nino soberano!" from the Mass in g Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez Jade Records 35808

02:42:25 Ariel Ramirez: "Gloria" from The Misa Criolla (The Creole Mass) Jose Carreras, tenor; Ariel Ramirez, keyboard Bilbao Choral Society, Laredo Choral Salve Jose Luis Ocejo Philips 432692

02:50:10 Traditional Puerto Rican: "Alegria" (Joy) Peninsula Women's Chorus (Palo Alto, CA) Patricia Hennings Location 1003

02:52:45 Traditional Puerto Rican: "La Trulla" (The Caroling) Robert DeCormier Singers & Ensemble Robert DeCormier Arabesque 6684

02:56:00 Traditional Spanish: "Riu, Riu, Riu" Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra Jeannette Sorrell Koch International 7582

03:00:50 Tomas Luis de Victoria: "Beata es, Virgo Maria" (Blessed art thou, O Virgin Mary) Choral Scholars of King's College, Cambridge Aidan Oliver Quilisma 401

03:03:20 Javier Busto: "Ave Maria" Phoenix Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 5066

03:05:51 Ola Gjeilo: "Serenity" (O magnum mysterium) Emmanuel Lopez, cello Phoenix Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 5100

03:12:03 Traditional: Improvisation on Dona Nobis Pacem (Give Us Peace) Paquito D'Rivera, clarinet; Alon Yavnai, piano Sony 733336

03:14:33 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Bach's Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 64647

03:19:57 Traditional Ukrainian: Carol of the Bells (arr. by Sergio Assad) Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars NSS Music 5

03:24:15 Traditional Catalan, Andalusian & M "Mother's Child", "The Manger", "El Rorro": Peninsula Women's Chorus (Palo Alto, CA) Patricia Hennings Location 1003

03:30:36 Traditional Catalan: Song of the Birds Solid Brass Dorian Recordings 90114

03:33:33 Traditional Spanish: "Hacia belen va un borrico" (Towards Bethlehem goes a donkey) (arr. Robert Shaw & Alice Parker) Peter Colbert, baritone Roanoke College Choir (Salem, VA) Dr. Jeffrey Sandborg Roanoke College Choir

03:36:19 Traditional Spanish: "Spanish Carol" (Tonight a babe is born) Dawn Upshaw, soprano Chanticleer Joseph Jennings Teldec 85555

03:41:04 Traditional English: "Adeste Fideles" Placido Domingo, tenor Vienna Choir Boys; Vienna Symphony Helmuth Froschauer RCA 3835

03:44:02 Adolphe Adam: "O Holy Night" Placido Domingo, tenor Vienna Symphony Orchestra Lee Holdridge Sony 37245

03:47:59 Johann Joseph Fux: "Alleluia" Juan Diego Florez, tenor; Ulrich Stephan Breddermann, trumpet Bologna Community Theatre Orchestra Michele Mariotti Decca 001487502

03:53:07 Fernando Moruja: "Hodie Christus natus est" Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez Jade Records 36088

03:54:57 Anonymous Spain (1722): "A este festejo y concurso" Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez Jade Records 36088

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:13 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 63 "Christen, ätzet diesen Tag' Carolyn Sampson, soprano Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 901781 27:15

04:31:01 Various: 'Celebration' - Christmas Fanfares, Carols & Readings, Pt. 1 BBC Welsh Chorus/John Hugh Thomas; Fanfare Trumpeters of the Welsh Guards; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ; Aled Jones, narrator Nimbus 5310 36:39

John Francis Wade (arr Willcocks): O come, all ye faithful (4:19)

Traditional (arr Sir Malcolm Sargent): Mary had a baby (1:53)

"Noël: Christmas Eve, 1913" by Robert Bridges (1:10)

Elisabeth Poston: Jesus Christ the Apple Tree (4:01)

"Marcello's Speech from Hamlet, Act 1 Sc. 1" by Wm Shakespeare (0:28)

Traditional-French (arr Rutter): Christmas Night (3:48)

Traditional (arr Willcocks): The First Nowell (5:18)

"Memories of Christmas (extract)" by Dylan Thomas (1:38)

William Mathias: Bell Carol (4:14

Herbert Howells: Here is the little door (4:05)

"The Oxen" by Thomas Hardy (0:46)

Henry John Gauntlett (arr Willcocks): Once in Royal David's City (5:06)

05:09:16 Various: 'Celebration' - Christmas Fanfares, Carols & Readings, Pt. 2 BBC Welsh Chorus/John Hugh Thomas; Fanfare Trumpeters of the Welsh Guards; Huw Tregelles Williams, organ; Aled Jones, narrator Nimbus 5310 32:18

Traditional (arr Sir Malcolm Sargent): The Virgin Mary had a baby boy (2:21)

Edward Arthur: Tua Bethlem Dref [Towards Bethlehem] (2:12)

"Carol - Amlyn ac Amig" [The Vow] by Saunders Lewis (0:40)

Franz Gruber (arr Geraint & Saunders Lewis): Tawel Nos [Silent Night] (5:17)

Walford Davies: O little town of Bethlehem (3:52)

John Gardner: Tomorrow shall be my dancing day Op 75/2 (2:00)

"A Christmas Carol (extract)" by Charles Dickens (3:12)

Traditional (arr Willcocks): God rest ye merry, gentlemen (3:12)

Traditional-German (arr Ledger): Still, still, still (2:48)

Traditional-Welsh (arr JH Thomas): Ar Fore Dydd Nadolig [On Christmas Morning] (2:20)

"Christmas Landscape" by Laurie Lee (1:03)

Felix Mendelssohn (arr David Willcocks): Hark! The herald angels sing" (3:30)

05:43:57 André Jolivet: Pastorales de Noël Manuela Wiesler, flute (Braz.born 1955-) Bis 739 11:42

05:56:15 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 3:39

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:56 Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Capella SF Ragnar Bohlin Delos 3485 4:48

06:15:02 Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso Op 1 # 10 Gottfried von der Goltz, vn Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Gottfried von der Goltz DHM 77352 9:54

06:26:12 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Barcarolle Op 11 # 1 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3062 5:30

06:31:56 Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 6:51

06:43:03 Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 10:56

06:56:22 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: March Past of the Kitchen Utensils Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 2:59

07:03:00 Gustav Holst: Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas Day' John Fenstermaker, organ Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel Gothic 49120 6:41

07:10:55 Anthony DiLorenzo: Christmas 'Toons Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008 8:40

07:19:55 Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Cuckoo Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 4:32

07:25:52 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 4 Op 18 # 4 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348 4:38

07:34:04 Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Resurrection & Finale Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80631 2:16

07:41:12 Johann Melchior Molter: Concerto Pastorale Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 11:18

07:54:39 Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia Op 11 Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 4:05

08:08:15 Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Final Scene Barbara Bonney, soprano Bavarian Radio Symphony Jeffrey Tate EMI 54022 6:13

08:15:59 Jean Sibelius: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 47 Salvatore Accardo, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 7:20

08:25:44 Steven Amundson: Angel's Dance Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 1 4:28

08:30:32 Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Decca 14875 4:30

08:40:02 Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' La Scala Chorus Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4796018 7:13

08:48:59 Henry J. Gauntlett: Once in Royal David's City Huw Tregelles Williams, organ Fanfare Trumpets of the Welsh Guards John Hugh Thomas Nimbus 5310 5:02

08:54:44 John Williams: Superman: Love Theme Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 5:04

09:03:47 Randol Alan Bass: A Feast of Carols Tallis Chamber Choir (fd.1982 London) National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Kodanja 2003 16:25

Traditional: Gloucester Wassail Carol

Traditional: Il est né le divin enfant

Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Traditional: God Rest Ye, Merry Gentlemen

Traditional: We Wish You a Merry Christmas

09:21:42 Traditional: Deck the Halls May Festival Chorus (fd.1880 Cincinnati) Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 1 2:11

09:26:34 Zequinha de Abreu: Tico-Tico non Fubß Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 62 2:42

09:29:44 Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 4 'Jota navara' Op 22 # 2 Julia Fischer, violin (Ger. 1983- "Julia") Decca 4785950 4:25

09:37:00 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols Todd Boyce, baritone (Amer. 1983- Oberlin grad.) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 7:16

09:47:35 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 5:16

09:53:30 Traditional: Greensleeves Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute (Fr. 1922-2000) Sony 87771 4:44

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:57 Mikola Leontovich: Carol of the Bells Musica Sacra Richard Westenburg DeutGram 429732 1:16

10:02:38 James Pierpont: Jingle Bells Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008 2:03

10:06:18 Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 11:29

Traditional: Good Christian Men, Rejoice

Franz Gruber: Silent Night

Traditional: Patapan

Traditional: O Come, All Ye Faithful

10:20:31 Randol Alan Bass: Seasonal Sounds Tallis Chamber Choir National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Kodanja 2003 9:58

J. Fred Coots: Santa Claus is Comin' to Town

Oakley Halderman & Gene Autry: Here Comes Santa Claus

Johnny Marks: Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson: Frosty, the Snowman

James Pierpont: Jingle Bells

10:33:26 Franz Gruber: Silent Night Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Philadelphia Brass Ensemble Richard P. Condie Sony 87771 4:33

10:41:44 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533 8:35

10:52:37 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71a Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 20:34

11:15:00 Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Brass BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 11:33

While by my Sheep, In Dulci Jubilo, Lo How a Rose E'er Blooming, I Saw Three Ships, From Heaven High I Come to You, We Three Kings of Orient Are, March of the Kings

11:28:46 Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for String Orchestra BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 12:20

Pastores a Belen, It Came Upon a Midnight Clear, O Little Town of Bethlehem, Bring a Torch Jeannette Isabella, Away in a Manger, Wassail Song

11:44:03 Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas Sir Derek Jacobi, narrator (Eng. 1938- actor, dir. JACK uh bee) National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Kodanja 2003 6:32

11:51:59 Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 6 Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768 6:28

12:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Bill O’Connell

Michael Praetorius: Lo, How a Rose e’er Blooming 2:34

Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem 1:38

Traditional: For Christ is Born 4:00

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Break forth, O beauteous heavenly light 1:42

Gustav Holst: Christmas Day—Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square/Richard P. Condie (‘The Spirit of Christmas’) 6:46

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Hodie: The Oxen—John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; London Symphony/Sir David Willcocks EMI 69872) 3:11

Johannes Brahms: Ave Maria 3:37

Michael Praetorius: Psallite 1:33

Traditional (arr Vance George): Christmas is Here Again—San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George; John Fenstermaker, organ (Delos 3238 ‘Christmas by the Bay’) 0:59

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria—Chanticleer (Chanticleer 8803) 7:30

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol—Chanticleer (Teldec 94563 CD) 2:19

Mantovani: Christmas Bells 2:24

Traditional: Deck the Halls 2:57

Hairston: Mary’s Boy Child 3:35

Henry Gauntlett: Once in Royal David’s City 3:41

Traditional: While Shepherds Watched 3:22

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy—Mike Sammes Chorus & Singers; Mantovani & his Orchestra (Decca 433199 ‘Mantovani’s Christmas Favorites’) 3:35

13:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Rob Grier

George Frideric Handel: Excerpts from ‘Messiah’--Kaaren Erickson & Sylvia McNair, sops; Alfreda Hodgson, mezzo; John Humphrey, ten; Richard Stiwell, bar; Layton James, harpsichord; Atlanta Symphony & Chamber Chorus/Robert Shaw (Telarc 80093) 16:54

Peter Tchaikovsky: Selections from the Nutcracker Suite Op 71a—Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Telarc 80068) 17:21

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr Ellington/Strayhorn): Selections from the Nutcracker Suite--Duke Ellington Band/Ellington (Columbia 46825) 23:41

14:00 A FESTIVAL OF NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS with The Choir of King’s College, Cambridge - Stephen Cleobury, Music Director; Michael Barone, host

Desc. Cleobury: Once in Royal David’s City

Piae Cantiones: Up! Up! good Christen folk

Boris Ord: Adam lay ybounden

Elizabeth Poston: Jesus Christ the Apple Tree

Traditional (arr R. L. Pearsall): In dulci jubilo

Traditional (arr Simon Preston): I saw three ships

Medieval: Nowell sing we now all and some

Traditional (arr Sir David Willcocks): Unto us is born a son

Herbert Howells: A spotless rose

John Tavener: The Lamb

Traditional (arr Stephen Cleobury): Joys seven

Arvo Pärt: Bogoróditse Dyévo

John Rutter: What sweeter music?

Franz Gruber (arr Philip Ledger: Stille Nacht

Harold Darke: In the bleak midwinter

Desc. Cleobury: While shepherds watched

Gillian Weir: O mercy divine (World Premiere)

William Mathias: Sir Christèmas

John Francis Wade (arr Sir David Willcocks): O come, all ye faithful

Desc. Cleobury: Hark! The herald angels sing

Johann Sebastian Bach: In dulci jubilo

Louis Vierne: Pièces de Fantaisie en quatre suites, Livre II op. 53: Toccata

16:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with John Simna

Giovanni Gabrieli : Sonata pian' e forte-- National Brass Ensemble (Oberlin Music 1504)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191 ‘Gloria in excelsis Deo’--Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch/Greg Funfgeld; Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem (Analekta 9873)

Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale in F major--Bernard Labadie, Les Violons du Roy (Dorian 90180)

John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra--John Rutter, Royal Philharmonic (Decca 1821)

17:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Jacqueline Gerber

Sinatra/Sanicola/Stanford: Mistletoe and Holly—Frank Sinatra (Capitol/EMI 42210) 3:20

J. Marks: Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer--Dean Martin (Capitol/EMI 42210) 2:45

H. Martin/TRO, Inc: Christmastime All Over the World--Sammy Davis, Jr (Capitol/EMI 42210) 2:52

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Eaken Piano Trio): Fantasia on ‘Greensleeves--Eaken Piano Trio (Naxos 554099) 5:03

S. Cahn/J. Styne: The Christmas Waltz—Frank Sinatra (Capitol/EMI 42210) 3:00

H. Martin: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas--Judy Garland (Universal 13416) 2:42

Guaraldi: Christmastime is Here--Paul Ferguson Big Band (Big Band Christmas) 4:36

Irving Berlin: I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm--Mills Brothers (Universal 43725) 3:14

Tormé & Wells: The Christmas Song-- Mel Tormé (Universal 13416) 2:45

Tormé & Wells (arr G. Puerling): The Christmas Song--Manhattan Transfer & Tony Bennett (Columbia 52968) 4:40

J. Carlton/J. Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock--Bobby Helms (Universal 47325) 2:10

L Anderson: Sleigh Ride--Eaken Piano Trio (Naxos 554099) 2:33

L. Anderson & M. Parrish: Sleigh Ride--Andrews Sisters (Universal 47325) 3:04

Lennon/McCartney (vocal arr Johnny Mandel): Goodnight--Manhattan Transfer (Columbia 52968) 3:50

18:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with Robert Conrad

David Lovrien: Minor Alterations – Dallas Wind Symphony/Jerry Junkin (Reference 126)

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: The Spirit of the Season – Cleveland Orchestra and Chorus/Robert Porco

Gian-Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Introduction, March and Shepherd’s Dance – Cleveland Orchestra/Robert Porco (MAA 2002)

Greensleeves – Flanders and Swann (EMI 7974652)

Traditional (arr Robert Russell Bennett): What Child is This? - Robert Shaw Chorale and Orchestra/Robert Shaw (RCA 68805)

Loudon Wainwright: Christmas Morning – Loudon Wainwright (Hannibal 1442)

A Child’s Christmas in Wales – Dylan Thomas Caedmon CD1002

19:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:28 Victor Hely-Hutchinson: A Carol Symphony City of Prague Philharmonic Gavin Sutherland Naxos 557099 24:42

19:30:40 William Henry Fry: Santa Claus Symphony Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Tony Rowe Naxos 559057 26:11

20:00 SPECIAL: CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL CONCERT, 2008 with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Porco, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Cleveland State University Chorale

Traditional (arr Mack Wilberg): O Come, All Ye Faithfull

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring

John Rutter: Nativity Carol

Gloria Shayne Baker (arr Harry Simeone) Do You hear What I Hear?

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon in double echo

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves

Traditional (arr Robert Russell Bennett): Deck the Halls

Traditional (arr Sir David Willcocks): Hark, the Herald Angels Sing

Peter Tchaikovsky: Selections from ‘The Nutcracker’

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah Chorus

Leroy Anderson: Christmas Festival

Traditional (arr Mack Wilberg) I saw Three Ships

Victor Herbert: March of the Toys

John Frederick Coots: Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Traditional (arr John Rutter): Twelve Days of Christmas

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride

Hugh Martin (arr Randol Alan Bass) Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Franz Gruber (arr Carmen Dragon) Silent Night

Traditional (arr HARRIS): We wish You a Merry Christmas

21:37:39 John Rutter: Gloria Cambridge Singers Philip Jones Brass Ensemble John Rutter Collegium 100 17:13

21:56:27 John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008 3:17

22:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: My Christmas with John Mills

Traditional (arr John Rutter): Un flambeau, Jeannette, Isabelle--Cambridge Singers/John Rutter (Collegium 512) 2:02

Traditional (arr John Rutter): Still, Still, Still--Cambridge Singers/John Rutter (Collegium 512) 2:13

Hugo Distler: Es ist ein Ros’ entsprungen--Quink Vocal Ensemble (Telarc 80202) 3:17

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vespers from All-Night Vigil, Op. 37; Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir/Paul Hillier (Harm Mundi 907284) 21:38

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols Op 28--Choir of King’s College, Cambridge/Sir David Willcocks (EMI 5627962) 22:28

23:00 WCLV CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL with Rob Grier

23:01:30 Samuel Scheidt: O Little One Sweet Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 503 2:43

23:04:12 Traditional: The Coventry Carol Cantus Cantus 1211 2:14

23:06:26 Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008 4:27

23:10:53 Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming Frederica von Stade, mezzo André Previn Sony 87771 4:02

23:15:55 John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 17:53

23:34:05 Traditional: Watts Nativity Carol Emma Kirkby, soprano Martin Neary Sony 87771 5:58

23:40:03 Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 6:08

23:46:12 Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell St. Paul's Cathedral Choir (history to 1127) Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 5:10

23:51:59 Herbert Howells: Here is the Little Door Chanticleer Teldec 94563 4:00

23:56:16 Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel Members of Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 87771 3:32