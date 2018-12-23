WCLV Program Guide 12-23-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies, Pt. 2

Cyril Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)—Royal Philharmonic/David Newman (Telarc 88801) 11:00

Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)—Royal Philharmonic/David Newman (Telarc 88801) 14:07

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas (1992)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 2:42

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 3:37

Hugh Martin (arr Barlow Bradford): Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (1944)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 4:29

Craig Armstrong (arr Chris Marshall): Love Actually: Glasgow Love Theme (2003)—Claire Jones, harp; London Mozart Players/Stuart Morley (Silva 6051) 3:17

Maurice Jarre: Prancer: Theme (1989)—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 6:16

John Williams: Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory (1990)—Chorus, Orchestra/Williams (Sony 51333) 4:54

Ray Evans/Jay Livingston (arr Luther Henderson): Silver Bells (1951)—Canadian Brass (CBS 39740) 2:48

00:57:40 Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergeret "Dont vient cela" Members of New London Consort l'Oiseau 436131 2:17

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Alain Altinoglu

Sergei Prokofiev: Suite from The Love for Three Oranges, Op. 33A

Francis Poulenc: Gloria Sandrine Piau, soprano; Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, chorus director

Charles Gounod: Messe solennelle en l’honneur de Sainte-Cécile Sandrine Piau, soprano; Michael Schade, tenor; Andrew Foster-Williams, bass-baritone; Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, chorus director

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Suite Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Esa-Pekka Salonen

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Johann Strauss: II Overture to Die Fledermaus from An Evening with Danny Kaye--Danny Kaye/Zubin Mehta, conductors

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance in C, K. 605, “Sleigh Ride”--Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Bernard: Winter Wonderland--Skitch Henderson, piano and conductor

Karl Suesdorf: Moonlight in Vermont--Skitch Henderson, piano and conductor

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride--Skitch Henderson, piano and conductor

Edvard Grieg/Seidl: No.4, March of the Dwarfs from Lyric Suite--Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Antonio Vivaldi: Winter from The Four Seasons--Frank Huang, violin/leader

Ralph Vaughan-Williams Fantasia on Greensleeves--Sir Andrew Davis, conductor

Francis Poulenc: Gloria in G--Leonard Bernstein, conductor; Judith Blegen, soprano; Westminster Choir

Sergei Prokofiev: Lt. Kijue suite, Op. 60; Troika--Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Sergei Prokofiev: Selections from Winter Bonfire-Children’s Suite Op. 122: No. 2 Winter Holiday; No. 4 Around the Bonfire; No.8 Home Again--Skitch Henderson, piano/conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Selections from The Nutcracker--Alan Gilbert, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Movement 1 from Symphony No. 4--Lorin Maazel, conductor

Jacques Offenbach: Ballet of the Snowflakes from Le Voyage dans la Lune--Bramwell Tovey, conductor

Engelbert Humperdinck: Children’s Prayer from Hansel and Gretel--Andre Kostelanetz, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: An Early Baroque Christmas - Cantatas from one of Bach’s predecessors at Leipzig, early 17th century Spanish villancicos, and seasonal music from the Danish Pietist movement

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:24 Franz Biebl: Ave Maria Cantus Cantus 1211 7:01

06:13:40 Antonio Vivaldi: Magnificat RV 610 Sarah Fox, soprano Academy of Ancient Music Stephen Cleobury EMI 57265 13:53

06:29:33 Johann Georg Ebeling: All My Heart This Night Rejoices Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 503 2:10

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Christmas All Around - A multi-national celebration of the Nativity Festival with music old and new

JAMES BASSI: Tomorrow shall be my dancing day Grace Cathedral Choir/Jeffrey Smith; Timothy Dent, percussion; Benjamin Bachmann & Alison Luedecker (1934 Aeolian-Skinner/Grace Cathedral, San Francisco, CA) Pro Organo 7212

TRADITIONAL (arr. Cleobury): The Linden Tree Carol King’s College Choir/Stephen Cleobury; Henry Websdale (1968-2017 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England) KGS 0033

PHILIP MOORE: Into a quiet world.

DENIS BÉDARD: Toccata on Il est né le divin enfant Tewkesbury Abbey Schola/Simon Bell; Carleton Etherington (1997 Jones/Tewkesbury Abbey, England) Regent 440

JEFFREY RICKARD: Christmas Eve Carol.

GASTON DETHIER: Christmas Choir of Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church/Brady Knapp; Ann Frohbieter (1991 Fisk/Palmer Memorial Church, Houston, TX) PMC 03-2

PERCY BUCK: In dulci jubilo Rupert Gough (1902 Willis.St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin, Ireland) Priory 835

OLIVIER MESSIAEN: Puer natus est nobis, fr Livre du Saint Sacrement Colin Andrews (2010 Fisk/Auer Hall, Simon Music Center, Indiana University, Bloomington, IN) Loft 1152/3

AARON DAVID MILLER: Improvisation on Venite adoremus.

DAVID ASHLEY WHITE: Christ in the stranger’s guise.

AARON DAVID MILLER: Intermezzo on ‘Twas in the moon of wintertime.

AARON DAVID MILLER: Postlude on Veni Emmanuel House of Hope Motet Choir/Matthew Culloton; Min Kim, harp; Aaron David Miller (1979 Fisk/House of Hope Presbyterian Church, Saint Paul, MN) HoH 2016

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A Christmas Celebration - As we prepare for the eve of Christmas, we’ll begin the festivities with music to celebrate the arrival of the Christ Child on this edition of With Heart and Voice. Tune in as Peter DuBois shares sacred choral and organ treasures of the season

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Non-Commercial Christmas with Joe Castellano

Britten: A Ceremony Of Carols: Wolcum Yole Rachel Masters, soprano; Choir of King's College Cambridge/Stephen Cleobury (ARGO 135036 CD) 1:26

Anonymous: Alleuja, A Newe Work Prague Madrigal Singers (Supraphon 3854 CD) 5:46

Michael Praetorius: Es ist ein Ros entsprungen The Netherlands Bach Society/Jos van Veldhoven (2:54)

Anonymous: Ave maris stella Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 71315 CD) 3:58

Anonymous: Riu Riu Chiu Boston Camerata/Joel Cohen (Nonesuch 79134 CD) 2:38

Anonymous: Vizmež pacholička from A Bohemian Christmas Early Music New York/Frederick Renz (Ex Cathedra 10346 CD) 2:42

Camille Saint-Saëns: Christmas Oratorio: Prelude Dresden Philharmonic Orchestra & Dresdner Kreuzchor/Martin Flämig (LaserLight 15 273 CD) 3:09

Michael Praetorius: Quam Pastores Apollo’s Musettes; Apollo’s Singers; Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Avie 2306 CD) 3:13

Yakiv Yatsynevych: Bells Rang Early in Jerusalem Estonian Philharmonic Chamber choir/Paul Hillier (Harmonia Mundi 907410 CD) 2:08

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol Chanticleer (Teldec 9463 CD) 2:23

Traditional: Spiritual: Sweet Li'l Jesus Leontyne Price, soprano (Decca 475615 CD) 3:24

Johann Sebastian Bach: Weihnachts-Oratorium, BWV 248: Finale Nun Seid Ihr Wohl Gerochen - Gundula Janowitz, soprano; Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano; Fritz Wunderlich, tenor; Franz Crass, bass; Munich Bach Choir & Orchestra/Karl Richter (Archiv 413625 CD) 3:30

09:56:11 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 3:19

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

10:03:36 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 1 'Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern' Arleen Augér, soprano New Bach Collegium Musicum Hans-Joachim Rotzsch BerlinClas 2150 21:32

10:28:08 Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 8 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429390 13:45

10:44:26 Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est St. John the Evangelist Choir Gregory Heislman St. John 2008 3:07

10:48:52 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket RIAS Chamber Chorus Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 7:29

10:57:09 George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Truth: Sonata Peter Hurford, organ RCO Chamber Orchestra Joshua Rifkin Decca 414604 2:55

11:00:44 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 3:52

11:05:56 Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls for Instruments H 534 Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 14:31

11:23:07 Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2206 19:40

11:44:21 Johann Melchior Molter: Concerto Pastorale Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 11:18

11:56:11 Giuseppe Sammartini: Pastorale from Christmas Concerto Op 5 # 6 Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 3:51

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Skelton – Jun Märkl, conductor; Evan Bagwell, boy soprano; Heidi Stober, soprano; Kelley O’Connor, mezzo soprano; Anthony Dean Griffey, tenor; Morris Robinson, bass; Milwaukee Symphony Chorus, Cheryl Frazes Hill, chorus director

Augusta Read Thomas: Radiant Circles--Ken-David Masur, conductor

Joan Tower: Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in d Op 125 “Choral”

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ernest Bloch: Symphony in E flat major: Movement 2 Allegro Malmo Symphony Orchestra Andrey Boreyko, conductor Album: Bloch: Symphony / Evocations / 3 Jewish Poems BIS 1183 Music: 4:34

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story" Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 21:32

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Kevin Shaw from Charlotte, NC Music: 9:09

Olivier Messiaen: Le Merle Noir Jonathan Snowdon, flute; Andrew Litton, piano Album: Danse de la Chevre Virgin 90846 Music: 5:16 (short excerpt)

Ernest Bloch: From Jewish Life - 3 Sketches for Cello and Piano: Parts 1 & 3 Alon Goldstein, piano; Amit Peled, cello (from the) Goldstein-Peled-Fiterstein Trio Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 8:35

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Dance Op. 35 No.1 Noah Bendix-Bagley, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 6:39

John Williams: Home Alone: We Wish You a Merry Christmas/End Title Studio Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Home Alone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 46595 Music: 4:16

Cyril Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (excerpt) Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; David Newman, conductor Album: It's A Wonderful Life, Miracle On 34th St. & A Christmas Carol Telarc 88801 Music: ~7:28

John Williams: Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory Studio Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Home Alone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 46595 Music: 4:55

John Williams: Home Alone: Holiday Flight Boston Pops Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Joy to the World Sony 48232 Music: 1:10

John Williams: Home Alone: Star of Bethlehem Boston Pops Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Joy to the World Sony 48232 Music: 3:26

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 30:44

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – Vienna 2017 Tour Concert

CLAUDE DEBUSSY: Nocturnes: Nuages and Fetes

GUSTAV MAHLER: Symphony No. 6

17:45:34 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80145 14:03

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 17, 2018- Concert pianist Orli Shaham guest hosts this week’s From the Top from Brunswick, Maine! We’ll hear her talk shop with a superb teenage pianist who performs the music of Brahms, meet a violinist from Maine who happens to do serious biomedical research when he’s not in the practice room, and a very young, very fun brother-sister guitar duo plays contemporary music from Brazil

16-year-old cellist Jiaxun “Caroline” Yao (she goes by Caroline from Flushing, NY performing: I. Prologue: Lent, sostenuto e molto risoluto from the Sonata for Cello and Piano by Claude Debussy with Orli Shaham, piano

Davisson Guitar Duo: Elle Davisson, 10, and Jack Davisson,13, from Palo Alto, CA performing: “Jongo” by Paulo Bellinati (b.1950)

17-year-old bassoonist Aaron Brown from Shapleigh, ME performing: I. Vivace from the Sonata for Bassoon and Piano by William Hurlstone, with Orli Shaham, piano.

17-year-old pianist Avery Gagliano from Philadelphia, PA performing: I. Intermezzo in A minor and III. Ballade in G minor from 6 Klavierstücke, Op.118 by Johannes Brahms

17-year-old violinist Brandon Aponte from Blue Hill, ME performing: “Méditation” from Thaïs by Jules Massenet (1842-1912), with Orli Shaham, piano

Finale: All performers with Orli Shaham perform VI. Le Pas Espagnol from Dolly Suite, Op.56 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924), arr. by Simon Frisch

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:52 Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 25:16

19:29:45 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 Op 44 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457598 40:46

20:12:14 Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto Op 61 Lisa Batiashvili, violin German Chamber Philharmonic Lisa Batiashvili Sony 733400 43:32

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Eric Charnofsky: Echo (2018) — Shawn Head, shakuhachi (private CD)

Nicholas Underhill: Nebulae (2001) — Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8783)

Larry Baker: Rainmusic — Cornelia Monske, marimba (Audiomax 703 1330)

Jeffrey Mumford: linear cycles vii (1993) — Lina Bahn, violin (private CD)

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes 9, 10, 11 — Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519)

21:54:44 Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 5:20

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Partisanship & Supreme Court: A discussion on the implications of partisanship within the SCOTUS

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:02 John Rutter: Candlelight Carol Capella SF Ragnar Bohlin Delos 3485 4:12

23:08:15 Amy Beach: Dreaming Op 15 # 3 Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 6:23

23:14:38 Traditional: Watts Nativity Carol Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Sony 63309 4:00

23:19:22 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 9:13

23:28:35 Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Porco MAA 2002 6:40

23:35:22 Sir Edward Elgar: A Child Asleep English Chamber Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 6:10

23:41:32 Robert Parsons: Ave Maria Fairhaven Singers Ralph Woodward Guild 7380 5:42

23:47:15 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata Op 19 Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 120 5:59

23:53:47 Frederic Hand: Prayer Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 4:11

23:58:15 Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting Judith Hall, flute Nimbus 5247 1:51