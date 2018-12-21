© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-21-2018

Published December 21, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Erich Korngold: The Snowman: Prelude and Serenade Michael Ludwig, violin Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Holiday Classical Favorites Buffalo Philharmonic 266 Music: 4:39

Sheridan Seyfried: Concerto for Two Violins and Orchestra Nikki and Timothy Chooi, violins; Lake George Music Festival Symphony Orchestra Roger Kalia, music director Lake George Music Festival, Lake George High School, NY Music: 25:03

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto C Major, RV 443 for recorder and strings Kremerata Baltica; Michala Petri, recorder Album: Michala Petri 50th Birthday Concert Kremerata Baltica OUR Recordings 8226905 Music: 10:26

John Jacob Niles (arr. Matthew D. Nielsen): I Wonder as I Wander BYU Combined Choirs; BYU Philharmonic Orchestra Kory Katseanes, conductor de Jong Concert Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center, Provo, UT Music: 5:49

John Williams: Home Alone: We Wish You a Merry Christmas/End Title Studio Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Home Alone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 46595 Music: 4:16

Cyril Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (excerpt) Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; David Newman, conductor Album: It's A Wonderful Life, Miracle On 34th St. & A Christmas Carol Telarc 88801 Music: ~7:28

John Williams: Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory Studio Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Home Alone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 46595 Music: 4:55

John Williams: Home Alone: Holiday Flight Boston Pops Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Joy to the World Sony 48232 Music: 1:10

John Williams: Home Alone: Star of Bethlehem Boston Pops Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Joy to the World Sony 48232 Music: 3:26

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 30:44

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:00:52  Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 Op 11    Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98275 30:17

02:32:09  Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 3 Op 60   Emanuel Ax, piano   Sony 45846 35:10

03:11:13  Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 4  BWV 248 Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 22:25

03:34:46  Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 5  BWV 248 Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 23:21

04:00:12  Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 6  BWV 248 Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 25:02

04:27:04  Alexander Scriabin: Piano Concerto Op 20   Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano London Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 27:17

04:56:33  Various: 'Christmas by the Bay'    Delos 3238 44:48

San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George; Marc Shapiro, piano; John Fenstermaker, organ

Traditional (arr Willcocks): The First Nowell (3:08)

Traditional (arr Parker/Shaw): Deck the Halls (1:09)

Traditional (arr Parker/Shaw): O come, O come Emmanuel (2:14)

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The herald angels sing (2:26)

Lowell Mason: Joy to the World (1:47)

John Francis Wade (arr David Willcocks): O come, all ye faithful (2:10)

Traditional (arr Vance George & Bateleur): Patapan (1:22)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rejoice O Virgin [Ave Maria] (2:56) [with church bells]

Johann Sebastian Bach: Break forth, O beauteous heavenly light from Christmas Oratorio BWV 248 (1:08)

Johannes Brahms: Ave Maria Op. 12 (3:37)

Michael Praetorius: Psallite unigenito (1:33)

Traditional-Swedish (arr Vance George): It's Christmas again (0:59)

Guillaume Costeley: Allons, gay bergères (1:40)

Gustav Holst: Lullay, my liking Op 34/2 (3:09)

Michael Praetorius: Lo, How a Rose e'er Blooming (1:42)

Traditional-Irish: Wexford Carol (3:39)

Traditional-French: Carol of Beauty ["Quelle est cette odeur agréable"] (1:48)

Traditional-Spanish (arr Parker/Shaw): Ya viene la vieja (0:49)

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol (2:00)

Felix Bernard: Winter Wonderland (1:33)

Irving Berlin: White Christmas (3:03)

Traditional (arr George): We wish you a merry Christmas! (1:04)

05:42:56  Sir Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy on Christmas Carols     BBC Philharmonic Rumon Gamba Chandos 9851 8:53

05:53:21  Kermit Poling: Two Puerto Rican Carols     West Edge String Quartet  Centaur 3087 5:05

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:43  Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter    Quire Cleveland  Ross Duffin Quire 105 4:23

06:14:13  Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' Op 235    Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:49

06:25:20  Gaetano Maria Schiassi: Sinfonia Pastorale     Northwest Chamber Orch Alun Francis Helios 88028 9:10

06:38:59  Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 437533 8:35

06:48:39  Franz Schubert: Finale from 'Wanderer Fantasy'  D 760 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4796018 3:41

06:53:06  Robert Schumann: Theme & Variations from Violin Sonata No. 2 Op 121   Caroline Goulding, violin   Ars Prod. 38536 5:15

06:59:26  Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones     BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 2:51

07:05:10  Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols     Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 5:32

07:12:41  Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture     Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98269 9:20

07:22:44  Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: Chorus of Nobles    Men of the Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80284 2:17

07:25:35  George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog'    Jonathan Gunn, clarinet Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 2:46

07:29:22  Irving Berlin: White Christmas    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 5:16

07:39:28  Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture    Bamberg Symphony Chorus Bamberg Symphony Karl Anton Rickenbacher Virgin 91079 10:51

07:52:06  Traditional: That Night in Bethlehem    Jeffrey Strauss, baritone Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2396 3:39

07:56:13  Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here    Christopher O'Riley, piano   CPI 3294112 2:30

08:08:06  Newell H. Long: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas    Robert Conrad, narrator Fennell Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell ELF 991018 7:30

08:17:31  Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 3 Telarc 80377 10:47

Robert Shaw Chamber Singers/Robert Shaw; Katherine Murray, mezzo-soprano; Victor Ledbetter, baritone (Telarc 80377)

Traditional-German: Christ was born on Christmas Day (Joseph Dearest…)

Traditional-French: March of the Kings

Traditional-Welsh: Deck the Halls

John Henry Hopkins: We Three Kings of Orient Are

Nicholas Saboly: Touro-louro-louro!

Traditional-English: I Saw Three Ships

08:29:40  Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Septet Op 20   Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet  Philips 4788977 3:30

08:39:06  Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings     I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 10:15

08:51:44  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Final Waltz & Apotheosis     Berlin Philharmonic Semyon Bychkov Philips 420237 5:32

08:57:25  John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 4:46

09:07:18  Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite    Ambrosian Singers Royal Philharmonic David Newman Telarc 88801 14:07

09:24:44  Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque     Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:42

09:33:28  Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:56

09:46:32  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: 'General Lavine' - eccentric    Spencer Myer, piano   Harm Mundi 907477 2:36

09:49:28  Johnny Marks: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer     Canadian Brass  Steinway 30027 2:50

09:53:45  Traditional: Wexford Carol    Marsha Genensky, soprano Harm Mundi 907325 5:55

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:32  Anonymous: Gabriel from heaven's king    Quire Cleveland  Ross Duffin Quire 102 3:16

10:04:09  Elizabeth Poston: Jesus Christ, the Apple Tree    Quire Cleveland  Ross Duffin Quire 105 2:40

10:09:11  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14  S 244/14 Roberto Szidon, piano (Braz. 1941-  SIH dohn)   DeutGram 4779525 11:44

10:22:17  Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture    Members of Netherlands Wind Ensemble  Philips 4788977 8:03

10:32:24  John Foster: While shepherds watched their flocks    Taverner Choir (fd.1973 A.Parrott London based) Taverner Players Andrew Parrott EMI 54529 5:15

10:41:22  Franz Biebl: Ave Maria     Cantus  Cantus 1211 7:01

10:51:22  Lord Berners: The Triumph of Neptune: Suite    Christopher Underwood, baritone Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth EMI 65098 22:09

11:14:48  Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations  WoO 80 Evgeny Kissin, piano   DeutGram 4797581 12:13

 

11:30 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:29:27  Traditional: Deck the Halls     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

11:30:09  Gloria Shayne Baker: Do You Hear What I Hear?    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 3:12

11:33:22  Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 2:04

11:35:27  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols    Todd Boyce, baritone Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 7:16

11:44:23  Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 2:49

11:47:12  Leslie Adams: Christmas Lullaby    Cleve Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 3:48

11:51:00  George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:43

11:55:14  Traditional: Deck the Halls     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

11:55:16  Traditional: Deck the Halls     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

11:57:58  Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Rumba    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp (Amer. CIM grad.  www.yolandaharp.com)   Azica 71273 1:35

 

12:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:06:21  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2  S 359/2  Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 10:25

12:18:14  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Cries of Farewell' Op 179    Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 9:20

12:30:10  Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale     Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 4:51

12:38:55  Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso Op 1 # 10 Gottfried von der Goltz, violinn Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Gottfried von der Goltz DHM 77352 9:54

12:51:02  Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano     Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 7:01

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:02  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18   Yuja Wang, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado DeutGram 15338 33:05

13:35:44  Alexander Glazunov: Chopiniana Suite Op 46    Moscow Symphony Vladimir Ziva Naxos 555048 19:20

13:56:05  Modest Mussorgsky: Scherzo     Toronto Symphony Orchestra Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finlandia 14911 3:00

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Traditional (arr. John Clark): O Holy Night Imani Winds Album: This Christmas with Imani Winds Koch 7748 Music: 4:24

Traditional (arr. Imani Winds): Go Tell It On the Mountain (encore) Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Mandel Hall, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL Music: 3:16

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves Heifetz International Music Institute Ji-Won Song, Max Yiming Mao, Kenneth Naito, Noelle Naito, violins; Molly Wise, viola; Noemie Raymond-Friset, cello U of MD Baltimore County (UMBC) Fine and Performing Arts Department, Linehan Concert Hall, UMBC, Baltimore, MD Music: 4:58

Kip Winger: Conversations with Nijinsky Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Laura Turner Hall, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 21:53

Ola Gjeilo: The Rose Ola Gjeilo, Piano; Choir of Royal Holloway; Rupert Gough, conductor Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 3:22

Traditional (arr. Ola Gjeilo): The First Nowell Choir of Royal Holloway; Rupert Gough, conductor Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 4:33

Ola Gjeilo: Across the Vast, Eternal Sky Ola Gjeilo, piano; Choir of Royal Holloway; Rupert Gough, conductor Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 4:32

Gustav Holst: Second Suite in F, Op. 28, No. 2 Movement 1 March Cleveland Symphonic Winds; Frederick Fennell, conductor Album: Holst, Handel, Bach / Fennell, Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80038 Music: 4:24

Leroy Anderson (arr. Greg Anderson): Sleigh Ride: A Holiday Excursion for Five Pianos The 5 Browns: Ryan Brown, Melody Brown, Gregory Brown, Deondra Brown, and Desirae Brown, piano University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 3:10

Irving Berlin (arr. Sebastian Krause): White Christmas Calmus Vocal Ensemble Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 4:24

Gustav Holst: The Planets (selected movements) Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: ~27:26

Alfred Burt: Star Carol St. Olaf Cantorei; James E. Bobb, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 2:10

Philipp Nicolai/Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Ann Cameron Pearce): How Brightly Shines the Morning Star National Flute Choir; Amy Rice Blumenthal, conductor Album: Here We Come a'FLUTING ALRY 27 Music: 3:15

Traditional Spiritual: Beautiful Star Barbara Hendricks, soprano; Mats Bergstrom, guitar Album: Barbara Hendricks: Shout for Joy Arte Verum 9 Music: 3:13

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:28  Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 5:39

16:06:49  Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo à la russe     London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68865 3:55

16:14:15  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement     Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Antal Doráti Philips 4788977 11:39

16:27:34  John Williams: The Phantom Menace: Main Title & the Parade     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80535 4:54

16:36:11  Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing    Temple Univ. Concert Choir (Phila. (R.Page dir.1956-1975)) Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 87771 3:10

16:41:32  Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 Op 1   András Schiff, piano Takács Quartet  Decca 421423 7:57

16:52:24  Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride     Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 2:55

16:58:10  Traditional: The Parting Glass    Amanda Powell, soprano   Avie 2396 2:11

17:04:37  George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive...O Thou that tellest    Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 5:35

17:12:56  Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4    Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 12:12

Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Break Forth, O Beauteous Heavenly Light

Traditional: The First Nowell

Redner-Brooks: O Little Town of Bethlehem

Traditional: I Saw Three Ships; Deck the Halls

Traditional: Deck the Halls

17:26:59  Philip Lane: Wassail Dances     City of Prague Philharmonic Gavin Sutherland Naxos 557099 7:58

17:39:41  Traditional: Wexford Carol    Stephen Varcoe, baritone  John Rutter Collegium 121 3:58

17:45:18  John Rutter: Candlelight Carol     Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 4:00

17:51:56  Henry Charles Litolff: Scherzo from Concerto Symphonique No. 4 Op 102   Yuja Wang, piano San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 7:24

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:51  Mack Wilberg: Christmas Carol Medley    Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Bonneville 9402 13:51

Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High

Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger

Traditional: Fum, fum, fum

Traditional: I Saw Three Ships

18:26:25  Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo     Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:50

18:32:13  Vince Guaraldi: My Little Drum     Canadian Brass  Steinway 30027 4:18

18:38:41  Robert Schumann: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 4     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 14:51

18:55:35  Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue  BWV 578  Canadian Brass  Steinway 30008 3:13

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:42  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1  K 207 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 20:29

19:25:25  Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6     Royal Northern Sinfonia Thomas Zehetmair Avie 2224 31:44

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:59  Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls for Instruments  H 534  Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 14:31

20:17:14  E. J. Moeran: Serenade     Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 23:14

20:41:33  Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28    Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4793449 15:30

20:57:30  Isaac Albéniz: España: Tango Op 165 # 2  Duo Amaral  DuoAmaral 2013 2:34

21:02:56  Ludwig van Beethoven: Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings Op 81b   Richard King, horn Cleveland Orchestra  Albany 1325 17:03

21:21:40  Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite    Ambrosian Singers Royal Philharmonic David Newman Telarc 88801 14:07

21:37:45  Albert Hague: You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch    Thurl Ravenscroft, bass Symphony Orchestra  Rhino 75969 2:56

21:44:51  Peter Warlock: Bethlehem Down     City of Prague Philharmonic Gavin Sutherland Naxos 557099 4:08

21:51:57  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 Op 36    Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Tafelmusik 1032 32:39

22:26:10  Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 2 Op 66    Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60157 17:49

22:47:19  Robert Farnon: Lake of the Woods     Royal Philharmonic Douglas Gamley Reference 47 9:57

22:58:30  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests     Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:21

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:35  Josquin Desprez: Ave Maria    Westminster Choir Joe Miller WCC 1009 4:58

23:07:33  Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1  D 898  Beaux Arts Trio  Philips 4788977 10:01

23:17:35  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Crown of Roses    Rodolfus Choir Ralph Allwood BBC 326 2:31

23:21:04  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet Op 20   Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet  Philips 4788977 9:23

23:30:27  Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus Op 32    BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 7:59

23:39:08  Karl Jenkins: Lullay    Polyphony Stephen Layton DeutGram 4793232 3:58

23:43:06  Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland'  BWV 599  Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 5:01

23:48:08  Traditional: Watts Nativity Carol    Emma Kirkby, soprano  Martin Neary Sony 87771 5:58

23:54:42  Sir John Tavener: The Lamb    Quire Cleveland  Ross Duffin Quire 105 2:49

23:57:46  Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56    Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:23

 

 