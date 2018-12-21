WCLV Program Guide 12-21-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Erich Korngold: The Snowman: Prelude and Serenade Michael Ludwig, violin Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Holiday Classical Favorites Buffalo Philharmonic 266 Music: 4:39

Sheridan Seyfried: Concerto for Two Violins and Orchestra Nikki and Timothy Chooi, violins; Lake George Music Festival Symphony Orchestra Roger Kalia, music director Lake George Music Festival, Lake George High School, NY Music: 25:03

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto C Major, RV 443 for recorder and strings Kremerata Baltica; Michala Petri, recorder Album: Michala Petri 50th Birthday Concert Kremerata Baltica OUR Recordings 8226905 Music: 10:26

John Jacob Niles (arr. Matthew D. Nielsen): I Wonder as I Wander BYU Combined Choirs; BYU Philharmonic Orchestra Kory Katseanes, conductor de Jong Concert Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center, Provo, UT Music: 5:49

John Williams: Home Alone: We Wish You a Merry Christmas/End Title Studio Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Home Alone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 46595 Music: 4:16

Cyril Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (excerpt) Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; David Newman, conductor Album: It's A Wonderful Life, Miracle On 34th St. & A Christmas Carol Telarc 88801 Music: ~7:28

John Williams: Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory Studio Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Home Alone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 46595 Music: 4:55

John Williams: Home Alone: Holiday Flight Boston Pops Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Joy to the World Sony 48232 Music: 1:10

John Williams: Home Alone: Star of Bethlehem Boston Pops Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Joy to the World Sony 48232 Music: 3:26

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 30:44

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:00:52 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 Op 11 Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98275 30:17

02:32:09 Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 3 Op 60 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 45846 35:10

03:11:13 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 4 BWV 248 Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 22:25

03:34:46 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 5 BWV 248 Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 23:21

04:00:12 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 6 BWV 248 Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 25:02

04:27:04 Alexander Scriabin: Piano Concerto Op 20 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano London Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 27:17

04:56:33 Various: 'Christmas by the Bay' Delos 3238 44:48

San Francisco Symphony Chorus/Vance George; Marc Shapiro, piano; John Fenstermaker, organ

Traditional (arr Willcocks): The First Nowell (3:08)

Traditional (arr Parker/Shaw): Deck the Halls (1:09)

Traditional (arr Parker/Shaw): O come, O come Emmanuel (2:14)

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The herald angels sing (2:26)

Lowell Mason: Joy to the World (1:47)

John Francis Wade (arr David Willcocks): O come, all ye faithful (2:10)

Traditional (arr Vance George & Bateleur): Patapan (1:22)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rejoice O Virgin [Ave Maria] (2:56) [with church bells]

Johann Sebastian Bach: Break forth, O beauteous heavenly light from Christmas Oratorio BWV 248 (1:08)

Johannes Brahms: Ave Maria Op. 12 (3:37)

Michael Praetorius: Psallite unigenito (1:33)

Traditional-Swedish (arr Vance George): It's Christmas again (0:59)

Guillaume Costeley: Allons, gay bergères (1:40)

Gustav Holst: Lullay, my liking Op 34/2 (3:09)

Michael Praetorius: Lo, How a Rose e'er Blooming (1:42)

Traditional-Irish: Wexford Carol (3:39)

Traditional-French: Carol of Beauty ["Quelle est cette odeur agréable"] (1:48)

Traditional-Spanish (arr Parker/Shaw): Ya viene la vieja (0:49)

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol (2:00)

Felix Bernard: Winter Wonderland (1:33)

Irving Berlin: White Christmas (3:03)

Traditional (arr George): We wish you a merry Christmas! (1:04)

05:42:56 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy on Christmas Carols BBC Philharmonic Rumon Gamba Chandos 9851 8:53

05:53:21 Kermit Poling: Two Puerto Rican Carols West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087 5:05

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:43 Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 105 4:23

06:14:13 Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' Op 235 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:49

06:25:20 Gaetano Maria Schiassi: Sinfonia Pastorale Northwest Chamber Orch Alun Francis Helios 88028 9:10

06:38:59 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533 8:35

06:48:39 Franz Schubert: Finale from 'Wanderer Fantasy' D 760 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4796018 3:41

06:53:06 Robert Schumann: Theme & Variations from Violin Sonata No. 2 Op 121 Caroline Goulding, violin Ars Prod. 38536 5:15

06:59:26 Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 2:51

07:05:10 Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 5:32

07:12:41 Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98269 9:20

07:22:44 Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: Chorus of Nobles Men of the Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80284 2:17

07:25:35 George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' Jonathan Gunn, clarinet Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 2:46

07:29:22 Irving Berlin: White Christmas Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 5:16

07:39:28 Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture Bamberg Symphony Chorus Bamberg Symphony Karl Anton Rickenbacher Virgin 91079 10:51

07:52:06 Traditional: That Night in Bethlehem Jeffrey Strauss, baritone Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2396 3:39

07:56:13 Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 2:30

08:08:06 Newell H. Long: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas Robert Conrad, narrator Fennell Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell ELF 991018 7:30

08:17:31 Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 3 Telarc 80377 10:47

Robert Shaw Chamber Singers/Robert Shaw; Katherine Murray, mezzo-soprano; Victor Ledbetter, baritone (Telarc 80377)

Traditional-German: Christ was born on Christmas Day (Joseph Dearest…)

Traditional-French: March of the Kings

Traditional-Welsh: Deck the Halls

John Henry Hopkins: We Three Kings of Orient Are

Nicholas Saboly: Touro-louro-louro!

Traditional-English: I Saw Three Ships

08:29:40 Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Septet Op 20 Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet Philips 4788977 3:30

08:39:06 Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 10:15

08:51:44 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Final Waltz & Apotheosis Berlin Philharmonic Semyon Bychkov Philips 420237 5:32

08:57:25 John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 4:46

09:07:18 Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite Ambrosian Singers Royal Philharmonic David Newman Telarc 88801 14:07

09:24:44 Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque Orch de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:42

09:33:28 Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:56

09:46:32 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: 'General Lavine' - eccentric Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477 2:36

09:49:28 Johnny Marks: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 2:50

09:53:45 Traditional: Wexford Carol Marsha Genensky, soprano Harm Mundi 907325 5:55

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:32 Anonymous: Gabriel from heaven's king Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 102 3:16

10:04:09 Elizabeth Poston: Jesus Christ, the Apple Tree Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 105 2:40

10:09:11 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 S 244/14 Roberto Szidon, piano (Braz. 1941- SIH dohn) DeutGram 4779525 11:44

10:22:17 Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture Members of Netherlands Wind Ensemble Philips 4788977 8:03

10:32:24 John Foster: While shepherds watched their flocks Taverner Choir (fd.1973 A.Parrott London based) Taverner Players Andrew Parrott EMI 54529 5:15

10:41:22 Franz Biebl: Ave Maria Cantus Cantus 1211 7:01

10:51:22 Lord Berners: The Triumph of Neptune: Suite Christopher Underwood, baritone Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth EMI 65098 22:09

11:14:48 Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations WoO 80 Evgeny Kissin, piano DeutGram 4797581 12:13

11:30 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:29:27 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

11:30:09 Gloria Shayne Baker: Do You Hear What I Hear? Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 3:12

11:33:22 Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 2:04

11:35:27 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols Todd Boyce, baritone Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 7:16

11:44:23 Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 2:49

11:47:12 Leslie Adams: Christmas Lullaby Cleve Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 3:48

11:51:00 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:43

11:55:14 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

11:57:58 Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Rumba Yolanda Kondonassis, harp (Amer. CIM grad. www.yolandaharp.com) Azica 71273 1:35

12:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:06:21 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 S 359/2 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 10:25

12:18:14 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Cries of Farewell' Op 179 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 9:20

12:30:10 Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 4:51

12:38:55 Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso Op 1 # 10 Gottfried von der Goltz, violinn Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Gottfried von der Goltz DHM 77352 9:54

12:51:02 Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 7:01

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Yuja Wang, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado DeutGram 15338 33:05

13:35:44 Alexander Glazunov: Chopiniana Suite Op 46 Moscow Symphony Vladimir Ziva Naxos 555048 19:20

13:56:05 Modest Mussorgsky: Scherzo Toronto Symphony Orchestra Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finlandia 14911 3:00

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Traditional (arr. John Clark): O Holy Night Imani Winds Album: This Christmas with Imani Winds Koch 7748 Music: 4:24

Traditional (arr. Imani Winds): Go Tell It On the Mountain (encore) Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Mandel Hall, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL Music: 3:16

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves Heifetz International Music Institute Ji-Won Song, Max Yiming Mao, Kenneth Naito, Noelle Naito, violins; Molly Wise, viola; Noemie Raymond-Friset, cello U of MD Baltimore County (UMBC) Fine and Performing Arts Department, Linehan Concert Hall, UMBC, Baltimore, MD Music: 4:58

Kip Winger: Conversations with Nijinsky Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Laura Turner Hall, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 21:53

Ola Gjeilo: The Rose Ola Gjeilo, Piano; Choir of Royal Holloway; Rupert Gough, conductor Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 3:22

Traditional (arr. Ola Gjeilo): The First Nowell Choir of Royal Holloway; Rupert Gough, conductor Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 4:33

Ola Gjeilo: Across the Vast, Eternal Sky Ola Gjeilo, piano; Choir of Royal Holloway; Rupert Gough, conductor Album: Winter Songs Decca 4816326 Music: 4:32

Gustav Holst: Second Suite in F, Op. 28, No. 2 Movement 1 March Cleveland Symphonic Winds; Frederick Fennell, conductor Album: Holst, Handel, Bach / Fennell, Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80038 Music: 4:24

Leroy Anderson (arr. Greg Anderson): Sleigh Ride: A Holiday Excursion for Five Pianos The 5 Browns: Ryan Brown, Melody Brown, Gregory Brown, Deondra Brown, and Desirae Brown, piano University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 3:10

Irving Berlin (arr. Sebastian Krause): White Christmas Calmus Vocal Ensemble Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 4:24

Gustav Holst: The Planets (selected movements) Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: ~27:26

Alfred Burt: Star Carol St. Olaf Cantorei; James E. Bobb, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 2:10

Philipp Nicolai/Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Ann Cameron Pearce): How Brightly Shines the Morning Star National Flute Choir; Amy Rice Blumenthal, conductor Album: Here We Come a'FLUTING ALRY 27 Music: 3:15

Traditional Spiritual: Beautiful Star Barbara Hendricks, soprano; Mats Bergstrom, guitar Album: Barbara Hendricks: Shout for Joy Arte Verum 9 Music: 3:13

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:28 Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 5:39

16:06:49 Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo à la russe London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68865 3:55

16:14:15 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Antal Doráti Philips 4788977 11:39

16:27:34 John Williams: The Phantom Menace: Main Title & the Parade Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80535 4:54

16:36:11 Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Temple Univ. Concert Choir (Phila. (R.Page dir.1956-1975)) Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 87771 3:10

16:41:32 Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 Op 1 András Schiff, piano Takács Quartet Decca 421423 7:57

16:52:24 Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 2:55

16:58:10 Traditional: The Parting Glass Amanda Powell, soprano Avie 2396 2:11

17:04:37 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive...O Thou that tellest Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 5:35

17:12:56 Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 12:12

Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Break Forth, O Beauteous Heavenly Light

Traditional: The First Nowell

Redner-Brooks: O Little Town of Bethlehem

Traditional: I Saw Three Ships; Deck the Halls

17:26:59 Philip Lane: Wassail Dances City of Prague Philharmonic Gavin Sutherland Naxos 557099 7:58

17:39:41 Traditional: Wexford Carol Stephen Varcoe, baritone John Rutter Collegium 121 3:58

17:45:18 John Rutter: Candlelight Carol Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 4:00

17:51:56 Henry Charles Litolff: Scherzo from Concerto Symphonique No. 4 Op 102 Yuja Wang, piano San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 7:24

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:51 Mack Wilberg: Christmas Carol Medley Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Bonneville 9402 13:51

Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High

Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger

Traditional: Fum, fum, fum

Traditional: I Saw Three Ships

18:26:25 Giovanni Gabrieli: Jubilate Deo Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:50

18:32:13 Vince Guaraldi: My Little Drum Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 4:18

18:38:41 Robert Schumann: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 4 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 14:51

18:55:35 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue BWV 578 Canadian Brass Steinway 30008 3:13

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 K 207 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 20:29

19:25:25 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 Royal Northern Sinfonia Thomas Zehetmair Avie 2224 31:44

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:59 Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls for Instruments H 534 Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 14:31

20:17:14 E. J. Moeran: Serenade Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 23:14

20:41:33 Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4793449 15:30

20:57:30 Isaac Albéniz: España: Tango Op 165 # 2 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 2:34

21:02:56 Ludwig van Beethoven: Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings Op 81b Richard King, horn Cleveland Orchestra Albany 1325 17:03

21:21:40 Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite Ambrosian Singers Royal Philharmonic David Newman Telarc 88801 14:07

21:37:45 Albert Hague: You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch Thurl Ravenscroft, bass Symphony Orchestra Rhino 75969 2:56

21:44:51 Peter Warlock: Bethlehem Down City of Prague Philharmonic Gavin Sutherland Naxos 557099 4:08

21:51:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 Op 36 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Tafelmusik 1032 32:39

22:26:10 Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 2 Op 66 Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60157 17:49

22:47:19 Robert Farnon: Lake of the Woods Royal Philharmonic Douglas Gamley Reference 47 9:57

22:58:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:21

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:35 Josquin Desprez: Ave Maria Westminster Choir Joe Miller WCC 1009 4:58

23:07:33 Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 D 898 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977 10:01

23:17:35 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Crown of Roses Rodolfus Choir Ralph Allwood BBC 326 2:31

23:21:04 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet Op 20 Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet Philips 4788977 9:23

23:30:27 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus Op 32 BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 7:59

23:39:08 Karl Jenkins: Lullay Polyphony Stephen Layton DeutGram 4793232 3:58

23:43:06 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' BWV 599 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 5:01

23:48:08 Traditional: Watts Nativity Carol Emma Kirkby, soprano Martin Neary Sony 87771 5:58

23:54:42 Sir John Tavener: The Lamb Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 105 2:49

23:57:46 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:23