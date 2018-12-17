WCLV Program Guide 12-17-2018
00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Les Délices
François-André Philidor: Sinfonia no. 1 in g minor from L’Art de la Modulation (1755)--Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Julie Andrijeski & Adriane Post, violins; Steuart Pincombe viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord) [Live Performance Age of Indulgence, Nov 2, 2018] 8:06
François Martin: Trio no. 1 in b minor--Les Délices (Julie Andrijeski & Adriane Post, violins; Steuart Pincombe viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord) [Live Performance Age of Indulgence, Nov 2, 2018] 14:55
Michel Blavet: Sonata Seconda (Op. 2) Andante La Vibray--Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Emily Walhout, viola da gamba; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord) [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 2:18
Michel Blavet: Sonata Seconda (Op. 2) Allemanda--Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Emily Walhout, viola da gamba; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord) [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 2:37
Michel Blavet: Sonata Seconda (Op. 2) Gavotte Les Caquets--Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Emily Walhout, viola da gamba; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord) [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 1:35
Michel Blavet: Sonata Seconda (Op. 2) Sarabanda--Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Emily Walhout, viola da gamba; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord) [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 1:24
Michel Blavet: Sonata Seconda (Op. 2) Allegro--Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Emily Walhout, viola da gamba; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord) [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 2:42
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Troisième Concert from Pièces de Clavecin en concert--Les Délices (Julie Andrijeski violin; Steuart Pincombe viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord) [Live Performance Age of Indulgence, Nov 2, 2018] 12:39
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Air Gracieux from Boréades Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Julie Andrijeski & Adriane Post, violins; Steuart Pincombe viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord) [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 2:16
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Extraits des Operas--Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Julie Andrijeski & Adriane Post, violins; Steuart Pincombe viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord) [Live Performance Age of Indulgence, Nov 2, 2018] 12:03
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Tambourins from Dardanus Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Julie Andrijeski & Adriane Post, violins; Steuart Pincombe viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord) [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 2:05
Jean-Pierre Guignon: Les Sauvages--Les Délices (Andrijeski & Adriane Post, violins) [Live Performance Age of Indulgence, Nov 2, 2018] 5:11
Jean Duphly: Rondeau--Michael Sponseller, harpsichord [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 3:11
Jean Duphly: La Félix-- Michael Sponseller, harpsichord [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 3:45
01:43:49 Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls for Instruments H 534 Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 14:31
02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
02:00:50 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco: Missa Octavo Tono Florilegium; Arakaendar Bolivia Choir Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009
02:12:15 Francois Boieldieu: Harp Concerto in C Nicanor Zabeleta, harp; Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin Ernst Märzendorfer Deutsche Grammophon 439693
02:36:45 Anonymous 15th c. Spanish: "Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo" The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble
02:41:00 Traditional 16th century Catalán: "Fum, Fum, Fum” Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129
02:43:10 Traditional 17th century Catalán: "El Desembre Congelat” Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129
02:46:46 Jorge Liderman: Aires de Sefarad (Selections) Beth Ilana Schneider, Violin; Matthew Gould, Guitar Duo 46 Albany Records 829
03:00:39 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Handel's Hallelujah Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234
03:03:00 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Vivaldi's Winter Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234
03:08:10 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Pachelbel's Canon Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234
03:13:25 Traditional Spanish: "A La Nanita Nana" Robert DeCormier Singers & Ensemble Robert DeCormier Arabesque 6684
03:16:52 Traditional Basque: Gabriel's Message Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars; Shadow Mountain 55882
03:19:46 Traditional Catalan: "El Noi de la Mare" (The Son of the Virgin) Kathleen Battle, soprano; Christopher Parkening, guitar Sony Classical 62723
03:24:57 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker Suite Op 71a Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 3046
03:49:19 Franz Gruber: "Silent Night" José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony Steven Mercurio Sony Classical 89131
03:54:43 José Feliciano: "Feliz Navidad" José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony; Gumpold Church Choir Steven Mercurio Sony Classical 89131
04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
04:01:10 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 66 Tianwa Yang, violin SWR Symphony Orch Pieter-Jelle de Boer Naxos 573135 31:16
04:35:34 Igor Stravinsky: Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss' Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 24:01
05:01:44 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 Op 21 Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 22:37
05:27:56 Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols Op 28 Westminster Abbey Choir Martin Neary Sony 62615 22:58
05:52:01 Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 6:02
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:14 Traditional: Innesheer, Ships in Full Sail & I Saw 3 Ships, New Christmas Reel Kathie Stewart, flute Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2396 3:49
06:12:21 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 Op 67 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 7:31
06:21:00 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 4:02
06:26:16 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 35 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077 7:12
06:38:44 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 BWV 1047 Julian Sommerhalder, trumpet Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 11:05
06:51:31 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 4:15
06:56:07 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Overseas March Op 70 Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 66 3:46
07:03:25 Traditional: Christ Child's Lullaby Amanda Powell, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2396 5:43
07:11:45 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 3 London Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 8896 10:59
07:24:21 Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany's: Moon River Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:05
07:29:51 William Boyce: Symphony No. 3 Op 2 # 3 Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 5:26
07:40:38 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor Les Talens Lyriques Christophe Rousset Decca 1845 9:04
07:51:46 Billy Strayhorn: Chelsea Bridge Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554 5:03
07:57:39 Traditional: Deck the Halls King's Singers EMI 64133 1:35
08:08:07 Gustav Holst: Brook Green Suite English Sinfonia Howard Griffiths Naxos 570339 5:53
08:16:28 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 27 Op 20 # 4 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 8:25
08:26:35 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Flute Concerto H 438 Sir James Galway, flute Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber RCA 60244 5:06
08:32:13 John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 3:51
08:40:40 Francesco Salieri: Symphony I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88176 10:19
08:52:22 Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 2:30
08:55:22 Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 6:45
09:06:43 Peter Rasmussen: Wind Quintet Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849 16:58
09:37:24 William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Behold the Star' Marvis Martin, soprano Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2159 4:15
09:42:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Divertimento No. 11 K 251 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669 5:09
09:48:37 Johann Joachim Quantz: Arioso from Flute Concerto Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 5:59
09:54:57 Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 4:55
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:01:07 Boris Ord: Adam lay ybounden St. Paul's Cathedral Choir (history to 1127) Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 1:13
10:02:47 Peter Wishart: Alleluia, a new work is come on hand Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 105 1:57
10:06:04 Domenico Cimarosa: The Chinese Hero: Overture Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572734 11:47
10:19:33 Antonio Salieri: Cublai Overture London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 3:42
10:25:54 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829 4:30
10:32:00 Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008 4:27
10:39:37 Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols Seraphic Fire (fd.2005 Florida) Patrick Dupré Quigley SFM 14 6:44
10:48:28 Mario Broeders: Vals criollo No. 3 Mirian Conti, piano (Argentine/Amer. based in NYC) Steinway 30010 1:31
10:50:55 Carl Stamitz: Viola Concerto No. 1 Victoria Chiang, viola (Amer. Peabody, Aspen faculty) Baltimore Chamber Orchestra Markand Thakar Naxos 572162 22:05
11:15:20 Johan Wagenaar: Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' Op 38 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 425833 9:37
11:26:01 Franz Liszt: Valse oubliée No. 1 S 215/1 Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977 2:33
11:30 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:29:55 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11
11:30:34 John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Page MAA 1999 2:13
11:32:47 Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 2:50
11:35:38 John Joubert: Torches Op 7a Cleve Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 1:27
11:37:05 John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:07
11:42:28 William Mathias: A Babe is Born Op 55 Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1999 3:07
11:45:35 Traditional: Il est né le divin enfant Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 2:57
11:48:33 Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 4:29
11:53:03 Franz Gruber: Silent Night Felix Kraus, English horn Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 3:36
11:57:22 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11
12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
12:06:16 Bryan Kelly: Improvisations on Christmas Carols City of Prague Philharmonic Gavin Sutherland Naxos 557099 12:35
12:20:19 Frank Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 4:44
12:26:28 Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from String Sextet No. 1 Op 18 Yehudi Menuhin, violin Warner 1 3:00
12:30:48 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings Op 5 # 1 Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 663 4:36
12:38:47 Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata Op 1 # 12 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel DeutGram 4795448 8:42
12:48:44 Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572818 10:10
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 K 482 Jonathan Biss, piano Orpheus Chamber Orchestra EMI 17270 33:34
13:36:52 Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 4 Evergreen Symphony Orchestra Gernot Schmalfuss CPO 777667 21:07
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Elena See
Hector Berlioz: L'enfance du Christ (The Birth of Christ): The Shepherd's Chorus Boston Pops Orchestra; Tanglewood Festival Chorus; Keith Lockhart, conductor Album: Holiday Pops RCA 63252 Music: 4:30
Jeremy Cohen: La Heroina
Jeremy Cohen: How Sweet the Sound Quartet San Francisco Performance Today In-Studio, Maude Moon Weyerhauser, St. Paul, MN Music: 12:54
Traditional (arr. Leroy Anderson): "Oh come Emmanuel" and "Christmas Festival" Dallas Brass; Mike Levine, conductor Beaches fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 7:35
Various: Christmas around the World Dallas Brass; LaVilla School of the Arts Band; Mike Levine, conductor Beaches fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 6:10
Ralph Blane (arr. Mark Hayes): Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas BYU Combined Choirs and Philharmonic; Rosalind Hall, conductor Brigham Young University, De Jong Concert Hall, Provo, UT Music: 4:00
Gershwin/Rouse (arr. Jeremy Cohen): Rhapsody in Bluegrass
Traditional Mongolian (arr. Jeremy Cohen): Toroi Bandi Quartet San Francisco Performance Today In-Studio, Maude Moon Weyerhauser, St. Paul, MN Music: 16:34
Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Major, Op. 99 Movement 2 Allegro molto Harriet Krijgh, cello; Magda Amara, piano Album: Brahms: The Cello Sonatas Capriccio C5173 Music: 4:28
Traditional: Maria durch ein Dornwald ging Uppsala Academic Chamber Choir; Stefan Parkman, conductor Album: Winter Sounds Footprint 85 Music: 2:11
Michael Engelhardt: Gaudete! Utah State University Chamber Singers; Cory Evans, Director of Choral Activities, conductor Kent Concert Hall, Chase Fine Arts Center, Logan, UT Music: 4:28
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68: Movements 2-4 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Springer Auditorium, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: ~30:51
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Folk songs of the four seasons: Winter (excerpts) City of London Choir; Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra; Hilary Davan Wetton, conductor Album: Im Terra Pax Naxos 572102 Music: ~6:17
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
15:55:02 Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls for Instruments H 534 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Eclectra 2041 6:20
16:05:53 Traditional: Innesheer, Ships in Full Sail & I Saw 3 Ships, New Christmas Reel Kathie Stewart, flute Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2396 3:49
16:12:39 Domenico Cimarosa: I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572734 10:14
16:26:03 Michael Chertock: God Rest Ye Merry / O Come O Come Emmanuel Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485 4:23
16:32:49 Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 6:15
16:41:18 Gaspar Sanz: Selections from 'Suite española' Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404 7:50
16:51:10 John Rutter: Star Carol Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 121 2:51
16:55:44 Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Intermezzo Op 11 Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 918 3:45
17:03:54 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191: Chorus 'Gloria in excelsis Deo' Bach Choir of Bethlehem Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Analekta 9873 6:09
17:13:07 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture D 797 Vienna Philharmonic Riccardo Muti EMI 54873 10:31
17:26:56 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 8:26
17:39:50 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:08
17:46:30 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272 2:41
17:52:39 Anthony DiLorenzo: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas Dr. John Lentz, narrator Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008 6:51
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
18:08:53 John Rutter: Gloria Cambridge Singers Philip Jones Brass Ensemble John Rutter Collegium 100 17:13
18:27:27 Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 5:10
18:34:33 Franz Gruber: Silent Night St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 3:16
18:39:06 Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 38486 13:18
18:53:49 Philip Stopford: Lully, Lulla, Lullay St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 4:35
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:26 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 42415 23:13
19:28:17 Juan Arriaga: Symphony Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Astrée 8532 28:49
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
20:01:34 Domenico Cimarosa: Concerto for 2 Flutes Sir James Galway, flute London Mozart Players Sir James Galway RCA 63701 17:58
20:21:04 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 The Knights Eric Jacobsen Ancalagon 137 21:45
20:43:50 Alfred Burt: A Christmas Greeting Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Philips 416287 12:49
20:58:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Pantomime from 'Les Petits riens' K 299 Concerto Cologne Anton Steck Archiv 4775800 1:51
21:03:04 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 51 Op 64 # 4 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 16:24
21:21:50 Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Overture to Part 2 Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Erato 45275 5:18
21:28:32 Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 2 Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768 6:54
21:38:44 Sir Arnold Bax: The Happy Forest Royal Liverpool Philharmonic John Wilson Avie 2194 9:58
21:50:31 Johannes Brahms: Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 1 Elisabeth Leonskaja, piano Teldec 46450 32:03
22:23:39 Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 26 Op 41 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999177 18:17
22:44:23 Johann Melchior Molter: Concerto Pastorale Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 11:18
22:56:52 Claude Debussy: Mazurka Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247 2:57
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:01:33 John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 121 3:28
23:05:02 Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz Mark O'Connor, violin Sony 752307 5:47
23:10:49 Johannes Brahms: Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen Op 122 # 8 Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009 3:08
23:14:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 23 K 488 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 7:14
23:22:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Romanza from Symphony No. 5 Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80676 11:53
23:34:37 Duke Ellington: Reflections Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 7:22
23:42:00 Traditional: The Coventry Carol Musica Sacra Richard Westenburg DeutGram 429732 2:32
23:44:32 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 Op 50 David Oistrakh, violin Royal Philharmonic Sir Eugene Goossens DeutGram 4793449 8:44
23:53:58 Joseph Haydn: All Through the Night Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo-soprano Sony 64498 2:24
23:56:44 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Barcarolle Carol Rosenberger, piano Delos 3172 3:08