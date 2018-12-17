WCLV Program Guide 12-17-2018

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Les Délices

François-André Philidor: Sinfonia no. 1 in g minor from L’Art de la Modulation (1755)--Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Julie Andrijeski & Adriane Post, violins; Steuart Pincombe viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord) [Live Performance Age of Indulgence, Nov 2, 2018] 8:06

François Martin: Trio no. 1 in b minor--Les Délices (Julie Andrijeski & Adriane Post, violins; Steuart Pincombe viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord) [Live Performance Age of Indulgence, Nov 2, 2018] 14:55

Michel Blavet: Sonata Seconda (Op. 2) Andante La Vibray--Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Emily Walhout, viola da gamba; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord) [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 2:18

Michel Blavet: Sonata Seconda (Op. 2) Allemanda--Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Emily Walhout, viola da gamba; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord) [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 2:37

Michel Blavet: Sonata Seconda (Op. 2) Gavotte Les Caquets--Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Emily Walhout, viola da gamba; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord) [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 1:35

Michel Blavet: Sonata Seconda (Op. 2) Sarabanda--Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Emily Walhout, viola da gamba; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord) [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 1:24

Michel Blavet: Sonata Seconda (Op. 2) Allegro--Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Emily Walhout, viola da gamba; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord) [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 2:42

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Troisième Concert from Pièces de Clavecin en concert--Les Délices (Julie Andrijeski violin; Steuart Pincombe viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord) [Live Performance Age of Indulgence, Nov 2, 2018] 12:39

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Air Gracieux from Boréades Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Julie Andrijeski & Adriane Post, violins; Steuart Pincombe viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord) [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 2:16

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Extraits des Operas--Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Julie Andrijeski & Adriane Post, violins; Steuart Pincombe viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord) [Live Performance Age of Indulgence, Nov 2, 2018] 12:03

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Tambourins from Dardanus Les Délices (Debra Nagy, oboe; Julie Andrijeski & Adriane Post, violins; Steuart Pincombe viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord) [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 2:05

Jean-Pierre Guignon: Les Sauvages--Les Délices (Andrijeski & Adriane Post, violins) [Live Performance Age of Indulgence, Nov 2, 2018] 5:11

Jean Duphly: Rondeau--Michael Sponseller, harpsichord [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 3:11

Jean Duphly: La Félix-- Michael Sponseller, harpsichord [Age of Indulgence CD (Navona NV6098)] 3:45

01:43:49 Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls for Instruments H 534 Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 14:31

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:50 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco: Missa Octavo Tono Florilegium; Arakaendar Bolivia Choir Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009

02:12:15 Francois Boieldieu: Harp Concerto in C Nicanor Zabeleta, harp; Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin Ernst Märzendorfer Deutsche Grammophon 439693

02:36:45 Anonymous 15th c. Spanish: "Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo" The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble

02:41:00 Traditional 16th century Catalán: "Fum, Fum, Fum” Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129

02:43:10 Traditional 17th century Catalán: "El Desembre Congelat” Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129

02:46:46 Jorge Liderman: Aires de Sefarad (Selections) Beth Ilana Schneider, Violin; Matthew Gould, Guitar Duo 46 Albany Records 829

03:00:39 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Handel's Hallelujah Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

03:03:00 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Vivaldi's Winter Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

03:08:10 Gabriela Montero: Improvisation on Pachelbel's Canon Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

03:13:25 Traditional Spanish: "A La Nanita Nana" Robert DeCormier Singers & Ensemble Robert DeCormier Arabesque 6684

03:16:52 Traditional Basque: Gabriel's Message Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars; Shadow Mountain 55882

03:19:46 Traditional Catalan: "El Noi de la Mare" (The Son of the Virgin) Kathleen Battle, soprano; Christopher Parkening, guitar Sony Classical 62723

03:24:57 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker Suite Op 71a Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 3046

03:49:19 Franz Gruber: "Silent Night" José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony Steven Mercurio Sony Classical 89131

03:54:43 José Feliciano: "Feliz Navidad" José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony; Gumpold Church Choir Steven Mercurio Sony Classical 89131

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:10 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 66 Tianwa Yang, violin SWR Symphony Orch Pieter-Jelle de Boer Naxos 573135 31:16

04:35:34 Igor Stravinsky: Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss' Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 24:01

05:01:44 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 Op 21 Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 22:37

05:27:56 Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols Op 28 Westminster Abbey Choir Martin Neary Sony 62615 22:58

05:52:01 Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 6:02

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:14 Traditional: Innesheer, Ships in Full Sail & I Saw 3 Ships, New Christmas Reel Kathie Stewart, flute Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2396 3:49

06:12:21 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5 Op 67 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 7:31

06:21:00 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 4:02

06:26:16 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 35 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077 7:12

06:38:44 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 BWV 1047 Julian Sommerhalder, trumpet Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 11:05

06:51:31 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 4:15

06:56:07 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Overseas March Op 70 Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 66 3:46

07:03:25 Traditional: Christ Child's Lullaby Amanda Powell, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2396 5:43

07:11:45 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 3 London Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 8896 10:59

07:24:21 Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany's: Moon River Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:05

07:29:51 William Boyce: Symphony No. 3 Op 2 # 3 Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 5:26

07:40:38 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor Les Talens Lyriques Christophe Rousset Decca 1845 9:04

07:51:46 Billy Strayhorn: Chelsea Bridge Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554 5:03

07:57:39 Traditional: Deck the Halls King's Singers EMI 64133 1:35

08:08:07 Gustav Holst: Brook Green Suite English Sinfonia Howard Griffiths Naxos 570339 5:53

08:16:28 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 27 Op 20 # 4 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 8:25

08:26:35 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Flute Concerto H 438 Sir James Galway, flute Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber RCA 60244 5:06

08:32:13 John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 3:51

08:40:40 Francesco Salieri: Symphony I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88176 10:19

08:52:22 Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 2:30

08:55:22 Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 6:45

09:06:43 Peter Rasmussen: Wind Quintet Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849 16:58

09:37:24 William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Behold the Star' Marvis Martin, soprano Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2159 4:15

09:42:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Divertimento No. 11 K 251 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415669 5:09

09:48:37 Johann Joachim Quantz: Arioso from Flute Concerto Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 5:59

09:54:57 Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 4:55

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:07 Boris Ord: Adam lay ybounden St. Paul's Cathedral Choir (history to 1127) Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 1:13

10:02:47 Peter Wishart: Alleluia, a new work is come on hand Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 105 1:57

10:06:04 Domenico Cimarosa: The Chinese Hero: Overture Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572734 11:47

10:19:33 Antonio Salieri: Cublai Overture London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 3:42

10:25:54 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829 4:30

10:32:00 Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008 4:27

10:39:31 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829 4:30

10:39:37 Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols Seraphic Fire (fd.2005 Florida) Patrick Dupré Quigley SFM 14 6:44

10:48:28 Mario Broeders: Vals criollo No. 3 Mirian Conti, piano (Argentine/Amer. based in NYC) Steinway 30010 1:31

10:50:55 Carl Stamitz: Viola Concerto No. 1 Victoria Chiang, viola (Amer. Peabody, Aspen faculty) Baltimore Chamber Orchestra Markand Thakar Naxos 572162 22:05

11:15:20 Johan Wagenaar: Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' Op 38 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 425833 9:37

11:26:01 Franz Liszt: Valse oubliée No. 1 S 215/1 Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977 2:33

11:30 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:29:55 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

11:30:34 John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Page MAA 1999 2:13

11:32:47 Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 2:50

11:35:38 John Joubert: Torches Op 7a Cleve Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 1:27

11:37:05 John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:07

11:42:28 William Mathias: A Babe is Born Op 55 Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1999 3:07

11:45:35 Traditional: Il est né le divin enfant Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 2:57

11:48:33 Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 4:29

11:53:03 Franz Gruber: Silent Night Felix Kraus, English horn Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 3:36

11:57:22 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:06:16 Bryan Kelly: Improvisations on Christmas Carols City of Prague Philharmonic Gavin Sutherland Naxos 557099 12:35

12:20:19 Frank Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 4:44

12:26:28 Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from String Sextet No. 1 Op 18 Yehudi Menuhin, violin Warner 1 3:00

12:30:48 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings Op 5 # 1 Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 663 4:36

12:38:47 Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata Op 1 # 12 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel DeutGram 4795448 8:42

12:48:44 Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572818 10:10

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 K 482 Jonathan Biss, piano Orpheus Chamber Orchestra EMI 17270 33:34

13:36:52 Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 4 Evergreen Symphony Orchestra Gernot Schmalfuss CPO 777667 21:07

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Elena See

Hector Berlioz: L'enfance du Christ (The Birth of Christ): The Shepherd's Chorus Boston Pops Orchestra; Tanglewood Festival Chorus; Keith Lockhart, conductor Album: Holiday Pops RCA 63252 Music: 4:30

Jeremy Cohen: La Heroina

Jeremy Cohen: How Sweet the Sound Quartet San Francisco Performance Today In-Studio, Maude Moon Weyerhauser, St. Paul, MN Music: 12:54

Traditional (arr. Leroy Anderson): "Oh come Emmanuel" and "Christmas Festival" Dallas Brass; Mike Levine, conductor Beaches fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 7:35

Various: Christmas around the World Dallas Brass; LaVilla School of the Arts Band; Mike Levine, conductor Beaches fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 6:10

Ralph Blane (arr. Mark Hayes): Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas BYU Combined Choirs and Philharmonic; Rosalind Hall, conductor Brigham Young University, De Jong Concert Hall, Provo, UT Music: 4:00

Gershwin/Rouse (arr. Jeremy Cohen): Rhapsody in Bluegrass

Traditional Mongolian (arr. Jeremy Cohen): Toroi Bandi Quartet San Francisco Performance Today In-Studio, Maude Moon Weyerhauser, St. Paul, MN Music: 16:34

Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Major, Op. 99 Movement 2 Allegro molto Harriet Krijgh, cello; Magda Amara, piano Album: Brahms: The Cello Sonatas Capriccio C5173 Music: 4:28

Traditional: Maria durch ein Dornwald ging Uppsala Academic Chamber Choir; Stefan Parkman, conductor Album: Winter Sounds Footprint 85 Music: 2:11

Michael Engelhardt: Gaudete! Utah State University Chamber Singers; Cory Evans, Director of Choral Activities, conductor Kent Concert Hall, Chase Fine Arts Center, Logan, UT Music: 4:28

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68: Movements 2-4 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Springer Auditorium, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: ~30:51

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Folk songs of the four seasons: Winter (excerpts) City of London Choir; Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra; Hilary Davan Wetton, conductor Album: Im Terra Pax Naxos 572102 Music: ~6:17

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:55:02 Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls for Instruments H 534 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Eclectra 2041 6:20

16:05:53 Traditional: Innesheer, Ships in Full Sail & I Saw 3 Ships, New Christmas Reel Kathie Stewart, flute Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2396 3:49

16:12:39 Domenico Cimarosa: I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572734 10:14

16:26:03 Michael Chertock: God Rest Ye Merry / O Come O Come Emmanuel Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485 4:23

16:32:49 Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 6:15

16:41:18 Gaspar Sanz: Selections from 'Suite española' Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404 7:50

16:51:10 John Rutter: Star Carol Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 121 2:51

16:55:44 Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Intermezzo Op 11 Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 918 3:45

17:03:54 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191: Chorus 'Gloria in excelsis Deo' Bach Choir of Bethlehem Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Analekta 9873 6:09

17:13:07 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture D 797 Vienna Philharmonic Riccardo Muti EMI 54873 10:31

17:26:56 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 8:26

17:39:50 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:08

17:46:30 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272 2:41

17:52:39 Anthony DiLorenzo: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas Dr. John Lentz, narrator Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008 6:51

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:53 John Rutter: Gloria Cambridge Singers Philip Jones Brass Ensemble John Rutter Collegium 100 17:13

18:27:27 Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 5:10

18:34:33 Franz Gruber: Silent Night St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 3:16

18:39:06 Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 38486 13:18

18:53:49 Philip Stopford: Lully, Lulla, Lullay St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 4:35

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:26 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 42415 23:13

19:28:17 Juan Arriaga: Symphony Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Astrée 8532 28:49

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:34 Domenico Cimarosa: Concerto for 2 Flutes Sir James Galway, flute London Mozart Players Sir James Galway RCA 63701 17:58

20:21:04 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 The Knights Eric Jacobsen Ancalagon 137 21:45

20:43:50 Alfred Burt: A Christmas Greeting Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Philips 416287 12:49

20:58:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Pantomime from 'Les Petits riens' K 299 Concerto Cologne Anton Steck Archiv 4775800 1:51

21:03:04 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 51 Op 64 # 4 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 16:24

21:21:50 Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: Overture to Part 2 Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Erato 45275 5:18

21:28:32 Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 2 Arion Baroque Orchestra early-mus 7768 6:54

21:38:44 Sir Arnold Bax: The Happy Forest Royal Liverpool Philharmonic John Wilson Avie 2194 9:58

21:50:31 Johannes Brahms: Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 1 Elisabeth Leonskaja, piano Teldec 46450 32:03

22:23:39 Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 26 Op 41 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999177 18:17

22:44:23 Johann Melchior Molter: Concerto Pastorale Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 11:18

22:56:52 Claude Debussy: Mazurka Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247 2:57

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:33 John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 121 3:28

23:05:02 Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz Mark O'Connor, violin Sony 752307 5:47

23:10:49 Johannes Brahms: Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen Op 122 # 8 Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009 3:08

23:14:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 23 K 488 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 7:14

23:22:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Romanza from Symphony No. 5 Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80676 11:53

23:34:37 Duke Ellington: Reflections Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 7:22

23:42:00 Traditional: The Coventry Carol Musica Sacra Richard Westenburg DeutGram 429732 2:32

23:44:32 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 Op 50 David Oistrakh, violin Royal Philharmonic Sir Eugene Goossens DeutGram 4793449 8:44

23:53:58 Joseph Haydn: All Through the Night Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo-soprano Sony 64498 2:24

23:56:44 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Barcarolle Carol Rosenberger, piano Delos 3172 3:08