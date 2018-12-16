WCLV Program Guide 12-16-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies Part 1

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 5:59

Sir Malcolm Arnold (arr Christopher Palmer): Fantasy on Christmas Carols from ‘The Holly and the Ivy’ (1952)—BBC Philharmonic/Gamba (Chandos 9851) 8:53

Dimitri Tiomkin: It’s a Wonderful Life: Suite (1946)—Ambrosian Singers; Royal Philharmonic/David Newman (Telarc 88801) 38:28

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Emmanuel Krivine; Soloists: Isabelle Faust, violin; Paul Jacobs, organ

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture

Robert Schumann: Violin Concerto

Louis Gabriel Guillemain: Amusement pour le Violon Seul Op 18

Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3

J.S. Bach: Fugue in D Major, BWV 532

Richard Wagner: Overture to Tannhäuser

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Helmut Rilling; Soloists: Gächinger Kantorei, Stuttgart; Annette Dash, soprano; Daniel Taylor, countertenor; James Taylor, tenor; Shenyang, bass

George Frideric Handel: Messiah

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: A Cavalier Christmas - The Ebor Singers return with their first release (after the popular "Music for Troubled Times”) with Christmas Music from the time of the English Civil War

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:25 Ludwig van Beethoven: Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 4:01

06:11:06 Ludwig van Beethoven: Gloria from 'Missa Solemnis' Op 123 Saramae Endich, soprano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 15:53

06:28:05 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page MAA 1999 2:26

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Nativity of the Lord - Picturesque evocations of the first Christmas, including the extraordinary music of Olivier Messiaen

ANDRÉ FLEURY: Variations on a Noël from Burgundy François Lemanissier (1893-2003 Debierre/Holy Cross Church, Saint-Lo, France) Triton 331137

CHARLES TOURNEMIRE: Christmas Prelude and Communion, fr L’Orgue Mystique, Op. 55, no. 3 Georges Delvallee (1880 Cavaillé-Coll/Holy Cross Cathedral, Orleans, France) Accord 476.1058

OLIVIER MESSIAEN: La Vierge et l’enfant Andrew Canning (2009 Ruffatti/Upsala Cathedral, Sweden) Sheva 163

MESSIAEN: Les Bergers Pierre Pincemaille (2004 Darbassies/St. Eloi, Dunkirk) IFO 00318/9

MESSIAEN: Desseins éternels Colin Andrews (2005 Fisk/St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Greenville, NC) Loft 1099

MESSIAEN: Le Verbe Richard Gowers (1968-2017 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England) King’s College 025

MESSIAEN: Les Enfants de Dieu Dame Gillian Weir (1994 Frobenius/Aarhus Cathedral, Denmark) Priory 921

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Song of Mary - Mary, Mother of Jesus, features prominently in this program of music celebrating her, and her response to the news that she will give birth to the Christ Child in the Magnificat. Join Peter DuBois for this important step on the Advent journey

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: A Little Night Music

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book I, #5 - “Sounds and Perfumes in the Evening Air” – Mindru Katz, piano (Cembal d’amour 138 CD) 3:28

Johannes Brahms: “Ständchen” – Hans Hotter, baritone; Gerald Moore, piano (EMI 63198 CD) 1:36

Franz Schubert: “Nacht und Träume” – Elizabeth Schumann, soprano; Gerald Moore, piano (History 205157 CD) 3:03

Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night – parts 4 & 5 – Concertante Chamber Players (Kleos 5111 CD) 13:28

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Act IV – Introduction and Barberina’s Aria – Anny Felbermayer, soprano; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Erich Kleiber (London 417315 CD) 1:55

Antonin Dvorak: Rusalka “O Silver Moon” – Renée Fleming, soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (London 455760 CD) 6:47

Bela Bartok: Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta: Adagio – Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (Mercury 434378 CD) 7:19

Kurt Weill: The Rise & Fall of the City of Mahagonny: “Oh moon of Alabama” – Lotte Lenya, soprano; Chorus and Orchestra of North German Radio/Wilhelm Brückner-Rüggeberg (Membran 223250 CD) 4:03

09:58:21 Leonard Bernstein: Anniversary for Aaron Copland Lara Downes, piano (Amer. (b.San Francisco)) Sony 84284011251 1:13

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

10:02:31 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio BWV 1006 Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy CBS 39431 3:44

10:07:45 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins RV 552 Fabio Biondi, violin Europa Galante Fabio Biondi Virgin 45424 15:55

10:26:01 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783 18:30

10:45:32 Michel Pignolet de Montéclair: Cinquiéme Suite 'La Guerre' Debra Nagy, oboe Les Délices Délices 2012 8:29

10:54:28 Giovanni Paisiello: Sinfonia d'Opera Collegium Philarmonicum Gennaro Cappabianca Naxos 557031 4:56

11:00:27 Thomas Tallis: Dum transisset sabbatum Choir King's College Cambridge Stephen Cleobury Argo 425199 7:49

11:09:24 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 BWV 1057 Murray Perahia, piano Academy St. Martin in Fields Murray Perahia Sony 89690 15:34

11:27:10 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 5 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Erato 94354 9:20

11:38:18 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 BWV 1046 Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9996 16:20

11:54:59 Alessandro Scarlatti: Il giardino di rose: Overture John Wallace, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Nimbus 5079 4:27

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Skelton – Ken David Masur, conductor; Todd Levy, clarinet; Robert Levine, viola; Milwaukee Symphony Chorus

Aaron Copland: Concerto for Clarinet and String Orchestra with Harp and Piano

Ralph Vaughan: Williams Flos Campi

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis and Chloe Ballet Suite No. 2

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 73

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Sleeping Beauty Boston Symphony Orchestra; Seiji Ozawa, conductor DG 445775 Music: 4:32

Gabriel Faure: Ave Maria Joshua Bell, violin Album: Musical Gifts from Joshua Bell and Friends Sony 374318 Music: 4:11

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Nancy Parton and Ron Morebello from San Diego, CA Music: ~10:32

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 6 in E minor BWV 830: Movement 3 Courante András Schiff, piano Album: Bach: Six Partitas ECM 2001 Music: 4:47 (short excerpt)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Movements (excerpts) Berlin Philharmonic; Simon Rattle, conductor Album: Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker EMI 46385 Music: 27:43

Kenneth Jennings: Noel: Christmas Eve St. Olaf Choir Album: My Soul's Been Anchored in the Lord St. Olaf 2396 Music: 4:32

Claude Debussy: Preludes from Book 2, L. 123 Anton Nel, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 17:06

Frederick Delius: Sleigh Ride Virginia Symphony Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Sounds of the Seasons Hampton Roads Classics 007 Music: 5:31

Michael Gilbertson: Graffiti: Concerto for Chamber Orchestra San Francisco Chamber Orchestra; Benjamin Simon, conductor San Francisco Chamber Orchestra, Herbst Theater, San Francisco, CA Music: 20:00

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor

Janos Starker, cello - An archival concert from 2/01/1982; the first appearance with the Orchestra by Christoph von Dohnányi, who was to become the sixth music director of the Orchestra

BELA BARTOK: Two Portraits, Op. 5

BELA BARTOK: Cello Concerto

ANTONIN DVORAK: Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88

17:29:36 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20604 27:12

17:57:28 Remo Pignone: Como queriendo Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010 2:05

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded July 21, 2017 - From East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, this week’s From the Top features more than 100 young musicians from across Mainland China in their first ever public performance as the National Youth Orchestra of China under the direction of Maestro Ludovic Morlot. We hear the full ensemble perform “Rhyme of Taigu” by Pulitzer-Prize-winning composer Zhou Long, a young clarinetist shares how he fell in love with the clarinet’s sound at his first concert, and five members of the ensemble perform the energetic first movement of Francis Poulenc’s Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet with Christopher O’Riley

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs “Rhyme of Taigu” by Zhou Long (b.1953) under the direction of Maestro Ludovic Morlot

20-year-old clarinetist Ning Zhang from Qingdao, China performs Fantaisie Italienne by Eugene Bozza (1905-1991), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

Members of NYO-China perform the first movement, Allegro Vivace, from the Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet, FP 100 by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

Members of the Sextet include: Yajie Wang (flute), 18; Jiadi Pei (oboe), 19; Huibin Zou (clarinet), 19; Yuanying Zhang (bassoon), 19

Lei Jin (horn), 18

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs the third movement, Molto vivace, from Symphony No.9, Op.95 "From the New World" by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904)

20-year-old violinist Jieming Tang from Cleveland, Ohio performs the fourth movement, Presto agitato, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 3, Op. 108 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs “Thunder in Drought” by Xiaogang Ye (b. 1955)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:13 Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Op 62 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 1022 7:43

19:13:14 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421718 34:53

19:51:38 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Adele Addison, soprano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 1:06:34

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Halim El-Dabh: Sweet and Prickly Pear (2002) Jameson Cooper, violin; Halim El-Dabh, derabucca (Centaur 3310) 7:10

Margaret Brouwer: Quintet for Clarinet in A and String Quartet (2005) Daniel Silver, clarinet; Maia String Quartet (Naxos 559 763) 19:42

Nicholas Underhill: Caprice (1999) Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8783) 4:34

Edwin London: Gypsy Heirs (1997) Laura Martin, violin; Mark George, piano (Albany 595) 20:06

21:56:45 Sergei Prokofiev: Pushkin Waltz Op 120 # 2 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4799854 02:54

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech; 51 Imperfect Solutions: States and the Making of American Constitutional Law - The Honorable Jeffrey S Sutton, 6 th circuit, US Court of Appeals

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:29 Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message) Elora Festival Singers Noel Edison Naxos 573421 3:01

23:04:31 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 Op 37 # 2 Byron Janis, piano EMI 56780 6:20

23:10:52 Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795023 4:48

23:16:37 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 27 Op 20 # 4 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 9:50

23:26:28 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4478 6:00

23:32:51 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto H 438 Sir James Galway, flute Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber RCA 60244 8:56

23:41:47 Traditional: Suo gân Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Orchestra of Temple Square Mack Wilberg IntReserve 2009 5:07

23:46:55 Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 6 Anja Lechner, cello ECM 2367 5:08

23:52:58 Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May' Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579 3:05

23:56:18 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Arabian Dance Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 3:26