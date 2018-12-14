WCLV Program Guide 12-14-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Alberto Ginastera: Impresiones de la Puna, II. Cancion and III. Danza Eugenia Zukerman, flute; The Shanghai Quartet Album: Music for a Sunday Morning Delos 3173 Music: 4:35
Alexander Borodin: Overture to Prince Igor Houston Symphony; Vassily Sinaisky, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 10:21
Traditional French: Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella Cally Banham, oboe; Trombones of the Saint Louis Symphony Album: Cor Christmas SELF PROD 452 Music: 1:33
Traditional (arr. Shawn Kirchner): Brightest and Best Viking Chorus; Mark Stover, conductor St Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 2:26
Traditional (arr. Andre Thomas): Keep Your Lamps Massed Choir; Therees Hibbard, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 3:11
Alberto Ginastera: Concerto for Harp and Orchestra, Op. 25 Kathy Kienzle, harp; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 25:37
Frank Bridge: The Dew Fairy and Heart's Ease Stephen Hough, piano Album: Steven Hough's English Piano Album Hyperion 67267 Music: 4:37
Eddie Pola (arr. Ingvar Karkoff): It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year Swedish Radio Chorus Swedish Radio Orchestra Adolf Fredrik's Music School Children’s Chorus Catherine Winnes, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 3:04
Traditional (arr. Ingvar Karkoff): Klang min vackra bjallra (Jingle, My Pretty Sleighbell) Swedish Radio Chorus Swedish Radio Orchestra Adolf Fredrik's Music School Children’s Chorus Catherine Winnes, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 2:30
Gustaf Nordquist: Jul jul stralande jul (Yule, Yule, Radiant Yule) Swedish Radio Chorus; Catherine Winnes, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 2:49
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43 Stephen Hough, piano Aspen Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 23:15
Giovanni Bottesini: Gran duo concertante for Violin, Double Bass and String Orchestra Kyu-Young Kim, violin; Zachary Cohen, double bass Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, St Paul, MN Music: 11:11
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
02:01:15 Georges Bizet: Symphony No. 1 CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff CityMusic 2011 34:43
02:37:25 Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 33 Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Decca 410019 19:00
03:00:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1 K 478 George Szell, piano Budapest String Quartet Sony 86793 20:39
03:23:03 Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers, Pt. 1 'A Lutheran Advent Service' Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7673 40:47
04:06:45 Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers, Pt. 2 'A Vespers Service for Christmas Day' Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7673 33:44
04:42:45 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 Op 38 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62349 30:24
05:16:16 Christopher Rouse: Karolju Philharmonia Chorus BBC Symphony David Zinman RCA 11561 29:20
05:47:04 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 Op 54 Yundi, piano DeutGram 3887 10:32
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:31 Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place Vienna Singverein Vienna Symphony Wolfgang Sawallisch Philips 4788977 4:41
06:14:14 Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 10:44
06:26:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 4 K 218 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 7:14
06:39:15 Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 11:26
06:52:54 Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:11
06:57:13 John Philip Sousa: March of the Royal Trumpets Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 3:57
07:04:37 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 6:13
07:12:40 Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Delirious' Op 212 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 8:48
07:22:08 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata Kk 417 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 3:38
07:26:52 Eric Whitacre: little tree Elora Festival Singers Noel Edison Naxos 559677 5:27
07:33:08 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Kitty Waltz Op 56 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:54
07:41:34 Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 9:55
07:53:22 Phil Cunningham: The Gentle Light That Wakes Me Nicola Benedetti, violin DeutGram 21290 6:03
08:07:08 Bruce Healey: Medley 'Caroling Fun' SCPA Children's Choir Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80538 5:58
08:15:19 Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen Op 20 # 1 Gil Shaham, violin Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Canary 7 8:13
08:25:58 Josquin Desprez: Pater noster King's Singers Naxos 572987 4:32
08:31:30 Paul Lewis: An English Overture Royal Ballet Sinfonia Gavin Sutherland ASV 2126 5:23
08:42:10 Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 11:03
08:54:07 Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek: The New Enterprise London Philharmonic John Mauceri LPO 86 7:30
09:06:39 Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433548 16:37
09:26:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 41 K 551 Berlin Philharmonic Karl Böhm DeutGram 4793449 6:23
09:35:37 John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Sony 66244 3:31
09:41:03 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune Op 32 Women of the BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 7:12
09:51:41 Ferdinando Carulli: Polonaise from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 8 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263 5:28
09:57:51 Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 2:13
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:54 Traditional: The Cherry Tree Carol Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 106 1:48
10:03:21 Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy (English) Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 907325 3:11
10:09:14 Leopold Kozeluch: Wind Symphony Consortium Classicum Orfeo 442981 13:17
10:25:56 Jan Antonín Kozeluch: Rondo from Oboe Concerto Albrecht Mayer, oboe Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer DeutGram 4792942 7:26
10:37:41 George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 1 BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 5:06
10:45:14 Jenö Hubay: Idylle from Suite for Violin & Orchestra Op 5 Hagai Shaham, violin BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Hyperion 67498 4:54
10:53:00 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 23:10
11:17:57 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Suite Op 11 London Symphony André Previn DeutGram 453436 10:07
11:28:24 Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Valse espagnole Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 3:03
11:30 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS
11:32:14 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11
11:32:37 Traditional: I Saw Three Ships Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1999 2:09
11:34:46 Traditional: Still, still, still Cleve Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 2:18
11:37:05 Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 1:37
11:38:42 Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 5:59
11:47:08 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 1999 2:18
11:49:27 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page MAA 1999 2:26
11:51:53 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 2:21
11:54:15 John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 4:32
11:58:47 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11
12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
12:06:53 Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 S 110 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 10:19
12:18:22 Joachim Raff: In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153 Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hilary Davan Wetton Hyperion 66628 9:38
12:29:19 Simon Wills: A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 5:06
12:34:55 Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 7:23
12:47:25 Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8403 8:30
12:57:04 John Dowland: A Fancy P 73 Paul O'Dette, lute (Amer.(b.Columbus OH) 1954-) Harm Mundi 907164 3:20
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:48 Paul Hindemith: Symphonia Serena BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9217 29:58
13:33:16 Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 21:53
13:56:01 Giacomo Meyerbeer: Robert le diable: Overture New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 3:18
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Kenneth Jennings: Noel: Christmas Eve St. Olaf Choir Album: My Soul's Been Anchored in the Lord St. Olaf 2396 Music: 4:32
Claude Debussy: Preludes from Book 2, L. 123 Anton Nel, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 17:06
Frederick Delius: Sleigh Ride Virginia Symphony Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Sounds of the Seasons Hampton Roads Classics 007 Music: 5:31
Michael Gilbertson: Graffiti: Concerto for Chamber Orchestra San Francisco Chamber Orchestra; Benjamin Simon, conductor San Francisco Chamber Orchestra, Herbst Theater, San Francisco, CA Music: 20:00
Henri Pensis: Fantasy on Two Christmas Carols Miramar Sinfonietta; Henri Pensis, conductor Album: Twentieth Century "Contrasts" Albany 509 Music: 4:40
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto No. 12 in A K.414 (385p) Richard Egarr, fortepiano; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Richard Egarr, conductor Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN Music: 24:03
Morten Lauridsen: O Magnum Mysterium Brigham Young University Men's Chorus Rosalind Hall, conductorde Jong Concert Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center, Provo, UT Music: 5:45
Bob Chilcott: This Joy from "Three Christmas Songs" Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 1:34
Steve Reich: New York Counterpoint Rachel Yoder, clarinet Classical KING FM's Second Inversion. Rethink Classical, KING FM studios, Seattle, WA Music: 11:05
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
15:56:06 Felix Bernard: Winter Wonderland Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 4:35
16:04:20 Jule Styne: Let it Snow Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 3:39
16:11:29 Ron Nelson: Courtly Airs and Dances Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 76 12:01
16:27:40 Michael Chertock: Carol of the Bells / I Wonder as I Wander Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485 4:50
16:35:30 Traditional: O Sanctissima Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 87771 3:26
16:42:12 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 7:38
16:51:27 Giuseppe Sammartini: Pastorale from Christmas Concerto Op 5 # 6 Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 3:51
16:57:28 Conrad Kocher: As With Gladness Men of Old Musica Sacra Richard Westenburg DeutGram 429732 2:52
17:04:12 Paul Ferguson: The Little Drummer Boy Feza Zweifel, percussion Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 6:02
17:12:48 Billy May: Holiday Cheer Boston Pops John Williams Philips 416287 9:31
17:25:50 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture Berlin Radio Symphony Michail Jurowski CPO 999891 9:31
17:39:46 Dave Brubeck: La Fiesta de la Posada: Lullaby Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 4:04
17:45:01 Giuseppe Torelli: Concerto Grosso Op 8 # 6 Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 5:36
17:53:38 John Williams: Hook: The Banquet Boston Pops John Williams Sony 68419 6:04
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
18:08:08 John Rutter: Brother Heinrich's Christmas Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 115 19:14
18:29:13 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: December Op 37 # 12 London Symphony Richard Bonynge DeutGram 469376 4:07
18:35:56 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: December Sarah Rothenberg, piano Arabesque 6666 4:28
18:41:54 Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' Op 21 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 8:38
18:52:14 Louis-Claude Daquin: Noel No. 10 'Grand jeu et Duo' Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009 6:03
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:32 Jan Antonín Kozeluch: Oboe Concerto Albrecht Mayer, oboe Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer DeutGram 4792942 21:42
19:27:20 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music Op 61 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 485 30:10
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
20:01:30 Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 46534 17:22
20:20:07 Ron Nelson: Savannah River Holiday Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 8:32
20:30:27 Claude Debussy: Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra Barry Douglas, piano Orchestre National de France Marek Janowski RCA 68127 25:00
20:56:06 Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Prelude BWV 808 Paramount Brass Centaur 2355 3:20
21:02:52 Samuel Barber: String Quartet Op 11 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 19:34
21:24:15 Tchaikovsky & Ellington: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy & Sugar Rum Cherry Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Harm Mundi 907493 4:41
21:30:53 Tchaikovsky & Ellington: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Flutes & Toot Toot Tootie Toot Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Harm Mundi 907493 4:48
21:38:32 Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2 Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Robert Shaw; Frank Timmerman, tenor; Katherine Murray, mezzo-soprano; Victor Ledbetter, baritone (Telarc 80377) 9 16
Songs: James R. Murray: Away in a Manger; Traditional-German: Good Christian Men, Rejoice (In dulci jubilo); Traditional-English: The Holly and the Ivy; Traditional-English: Wassail Song; Traditional-French: Bring a Torch, Jeannette, Isabella; Traditional-Catalan: Fum, fum, fum
21:49:50 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 Op 90 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 203 34:42
22:25:34 George Szell: Lyric Overture Op 5 CIM Orchestra Louis Lane CIM 2152 21:36
22:50:07 Edvard Grieg: In Folk Style from "Nordic Melodies" Op 63 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 437520 7:47
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:01:44 Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol Chanticleer Teldec 94563 2:19
23:04:04 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia Jeanne Preucil Rose, violin Alfred 44287 4:45
23:08:50 Traditional: Little Red Bird Meredith Hall, soprano (Canadian) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2269 3:26
23:13:14 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Sviatoslav Richter, piano Warsaw Philharmonic Stanislaw Wislocki DeutGram 4795448 11:51
23:25:06 Josef Suk: Elegy Op 23 Ahn Trio EMI 56674 6:48
23:32:33 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 Op 62 # 1 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 10870 7:26
23:39:59 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 7:47
23:47:47 Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead' St. Olaf Choir (fd.1912) Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2159 5:08
23:54:00 Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Romance Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 3:03
23:57:22 Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude Op 73 # 6 Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram 4790835 2:15