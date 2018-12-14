© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 12-14-2018

Published December 14, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Alberto Ginastera: Impresiones de la Puna, II. Cancion and III. Danza Eugenia Zukerman, flute; The Shanghai Quartet Album: Music for a Sunday Morning Delos 3173 Music: 4:35

Alexander Borodin: Overture to Prince Igor Houston Symphony; Vassily Sinaisky, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 10:21

Traditional French: Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella Cally Banham, oboe; Trombones of the Saint Louis Symphony Album: Cor Christmas SELF PROD 452 Music: 1:33

Traditional (arr. Shawn Kirchner): Brightest and Best Viking Chorus; Mark Stover, conductor St Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 2:26

Traditional (arr. Andre Thomas): Keep Your Lamps Massed Choir; Therees Hibbard, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 3:11

Alberto Ginastera: Concerto for Harp and Orchestra, Op. 25 Kathy Kienzle, harp; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 25:37

Frank Bridge: The Dew Fairy and Heart's Ease Stephen Hough, piano Album: Steven Hough's English Piano Album Hyperion 67267 Music: 4:37

Eddie Pola (arr. Ingvar Karkoff): It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year Swedish Radio Chorus Swedish Radio Orchestra Adolf Fredrik's Music School Children’s Chorus Catherine Winnes, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 3:04

Traditional (arr. Ingvar Karkoff): Klang min vackra bjallra (Jingle, My Pretty Sleighbell) Swedish Radio Chorus Swedish Radio Orchestra Adolf Fredrik's Music School Children’s Chorus Catherine Winnes, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 2:30

Gustaf Nordquist: Jul jul stralande jul (Yule, Yule, Radiant Yule) Swedish Radio Chorus; Catherine Winnes, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 2:49

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43 Stephen Hough, piano Aspen Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 23:15

Giovanni Bottesini: Gran duo concertante for Violin, Double Bass and String Orchestra Kyu-Young Kim, violin; Zachary Cohen, double bass Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, St Paul, MN Music: 11:11

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:15  Georges Bizet: Symphony No. 1     CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff CityMusic 2011 34:43

02:37:25  Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 33   Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Decca 410019 19:00

03:00:34  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1  K 478 George Szell, piano Budapest String Quartet  Sony 86793 20:39

03:23:03  Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers, Pt. 1 'A Lutheran Advent Service'    Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7673 40:47

04:06:45  Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers, Pt. 2 'A Vespers Service for Christmas Day'    Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7673 33:44

04:42:45  Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 Op 38    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62349 30:24

05:16:16  Christopher Rouse: Karolju    Philharmonia Chorus BBC Symphony David Zinman RCA 11561 29:20

05:47:04  Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 Op 54   Yundi, piano DeutGram 3887 10:32

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:31  Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place   Vienna Singverein Vienna Symphony Wolfgang Sawallisch Philips 4788977 4:41

06:14:14  Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5     Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 10:44

06:26:37  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 4  K 218 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 7:14

06:39:15  Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1     Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 11:26

06:52:54  Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride     Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:11

06:57:13  John Philip Sousa: March of the Royal Trumpets     Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 3:57

07:04:37  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio     Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 6:13

07:12:40  Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Delirious' Op 212    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 8:48

07:22:08  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata  Kk 417 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano  Bis 2138 3:38

07:26:52  Eric Whitacre: little tree    Elora Festival Singers  Noel Edison Naxos 559677 5:27

07:33:08  Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Kitty Waltz Op 56    Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:54

07:41:34  Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 9:55

07:53:22  Phil Cunningham: The Gentle Light That Wakes Me    Nicola Benedetti, violin   DeutGram 21290 6:03

08:07:08  Bruce Healey: Medley 'Caroling Fun'    SCPA Children's Choir Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80538 5:58

08:15:19  Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen Op 20 # 1 Gil Shaham, violin Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Canary 7 8:13

08:25:58  Josquin Desprez: Pater noster    King's Singers  Naxos 572987 4:32

08:31:30  Paul Lewis: An English Overture     Royal Ballet Sinfonia Gavin Sutherland ASV 2126 5:23

08:42:10  Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude     Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 11:03

08:54:07  Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek: The New Enterprise     London Philharmonic John Mauceri LPO 86 7:30

09:06:39  Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a    Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433548 16:37

09:26:58  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 41  K 551  Berlin Philharmonic Karl Böhm DeutGram 4793449 6:23

09:35:37  John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary    Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Sony 66244 3:31

09:41:03  Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune Op 32   Women of the BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 7:12

09:51:41  Ferdinando Carulli: Polonaise from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 8   Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263 5:28

09:57:51  Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song     Canadian Brass  Steinway 30027 2:13

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:54  Traditional: The Cherry Tree Carol    Cambridge Singers  John Rutter Collegium 106 1:48

10:03:21  Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy (English)    Anonymous 4   Harm Mundi 907325 3:11

10:09:14  Leopold Kozeluch: Wind Symphony     Consortium Classicum  Orfeo 442981 13:17

10:25:56  Jan Antonín Kozeluch: Rondo from Oboe Concerto    Albrecht Mayer, oboe Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer DeutGram 4792942 7:26

10:37:41  George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 1     BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 5:06

10:45:14  Jenö Hubay: Idylle from Suite for Violin & Orchestra Op 5   Hagai Shaham, violin BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Hyperion 67498 4:54

10:53:00  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 23:10

11:17:57  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Suite Op 11    London Symphony André Previn DeutGram 453436 10:07

11:28:24  Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Valse espagnole     Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 3:03

 

11:30 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:32:14  Traditional: Deck the Halls     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

11:32:37  Traditional: I Saw Three Ships    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1999 2:09

11:34:46  Traditional: Still, still, still    Cleve Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 2:18

11:37:05  Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo     Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 1:37

11:38:42  Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 5:59

11:47:08  Traditional: Deck the Halls    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 1999 2:18

11:49:27  Anonymous: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain'    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page MAA 1999 2:26

11:51:53  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 2:21

11:54:15  John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 4:32

11:58:47  Traditional: Deck the Halls     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

 

12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:06:53  Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1  S 110  Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 10:19

12:18:22  Joachim Raff: In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153    Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hilary Davan Wetton Hyperion 66628 9:38

12:29:19  Simon Wills: A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas     Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2004 5:06

12:34:55  Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture     Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 7:23

12:47:25  Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1     Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8403 8:30

12:57:04  John Dowland: A Fancy  P 73 Paul O'Dette, lute (Amer.(b.Columbus OH) 1954-)   Harm Mundi 907164 3:20

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:48  Paul Hindemith: Symphonia Serena     BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9217 29:58

13:33:16  Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome     Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 21:53

13:56:01  Giacomo Meyerbeer: Robert le diable: Overture     New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 3:18

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Kenneth Jennings: Noel: Christmas Eve St. Olaf Choir Album: My Soul's Been Anchored in the Lord St. Olaf 2396 Music: 4:32

Claude Debussy: Preludes from Book 2, L. 123 Anton Nel, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 17:06

Frederick Delius: Sleigh Ride Virginia Symphony Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Sounds of the Seasons Hampton Roads Classics 007 Music: 5:31

Michael Gilbertson: Graffiti: Concerto for Chamber Orchestra San Francisco Chamber Orchestra; Benjamin Simon, conductor San Francisco Chamber Orchestra, Herbst Theater, San Francisco, CA Music: 20:00

Henri Pensis: Fantasy on Two Christmas Carols Miramar Sinfonietta; Henri Pensis, conductor Album: Twentieth Century "Contrasts" Albany 509 Music: 4:40

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto No. 12 in A K.414 (385p) Richard Egarr, fortepiano; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Richard Egarr, conductor Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN Music: 24:03

Morten Lauridsen: O Magnum Mysterium Brigham Young University Men's Chorus Rosalind Hall, conductorde Jong Concert Hall, Harris Fine Arts Center, Provo, UT Music: 5:45

Bob Chilcott: This Joy from "Three Christmas Songs" Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 1:34

Steve Reich: New York Counterpoint Rachel Yoder, clarinet Classical KING FM's Second Inversion. Rethink Classical, KING FM studios, Seattle, WA Music: 11:05

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:06  Felix Bernard: Winter Wonderland     Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 4:35

16:04:20  Jule Styne: Let it Snow     Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 3:39

16:11:29  Ron Nelson: Courtly Airs and Dances     Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 76 12:01

16:27:40  Michael Chertock: Carol of the Bells / I Wonder as I Wander    Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80485 4:50

16:35:30  Traditional: O Sanctissima     Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 87771 3:26

16:42:12  Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso     Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 7:38

16:51:27  Giuseppe Sammartini: Pastorale from Christmas Concerto Op 5 # 6  Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 3:51

16:57:28  Conrad Kocher: As With Gladness Men of Old    Musica Sacra  Richard Westenburg DeutGram 429732 2:52

17:04:12  Paul Ferguson: The Little Drummer Boy    Feza Zweifel, percussion Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2004 6:02

17:12:48  Billy May: Holiday Cheer     Boston Pops John Williams Philips 416287 9:31

17:25:50  Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture     Berlin Radio Symphony Michail Jurowski CPO 999891 9:31

17:39:46  Dave Brubeck: La Fiesta de la Posada: Lullaby    Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 4:04

17:45:01  Giuseppe Torelli: Concerto Grosso Op 8 # 6 Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 5:36

17:53:38  John Williams: Hook: The Banquet     Boston Pops John Williams Sony 68419 6:04

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:08  John Rutter: Brother Heinrich's Christmas    Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 115 19:14

18:29:13  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: December Op 37 # 12  London Symphony Richard Bonynge DeutGram 469376 4:07

18:35:56  Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: December    Sarah Rothenberg, piano  Arabesque 6666 4:28

18:41:54  Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' Op 21    Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 8:38

18:52:14  Louis-Claude Daquin: Noel No. 10 'Grand jeu et Duo'    Todd Wilson, organ   MAA 11009 6:03

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:32  Jan Antonín Kozeluch: Oboe Concerto    Albrecht Mayer, oboe Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer DeutGram 4792942 21:42

19:27:20  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music Op 61    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 485 30:10

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:30  Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 46534 17:22

20:20:07  Ron Nelson: Savannah River Holiday     Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 8:32

20:30:27  Claude Debussy: Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra    Barry Douglas, piano Orchestre National de France Marek Janowski RCA 68127 25:00

20:56:06  Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Prelude  BWV 808  Paramount Brass  Centaur 2355 3:20

21:02:52  Samuel Barber: String Quartet Op 11    Brodsky Quartet  Chandos 10801 19:34

21:24:15  Tchaikovsky & Ellington: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy & Sugar Rum Cherry     Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Harm Mundi 907493 4:41

21:30:53  Tchaikovsky & Ellington: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Flutes & Toot Toot Tootie Toot     Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Harm Mundi 907493 4:48

21:38:32  Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2    Robert Shaw Chamber Singers  Robert Shaw; Frank Timmerman, tenor; Katherine Murray, mezzo-soprano; Victor Ledbetter, baritone (Telarc 80377) 9 16

Songs: James R. Murray: Away in a Manger; Traditional-German: Good Christian Men, Rejoice (In dulci jubilo); Traditional-English: The Holly and the Ivy; Traditional-English: Wassail Song; Traditional-French: Bring a Torch, Jeannette, Isabella; Traditional-Catalan: Fum, fum, fum

21:49:50  Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 Op 90    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 203 34:42

22:25:34  George Szell: Lyric Overture Op 5    CIM Orchestra Louis Lane CIM 2152 21:36

22:50:07  Edvard Grieg: In Folk Style from "Nordic Melodies" Op 63    Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 437520 7:47

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:44  Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol    Chanticleer   Teldec 94563 2:19

23:04:04  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia    Jeanne Preucil Rose, violin   Alfred 44287 4:45

23:08:50  Traditional: Little Red Bird    Meredith Hall, soprano (Canadian) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2269 3:26

23:13:14  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18   Sviatoslav Richter, piano Warsaw Philharmonic Stanislaw Wislocki DeutGram 4795448 11:51

23:25:06  Josef Suk: Elegy Op 23    Ahn Trio  EMI 56674 6:48

23:32:33  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 Op 62 # 1 Rafal Blechacz, piano   DeutGram 10870 7:26

23:39:59  Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony     Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 7:47

23:47:47  Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead'    St. Olaf Choir (fd.1912)  Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2159 5:08

23:54:00  Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Romance     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 3:03

23:57:22  Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude Op 73 # 6 Lisa Batiashvili, violin DeutGram 4790835 2:15

 

 

 