WCLV Program Guide 12-13-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Sleeping Beauty Boston Symphony Orchestra; Seiji Ozawa, conductor

Gabriel Faure: Ave Maria Joshua Bell, violin

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Nancy Parton and Ron Morebello from San Diego, CA

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 6 in E minor BWV 830: Movement 3 Courante András Schiff, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Movements (excerpts) Berlin Philharmonic; Simon Rattle, conductor

Ernesto Lecuona: La Comparsa & Por que te vas? Gabriela Montero, piano

Traditional: Cantemos, cantemos Marco Granados, flute personal recording

Julio Mendez: La Encantadora Marco Granados, flute; Un Mundo Ensemble

Traditional: Si la Virgen fuera Andina Marco Granados, flute personal recording

Andre Mehmari: Sonata for Viola and Piano Tatjana Chamis, viola; Andre Mehmari, piano

Gabriela Montero: Latin Concerto: Movement 3 Allegro venezolano Gabriela Montero, piano; YOA Orchestra of the Americas; Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor Teatro del Lag, Frutillar, Chile

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Gabriela Montero): Improvisation on Sheep May Safely Graze Gabriela Montero, piano

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:31 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 Royal Northern Sinfonia Thomas Zehetmair Avie 2224 31:44

02:34:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 1 K 313 Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 24:17

03:03:17 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 5 Op 70 # 1 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977 22:17

03:27:16 Camille Saint-Saëns: Christmas Oratorio Op 12 Ute Selbig, soprano Dresden Philharmonic Martin Flämig LaserLight 15273 35:26

04:06:44 Robert Schumann: Kreisleriana Op 16 Jonathan Biss, piano EMI 65391 33:01

04:41:18 Various: 'Christmas by the Bay' San Francisco Sym Chorus Vance George Delos 3238 44:48

05:28:58 Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 22:16

05:52:42 Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 5:18

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:49 Traditional: Greensleeves Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute Sony 87771 4:44

06:14:45 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia H 653 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 10:55

06:27:34 Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 30 Narciso Yepes, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Luis García-Navarro PentaTone 202 6:20

06:34:13 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Overture Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 2:50

06:41:51 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 103 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 9:18

06:52:17 Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 S 541/3 Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091 4:32

06:57:19 Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:51

07:05:35 Franz Schubert: Finale from Piano Quintet D 667 John O'Conor, piano Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80225 5:45

07:13:28 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 433515 7:34

07:21:18 Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Tritsch-Tratsch' Op 214 Berlin Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 24489 2:31

07:25:23 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80344 3:09

07:29:35 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Poisoned Kiss: Overture Bournemouth Sinfonietta George Hurst Chandos 2419 6:39

07:42:55 Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez Milos Karadaglic, guitar London Philharmonic Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 20039 10:48

07:55:34 Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen Choir King's College Cambridge Stephen Cleobury King'sColl 1 3:32

08:08:00 Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale Barcelona Symphony José Serebrier Bis 1305 6:00

08:16:06 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Arioso from Concerto Italiano Op 31 Tianwa Yang, violin SWR Symphony Orch Pieter-Jelle de Boer Naxos 573135 8:27

08:26:14 Ernest Bucalossi: The Grasshopper's Dance New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 4:09

08:30:49 Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 7:13

08:43:48 Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8403 9:25

08:54:02 John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland Boston Pops John Williams Sony 68419 4:40

09:02:20 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 4 Op 11 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977 17:39

09:21:44 Vince Guaraldi: My Little Drum Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 4:18

09:39:27 Traditional: Wexford Carol Paul O'Shaughnessy, fiddle (Irish 1961-) Sony 87771 3:18

09:43:43 Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Violin Concerto No. 2 BWV 1042 Zino Francescatti, violin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 8:08

09:53:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 5:25

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:31 Kurt Weill: Knickerbocker Holiday: September Song Daniel Hope, violin Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4796922 2:44

10:03:36 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: September Op 37 # 9 Lang Lang, piano (Chin.born 1982- "long") Sony 511758 2:24

10:07:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 9 for Winds K 240 Amadeus Winds l'Oiseau 425819 13:15

10:22:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on the 'Turkish March' Op 76 Emil Gilels, piano EMI 69509 7:03

10:31:33 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 Op 72 # 1 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 4:21

10:39:02 Gioacchino Rossini: Il viaggio a Reims: Overture Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62653 6:56

10:47:59 Déodat de Séverac: An Old Music Box Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 1:38

10:51:32 Igor Stravinsky: Symphony of Psalms Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80254 21:27

11:14:53 Dmitri Shostakovich: Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk Themes Op 115 National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 6735 9:16

11:25:57 Morton Gould: Folk Suite: Overture London Symphony David Amos Harm Mundi 906010 3:30

11:30:15 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

11:30 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:30:50 Anonymous: Gaudete, Christus est natus Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 0:53

11:31:43 Traditional: Patapan Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 1:31

11:33:04 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Ain'ta That Good News!' Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Page MAA 1999 1:23

11:34:28 Randol Alan Bass: Gloria Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 6:16

11:41:56 William J. Kirkpatrick: Away in a Manger Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 2:17

11:44:15 Traditional: Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 2:42

11:46:58 John Frederick Coots: Santa Claus is Coming to Town Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Page MAA 1999 2:15

11:49:13 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 3:52

11:53:57 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

11:56:31 Traditional: Past Three O'Clock Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 2:31

12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:06:39 Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn Op 67 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch José Serebrier Warner 61434 11:43

12:20:10 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: The Three Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572693 7:08

12:30:07 Johann Pachelbel: Canon Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel DeutGram 4795448 4:40

12:37:59 George Frideric Handel: Selections from 'Terpsichore' Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 8:17

12:48:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song Janet Hilton, clarinet Chandos 2419 8:36

12:57:46 Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Gavotte BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 2:02

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:03 Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 22 André Watts, piano Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80386 24:02

13:27:33 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 Op 90 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 485 27:09

13:55:46 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 Yaara Tal, piano Sony 53285 3:14

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Alberto Ginastera: Impresiones de la Puna, II. Cancion and III. Danza Eugenia Zukerman, flute; The Shanghai Quartet Album: Music for a Sunday Morning Delos 3173 Music: 4:35

Alexander Borodin: Overture to Prince Igor Houston Symphony; Vassily Sinaisky, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 10:21

Traditional French: Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella Cally Banham, oboe; Trombones of the Saint Louis Symphony Album: Cor Christmas SELF PROD 452 Music: 1:33

Traditional (arr. Shawn Kirchner): Brightest and Best Viking Chorus; Mark Stover, conductor St Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 2:26

Traditional (arr. Andre Thomas): Keep Your Lamps Massed Choir; Therees Hibbard, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, Skoglund Auditorium, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 3:11

Alberto Ginastera: Concerto for Harp and Orchestra, Op. 25 Kathy Kienzle, harp; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 25:37

Frank Bridge: The Dew Fairy and Heart's Ease Stephen Hough, piano Album: Steven Hough's English Piano Album Hyperion 67267 Music: 4:37

Eddie Pola (arr. Ingvar Karkoff): It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year Swedish Radio Chorus Swedish Radio Orchestra Adolf Fredrik's Music School Children’s Chorus Catherine Winnes, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 3:04

Traditional (arr. Ingvar Karkoff): Klang min vackra bjallra (Jingle, My Pretty Sleighbell) Swedish Radio Chorus Swedish Radio Orchestra Adolf Fredrik's Music School Children’s Chorus Catherine Winnes, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 2:30

Gustaf Nordquist: Jul jul stralande jul (Yule, Yule, Radiant Yule) Swedish Radio Chorus; Catherine Winnes, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 2:49

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43 Stephen Hough, piano Aspen Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 23:15

Giovanni Bottesini: Gran duo concertante for Violin, Double Bass and String Orchestra Kyu-Young Kim, violin; Zachary Cohen, double bass Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, St Paul, MN Music: 11:11

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:34 Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 6:39

16:06:53 Johann Strauss Jr & Josef Strauss: Pizzicato Polka Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:26

16:13:28 Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 1 Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Robert Shaw Timothy Stalter, tenor; Donna Carter, soprano; Victor Ledbetter, baritone (Telarc 80377) 12:11

Traditional-English: God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen; Traditional-French: Angels We Have Heard on High; Traditional-Italian: How Unto Bethlehem? Traditional-English: The Boar’s Head Carol; Traditional-French: Masters in this Hall; Traditional-English: My Dancing Day

16:29:26 Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: Entr'acte Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 6:36

16:37:52 Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: My Favorite Things Jenny Lin, piano (Taiwan-born Amer. 92nd St. Y fac.) Steinway 30011 3:11

16:42:42 Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 7:36

16:52:34 John Rutter: The Very Best Time of the Year Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 121 3:40

16:58:13 Johannes Eccard: Vom Himmel hoch Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575 1:55

17:04:18 Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas Sir Derek Jacobi, narrator (Eng. 1938- actor, dir. JACK uh bee) National Symphony Orchestra Randol Alan Bass Kodanja 2003 6:32

17:13:42 Jenö Takács: Serenade on Country Dances from Old Graz Op 83a Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479 11:19

17:27:47 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 6:59

17:39:41 Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation Joshua Bell, violin Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Decca 433519 5:14

17:47:00 Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: New York, New York Joshua Bell, violin Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Sony 89358 2:26

17:52:47 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 19 Op 49 # 1 Peter Takács, piano (Amer. Oberlin faculty) Cambria 1175 6:56

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:41 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 12:58

18:23:10 Traditional: The First Nowell Capella SF Ragnar Bohlin Delos 3485 5:01

18:30:07 John Rutter: Candlelight Carol Capella SF Ragnar Bohlin Delos 3485 4:12

18:36:34 Gustav Mahler: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Lee Venora, soprano New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 16:36

18:55:04 David Conte: O magnum mysterium Capella SF Ragnar Bohlin Delos 3485 3:17

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:12 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields New York Philharmonic George Szell United Archives 13 12:00

19:17:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 K 320 Bernard Adelstein, posthorn Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 39:28

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:18 Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 22:16

20:26:26 Igor Stravinsky: The Song of the Nightingale Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 471197 20:28

20:47:50 Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture Op 78 Slovak State Philharmonic Alfred Walter MarcoPolo 223342 10:18

21:03:51 Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 7 G 480 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Sony 60680 17:25

21:23:02 Oskar Nedbal: Chaste Barbara: Overture Carlsbad Symphony Douglas Bostock Classico 192 6:31

21:30:55 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 7:07

21:41:32 Frank Bridge: The Sea: Seascape BBC National Orch of Wales Richard Hickox Chandos 10012 7:12

21:51:25 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Emil Gilels, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell EMI 69506 35:37

22:28:42 Jean Sibelius: En saga Op 9 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 18:31

22:49:22 Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10 Martin Jones, piano English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 9:44

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:23 John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander Emily Van Evera, soprano Sony 87771 2:19

23:04:42 Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 7:45

23:12:28 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Oiseaux tristes Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764 4:06

23:17:46 Franz Biebl: Ave Maria Cantus Cantus 1211 7:01

23:24:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 K 595 Sir Clifford Curzon, piano Vienna Philharmonic George Szell Decca 4785437 9:06

23:34:33 Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 4 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 3:33

23:38:06 Traditional: Wexford Carol Marsha Genensky, soprano Harm Mundi 907325 5:55

23:44:01 Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique Op 26 Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 10:34

23:55:36 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Melody Op 47 # 3 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 3:16