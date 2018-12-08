WCLV Program Guide 12-08-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Act One, Scene One: Dance of the Villagers London Symphony Geoffrey Simon, conductor Album: Smetana The Bartered Bride, etc Chandos 8412 Music: 4:28

Bedrich Smetana: From My Homeland (Z domoviny) Duo for Violin and Piano Martin Chalifour, violin; Gavin Martin, piano Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 11:58

Franz Doppler: L'oiseau des bois (The bird of the forest), Op. 21 Elizabeth Mann, flute; Michael Thornton, horn; David Alexander, horn; Madison Warren, horn; Jason Friedman, horn Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 5:40

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 9: Movement 4 Adagio. Sehr langsam Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: ~24:37

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra Movement 8 In Memoriam: March, 'The BSO Forever' Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Marin Alsop, conductor Album: Leonard Bernstein: Marin Alsop: The Complete Naxos Recordings Naxos 508018 Music: 4:07

Alexandre Tansman: Suite for Oboe, Clarinet and Bassoon Nicholas Stovall, oboe; Amitai Vardi, clarinet; Kristin Wolfe Jensen, bassoon Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 10:18

Leonard Bernstein: Serenade after Plato's Symposium for Solo Violin, Harp, Percussion and Strings Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 29:17

Traditional (arr. Pentatonix, Ben Bram): Coventry Carol Pentatonix Album: A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe RCA 88985-47691-2 Music: 3:00

Anthony Holborne: Muy Linda Canadian Brass USNYPR, The Green Space, New York, NY Music: 0:59

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:40 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 Op 67 Vienna Philharmonic Carlos Kleiber DeutGram 4795448 33:20

02:36:44 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 BWV 1068 National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 20:48

02:59:02 Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 448155 23:20

03:26:57 Witold Lutoslawski: Polish Christmas Carols Julia Doyle, soprano BBC Symphony David Zinman RCA 11561 31:02

04:00:20 Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique Op 14 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430201 54:30

04:58:22 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 110 'Unser Mund sei voll Lachens' Vasilika Jezovsek, soprano Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 901594 24:29

05:26:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 K 385 Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt Sony 372068 22:01

05:49:43 Domenico Cimarosa: Gaius Marius: Overture Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572734 9:45

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 Odense Symphony Orchestra Jan Wagner Bridge 9129

06:24:27 Carlos Chávez: Sextet for 2 Violins, 2 Cellos, and Piano Southwest Chamber Music Cambria 8853

06:56:10 Traditional Catalan: El Noi de la Mare Lars Hannibal, guitar Dacapo 8226901

07:00:50 Franz Liszt: Funeral March and Chorus from Verdi's "Don Carlos" Alberto Reyes, piano Connoisseur Society 4187

07:08:50 Luis de Milan: Fantasia No. 31 Jacob Heringman, lute Avie 0011

07:13:01 Luis de Milan: Pavana No. 1 in a Jacob Heringman, lute Avie 0011

07:15:19 Juan García de Zéspedes: "Hermoso amor" The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek The Rose Ensemble 6

07:21:09 Ruperto Chapi y Lorente: String Quartet No. 1 in G Brodsky Quartet Autor 0701

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-Part Sinfonia No. 9 and Three-Part Sinfonia No. 12 Jeffery Kahane, piano Album: Bach: Partita No. 4; Three-Part Inventions Nonesuch 79121 Music: 04:21

Johann Sebastian Bach: Jauchzet frohlocket, from 'Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248' Swedish Radio Chorus; Swedish Radio Orchestra; Adolf Fredrik's Music School Childrens Chorus Catherine Winnes, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 08:10

Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 8 Movement 2 and 3 (selected movements) JACK Quartet Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 10:46

Alberto Ginastera: Variaciones Concertantes, Op. 23 Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra Norman Huynh, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, St Matthew's Lutheran Church, Charleston, SC Music: 23:39

09:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:00:52 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Passepied Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 3:34

09:06:19 Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel Gothic 49120 5:25

09:13:36 George Gershwin: Adagio from Piano Concerto Werner Haas, piano Monte Carlo Opera Orch Edo de Waart Philips 4788977 11:35

09:27:48 Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' S 97 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 15:35

09:45:23 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 88 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 7:31

09:53:28 Traditional: Gloucestershire Wassail Meredith Hall, soprano La Nef Atma 2365 2:21

09:56:24 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Entrance of the Emperor & his Court Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 2:45

10:02:12 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 Op 46 # 7 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 3:44

10:08:05 Otto Klemperer: Das Ziel: Merry Waltz Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 92 7:57

10:17:53 Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite Op 26 Bavarian State Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 63893 13:53

10:33:30 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Five Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 3:36

10:38:12 Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings Op 20 Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 10:38

10:50:34 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers Orchestra of Paris Seiji Ozawa Philips 4788977 6:27

11:08:17 Ludwig van Beethoven: Entrata from Serenade Op 25 Aralee Dorough, flute Houston Symphony Dorough 2016 3:43

11:13:01 George Enescu: Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 Op 11 # 1 RCA Victor Symphony Leopold Stokowski RCA 70931 11:33

11:26:50 John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth Boston Pops John Williams Philips 411185 9:11

11:36:35 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Tonight Canadian Brass RCA 68633 4:39

11:42:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 K 298 Aralee Dorough, flute Houston Symphony Dorough 2016 11:48

11:55:55 Anonymous: Riu, riu, chiu Quire Cleveland Peter Bennett Quire 101 3:01

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - Featuring music and interviews with From the Top alumni who are now professional musicians, this Where are They Now episode brings a delightful mix of performances of Ravel, Gershwin, Schumann, and an original work from one of From the Top’s up-and-coming composer alumni

28-year-old pianist Peter Dugan from New York, New York performs the fourth movement, Toccata, from Le Tombeau de Couperin, M. 68 by Maurice Ravel.

25-year-old mezzo-soprano Kara Dugan from New York, New York performs the second movement, Er, der Herrlichste von allen, from Frauenliebe und -leben, Op. 42 by Robert Schumann.

24-year-old violist Leah Ferguson from Boston, Massachusetts performs the second movement, Romanza, from Serenade in C Major for String Trio, Op. 10 by Ernst von Dohnanyi.

31-year-old oboist Elizabeth Koch Tiscione from Atlanta, Georgia performs the third movement, Vivace, from Oboe Quintet by Arthur Bliss.

33-year-old composer Eric Nathan from Providence, Rhode Island presents Omaggio a Gesualdo (for string orchestra) by Eric Nathan.

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giacomo Puccini: Il Trittico

The 2018-19 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Puccini’s Il Trittico, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the opera’s world premiere, which took place at the Met in December of 1918. Il Trittico is comprised of three one-act operas: the verismo-inspired Il Tabarro, starring Amber Wagner as Giorgetta, Marcelo Álvarez as Luigi, and George Gagnidze as Michele, all making role debuts with this run; Suor Angelica, a tale of religious redemption, starring Kristine Opolais in the title role and Stephanie Blythe as the Principessa; and the comic Gianni Schicchi, starring Plácido Domingo, who marks the 50th anniversary of his Met debut this season with his Met role debut in the title role. Gianni Schicchi also stars Kristina Mkhitaryan in her network broadcast debut as Lauretta, and Atalla Ayan as Rinuccio. Bertrand de Billy conducts the triple bill.

17:12 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies

Cyril Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947)—Royal Philharmonic/David Newman (Telarc 88801) 11:00

Richard Addinsell: A Christmas Carol: Suite (1951)—Royal Philharmonic/David Newman (Telarc 88801) 14:07

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas (1992)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 2:42

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 3:37

Hugh Martin (arr Barlow Bradford): Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (1944)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco (MAA 2014) 4:29

Craig Armstrong (arr Chris Marshall): Love Actually: Glasgow Love Theme (2003)—Claire Jones, harp; London Mozart Players/Stuart Morley (Silva 6051) 3:17

Maurice Jarre: Prancer: Theme (1989)—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 6:16

John Williams: Home Alone: Somewhere in My Memory (1990)—Chorus, Orchestra/Williams (Sony 51333) 4:54

Ray Evans/Jay Livingston (arr Luther Henderson): Silver Bells (1951)—Canadian Brass (CBS 39740) 2:48

18:12 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Cy Coleman - Music poured out of this man, and we'll sample 50 years it, including selections from "Sweet Charity," "Barnum," "On the Twentieth Century" and "Wildcat"

18:12:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:13:01 00:02:31 Cy Coleman-C.Leigh-Dorothy Fields Where Am I Going?/Pass Me By Cy Coleman Cy Coleman at Lincoln Center Harbinger HCD2902

18:15:35 00:03:01 Cy Coleman Evening Seth Rudetsky Classical Broadway Bay Cities BCD1038

18:19:05 00:00:54 Cy Coleman-Joseph McCarthy The Riviera Johnny Mathis American Songbook Series: Cy Coleman Smithsonian CD048-19

18:20:29 00:02:16 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh You Fascinate Me So Mabel Mercer Midnight at Mabel Mercer's Collectables COL-CD-6603

18:23:22 00:02:11 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Hey, Look Me Over Lucille Ball Wildcat -- Original B'way Cast RCA GD-60353

18:26:04 00:01:44 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh I Love You Sid Caesar Little Me -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61482

18:28:50 00:01:56 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields Big Spender Cy Coleman, Dorothy Fields An Evening with Dorothy Fields DRG 5167

18:31:04 00:02:24 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields You Should See Yourself Gwen Verdon Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK-2900

18:33:24 00:02:46 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields I'm a Brass Band Gwen Verdon Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK-2900

18:36:22 00:02:49 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields Poor Everybody Else Michelle Lee Seesaw -- Original B'way Cast Buddah Buddah95006

18:39:35 00:02:08 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart By the Way, If You Are Free Tonight Company I Love My Wife -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic SD-19107

18:43:00 00:02:17 Cy Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green I've Got It All John Cullum, Madeline Kahn On the Twentieth Century -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK35330

18:45:50 00:01:50 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart Museum Song Jim Dale Barnum -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK-35676

19:00:06 00:03:23 Cy Coleman-David Zippel You're Nothing Without Me James Naughton, Greg Edelman City of Angels -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK-46067

19:03:35 00:03:58 Cy Coleman-David Zippel With Ev'ry Breath I Take Kay McClelland City of Angels -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK-46067

19:05:49 00:02:18 Cy Coleman-B.Comden-A.Green Never Met a Man I Didn't Like Keith Caradine The Will Rogers Follies -- Original B'way Cast Columbia 7464-48606

19:08:45 00:02:03 Cy Coleman-Ira Gasman My Body Company The Life -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK63312

19:10:22 00:02:37 Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh It Amazes Me Cy Coleman Cy Coleman: It Started With a Dream Sony SK89138

19:12:09 00:00:51 Cy Coleman-Michal Stewart Join the Circus Cy Coleman Trio Cy Coleman Plays "Barnum" Gryphon G918

19:13 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:13:19 Jean Sibelius: Karelia Overture Op 10 Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 7765 7:56

19:23:33 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 33:59

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jane Glover, conductor; Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano; Paul Appleby, tenor; Henry Waddington, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus - live from Severance Hall

George Frideric Handel: Messiah (1741)

22:40 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Stuart McLean tells the story of “The Christmas Card”… Also, George Carlin’s “Son of WINO” and “The Newscast”

23:41 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:42:00 Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 4:39

23:46:40 Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe Sharon Isbin, guitar Bridge 9491 5:51

23:53:08 Franz Gruber: Silent Night King's Singers Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80538 3:20

23:56:29 Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 4 S 172/4 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728 2:56