WCLV Program Guide 12-06-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Marche Militaire in D major Op. 51, No. 1, D733, No. 1 Philharmonia Orchestra; Sir Charles Groves, conductor Album: Sir Charles's Precious Music Box Denon 73674 Music: 4:33

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B flat major, D. 485 Houston Symphony; Matthew Halls, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 29:37

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Genevieve W. from Quakertown, PA Music: ~6:52

Claude Debussy: Preludes for Piano, Book I Des pas sur la neige (Footsteps in the Snow) Paul Jacobs, piano Album: Debussy: Preludes for Piano Nonesuch 73031 Music: 5:19 (short excerpt)

Christopher Aspaas: 'Tis Winter St. Olaf Chapel Choir; Christopher Aspaas, conductor St. Olaf Christmas Festival, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN Music: 3:29

David Brunner: Winter Changes Judy Mason, piano; Spivey Hall Children's Choir; Martha Shaw, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 3:30

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonatina in c minor, WoO 43 No. 1 Lajos Mayer, mandolin; Imre Rohmann, piano Album: Beethoven Rarities Hungaroton 12303 Music: 4:36

Bedrich Smetana: Trio in G minor, Op. 15 Yehuda Hanani, cello; Roman Rabinovich, piano; Soovin Kim, violin Close Encounters With Music, Mahaiwe Theater, Great Barrington, MA Music: 27:53

Michael Praetorius: Lo How a Rose 'Er Blooming Canadian Brass USNYPR, The Green Space, New York, NY Music: 0:59

Franz Schubert (arr. Federico Moreno Torroba): Ave Maria Pepe, Celin, Lito, Celino and Angel Romero, guitars; Concerto Malaga; Massimo Paris, conductor Album: Christmas with Los Romeros DG 17474 Music: 6:57

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture, Op. 62 Danish National Symphony Orchestra; Otto Tausk, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 7:49

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:03:04 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 Op 38 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFM 71 33:57

02:39:00 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 BWV 1050 Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 21:08

03:05:24 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 23:25

03:31:47 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Christmas Cantata "Hodie" Elizabeth Gale, soprano London Symphony Richard Hickox EMI 54128 57:47

04:32:26 Henri Sauguet: Les forains CBC Radio Orchestra Daniel Swift CBC 5152 28:07

05:02:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 12 K 332 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342 26:52

05:32:18 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 20:15

05:54:46 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Neighbors' Dance Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 3:28

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:05:16 Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 Albrecht Mayer, English horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 3:34

06:13:35 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' Op 410 Berlin Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 24489 7:09

06:24:44 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 4:10

06:33:52 Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80657 5:41

06:44:55 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867 5:34

06:57:28 John Philip Sousa: March 'El Capitán' St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 2:08

07:03:09 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Quartet Op 16 Wu Han, piano CMS Studio 82503 5:51

07:13:31 Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50 Seattle Symphony Chorale Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 5:26

07:23:41 Earle Hagen: Harlem Nocturne Quartet San Francisco ViolinJazz 105 4:17

07:28:54 Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday Catherine Moore, trumpet BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 2:33

07:37:13 Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 7:07

07:49:23 Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 3:46

08:05:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Divertimento for Strings K 136 K 136 Concerto Cologne Anton Steck Archiv 4775800 3:30

08:13:25 Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 BWV 1046 Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9996 3:54

08:24:52 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 9:49

08:36:29 Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade D 957 Thomas Quasthoff, baritone Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4770832 3:30

08:46:08 Richard Strauss: Waltzes from 'Der Rosenkavalier' Leonidas Kavakos, violin (Greek 1967-) Decca 4789377 7:49

09:03:24 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 721 3:49

09:12:03 Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Symphony No. 5 Op 64 Leningrad Philharmonic Evgeny Mravinsky DeutGram 4796018 5:40

09:35:28 Mikis Theodorakis: Ode to Zeus from 'Canto Olympico' Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 3:41

09:45:24 Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 463185 8:07

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:19 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Rondò from Idillio Concertino Op 15 Andrea Tenaglia, oboe Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Naxos 572921 6:15

10:15:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 3:59

10:29:07 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins Op 3 # 4 Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 6:32

10:45:34 Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 7:00

11:01:35 Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Symphony No. 1 Op 21 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 6:53

11:13:38 Frank Bridge: Norse Legend BBC National Orch of Wales Richard Hickox Chandos 10012 4:45

11:25:07 Traditional: Basle March Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Claves 600 3:30

11:30 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:31:21 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 39093 2:11

11:32:01 Mack Wilberg: One December, Bright and Clear Women of the Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 1:53

11:33:55 John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:24

11:37:19 Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 1:52

11:39:11 Gloria Shayne Baker: Do You Hear What I Hear? Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 3:12

11:44:40 Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 4:36

11:49:17 Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:51

11:53:09 George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 2:38

12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:04:12 Gabriel Fauré: [and André Messager]: Souvenirs de Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911 4:02

12:13:53 Ladislav Kupkovic: Souvenir Gidon Kremer, violin Kremerata Baltica Gidon Kremer Nonesuch 79657 5:42

12:28:19 Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture Op 117 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 7:29

12:44:32 Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 7:22

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:04:33 Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Weber Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 53258 19:25

13:29:24 Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro Montserrat Caballé, soprano London Symphony Sir Charles Mackerras EMI 21296 2:40

13:36:36 Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Symphony No. 4 Op 60 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 5:53

13:47:32 Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 203 10:55

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Jade Simmons

Jon Schmidt (arr Steven Sharp Nelson): Winter Wind The Piano Guys Album: The Piano Guys: A Family Christmas Portrait 78022 Music: 4:26

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony no. 100 in G Major, "Military" Tara Helen O'Connor, flute, Pedja Muzijevic, piano, Anthony Manzo, double bass; St. Lawrence String Quartet The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 22:35

Frederic Chopin: Variations on Mozart's La Chi Darem La Mano Charlie Albright, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 16:42

Buddy Greene / Arcangelo Corelli (arr. The Piano Guys): Mary Did You Know / Corelli Christmas Concerto The Piano Guys; Steven Sharp Nelson, cello Album: The Piano Guys Portrait 406122 Music: 4:01

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 in B flat major Jenny Lin, piano Album: Shostakovich: 24 Preludes & Fugues Hanssler 98530 Music: 4:39

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 1 Truls Mork, cello; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 28:55

Noel Regney and Gloria Shayne (arr. Yolanda Kondonassis and Jurij Konje): Do You Hear What I Hear? Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jurij Konje, percussion Album: Dream Season Telarc 80446 Music: 3:39

Jean-Marie Leclair: Sonata in e minor for Two Violins, Op. 3 No. 5 Chad Hoopes, violin; Arnaud Sussmann, violin Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 9:59

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:02:37 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 15 Op 72 # 7 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 2:56

16:12:29 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Minuet of the Will-o-the-Wisps Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 5:58

16:25:54 Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Cantus Cantus 1211 3:10

16:35:02 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace São Paulo Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 573518 5:35

16:46:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo K 371 Eric Ruske, horn Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 6:26

17:04:14 Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat: Magnificat anima mea BWV 243 Gächinger Kantorei Bach-Collegium Stuttgart Helmut Rilling Sony 87771 3:04

17:11:55 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 9:49

17:22:56 Francis Poulenc: Scherzo from Sinfonietta Tapiola Sinfonietta Paavo Järvi Bis 630 5:39

17:37:05 Franz Liszt: Polonaise from Tchaikovsky's 'Eugene Onegin' S 429 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 436736 5:40

17:49:19 Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 6:39

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:05:23 Daryl Runswick: Troika / O Little Town of Bethlehem London Cello Sound Geoffrey Simon Cala 55003 3:11

18:13:15 Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz Op 18 BBC Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 9733 5:54

18:24:26 Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Un bel dì vedremo Montserrat Caballé, soprano London Symphony Sir Charles Mackerras EMI 21296 5:21

18:35:32 Traditional: The First Nowell Huw Tregelles Williams, organ Fanfare Trumpets of the Welsh Guards John Hugh Thomas Nimbus 5310 5:15

18:48:19 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 4:42

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:54 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 95 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 20:24

19:26:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante K 364 Rafael Druian, violin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 31:00

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 K 525 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 17:24

20:21:22 Gabriel Pierné: Piano Concerto Op 12 Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 18:33

20:41:27 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 Op 13 Jenö Jandó, piano Naxos 503293 17:36

21:03:43 Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'King Lear' Op 4 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 15:51

21:21:09 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 4:55

21:28:11 George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 2 HWV 302 Anthony Camden, oboe City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Naxos 553430 8:41

21:41:25 Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto Polonois TWV 43:G7 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 8:51

21:52:48 Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet Op 44 Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 463179 29:59

22:23:56 Sir William Walton: Variations on a Theme by Hindemith Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 53258 22:41

22:50:22 Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63056 6:17

22:58:07 Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse Op 7 # 1 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 1:44

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:35 Tomás Luis de Victoria: O magnum mysterium Quire Cleveland Peter Bennett Quire 101 2:56

23:04:32 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 19 Op 25 # 7 Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griff 213 5:18

23:09:50 Claude Debussy: La plus que lente San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 6:20

23:17:49 Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21 Rafal Blechacz, piano Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow DeutGram 4795448 9:56

23:27:46 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 6 Op 59 # 6 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SF Sym 60 5:41

23:34:25 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 10 Op 74 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80351 9:45

23:44:11 Franz Gruber: Silent Night Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Philadelphia Brass Ensemble Richard P. Condie Sony 87771 4:33

23:48:44 Federico Mompou: Intimate Impressions: Secreto Anja Lechner, cello ECM 2367 4:56

23:54:31 Traditional: I Know Where I'm Going Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 120 3:04