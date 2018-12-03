WCLV Program Guide 12-03-2018

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CityMusic Cleveland, Avner Dorman, conductor; Tessa Lark, violin; Edwar Arron, cello

Johannes Brahms: Concerto in a for Violin & Cello Op 102 ‘Double’

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 73

01:19:30 Johannes Brahms: Piano Trio No. 1 Op 8 André Previn, piano Philips 442123 36:41

01:56:36 Lou Harrison: New York Waltzes Lara Downes, piano Sono Lumin 92207 3:10

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:50 Violeta Parra: Gracias a la vida Mercedes Sosa, Soprano Universal Latino 2725947

02:05:12 Giuseppe Verdi: "Have mercy, dear friends..." from Ernani Placido Domingo, tenor; Robert Wagner Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic Carlo Maria Giulini Deutsche Grammophon 719102

02:09:20 Flory Jagoda: Ocho Kandelikas Pink Martini Heinz Records

02:11:37 Joaquín Rodrigo: Four Sephardic Songs: Respóndemos, Una pastora yo amí, Nani, nani, Morena me llaman" Barbara Fink, mezzo-soprano; Anthony Spiri, piano Harmonia Mundi 902133

02:21:34 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite, arr. by Pepe Romero Ángel, Celedonio, Celin, Pepe Romero, guitars; Los Romeros Philips 412609

02:44:30 Anonymous (Sephardic): Sephardic Songs: Buena Semana, Il Bastidor, Las Hermanas, Reina y Cautiva, Yo Hanino, Tu Hanina La Rodinella Dorian Discovery 80130

02:54:54 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Alghe Jodi Masó, piano Naxos 555856

03:00:50 Joaquín Nin-Culmell: Chansons populaires sephardiques: La rosa enflorece, Adoneau, Eloenu, Secretos quero descuvrir Alberto Jona, baritone; Oscar Alessi, piano Nuova Era

03:08:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 in D, K. 202 Daniel Barenboim, piano; English Chamber Orchestra EMI Classics 59017

03:25:14 Anonymous (Sephardic): Sephardic Songs: Dame la mano; Una matica de ruda; Poco le das La Nef Dorian Discovery 80128

03:40:27 Manuel de Falla: Homenajes Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90210

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:01 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 32:38

04:36:19 Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations Op 78 Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 503293 22:35

05:00:36 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 Menuhin Festival Orchestra Yehudi Menuhin EMI 69383 22:23

05:25:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 K 488 Robert Casadesus, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 780837 24:01

05:50:45 Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle Op 60 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4793449 8:03

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:05:31 Benjamin Britten: Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' Op 34 Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 2:45

06:13:13 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 5:04

06:23:40 Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture London Symphony Piero Gamba Decca 4785437 6:01

06:35:05 Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Octet for Strings Op 20 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790 4:16

06:45:49 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764 6:24

06:57:32 Karl King: March 'Voice of America' USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:03

07:03:03 Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Philips 416287 3:44

07:13:02 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 Op 39 New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 6:08

07:24:30 Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 721 5:23

07:35:11 Harold Arlen: The Sky's the Limit: One for My Baby Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347 3:38

07:44:31 Franz von Suppé: Beautiful Galatea: Overture New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 61830 7:37

08:05:03 Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: New York, New York Joshua Bell, violin Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Sony 89358 2:26

08:11:59 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:43

08:24:38 Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu Op 66 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4797518 5:35

08:35:55 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2 Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 3:43

08:44:43 Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 7:47

09:02:36 Robert Wendel: The Little Drummer Boy's Bolero Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80538 3:58

09:13:30 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90 Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 05:49

09:25:45 Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano Erato 551696 4:53

09:35:33 Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 D 733 Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63052 4:04

09:45:59 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 570293 7:58

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:59:58 Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 6:39

10:13:26 Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz Op 14 Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 453432 6:00

10:26:50 William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 Op 2 # 4 Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 7:01

10:41:05 Samuel Scheidt: Canzona bergamasca Paramount Brass Centaur 2355 4:01

10:51:06 William Alwyn: Overture to a Masque Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570704 9:36

11:03:16 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 7:10

11:16:08 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 # 7 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 82849 6:12

11:30 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:29:14 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 39093 2:11

11:29:34 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols Todd Boyce, baritone Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 7:16

11:36:51 Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 2:28

11:39:42 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Trepak Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 1:18

11:42:08 Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 3:44

11:45:58 Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 4:17

11:50:15 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 3:01

11:53:45 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 39093 2:11

12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:05:42 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Russian Dance Janine Jansen, violin Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Decca 475011 4:01

12:17:35 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 60 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 5:55

12:30:26 Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 7:00

12:47:06 Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 4:01

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:06:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 15 K 450 Robert Casadesus, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 780837 22:00

13:37:05 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 Op 46 # 6 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 5:33

13:49:20 Felix Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 46536 10:49

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Garrett McQueen

Gabriel Faure: Lady of the Castle in Her Tower Susann McDonald, harp Album: Harp Spectacular: Susann McDonald Klavier 1100 Music: 4:21

Emmanuel Chabrier: Espana, Rhapsodie Aspen Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 6:15

Gabriel Faure: Quintet for Piano, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello in D minor, Op. 89 Orion Weiss, piano; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Carter Brey, cello Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 30:43

Dmitri (arr. Alexander Freudenthal): Galop, from 'Moscow, Cheryomushki' Freudenthal Yiddish Orchestra; Alexander Freudenthal, conductor Nalen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 2:24

Alexander Freudenthal: White Klezmer (Based on "White Christmas") Freudenthal Yiddish Orchestra; Alexander Freudenthal, conductor Nalen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 2:50

Aaron Jay Kernis: Before Sleep and Dreams Movement 1 Before Evelyne Luet, piano Album: Chamber Music of Aaron Jay Kernis Phoenix 142 Music: 4:32

Aaron Jay Kernis: Musica Celestis GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 11:56Claude Debussy: String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10 Alexander Kerr, violin; James Ehnes; violin Rebecca Albers, viola; Edward Arron, cello

Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 25:48

John Lennon & Yoko Ono (arr. Jake Shimabukuro & Robert Thurston): Happy Xmas (War Is Over) Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Jake Shimabukuro, ukulele Album: Yo-Yo Ma and Friends: Songs of Joy and Peace Sony 24414 Music: 4:40

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:25 William Schuman: New England Triptych: Chester Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 559083 3:11

16:11:19 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63151 6:15

16:24:11 Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 3:38

16:34:48 Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 4 Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515 3:59

16:46:23 Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 6:33

17:03:37 Arcade Fire: Empty Room Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2019 2:53

17:11:05 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 Op 46 # 6 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 5:33

17:24:17 Georges Bizet: The Miracle Doctor: Overture Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Douglas Bostock Classico 158 5:40

17:41:04 Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Un bel dì vedremo Montserrat Caballé, soprano London Symphony Sir Charles Mackerras EMI 21296 5:21

17:52:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo K 485 Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080 6:21

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:10:35 Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f Op 79 Robert Casadesus, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 15:34

18:28:30 Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Porco MAA 2002 6:40

18:36:26 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie' Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Porco MAA 2002 2:54

18:42:14 Sir Edward Elgar: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 55 Berlin State Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Decca 4789353 11:44

18:56:06 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 3:07

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:53 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Cello Concerto H 439 Matt Haimovitz, cello English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis DeutGram 429219 19:55

19:25:00 Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 5 Op 55 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch José Serebrier Warner 61434 32:38

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:56 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo a capriccio Op 129 Russell Sherman, piano GM Records 2068 5:47

20:09:48 Sir Alexander Mackenzie: Pibroch Op 42 Malcolm Stewart, violin Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch David Davies Hyperion 66975 23:46

20:34:45 David Diamond: Music for Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' New York Chamber Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3103 23:28

21:03:02 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 3 Keyboards & Strings BWV 1064 Kenneth Gilbert, harpsichord English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 413634 16:26

21:22:00 Camille Saint-Saëns: Omphale's Spinning Wheel Op 31 Boston Symphony Orchestra Charles Munch RCA 68978 7:30

21:30:30 Gioacchino Rossini: Il viaggio a Reims: Overture Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62653 6:56

21:40:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 4 K 218 Herman Krebbers, violin Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Philips 4788977 7:24

21:50:56 Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in E-Flat Op 1 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 453434 35:27

22:28:10 Colin McPhee: Tabuh-Tabuhan Peter Basquin, piano American Composers Orchestra Dennis Russell Davies Argo 444560 20:06

22:50:23 John Corigliano: Voyage for Flute & Strings Paul Edmund-Davies, flute I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Telarc 80421 8:06

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:43 Jacob Clemens non Papa: Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis: Agnus Dei Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575 3:43

23:05:27 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 6:15

23:11:43 John Field: Nocturne No. 8 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 4:03

23:17:54 Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 618 11:01

23:28:56 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 557460 7:49

23:38:13 Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale Royal Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz EMI 67435 6:30

23:44:43 Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 4:15

23:48:59 Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano Berlin Radio Symphony George Szell EMI 56241 5:19

23:55:08 Sergei Liapunov: Etude No. 1 Op 11 # 1 Stephen Hough, piano MusicMasters 60108 3:29