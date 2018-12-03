© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
WCLV Program Guide 12-03-2018

Published December 3, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CityMusic Cleveland, Avner Dorman, conductor; Tessa Lark, violin; Edwar Arron, cello

Johannes Brahms:  Concerto in a for Violin & Cello Op 102 ‘Double’

Johannes Brahms:  Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 73

01:19:30  Johannes Brahms: Piano Trio No. 1 Op 8   André Previn, piano   Philips 442123 36:41

01:56:36  Lou Harrison: New York Waltzes    Lara Downes, piano Sono Lumin 92207 3:10

 

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:50 Violeta Parra: Gracias a la vida  Mercedes Sosa, Soprano  Universal Latino 2725947

02:05:12 Giuseppe Verdi: "Have mercy, dear friends..." from Ernani  Placido Domingo, tenor; Robert Wagner Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic   Carlo Maria Giulini  Deutsche Grammophon 719102

02:09:20 Flory Jagoda: Ocho Kandelikas  Pink Martini  Heinz Records

02:11:37 Joaquín Rodrigo: Four Sephardic Songs: Respóndemos, Una pastora yo amí, Nani, nani, Morena me llaman"  Barbara Fink, mezzo-soprano; Anthony Spiri, piano  Harmonia Mundi 902133

02:21:34 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite, arr. by Pepe Romero  Ángel, Celedonio, Celin, Pepe Romero, guitars; Los Romeros  Philips 412609

02:44:30 Anonymous (Sephardic): Sephardic Songs: Buena Semana, Il Bastidor, Las Hermanas, Reina y Cautiva, Yo Hanino, Tu Hanina  La Rodinella  Dorian Discovery 80130    

02:54:54 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Alghe  Jodi Masó, piano  Naxos 555856

03:00:50 Joaquín Nin-Culmell: Chansons populaires sephardiques: La rosa enflorece, Adoneau, Eloenu, Secretos quero descuvrir  Alberto Jona, baritone; Oscar Alessi, piano  Nuova Era

03:08:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 in D, K. 202  Daniel Barenboim, piano; English Chamber Orchestra  EMI Classics 59017

03:25:14 Anonymous (Sephardic): Sephardic Songs: Dame la mano; Una matica de ruda; Poco le das  La Nef  Dorian Discovery 80128

03:40:27 Manuel de Falla: Homenajes  Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Eduardo Mata  Sono Luminus 90210    

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:01  Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite     San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 32:38

04:36:19  Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations Op 78    Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 503293 22:35

05:00:36  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85     Menuhin Festival Orchestra Yehudi Menuhin EMI 69383 22:23

05:25:39  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23  K 488 Robert Casadesus, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 780837 24:01

05:50:45  Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle Op 60   Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4793449 8:03

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:05:31  Benjamin Britten: Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' Op 34    Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 2:45

06:13:13  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz     Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 5:04

06:23:40  Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture     London Symphony Piero Gamba Decca 4785437 6:01

06:35:05  Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Octet for Strings Op 20    Academy Chamber Ensemble  Chandos 8790 4:16

06:45:49  Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso    Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764 6:24

06:57:32  Karl King: March 'Voice of America'     USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:03

07:03:03  Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas    Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Philips 416287 3:44

07:13:02  Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 Op 39    New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 6:08

07:24:30  Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Symphony No. 8 Op 93    Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 721 5:23

07:35:11  Harold Arlen: The Sky's the Limit: One for My Baby    Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347 3:38

07:44:31  Franz von Suppé: Beautiful Galatea: Overture     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 61830 7:37

08:05:03  Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: New York, New York    Joshua Bell, violin Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Sony 89358 2:26

08:11:59  Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz     Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:43

08:24:38  Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu Op 66   Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4797518 5:35

08:35:55  Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2     Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 3:43

08:44:43  Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz     Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 7:47

09:02:36  Robert Wendel: The Little Drummer Boy's Bolero     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80538 3:58

09:13:30  Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 90    Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 27991 05:49

09:25:45  Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow    Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano   Erato 551696 4:53

09:35:33  Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1  D 733  Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63052 4:04

09:45:59  Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music     Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 570293 7:58

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:59:58  Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes'     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 6:39

10:13:26  Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz Op 14    Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 453432 6:00

10:26:50  William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 Op 2 # 4  Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 7:01

10:41:05  Samuel Scheidt: Canzona bergamasca     Paramount Brass  Centaur 2355 4:01

10:51:06  William Alwyn: Overture to a Masque     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570704 9:36

11:03:16  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 92    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 7:10

11:16:08  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 # 7  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 82849 6:12

 

11:30 A CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS

11:29:14  Traditional: Deck the Halls     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 39093 2:11

11:29:34  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols    Todd Boyce, baritone Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 7:16

11:36:51  Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 2:28

11:39:42  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Trepak     Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 1:18

11:42:08  Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 3:44

11:45:58  Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers     Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 4:17

11:50:15  George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 3:01

11:53:45  Traditional: Deck the Halls     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 39093 2:11

 

12:00pm BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:05:42  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Russian Dance    Janine Jansen, violin Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Decca 475011 4:01

12:17:35  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 60    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 5:55

12:30:26  Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo     Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 7:00

12:47:06  Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God    Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 4:01

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:06:38  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 15  K 450 Robert Casadesus, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 780837 22:00

13:37:05  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 Op 46 # 6  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 5:33

13:49:20  Felix Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 46536 10:49

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Garrett McQueen

Gabriel Faure: Lady of the Castle in Her Tower Susann McDonald, harp Album: Harp Spectacular: Susann McDonald Klavier 1100 Music: 4:21

Emmanuel Chabrier: Espana, Rhapsodie Aspen Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 6:15

Gabriel Faure: Quintet for Piano, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello in D minor, Op. 89 Orion Weiss, piano; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Carter Brey, cello Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 30:43

Dmitri (arr. Alexander Freudenthal): Galop, from 'Moscow, Cheryomushki' Freudenthal Yiddish Orchestra; Alexander Freudenthal, conductor Nalen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 2:24

Alexander Freudenthal: White Klezmer (Based on "White Christmas") Freudenthal Yiddish Orchestra; Alexander Freudenthal, conductor Nalen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 2:50

Aaron Jay Kernis: Before Sleep and Dreams Movement 1 Before Evelyne Luet, piano Album: Chamber Music of Aaron Jay Kernis Phoenix 142 Music: 4:32

Aaron Jay Kernis: Musica Celestis GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 11:56Claude Debussy: String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10 Alexander Kerr, violin; James Ehnes; violin Rebecca Albers, viola; Edward Arron, cello

Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 25:48

John Lennon & Yoko Ono (arr. Jake Shimabukuro & Robert Thurston): Happy Xmas (War Is Over) Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Jake Shimabukuro, ukulele Album: Yo-Yo Ma and Friends: Songs of Joy and Peace Sony 24414 Music: 4:40

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:25  William Schuman: New England Triptych: Chester     Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 559083 3:11

16:11:19  Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63151 6:15

16:24:11  Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 3:38

16:34:48  Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 4    Martina Filjak, piano   Naxos 572515 3:59

16:46:23  Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 6:33

17:03:37  Arcade Fire: Empty Room    Matt Haimovitz, cello   Oxingale 2019 2:53

17:11:05  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 Op 46 # 6  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 5:33

17:24:17  Georges Bizet: The Miracle Doctor: Overture     Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Douglas Bostock Classico 158 5:40

17:41:04  Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Un bel dì vedremo    Montserrat Caballé, soprano London Symphony Sir Charles Mackerras EMI 21296 5:21

17:52:16  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo  K 485 Lars Vogt, piano   EMI 36080 6:21

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:10:35  Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f Op 79   Robert Casadesus, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 15:34

18:28:30  Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus  Robert Porco MAA 2002 6:40

18:36:26  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie'    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus  Robert Porco MAA 2002 2:54

18:42:14  Sir Edward Elgar: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 55    Berlin State Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Decca 4789353 11:44

18:56:06  Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 3:07

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:53  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Cello Concerto  H 439 Matt Haimovitz, cello English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis DeutGram 429219 19:55

19:25:00  Alexander Glazunov: Symphony No. 5 Op 55    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch José Serebrier Warner 61434 32:38

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:56  Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo a capriccio Op 129   Russell Sherman, piano GM Records 2068 5:47

20:09:48  Sir Alexander Mackenzie: Pibroch Op 42   Malcolm Stewart, violin Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch David Davies Hyperion 66975 23:46

20:34:45  David Diamond: Music for Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet'     New York Chamber Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3103 23:28

21:03:02  Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 3 Keyboards & Strings  BWV 1064 Kenneth Gilbert, harpsichord English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 413634 16:26

21:22:00  Camille Saint-Saëns: Omphale's Spinning Wheel Op 31    Boston Symphony Orchestra Charles Munch RCA 68978 7:30

21:30:30  Gioacchino Rossini: Il viaggio a Reims: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62653 6:56

21:40:53  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 4  K 218 Herman Krebbers, violin Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Philips 4788977 7:24

21:50:56  Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in E-Flat Op 1    Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 453434 35:27

22:28:10  Colin McPhee: Tabuh-Tabuhan    Peter Basquin, piano American Composers Orchestra Dennis Russell Davies Argo 444560 20:06

22:50:23  John Corigliano: Voyage for Flute & Strings    Paul Edmund-Davies, flute I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Telarc 80421 8:06

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:43  Jacob Clemens non Papa: Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis: Agnus Dei     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 807575 3:43

23:05:27  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 6:15

23:11:43  John Field: Nocturne No. 8    Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano   Decca 4789672 4:03

23:17:54  Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion     Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 618 11:01

23:28:56  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio     Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 557460 7:49

23:38:13  Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale     Royal Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz EMI 67435 6:30

23:44:43  Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings     English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 4:15

23:48:59  Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn    Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano Berlin Radio Symphony George Szell EMI 56241 5:19

23:55:08  Sergei Liapunov: Etude No. 1 Op 11 # 1 Stephen Hough, piano MusicMasters 60108 3:29

 

 

 