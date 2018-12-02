WCLV Program Guide 12-02-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Olivier & Walton, the Shakespeare Trilogy

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song—Florida Philharmonic/James Judd (Harm Mundi 907070) 2:17

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Suite—Florida Philharmonic/James Judd (Harm Mundi 907070) 16:22

Sir William Walton: Hamlet: Suite—Sir John Gielgud, actor; Academy St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Chandos 8852) 14:12

Sir William Walton: Richard III: Nightmare—Academy St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Chandos 8841) 6:17

Sir William Walton: Richard III: Suite—Sir John Gielgud, actor; Academy St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Chandos 8841) 19:20

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Matthias Pintsher, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Chicago Symphony Chorus

Claude Debussy (arr Maurice Ravel): Sarabande and Danse

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis and Chloe

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Suite from On the Waterfront—James Gaffigan, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Alan Gilbert, conductor; Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin

Magnus Lindberg: EXPO

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D Major

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique, Op. 14

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Medieval Melange - Three recordings looking at the crossroads of music and trade between Europe and Islamic countries

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:54 Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Laetatus Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2206 6:25

06:12:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 61 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' Sibylla Rubens, soprano Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 901605 14:17

06:28:59 Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria in excelsis Deo from Gloria RV 589 Bach Choir of Bethlehem Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Analekta 9873 2:17

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Poland’s Pride (II) - A continuation of our Polish Centennial celebration with guest Michał Markuszewski

ANONYMOUS: Canzona in C, fr Peplin Tabulature Jan Janca (1774 Anonymous/Bernadine Monastery, Zamarte) MD&G 319.0274

PAUL SIEFERT: Variations, Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland Jan Janca (1688 Brandtner/St. John’s Church, Toruń) MD&G 319.0274

MICHAŁ MARKUSZEWSKI: 2 Improvisation. FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Fugue in f, Op. 35, no. 5b Michał Markuszewski (1900 Schlag & Söhne-2008 Nowakowski/Reformed Church, Warsaw) DUX 0707

ANONYMOUS: Villanella, fr Jan of Lublin Tabulature Robert Grudzień (1754 Sitarski/ Cistercian Abbey Church, Jędrzejów) DUX 0322

FRANZ SCHUBERT: Ave Maria Georgij Agratina, panpipe; Robert Grudzień (1754 Sitarski/Cistercian Abbey Church, Jędrzejów) DUX 0322

FRYDERYK CHOPIN: Etude in e-flat, Op. 10, no. 6; Nocturne in E-flat, Op. 15, no. 2 Ajdrzej Chorosiński (1905 Goebel/Church of the Blessed Virgin, Święta Lipka) Musicon 048

FELIKS NOWOWIEJSKI: Polish Fantasy, Op. 9, no. 1 Adam Klarecki (1893 Spiegel/Assumption Basilica, Włocławek) Ars Sonora 20

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: From Darkness to Light - Many churches begin the Advent celebration with a service of Lessons and Carols, moving from darkness to light. Join Peter DuBois, as we sample hymns and anthems from several different places around the world tracing that same progression

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Great Australian Classical Artists I

Percy Grainger: “Shepherd’s Hey”; English Chamber Orchestra/Benjamin Britten (London 425159 CD) 2:15

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Marriage of Figaro: “Porgi amor” Florence Austral, soprano; Royal Opera Covent Garden Orchestra/Sir John Barbirolli (Preiser 89547 CD) 3:55

Ross Edwards: Maninyas: Second Maninya Adele Anthony, violin; Adelaide Symphony Orchestra/Arvo Volmer (Canary Classics 09 CD) 7:00

Georg Frideric Handel: Messiah: “Why Do the Nations” Peter Dawson, baritone; orchestra/Lawrence Collingwood (Regis 1069 CD) 4:40

Franz Schubert: Impromptu Op90/4 Bruce Hungerford, piano (IPAM 1203 CD) 7:32

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 movements 2 & 3 Noel Mewton-Wood, piano; Utrecht Symphony Orchestra/Walter Goehr (Musical Masterpiece Society 24 LP) 14:34

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

10:02:44 Johann Melchior Molter: Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds Wolfgang Basch, trumpet (Ger.) Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen DHM 7976 9:48

10:13:58 Georg Muffat: Florilegium: Suite No.7 Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8448 9:49

10:26:08 Ignacio de Jerúsalem: (attrib.): Polychoral Mass Chanticleer Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings Teldec 96353 20:16

10:47:44 Louis Antoine Dornel: Oboe Sonata Debra Nagy, oboe Les Délices Délices 2009 7:07

10:55:27 Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski DeutGram 4795448 4:26

11:00:45 Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Violin Concerto Bettina Mussumeli, violin I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 13:30

11:15:41 Henry Purcell: Funeral Music for Queen Mary Z 860 Monteverdi Choir Monteverdi Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Erato 45123 19:16

11:37:34 John Stanley: Concerto Grosso Op 2 # 1 Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 638 10:18

11:49:30 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4478 6:09

11:56:01 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata KK 531 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 4:04

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Skelton – Asher Fisch, conductor; Bella Hristova, violin; Michelle DeYoung, mezzo-soprano; Sir John Tomlinson, baritone; Stuart Skelton, tenor

Lukas Foss Three American Pieces

Benjamin Britten Four Sea Interludes from ‘Peter Grimes’ Op 33a

Bela Bartok Bluebeard’s Castle: Excerpt

Gustav Mahler: Das Lied von der Erde

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Gopak from 'Mazeppa' Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Kurt Masur, Album: Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 3 Teldec 46322 Music: 4:17

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20 Aspen Conducting Academy; Nathaniel Efthimiou; Frantisek Macek, conductors Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 16:04

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Jean Bostrum from Zimmerman, MN Music: 10:36

Robert Schumann: Kinderszenen (Scenes from Childhood), Op. 15: Traumerei (Dreaming) Joshua Bell, violin; Academy of St Martin in the Fields; Michael Stern, conductor Album: Romance of the Violin Sony 87894 Music: 2:22 (exerpt)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir d'un lie cher, op 42 Kyoko Takezawa, violin; Wu Qian, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 16:47

15:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – A special WCLV Membership Campaign show with highlights from the new George Szell/Cleveland Orchestra set

15:06:08 Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 6:39

15:19:20 Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f Op 79 Robert Casadesus, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 15:34

15:48:02 Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Violin Concerto No. 2 BWV 1042 Zino Francescatti, violin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 8:08

16:07:28 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Concerto Op 33 Rudolf Firkusny, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 9:32

16:26:39 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 88 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 7:31

17:16:32 Lowell Mason: Joy to the World Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 3:03

17:19:36 Traditional: Patapan Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 3:44

17:30:06 Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 5:15

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 14, 2018 - This week on From the Top, legendary jazz pianist Fred Hersch collaborates with young performers on the program. Guest hosted by conductor and From the Top alum, Yuga Cohler, we meet a teenage pianist who joins Hersch in a piano duo performance of the music of Samuel Barber … Also an award-winning string quartet wows the audience with the music of Mendelssohn, and a young cellist performs one of Hersch’s original compositions, “Bittersweet Tango”

14-year-old violinist Hina Khuong-Huu from New York, New York performs the second movement, Appassionato, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op.17 by Josef Suk with Jingxuan Zhang, piano

17-year-old pianist Avik Sarkar from Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Piano Sonata, Sz.80 by Béla Bartók

17-year-old pianist Avik Sarkar from Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts performs Samuel Barber’s “Hesitation Tango” with Fred Hersch, piano

The Kairos Quartet from Chicago, Illinois performs the first movement, Allegro vivace assai, from String Quartet No. 6 in F minor, Op. 80 by Felix Mendelssohn [Joshua Brown (violin/viola), Julian Rhee (violin/viola), Thompson Wang (violin), Lydia Rhea (cello)]

19-year-old cellist Lydia Rhea from Fishers, Indiana performs “Tango Bittersweet” with Fred Hersch, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:29 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 Op 90 Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 67254 39:08

19:45:40 Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes Op 52 Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 28:23

20:15:55 Franz Schmidt: Symphony No. 3 Chicago Symphony Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 9000 42:08

20:59:21 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 9 Empire Brass Telarc 80204 2:48

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Frank Wiley: Some Hope Upon the Sky Susan Fletcher, soprano; Weiwen Ma, piano (CCG 04-27-14) 15:11

Nikola Resanovich: Twelve Variations on a Theme by Arcadelt (1993) James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998) 18:15

Dennis Eberhard: Prometheus Wept (1998) Piotr Migunov, bass; St. Petersburg Capella Symphony Orchestra/Alexander Tchernoushenko, cond. (Naxos 559 176) 14:22

21:54:02 Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 Op 87 # 1 Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1469 8:07

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Dementia from the Inside Out; The Very Rev. Tracey Lind, former dean: Trinity Episcopal Cathedral

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:13 Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation Yuri Torchinsky, violin BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 4:44

23:08:58 Anonymous: There is no Rose of Such Virtue Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 907099 3:37

23:12:35 Nikolai Miaskovsky: Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 81 Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 120 7:25

23:21:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 K 466 Martha Argerich, piano Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4791033 9:01

23:30:24 Antonín Dvorák: Romance Op 11 Arabella Steinbacher, violin Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski PentaTone 353 11:45

23:43:39 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 Op 15 # 1 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 4:14

23:47:54 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 Sabine Devieilhe, soprano Erato 557829 6:03

23:53:57 Johann Sebastian Bach: Komm süsser Tod BWV 478 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 4:03