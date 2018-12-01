WCLV Program Guide 12-01-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite from Cinderella Op. 110: Movement 4 End of the Fairy Tale Scottish National Orchestra; Neeme Järvi, conductor Album: Prokofiev Chandos 8450 Music: 4:33

Joachim Stutschewsky: Hassidic Fantasy for Clarinet, Cello and Piano Goldstein-Peled-Fiterstein Trio: Alon Goldstein, piano; Amit Peled, cello; Alex Fiterstein, clarinet Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 13:38

Belinda Reynolds: Play for piano and two marimbas Susan Grace, piano; John Kinzie, marimba; Brendan Betyn, marimba Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 7:00

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5, Op. 100: Movements 3-4 Houston Symphony; Ludovic Morlot, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: ~22:33

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet in F Major for oboe, violin, viola, & cello: Movement 3 Boston Symphony Chamber Players Album: Boston Symphony Chamber Players: Mozart Chamber Music BSO 601 Music: 4:32

Hector Berlioz: Overture to Beatrice and Benedict Jacksonville Symphony; Courtney Lewis, conductor Jacksonville Symphony, Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, Jacksonville, FL Music: 8:20

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasy and Sonata in C minor, KV.475/457 Sara Davis Buechner, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center, Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 27:41

Django Reinhardt, arr. Gunther Schuller: Schmoozing with Susan GTMF Chamber Ensemble; Richard Brown, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 2:37

Scott Joplin, Gunther Schuller: Easy Winners GTMF Chamber Ensemble; Richard Brown, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 3:54

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:00:55 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 Op 60 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80198 31:41

02:33:58 Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre Milos Karadaglic, guitar London Philharmonic Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 20039 22:17

02:57:39 Robert Schumann: Carnaval Op 9 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177 32:42

03:34:01 Various: 'Christmas by the Bay' San Francisco Sym Chorus Vance George Delos 3238 44:48

Traditional (arr Willcocks): The First Nowell (3:08)

Traditional (arr Parker/Shaw): Deck the Halls (1:09)

Traditional (arr Parker/Shaw): O come, O come Emmanuel (2:14)

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The herald angels sing (2:26)

Lowell Mason: Joy to the World (1:47)

John Francis Wade (arr David Willcocks): O come, all ye faithful (2:10)

Traditional (arr Vance George & Bateleur): Patapan (1:22)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rejoice O Virgin [Ave Maria] (2:56) [with church bells]

Johann Sebastian Bach: Break forth, O beauteous heavenly light from Christmas Oratorio BWV 248 (1:08)

Johannes Brahms: Ave Maria Op. 12 (3:37)

Michael Praetorius: Psallite unigenito (1:33)

Traditional-Swedish (arr Vance George): It's Christmas again (0:59)

Guillaume Costeley: Allons, gay bergères (1:40)

Gustav Holst: Lullay, my liking Op 34/2 (3:09)

Michael Praetorius: Lo, How a Rose e'er Blooming (1:42)

Traditional-Irish: Wexford Carol (3:39)

Traditional-French: Carol of Beauty ["Quelle est cette odeur agréable"] (1:48)

Traditional-Spanish (arr Parker/Shaw): Ya viene la vieja (0:49)

Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol (2:00)

Felix Bernard: Winter Wonderland (1:33)

Irving Berlin: White Christmas (3:03)

Traditional (arr George): We wish you a merry Christmas! (1:04)

04:21:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9 K 271 Mitsuko Uchida, piano (Jap.-Eng. 1948- MITS koh oo CHEE duh) Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 17181 32:59

04:57:26 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite Op 35 John Leach, cimbalom (Eng. 1932-2014) London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 23:45

05:22:51 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 22:17

05:49:54 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto Op 8 # 5 Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 4777463 9:00

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Violeta Parra: Gracias a la vida Mercedes Sosa, Soprano Universal Latino 2725947

06:05:12 Giuseppe Verdi: "Have mercy, dear friends..." from Ernani Placido Domingo, tenor; Robert Wagner Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic Carlo Maria Giulini Deutsche Grammophon 719102

06:09:20 Flory Jagoda: Ocho Kandelikas Pink Martini Heinz Records

06:11:37 Joaquín Rodrigo: Four Sephardic Songs: Respóndemos, Una pastora yo amí, Nani, nani, Morena me llaman" Barbara Fink, mezzo-soprano; Anthony Spiri, piano Harmonia Mundi 902133

06:21:34 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite, arr. by Pepe Romero Ángel, Celedonio, Celin, Pepe Romero, guitars; Los Romeros Philips 412609

06:44:30 Anonymous (Sephardic): Sephardic Songs: Buena Semana, Il Bastidor, Las Hermanas, Reina y Cautiva, Yo Hanino, Tu Hanina La Rodinella Dorian Discovery 80130

06:54:54 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Alghe Jodi Masó, piano Naxos 555856

07:00:50 Joaquín Nin-Culmell: Chansons populaires sephardiques: La rosa enflorece, Adoneau, Eloenu, Secretos quero descuvrir Alberto Jona, baritone; Oscar Alessi, piano Nuova Era

07:08:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 in D, K. 202 Daniel Barenboim, piano; English Chamber Orchestra EMI Classics 59017

07:25:14 Anonymous (Sephardic): Sephardic Songs: Dame la mano; Una matica de ruda; Poco le das La Nef Dorian Discovery 80128

07:40:27 Manuel de Falla: Homenajes Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90210

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Garrett McQueen

Peter Tchaikovsky: Gopak from 'Mazeppa' Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra; Kurt Masur, Album: Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 3 Teldec 46322 Music: 4:17

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20 Aspen Conducting Academy; Nathaniel Efthimiou; Frantisek Macek, conductors Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 16:04

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Jean Bostrum from Zimmerman, MN Music: 10:36

Robert Schumann: Kinderszenen (Scenes from Childhood), Op. 15: Traumerei (Dreaming) Joshua Bell, violin; Academy of St Martin in the Fields; Michael Stern, conductor Album: Romance of the Violin Sony 87894 Music: 2:22 (exerpt)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir d'un lie cher, op 42 Kyoko Takezawa, violin; Wu Qian, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 16:47

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite from Cinderella Op. 110: Movement 4 End of the Fairy Tale Scottish National Orchestra; Neeme Järvi, conductor Album: Prokofiev Chandos 8450 Music: 4:33

Joachim Stutschewsky: Hassidic Fantasy for Clarinet, Cello and Piano Goldstein-Peled-Fiterstein Trio: Alon Goldstein, piano; Amit Peled, cello; Alex Fiterstein, clarinet Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 13:38

Belinda Reynolds: Play for piano and two marimbas Susan Grace, piano; John Kinzie, marimba; Brendan Betyn, marimba Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 7:00

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5, Op. 100: Movements 3-4 Houston Symphony; Ludovic Morlot, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: ~22:33

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 4:01

10:08:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Jenö Jandó, piano (Hung. 1952- YAY nuh YAHN doh) Naxos 503293 14:36

10:25:22 Traditional: The Coventry Carol Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 105 4:12

10:32:41 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 2:21

10:38:36 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes Women of the Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 22:25

11:10:46 Constant Lambert: Horoscope: Dance for the Followers of Leo BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 436118 4:27

11:18:01 Franz Schubert: Ave Maria D 839 Yo-Yo Ma, cello (Chinese-Amer. 1955-) Sony 510316 4:11

11:23:43 Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' Utah Symphony Keith Lockhart Reference 105 22:09

11:48:05 Kermit Poling: Two Puerto Rican Carols West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087 5:05

11:54:32 Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Coronation March New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 3:15

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 14, 2018 - This week on From the Top, legendary jazz pianist Fred Hersch collaborates with young performers on the program. Guest hosted by conductor and From the Top alum, Yuga Cohler, we meet a teenage pianist who joins Hersch in a piano duo performance of the music of Samuel Barber … Also an award-winning string quartet wows the audience with the music of Mendelssohn, and a young cellist performs one of Hersch’s original compositions, “Bittersweet Tango”

14-year-old violinist Hina Khuong-Huu from New York, New York performs the second movement, Appassionato, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op.17 by Josef Suk with Jingxuan Zhang, piano

17-year-old pianist Avik Sarkar from Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts performs the first movement, Allegro moderato, from Piano Sonata, Sz.80 by Béla Bartók

17-year-old pianist Avik Sarkar from Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts performs Samuel Barber’s “Hesitation Tango” with Fred Hersch, piano

The Kairos Quartet from Chicago, Illinois performs the first movement, Allegro vivace assai, from String Quartet No. 6 in F minor, Op. 80 by Felix Mendelssohn [Joshua Brown (violin/viola), Julian Rhee (violin/viola), Thompson Wang (violin), Lydia Rhea (cello)]

19-year-old cellist Lydia Rhea from Fishers, Indiana performs “Tango Bittersweet” with Fred Hersch, piano

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele

Conductor: Joseph Colaneri

Production: Robert Carsen

Mefistofele: Christian Van Horn, bass-baritone

Margherita: Angela Meade, soprano

Elena: Jennifer Check, soprano

Faust: Michael Fabiano, tenor

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Olivier & Walton, the Shakespeare Trilogy

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song—Florida Philharmonic/James Judd (Harm Mundi 907070) 2:17

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Suite—Florida Philharmonic/James Judd (Harm Mundi 907070) 16:22

Sir William Walton: Hamlet: Suite—Sir John Gielgud, actor; Academy St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Chandos 8852) 14:12

Sir William Walton: Richard III: Nightmare—Academy St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Chandos 8841) 6:17

Sir William Walton: Richard III: Suite—Sir John Gielgud, actor; Academy St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Chandos 8841) 19:20

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1980 on Stage and Screen - We hear not only from Broadway's Jerry Orbach, but also from Neil Diamond, John Belushi, Dan Akroyd and Robin Williams

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:00:54 Harry Warren-Al Dubin Opening from 42nd Street Company 42nd Street -- Original B'way Cast RCA CBL1-3891

18:01:45 00:06:43 Harry Warren-Al Dubin Lullaby of Broadway Jerry Orbach 42nd Street -- Original B'way Cast RCA CBL1-3891

18:08:31 00:01:42 Dean Pitchford-Michael Gore Fame Irene Cara Fame -- Original Soundtrack RSO RSO-RX-1-3080

18:10:34 00:02:58 Frank Lazarus-Dick Vosburgh Doin' the Production Code Company A Day in Hollywood… -- Original B'way Cast DRG SBL-12580

18:13:26 00:03:18 Jerry Herman Just Go to the Movies Company A Day in Hollywood… -- Original B'way Cast DRG SBL-12580

18:17:24 00:02:10 Gus Kahn-Ernie Erdman Toot, Toot Tootsie Al Jolson Al Jolson at Warner Bros. Rhino R272544

18:19:29 00:03:39 Neil Diamond America Neil Diamond The Jazz Singer -- Original Soundtrack Capitol CDP-45026

18:23:34 00:02:25 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart There Is a Sucker Born Ev'ry Minute Jim Dale Barnum -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK-36576

18:26:18 00:03:51 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart Come Follow the Band Company Barnum -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK-36576

18:30:12 00:03:07 Harry Nillson I Yam What I Yam Robin Williams Popeye -- Film Soundtrack Boardwalk 7912-36880

18:33:11 00:02:49 Harry Nillson Sailin' Robin Williams, Shelly Duvall Popeye -- Film Soundtrack Boardwalk 7912-36880

18:36:19 00:03:13 Jerry Wexler-Bert Berns Everybody Needs Somebody to Love Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi The Blues Brothers -- Film Soundtrack Atlantic 82787

18:39:47 00:03:58 Bert Williams Shortnin' Bread/Nobody Lynn Thigpen Tintypes -- Original B'way Cast DRG S2L-5196

18:43:58 00:07:24 Harry Warren-Al Dubin 42nd Street Jerry Orbach and Company 42nd Street -- Original B'way Cast RCA CBL1-3891

18:51:30 00:01:30 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:04 00:03:55 Cy Coleman-Michael Stewart Filler: Join the Circus Jim Dale Barnum -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK-36576

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:42 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 63 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427337 20:33

19:25:50 Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto Op 16 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 30:21

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, John Adams; Michael Sachs, trumpet; Robert Walters, English horn; Leila Josefowicz, violin - live from Severance Hall

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine

Aaron Copland: Quiet City

Aaron Copland: Suite from ‘Appalachian Spring’

John Adams: Scheherazade.2

22:12 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We visit an art gallery with Ruth Draper, get an art review from “The Critics,” visit another “Art Gallery” with Peter Cook and Dudley Moore, and examine a “Museum Piece” with Second City

23:12 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:13:08 Franz Gruber: Silent Night Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 3:55

23:17:03 Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46 CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 5:33

23:22:37 Alexander Scriabin: Etude Op 8 # 11 Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 120 4:02

23:28:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 K 491 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 13276 8:03

23:36:43 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 43 Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5530 8:43

23:46:12 Alexander Voormolen: Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes Pauline Oostenrijk, oboe The Hague Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 9815 6:03

23:52:53 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 13 Op 28 # 13 Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342 3:50

23:56:59 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto BWV 996 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 2:43