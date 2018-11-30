WCLV Program Guide 11-30-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Der Lindenbaum Frederic Chiu, piano Album: Virtuoso Piano Transcriptions Harmonia Mundi 3957054 Music: 4:20

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Symphony No. 1: Movements 2-3 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 23:36

Franz Schubert: Introduction and Variations on 'Trockne Blumen', D. 802, Op. 160 Stefan Ragnar Hoskuldsson, flute; Michael McHale, piano University of Georgia, Ramsey Concert Hall. Athens, GA Music: 21:07

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 6 Op. 19 No. 6: Movements 1 & 2 Vera Quartet: Pedro Rodriguez, violin; Patricia Garcia, violin; Ines Molares, viola; Justin Goldsmith, cello Performance Today Young Artists in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 12:39

Grazyna Bacewicz: Two Oberki Piotr Plawner, violin; Ewa Kupiec, piano Album: Grazyna Bacewicz: Sonatas for Violin and Piano Hanssler 9311 Music: 4:10

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet in E-flat Major, op. 20 St. Lawrence String Quartet; Rolston String Quartet The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 31:05

Grazyna Bacewicz: Overture Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andrew Manze, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 5:31

Miles Davis: All Blues Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 6:03

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:24 Leos Janácek: Idyll for String Orchestra Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572698 29:23

02:32:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 K 415 Janina Fialkowska, piano (Canadian 1951- fyahl CUFF skah) Chamber Players of Canada Atma 2532 26:02

03:03:10 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 Op 74 Rotterdam Philharmonic Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4790835 44:25

03:49:16 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10 Op 71 Per Tengstrand, piano (Swedish-Amer. Gold 1997 CIPC) Azica 71207 21:29

04:14:12 Claude Debussy: La boîte à joujoux London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Sony 48231 34:03

04:49:32 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 64 Op 76 # 5 Kodály Quartet Naxos 503293 20:31

05:13:50 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Suite Op 20 Sergei Girshenko, violin (Russ.) Bolshoi Symphony Orchestra Alexander Lazarev Erato 45963 30:50

05:45:09 François Casadesus: London Sketches Atlanta Chamber Winds Robert J. Ambrose Albany 1127 5:19

05:51:32 Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique Sean Chen, piano (Amer. 1988-) Steinway 30029 6:41

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:15 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 3:46

06:14:19 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto Op 3 # 9 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 8:45

06:25:25 Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 9:58

06:42:15 Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade Op 12 Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553715 10:50

06:54:52 John Henry Hopkins Jr: We Three Kings Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 1 2:16

06:58:09 John Philip Sousa: March 'Sabre and Spurs' Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel WalkFrog 430 3:11

07:05:37 Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 4:09

07:12:19 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' Op 333 Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80314 10:30

07:24:45 Leroy Anderson: Fiddle-Faddle BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 3:37

07:29:37 Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 2 Op 10 # 2 Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309 6:14

07:41:20 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music London Philharmonic Vernon Handley Chandos 2419 10:39

07:55:09 Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 3:55

08:08:38 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace São Paulo Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 573518 5:35

08:17:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto K 622 Franklin Cohen, clarinet Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 9:13

08:28:09 Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Embraceable You' Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 3:09

08:32:22 Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lonely Town Joshua Bell, violin Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Sony 89358 4:03

08:41:58 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No.10 Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907261 9:43

08:53:10 Kate Rusby: Underneath the Stars Voces8 Decca 4785703 2:16

08:56:48 John Powell: The Lorax: Valley Exodus Chorus Symphony Orchestra John Powell Interscope 2012 4:55

09:08:18 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 Martha Argerich, piano London Symphony Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4793449 17:30

09:31:27 Peter Boyer: Festivities London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 5:48

09:41:56 Johan Svendsen: Scherzo from String Quartet Op 1 Kontra Quartet Bis 753 4:22

09:47:44 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances Op 59 Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 68901 8:39

09:57:07 Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 1 4:17

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:44 Johannes Brahms: Capriccio Op 76 # 2 Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309 3:18

10:06:36 Robert Schumann: Abendlied Op 107 # 6 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 3:26

10:12:37 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevode Op 78 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Naxos 503293 10:53

10:23:41 Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Waltz Berlin Philharmonic Semyon Bychkov Philips 420237 8:15

10:32:58 Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on a Theme by Paisiello WoO 70 Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834 4:38

10:41:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 K 550 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Josef Krips Philips 4788977 7:34

10:52:00 Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Suite No. 1 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 8927 25:54

11:19:12 Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Concerto for 2 Harpsichords Emer Buckley, harpsichord I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 10:34

11:31:38 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 13:30

11:47:58 Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 73 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 9:01

12:06:53 Claude Debussy: Pour le piano Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127 13:35

12:22:19 Darius Milhaud: Three Rag-Caprices Op 78 CBC Radio Orchestra Daniel Swift CBC 5152 7:08

12:31:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' BWV 645 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Nonesuch 558933 4:36

12:39:41 Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue BWV 565 Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67344 8:56

12:49:35 Emile Waldteufel: Waltz after Chabrier's 'España' Op 263 Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5264 6:32

12:57:52 Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale S 160/3 Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525 1:30

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:49 Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto Op 16 Radu Lupu, piano London Symphony André Previn Decca 4785437 30:46

13:33:02 Johan Svendsen: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Op 18 Trondheim Symphony Orchestra Ole Kristian Ruud Virgin 45128 13:22

13:48:50 Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March Op 56 # 3 Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 46668 8:45

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Garrett McQueen

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite from Cinderella Op. 110: Movement 4 End of the Fairy Tale Scottish National Orchestra; Neeme Jarvi, conductor Album: Prokofiev Chandos 8450 Music: 4:33

Joachim Stutschewsky: Hassidic Fantasy for Clarinet, Cello and Piano Goldstein-Peled-Fiterstein Trio: Alon Goldstein, piano; Amit Peled, cello; Alex Fiterstein, clarinet Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 13:38

Belinda Reynolds: Play for piano and two marimbas Susan Grace, piano; John Kinzie, marimba; Brendan Betyn, marimba Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 7:00

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5, Op. 100: Movements 3-4 Houston Symphony; Ludovic Morlot, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: ~22:33

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet in F Major for oboe, violin, viola, & cello: Movement 3 Boston Symphony Chamber Players Album: Boston Symphony Chamber Players: Mozart Chamber Music BSO 601 Music: 4:32

Hector Berlioz: Overture to Beatrice and Benedict Jacksonville Symphony; Courtney Lewis, conductor Jacksonville Symphony, Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, Jacksonville, FL Music: 8:20

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasy and Sonata in C minor, KV.475/457 Sara Davis Buechner, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center, Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 27:41

Django Reinhardt, arr. Gunther Schuller: Schmoozing with Susan GTMF Chamber Ensemble; Richard Brown, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 2:37

Scott Joplin, Gunther Schuller: Easy Winners GTMF Chamber Ensemble; Richard Brown, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 3:54

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:53:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Quintet for Piano & Winds K 452 Radu Lupu, piano Decca 414291 5:46

16:03:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Der Hölle Rache Alison Balsom, trumpet Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner EMI 53255 2:50

16:09:02 Claude Arrieu: Dixtuor for Winds & Brass Atlanta Chamber Winds Robert J. Ambrose Albany 1127 12:13

16:25:26 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 Op 28 # 15 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728 5:24

16:32:55 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Bourrée & Gigue BWV 1068 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 4:02

16:38:18 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter Op 32 London Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult EMI 28379 7:53

16:48:07 Traditional: O Little Town of Bethlehem St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 3:23

16:52:17 Ruggero Leoncavallo: Pagliacci: Stridono lassu Renée Fleming, soprano London Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Decca 467049 4:56

16:59:50 "PDQ Bach": Concerto for 2 Pianos vs. Orchestra: Presto changio Peter Schickele, piano New York Pick-Up Ensemble Jorge Mester Telarc 80376 5:37

17:18:09 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Antal Doráti Philips 4788977 11:39

17:31:27 Julius Fucik: Little Ballerinas Waltz Op 226 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 8:01

17:45:33 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op 76 # 6 Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309 4:39

17:53:08 Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 3 Op 10 # 3 Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309 3:37

17:57:04 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Coro 16062 2:56

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:38 Sergei Liapunov: Solemn Overture on Russian Themes Op 7 USSR State Academy Orchestra Evgeny Svetlanov MCA 32105 15:35

18:26:42 Traditional: Today in Bethlehem West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087 3:47

18:31:38 Traditional: Sleep, Baby Jesus West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087 3:52

18:36:57 Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 430413 15:36

18:53:16 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 47027 6:00

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:04 Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 9 'Hungaria' S 103 BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10490 21:58

19:25:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 K 595 Alessio Bax, piano Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Signum 321 31:37

20:00 SPECIAL: Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, Carlos Kalmar, conductor; Wei-An Hung, cello, student artist - live from Kulas Hall at CIM

John Adams: Lollapalooza (1995)

Sergei Prokofiev: Sinfonia Concertante in e Op 125

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)

22:08 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

22:09:32 Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 4 Bamberg Symphony Neeme Järvi Bis 363 33:14

22:43:51 Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 10 Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515 9:12

22:54:47 Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei Op 47 Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 10:40

23:07 QUIET HOUR

23:07:53 Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15 # 7 Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 4795448 3:14

23:11:09 Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings Alexa Still, flute New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Koch Intl 7063 9:14

23:21:47 Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 82849 8:05

23:29:52 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 Op 27 # 2 Leon Fleisher, piano Vanguard 1551 6:48

23:37:14 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: He shall feed His flock Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 5:06

23:42:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante K 315 Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427677 6:05

23:48:26 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 488 4:58

23:54:01 Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 5 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 2:48

23:57:05 Claude Debussy: Beau soir Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 2:26