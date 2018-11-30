© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
WCLV Program Guide 11-30-2018

WCLV Program Guide 11-30-2018

Published November 30, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Der Lindenbaum Frederic Chiu, piano Album: Virtuoso Piano Transcriptions Harmonia Mundi 3957054 Music: 4:20

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Symphony No. 1: Movements 2-3 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 23:36

Franz Schubert: Introduction and Variations on 'Trockne Blumen', D. 802, Op. 160 Stefan Ragnar Hoskuldsson, flute; Michael McHale, piano University of Georgia, Ramsey Concert Hall. Athens, GA Music: 21:07

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 6 Op. 19 No. 6: Movements 1 & 2 Vera Quartet: Pedro Rodriguez, violin; Patricia Garcia, violin; Ines Molares, viola; Justin Goldsmith, cello Performance Today Young Artists in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 12:39

Grazyna Bacewicz: Two Oberki Piotr Plawner, violin; Ewa Kupiec, piano Album: Grazyna Bacewicz: Sonatas for Violin and Piano Hanssler 9311 Music: 4:10

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet in E-flat Major, op. 20 St. Lawrence String Quartet; Rolston String Quartet The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 31:05

Grazyna Bacewicz: Overture Los Angeles Philharmonic; Andrew Manze, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 5:31

Miles Davis: All Blues Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 6:03

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:24  Leos Janácek: Idyll for String Orchestra     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572698 29:23

02:32:12  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13  K 415 Janina Fialkowska, piano (Canadian 1951-  fyahl CUFF skah) Chamber Players of Canada  Atma 2532 26:02

03:03:10  Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 Op 74    Rotterdam Philharmonic Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4790835 44:25

03:49:16  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10 Op 71   Per Tengstrand, piano (Swedish-Amer.  Gold 1997 CIPC)   Azica 71207 21:29

04:14:12  Claude Debussy: La boîte à joujoux     London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Sony 48231 34:03

04:49:32  Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 64 Op 76 # 5  Kodály Quartet  Naxos 503293 20:31

05:13:50  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Suite Op 20   Sergei Girshenko, violin (Russ.) Bolshoi Symphony Orchestra Alexander Lazarev Erato 45963 30:50

05:45:09  François Casadesus: London Sketches     Atlanta Chamber Winds Robert J. Ambrose Albany 1127 5:19

05:51:32  Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique    Sean Chen, piano (Amer. 1988-)   Steinway 30029 6:41

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:15  George Frideric Handel: Messiah: For unto us a Child is born    Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 3:46

06:14:19  Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto Op 3 # 9  Duo Amaral  DuoAmaral 2013 8:45

06:25:25  Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture     Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 9:58

06:42:15  Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade Op 12    Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553715 10:50

06:54:52  John Henry Hopkins Jr: We Three Kings     Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 1 2:16

06:58:09  John Philip Sousa: March 'Sabre and Spurs'     Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel WalkFrog 430 3:11

07:05:37  Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song     Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 4:09

07:12:19  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' Op 333    Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80314 10:30

07:24:45  Leroy Anderson: Fiddle-Faddle     BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 3:37

07:29:37  Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 2 Op 10 # 2 Alessio Bax, piano   Signum 309 6:14

07:41:20  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music     London Philharmonic Vernon Handley Chandos 2419 10:39

07:55:09  Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude     Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 3:55

08:08:38  Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace     São Paulo Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 573518 5:35

08:17:06  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto  K 622 Franklin Cohen, clarinet Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 9:13

08:28:09  Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Embraceable You'    Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 3:09

08:32:22  Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lonely Town    Joshua Bell, violin Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Sony 89358 4:03

08:41:58  Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No.10     Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907261 9:43

08:53:10  Kate Rusby: Underneath the Stars     Voces8  Decca 4785703 2:16

08:56:48  John Powell: The Lorax: Valley Exodus    Chorus Symphony Orchestra John Powell Interscope 2012 4:55

09:08:18  Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1    Martha Argerich, piano London Symphony Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4793449 17:30

09:31:27  Peter Boyer: Festivities     London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 5:48

09:41:56  Johan Svendsen: Scherzo from String Quartet Op 1    Kontra Quartet  Bis 753 4:22

09:47:44  Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances Op 59    Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 68901 8:39

09:57:07  Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers     Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 1 4:17

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:44  Johannes Brahms: Capriccio Op 76 # 2 Alessio Bax, piano   Signum 309 3:18

10:06:36  Robert Schumann: Abendlied Op 107 # 6  Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 3:26

10:12:37  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevode Op 78    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Naxos 503293 10:53

10:23:41  Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Waltz     Berlin Philharmonic Semyon Bychkov Philips 420237 8:15

10:32:58  Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on a Theme by Paisiello  WoO 70 Olli Mustonen, piano  Decca 436834 4:38

10:41:09  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40  K 550  Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Josef Krips Philips 4788977 7:34

10:52:00  Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Suite No. 1     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 8927 25:54

11:19:12  Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Concerto for 2 Harpsichords Emer Buckley, harpsichord I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 10:34

11:31:38  Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 13:30

11:47:58  Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 73    Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 9:01

12:06:53  Claude Debussy: Pour le piano    Barry Douglas, piano   RCA 68127 13:35

12:22:19  Darius Milhaud: Three Rag-Caprices Op 78    CBC Radio Orchestra Daniel Swift CBC 5152 7:08

12:31:45  Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf'  BWV 645 Yo-Yo Ma, cello  Nonesuch 558933 4:36

12:39:41  Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue  BWV 565 Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67344 8:56

12:49:35  Emile Waldteufel: Waltz after Chabrier's 'España' Op 263    Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5264 6:32

12:57:52  Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale  S 160/3 Lazar Berman, piano  DeutGram 4779525 1:30

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:49  Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto Op 16   Radu Lupu, piano London Symphony André Previn Decca 4785437 30:46

13:33:02  Johan Svendsen: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Op 18    Trondheim Symphony Orchestra Ole Kristian Ruud Virgin 45128 13:22

13:48:50  Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March Op 56 # 3  Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 46668 8:45

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Garrett McQueen

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite from Cinderella Op. 110: Movement 4 End of the Fairy Tale Scottish National Orchestra; Neeme Jarvi, conductor Album: Prokofiev Chandos 8450 Music: 4:33

Joachim Stutschewsky: Hassidic Fantasy for Clarinet, Cello and Piano Goldstein-Peled-Fiterstein Trio: Alon Goldstein, piano; Amit Peled, cello; Alex Fiterstein, clarinet Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 13:38

Belinda Reynolds: Play for piano and two marimbas Susan Grace, piano; John Kinzie, marimba; Brendan Betyn, marimba Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 7:00

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5,  Op. 100: Movements 3-4 Houston Symphony; Ludovic Morlot, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: ~22:33

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet in F Major for oboe, violin, viola, & cello: Movement 3 Boston Symphony Chamber Players Album: Boston Symphony Chamber Players: Mozart Chamber Music BSO 601  Music: 4:32

Hector Berlioz: Overture to Beatrice and Benedict Jacksonville Symphony; Courtney Lewis, conductor Jacksonville Symphony, Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, Jacksonville, FL Music: 8:20

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasy and Sonata in C minor, KV.475/457 Sara Davis Buechner, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center, Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 27:41

Django Reinhardt, arr. Gunther Schuller: Schmoozing with Susan GTMF Chamber Ensemble; Richard Brown, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 2:37

Scott Joplin, Gunther Schuller: Easy Winners GTMF Chamber Ensemble; Richard Brown, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 3:54

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:53:55  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Quintet for Piano & Winds  K 452 Radu Lupu, piano Decca 414291 5:46

16:03:44  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Der Hölle Rache    Alison Balsom, trumpet Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner EMI 53255 2:50

16:09:02  Claude Arrieu: Dixtuor for Winds & Brass     Atlanta Chamber Winds Robert J. Ambrose Albany 1127 12:13

16:25:26  Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 Op 28 # 15 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728 5:24

16:32:55  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Bourrée & Gigue  BWV 1068  Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 4:02

16:38:18  Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter Op 32    London Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult EMI 28379 7:53

16:48:07  Traditional: O Little Town of Bethlehem    St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 3:23

16:52:17  Ruggero Leoncavallo: Pagliacci: Stridono lassu    Renée Fleming, soprano London Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Decca 467049 4:56

16:59:50  "PDQ Bach": Concerto for 2 Pianos vs. Orchestra: Presto changio    Peter Schickele, piano New York Pick-Up Ensemble Jorge Mester Telarc 80376 5:37

17:18:09  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement     Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Antal Doráti Philips 4788977 11:39

17:31:27  Julius Fucik: Little Ballerinas Waltz Op 226    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 8:01

17:45:33  Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op 76 # 6 Alessio Bax, piano   Signum 309 4:39

17:53:08  Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 3 Op 10 # 3 Alessio Bax, piano   Signum 309 3:37

17:57:04  George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads     The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Coro 16062 2:56

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:38  Sergei Liapunov: Solemn Overture on Russian Themes Op 7    USSR State Academy Orchestra Evgeny Svetlanov MCA 32105 15:35

18:26:42  Traditional: Today in Bethlehem     West Edge String Quartet  Centaur 3087 3:47

18:31:38  Traditional: Sleep, Baby Jesus     West Edge String Quartet  Centaur 3087 3:52

18:36:57  Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales     Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 430413 15:36

18:53:16  Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 47027 6:00

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:04  Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 9 'Hungaria'  S 103  BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10490 21:58

19:25:46  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27  K 595 Alessio Bax, piano Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Signum 321 31:37

 

20:00 SPECIAL: Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, Carlos Kalmar, conductor; Wei-An Hung, cello, student artist - live from Kulas Hall at CIM

John Adams: Lollapalooza (1995)

Sergei Prokofiev: Sinfonia Concertante in e Op 125

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)

 

22:08 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

22:09:32  Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 4     Bamberg Symphony Neeme Järvi Bis 363 33:14

22:43:51  Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 10    Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515 9:12

22:54:47  Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei Op 47   Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 10:40

 

23:07 QUIET HOUR

23:07:53  Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15 # 7 Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 4795448 3:14

23:11:09  Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings    Alexa Still, flute New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Koch Intl 7063 9:14

23:21:47  Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 82849 8:05

23:29:52  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 Op 27 # 2 Leon Fleisher, piano Vanguard 1551 6:48

23:37:14  George Frideric Handel: Messiah: He shall feed His flock    Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 5:06

23:42:20  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante  K 315 Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 427677 6:05

23:48:26  Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 488 4:58

23:54:01  Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 5     Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2275 2:48

23:57:05  Claude Debussy: Beau soir    Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 2:26

 

 