WCLV Program Guide 11-24-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: Noch, Op. 60, No. 9 (Night) Mischa Maisky, cello and Pavel Gililov piano Album: Mischa Maisky: 10 Classic Albums Deutsche Grammophon 5831 Music: 4:31

Robert Schumann: Arabeske, Op. 18 Anna Polonsky, piano Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Civic Center, Windham, NY Music: 6:17

Carter Pann: Extension of My Eye (Le Tombeau d'Henri Cartier-Bresson) River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Alastair Willis, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 7:45

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings in C major, Op. 48 Strings Festival Orchestra; Andres Cardenes, conductor Strings Music Festival, Strings Music Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 28:25

John Adams: Two Fanfares for Orchestra: No. 1, Tromba Lontana San Francisco Symphony; Edo de Waart, conductor Album: The John Adams Earbox Nonesuch 79453 Music: 4:14

Manuel de Falla: Siete Canciones Espanoles Frank Gabriel Campos, trumpet; Pablo Cohen, guitar Ford Hall Auditorium, Ithaca College, Ithaca, NY Music: 12:59

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center, New York, NY Music: 22:36

John Adams (trans. James Spinazzola): Lollapalooza United States Marine Band; Major Jason K. Fettig, conductor Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, University of Maryland, College Park, MD Music: 6:32

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:04:13 Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 26 Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10802 27:44

02:35:03 Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphony No. 4 Op 25 German Radio Philharmonic Jacques Mercier CPO 777382 27:13

03:06:08 Hector Berlioz: Roméo et Juliette Op 17 Melanie Diener, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 1301 1:31:08

04:42:00 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 11:30

04:56:12 Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085 20:54

05:20:37 Claude Arrieu: Wind Quintet Belgian Wind Quintet Discover 920322 10:31

05:46:56 Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Rock Op 7 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2188 12:55

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Amadeo Roldan: Ritmica V New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Argo 439737

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e, Op. 64 Elmar Oliveira, violin; Principality of Asturias Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdes Artek 40

Ernesto Halffter: Sonata: Homage to Domenico Scarlatti Andrew Rangell, piano Bridge 9205

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Batiz ASV 6089

Antonio Lauro: Romanza Sharon Isbin, guitar Warner Classics 624364

Antonio Restucci: La disyuntiva Jose Antonio Escobar, guitar Naxos 570341

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b, BWV 1067 (reconstruction by Gonzalo X. Ruiz) Gonzalo Ruiz, oboe Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171

Joaquin Rodrigo: Concierto para una fiesta David Russell, guitar Naples Philharmonic Orchestra (of Florida) Erich Kunzel Telarc 80459

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Yura Lee

Richard Strauss: Wiegenlied (Lullaby) Tine Thing Helseth, trumpet; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra; Eivind Aadland, conductor Album: Storyteller EMI 88328 Music: 4:27

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etudes-Tableaux, Op. 39 (1-5) Steven Osborne, piano Pau Casals Auditorium, El Vendrell, Tarragona, Spain Music: 19:52

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Bob Lagerquist from Eugene, OR Music: 8:51

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 21 Yundi Li, piano Album: Chopin Preludes DG 23755 Music: 1:38 (short excerpt)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks, op. 28 Danish National Symphony Orchestra; David Afkham, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 16:06

Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber: Court Sonata No. 2 Purcell Quartet Album: Biber: Sonatae tam aris quam aulis servientes Chandos 591 Music: ~4:31

Anton Arensky: Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op. 32: Movements 1, 2, 4 Gloria Chien, piano; Paul Huang, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: ~24:04

Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber: Passacaglia in Gminor for Solo Violin, The Guardian Angel, from The Mystery Sonatas Yura Lee, violin Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 8:37

Reinhard Keiser: Concerto in D Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Directors; Emlyn Ngai, Concertmaster Tempesta di Mare, Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA Music: 09:07

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

10:02:56 Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' N.E. Conservatory Winds Frank Battisti Albany 1058 3:45

10:08:19 Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite Op 26 RCA Victor Symphony Kirill Kondrashin RCA 300350 14:53

10:24:08 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Danse général Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez MAA 75 4:19

10:31:06 Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 16:51

10:49:07 John Williams: Superman: March Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 142 4:30

10:54:13 Luther Henderson: The Well-Tampered Bach Canadian Brass Philips 432571 6:24

11:07:43 Robert Ward: Concertino for Strings: Siciliano St.Stephen's Chamber Orchestra Lorenzo Muti Albany 1058 4:03

11:12:49 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Baby Serenade: Overture Op 24 NW German Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999077 3:56

11:17:33 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 20:00

11:39:44 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Marlboro 80001 6:53

11:47:40 Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 3 Op 34 Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911 4:30

11:52:42 Henryk Wieniawski: Légende Op 17 Gil Shaham, violin London Symphony Lawrence Foster DeutGram 431815 7:34

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded July 19, 2017

From Purchase, New York, this week’s From the Top highlights the 115 incredible young musicians that make up Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra of the USA. Featured on the program are four performances by the full ensemble under renowned conductor Marin Alsop including an adrenaline-inducing performance of John Adams’ "Short Ride in a Fast Machine" and a newly-commissioned work by composer Gabriela Lena Frank.

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs "Short Ride in a Fast Machine" by John Adams (b.1947)

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs the second movement, Kräftig bewegt, doch nicht zu schnell, from Symphony No. 1 "The Titan" by Gustav Mahler (1860-1911)

Four members of NYO-USA (18-year-old violinist Evan Johanson from Seattle, Washington; 18-year-old violinist Andrew Kim from Old Tappan, New Jersey; 18-year-old violist Kayla Cabrera from Crete, Illinois; 17-year-old cellist Isabel Won from Belle Mead, New Jersey) perform the third movement, Scherzo, from the Piano Quintet in G Minor Op. 57 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) with pianist Christopher O'Riley

17-year-old flute player Jessica Shand from Colorado Springs, Colorado performs the first movement, Allegro giocoso, from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Jindřich Feld (1925-2007) with Christopher O'Riley, piano

The National Youth Orchestra of the USA, under the direction of Marin Alsop, performs the second movement, Prayer, from Apu: Tone Poem for Orchestra by Gabriela Lena Frank (b.1972)

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:51 Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 12:01

13:16:32 Peter Tchaikovsky: Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 15296 18:29

13:37:06 Joseph Martin Kraus: Viola Concerto David Aaron Carpenter, viola Tapiola Sinfonietta David Aaron Carpenter Ondine 1193 17:36

13:56:57 Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prologue in Heaven John Cheek, bass Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80109 25:36

14:26:35 Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Hyperion 66891 14:10

14:42:04 Sergei Prokofiev: Two Pushkin Waltzes Op 120 National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553624 7:59

14:52:24 Georges Bizet: The Pearl Fishers: Au fond du temple saint Ramón Vargas, tenor SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato DeutGram 4777177 5:59

14:59:06 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Gavotte Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052 1:51

15:05:35 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 Op 17 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Teldec 44943 33:32

15:41:06 Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: Quartet Joan Sutherland, soprano London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 4788210 5:30

15:48:26 Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto RV 425 Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMasters 67097 8:19

15:58:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 Op 32 # 5 Vladimir Horowitz, piano DeutGram 4795448 2:48

16:01:20 Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4791041 18:36

16:21:20 Georges Bizet: Carmen: Micaëla's Act 3 Aria Renée Fleming, soprano London Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Decca 467049 6:26

16:30:09 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 2 # 1 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 15:32

16:47:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture Berlin Philharmonic Karl Böhm DeutGram 4793449 7:15

16:56:48 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' S 558/2 Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530 4:05

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Maurice Jarre, A Place in Cinema

Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Bombay March—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 1:17

Maurice Jarre: Georges Franju Suite— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 16:31

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main Theme—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 2:10

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia Suite— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 10131) 12:10

Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 4:59

Maurice Jarre: Fatal Attraction: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 5:09

Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Themes— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 5:13

Maurice Jarre: Ghost: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 4:11

Maurice Jarre: Gorillas in the Mist: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre (Milan 35607) 2:36

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

18:00:00 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 Gary Geld-Peter Udell New-Fangled Preacher Man Cleavon Little Purlie -- Original B'way Cast Ampex Ampex40101

18:03:55 Gary Geld-Peter Udell I Got Love Melba Moore Purlie -- Original B'way Cast Ampex Ampex40101

18:08:00 Stephen Sondheim Company Orchestra Company -- 2004 B'way Revival Nonesuch 75597-99913

18:11:25 Stephen Sondheim Sorry-Grateful Charles Kimbrough, Dean Jones Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

18:16:22 Stephen Sondheim The Ladies Who Lunch Elaine Stritch Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

18:19:21 Sherman Brothers The Aristocats Maurice Chevalier The Aristocats -- Original Soundtrack Disney Disney3995

18:22:15 Larry Grossman-Hal Hackaday You Remind Me of You Lewis J. Stadlen Minnie's Boys -- Original B'way Cast Project 3 TS-6002

18:23:48 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Welcome to the Theater Lauren Bacall Applause -- Original B'way Cast ABC OCS-11

18:27:01 Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner What Did I Have That I Don't Have? Barbra Streisand On a Clear Day… -- Original Soundtrack Columbia S-30086

18:29:22 Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner On a Clear Day (You Can See Forever) Barbra Streisand On a Clear Day… -- Original Soundtrack Columbia S-30086

18:32:00 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Why Me? Danny Kaye Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK-30338

18:35:04 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin I Do Not Know a Day I Did Not Love You Tricia O'Neill, Walter Willison Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK-30338

18:38:09 Gretchen Cryer-Nancy Ford Somebody Died Today C. David Colson The Last Sweet Days of Isaac -- Original Cast RCA RCA1626

18:40:14 Will Holt-Gary William Friedman Dream Babies Gerry Dean The Me Nobody Knows -- Original Cast Atlantic SD-1566

18:42:10 Gretchen Cryer-Nancy Ford Touching Your Hand Austin Pendleton The Last Sweet Days of Isaac RCA RCA1626

18:44:01 Stephen Sondheim Another Hundred People Pamela Myers Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony K65283

18:46:40 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick In My Own Lifetime Hal Linden The Rothschilds -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK-30337

18:49:49 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Earthly Paradise Company Colette -- Original Cast Harbinger HCD3404

18:52:00 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:06 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Filler: But Alive Lauren Bacall Applause -- Original B'way Cast ABC OCS-11

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:25 Robert Schumann: Symphony Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 457591 18:27

19:25:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 K 466 Evgeny Kissin, piano Kremerata Baltica Evgeny Kissin EMI 26645 33:34

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 6 "Pastoral"

RICHARD STRAUSS.: Symphonia domestica

21:36:38 Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta Op 60 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62404 23:55

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We introduce Ed Sullivan to those under a certain age with bits by Stiller and Meara, Burns and Scheiber and “Bye Bye Birdie.” From Firesign Theatre, their masterpiece, “Waiting for the Electrician, or Someone Like Him.”

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:44 Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63056 6:09

23:08:53 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' S 560/7 Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 58420 6:15

23:15:08 Traditional: The Water is Wide Frederic Hand, guitar (Amer. NY based) Willow 1036 3:01

23:19:21 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4796018 17:11

23:37:58 Antonín Dvorák: Larghetto from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 5:22

23:43:20 Antonín Dvorák: Poco adagio from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 65 Tempest Trio Naxos 503293 10:50

23:54:56 Patrick Hawes: Reflexionem Matthew Sharp, cello Voces8 Decca 4785703 3:25

23:58:59 Emmanuel Chabrier: Feuillet d'album Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 2:02