WCLV Program Guide 11-22-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Yura Lee

Richard Strauss: Wiegenlied (Lullaby) Tine Thing Helseth, trumpet; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra; Eivind Aadland, conductor Album: Storyteller EMI 88328 Music: 4:27

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etudes-Tableaux, Op. 39 (1-5) Steven Osborne, piano Pau Casals Auditorium, El Vendrell, Tarragona, Spain Music: 19:52

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Bob Lagerquist from Eugene, OR Music: 8:51

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 21 Yundi Li, piano Album: Chopin Preludes DG 23755 Music: 1:38 (short excerpt)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks, op. 28 Danish National Symphony Orchestra; David Afkham, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 16:06

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 1 Canadian Brass Album: Brahms on Brass Opening Day 7415 Music: 4:43

Georges Bizet: Intermezzo from Carmen Orchestre National de Lyon; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 2:26

Claudio Monteverdi (arr. Caleb Hudson): Damigella tutta bella Canadian Brass Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 4:26

Josquin des Prez: Benedicta es, caelorum Regina Chanticleer; William Fred Scott, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 5:00

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 4 in G minor, K. 516 James Ehnes, violin; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; David Harding, viola; Yura Lee viola; Saeunn Thorsteindottir, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 31:55

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:03:27 Henry Purcell: Ode for St. Cecilia's Day Z 328 Lucy Crowe, soprano (Eng.) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5183 51:32

02:58:17 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez Norbert Kraft, guitar Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 503293 21:51

03:24:41 Benjamin Britten: Hymn to St. Cecilia Op 27 Robert Shaw Festival Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80408 13:37

03:40:04 Robert Schumann: Davidsbündlertänze Op 6 Stephen Hough, piano Virgin 90770 33:45

04:16:43 George Frideric Handel: Ode for St Cecilia's Day HWV 75 Lucy Crowe, soprano (Eng.) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5183 52:53

05:12:07 Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony F 64 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62720 10:30

05:25:57 Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 Op 30 St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin EMI 6612 30:14

05:56:49 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 Op 64 # 2 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899 3:32

06:00 THANKSGIVING MUSIC with Mark Satola

06:01:31 Lou Harrison: Suite for Symphonic Strings: Estampie American Composers Orchestra Dennis Russell Davies Argo 444560 3:57

06:06:01 Lukas Foss: Salomon Rossi Suite Brooklyn Philharmonic Lukas Foss New World 375 7:33

06:13:59 Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61501 6:30

06:23:25 James Hewitt: New Medley Overture Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 559654 12:19

06:36:06 Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9053 11:18

06:50:16 Aaron Copland: Quiet City Raymond Mase, trumpet Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427335 9:19

07:00 THANKSGIVING MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

07:02:05 Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Albany 1403 14:16

07:18:47 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 5:00

07:23:47 Brian Dykstra: November's Rag Brian Dykstra, piano (Amer. College of Wooster fac.) Centaur 3161 6:04

07:29:51 Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 62401 8:52

07:42:39 Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite Scott Goff, flute (Amer. former SSO prin.) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559160 17:48

08:00 THANKSGIVING MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

08:01:35 Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Quilters' Dance Dublin Philharmonic Derek Gleeson Albany 1058 7:54

08:12:09 Morton Gould: Folk Suite London Symphony David Amos Harm Mundi 906010 14:48

08:28:14 John Powell: Five Virginian Folk Songs Op 34 Debra Wendells Cross, flute Albany 1058 5:23

08:35:27 Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Kosei 3503 18:15

08:55:30 Randall Thompson: Frostiana: Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Turtle Creek Chorale Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Reference 49 4:55

09:00 SPECIAL: Let Us Break Bread Together – On this holiday of family and feasting, this hour of Thanksgiving pays tribute in American music and meaningful stories to the time-honored tradition of breaking bread with others. Autumn from Dan Locklair’s Symphony of Seasons and Eric Whitacre’s Lux aurumque bring you the golden hues of autumn through harvest and threshing, all the way to the Spiritual “Let Us Break Bread Together.” Also enjoy stories from people from cultures around the world about how family bread recipes make their holiday gatherings special.

Don Ray “The Farmhands’ Dance,” from Homestead Dances

Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring

Eric Whitacre Lux aurumque

Virgil Thomson Andante cantabile, from Symphony on a Hymn Tune

Dan Locklair “Autumn,” from Symphony of Seasons

Spiritual Let Us Break Bread Together

10:00 THANKSGIVING MUSIC with John Simna

10:02:52 Virgil Thomson: The River: Suite Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 23:50

10:29:30 Howard Hanson: Merry Mount: Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559702 15:47

10:47:12 Aaron Copland: Quiet City Raymond Mase, trumpet Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427335 9:19

10:57:17 William Grant Still: Here's One Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7192 3:23

11:00 THANKSGIVING MUSIC with Rob Grier

11:01:27 Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434310 20:31

11:25:49 Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra: Turkey Trot Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 1:46

11:27:36 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River Op 59 # 10 Lara Downes, piano Sono Lumin 92207 5:11

11:32:48 Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Farmhands' Dance Dublin Philharmonic Derek Gleeson Albany 1058 5:00

11:37:48 William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca 19765 5:40

11:47:29 George Gershwin: Adagio from Piano Concerto Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 12:41

12:00 SPECIAL: Giving Thanks: A Celebration of Fall, Food & Gratitude - With music and stories for Thanksgiving, host John Birge creates a contemporary reflection on the meaning of the holiday. "Giving Thanks" offers a contemporary celebration of gratitude, with classical music and stories of Thanksgiving. This year's special guests include world-famous chef Jacques Pepin, and his 13-year-old granddaughter, Shorey, with whom he co-authored his most recent book, "A Grandfather's Lessons"; Francis Lam, new host of The Splendid Table, with his recent, James Beard Award-winning Thanksgiving essay about immigrants. "Giving Thanks" continues a tradition: a spellbinding story from actor Charles Laughton, giving thanks for art that connects us all to the creative spirit.

Traditional: We Gather Together: Boston Pops

Bach: We Thank Thee: Philadelphia Orchestra

Norman Dello Joio: Story Time: Debra Torok, Marylene Dosse, pianists

Gabriel Faure: Dolly Suite: Berceuse: Boston Symphony

Aaron Copland: The Promise of Living: Cincinnati Symphony

Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz: La Pieta

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A, Op. 118 No 2: Murray Perahia, piano

Joseph Curiale: The Multiples of One: Royal Philharmonic

Aaron Copland: Variations on Shaker Melody: Philharmonia Virtuosi

Joaquin Rodrigo: Album for Cecilia: Gregory Allen, piano

Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: First Youth: Studio Orchestra

Joe Curiale: Prairie Hymn: London Symphony Orchestra

Gene Scheer: American Anthem: Norah Jones, vocal

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Balletto: Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra

Traditional, arr. Stephen Paulus: We Gather Together: Dale Warland Singers

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Maurice Ravel: Three Hebraic Melodies: II. Mejerke, main Suhn (Chanson Hebraique) Liat Cohen, guitar; Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra; Frederic Chaslin, conductor Album: The Jewish Soul: Liat Cohen, guitar and The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Centaur 2537 Music: 4:40

Edward MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op. 23 Andre Watts, piano; The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, Laura Turner Hall Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 27:04

William Bolcom: Incineratorag Escher String Quartet UGA and CMSLC, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 11:08

Maurice Ravel: La Valse Alex Beyer, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 11:52

Antonin Dvorak: Humoresque, Op.101, No. 3 Orion Weiss, piano Album: Dvorak, Bartok, Prokofiev Bridge 9355 Music: 4:24

Antonin Dvorak: Othello Overture Op 93 Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 14:15

Alexandre Tansman: Septet for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Trumpet, Viola, & Cello Ransom Wilson, flute; Nicholas Stovall, oboe; Jonathan Gunn, clarinet; Kristin Wolfe Jensen, bassoon; Ray Riccomini, trumpet; Susan Dubois, viola Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 13:50

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata in C Major XVI:48 Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 12:03

Jay Ungar: Ashokan Farewell Miro Quartet Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Breakers - Gold Room, Palm Beach, FL Music: 2:40

16:00 THANKSGIVING MUSIC with Robert Conrad

16:02:40 Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 13:46

16:18:49 Aaron Copland: Finale from Symphony No. 3 United States Marine Band Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig Altissimo 4032 13:28

16:33:45 Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 12:26

16:49:18 Jay Ungar & Molly Mason: Harvest Home Suite: Autumn Jay Ungar, violin Nashville Chamber Orchestra Angel 56720 3:12

16:52:31 Jay Ungar: A Time for Farewell Thomas Hampson, baritone THM 5432 2:50

16:55:21 Jay Ungar: Thanksgiving Waltz Jay Ungar, violin Nashville Chamber Orchestra Angel 56720 3:45

17:00 THANKSGIVING MUSIC with John Mills

17:02:05 Carol Barnett: An American Thanksgiving: McKay Dale Warland Singers (fd.1972 Twin Cities Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:19

17:05:25 William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 1 Alexa Still, flute New Zealand String Quartet Koch Intl 7192 7:33

17:12:58 Aaron Copland: Letter from Home Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 6:23

17:21:41 Jerome Moross: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Suite City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1049 14:21

17:37:58 Randall Thompson: Frostiana: The Pasture Turtle Creek Chorale Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Reference 49 2:25

17:40:23 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 6: Homesickness Op 57 # 6 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4793449 4:21

17:45:48 Bernard Herrmann: Currier and Ives Suite New Zealand Symphony James Sedares Koch Intl 7224 13:08

18:00 SPECIAL: Pilgrim’s Rest - An hour of American music, including Stephen Paulus’ sublime Pilgrims’ Hymn, Thomas Canning’s Fantasy on a Hymn Tune and George Walker’s Lyric for Strings, along with early American composer William Billings’ Anthem for Thanksgiving, and Barbara Harbach’s Emanations from the Sacred Harp.

William Billings An Anthem for Thanksgiving

Thomas Canning Fantasy on a Hymn Tune

Stephen Paulus “Pilgrims’ Hymn,” from The Three Hermits

Early American dances performed by Hesperus

Aaron Copland Quiet City

George Walker Lyric for Strings

Barbara Harbach Emanations from the Sacred Harp

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:07 Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 23:32

19:28:36 George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 28:39

19:59:27 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 12 Op 32 # 1 Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4795448 1:11

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Mark Satola

20:01:22 Lou Harrison: Suite for Symphonic Strings: Estampie American Composers Orchestra Dennis Russell Davies Argo 444560 3:57

20:05:51 Lukas Foss: Salomon Rossi Suite Brooklyn Philharmonic Lukas Foss New World 375 7:33

20:13:50 Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61501 6:30

20:24:22 James Hewitt: New Medley Overture Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 559654 12:19

20:37:03 Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9053 11:18

20:50:31 Aaron Copland: Quiet City Raymond Mase, trumpet Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427335 9:19

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:18 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 3:53

23:06:11 Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for this most amazing day Elora Festival Singers Noel Edison Naxos 559677 6:21

23:12:32 William Grant Still: Land of Romance from 'Africa' Lara Downes, piano (Amer. (b.San Francisco)) Steinway 30016 6:48

23:20:23 Keith Jarrett: Adagio for Oboe & Strings Marcia Butler, oboe Fairfield Orchestra Thomas Crawford ECM 1450 9:47

23:30:11 Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin EMI 6612 8:02

23:39:09 Aaron Copland: Down a Country Lane N.E. Conservatory Winds Frank Battisti Albany 1058 2:57

23:42:06 Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away London Philharmonic Strings Kenneth Klein Albany 1058 4:52

23:46:59 William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 559083 7:07

23:55:14 Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81265 3:30