WCLV Program Guide 11-21-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Yura Lee

John Adams: China Gates Nicolas Hodges, piano Album: John Adams: Road Movies Nonesuch 79699 Music: 4:30

Alexander Borodin: String Quartet No. 2 in D Major Danbi Um, Paul Huang, violins; Paul Neubauer, viola; Clive Greensmith, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 26:40

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 4:19

Jean Françaix: Trio for Violin, Viola, and Cello Yura Lee, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello UGA and CMSLC, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 12:39

Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber: Court Sonata No. 2 Purcell Quartet Album: Biber: Sonatae tam aris quam aulis servientes Chandos 591 Music: ~4:31

Anton Arensky: Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op. 32: Movements 1, 2, 4 Gloria Chien, piano; Paul Huang, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: ~24:04

Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber: Passacaglia in Gminor for Solo Violin, The Guardian Angel, from The Mystery Sonatas Yura Lee, violin Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 8:37

Reinhard Keiser: Concerto in D Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Directors; Emlyn Ngai, Concertmaster Tempesta di Mare, Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA Music: 09:07

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:25 Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6 Op 54 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 32:50

02:35:55 Giovanni Palestrina: Missa 'Viri Galilaei' La Chapelle Royale Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 2908304 25:56

03:03:43 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 Op 90 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902228 27:10

03:35:15 Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24 Vassily Primakov, piano (Russ. 1979- VAH see lee LP Classic 1004 28:38

04:06:32 Paul Hindemith: Symphony in E-Flat BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9060 29:55

04:39:37 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances Op 45 Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano ASO Media 1003 36:44

05:19:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 19 K 459 Clara Haskil, piano Berlin Philharmonic Ferenc Fricsay DeutGram 4796018 27:57

05:49:01 Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto pastoral Lisa Hansen, flute (Amer. Juilliard grad.) Royal Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz EMI 67435 10:55

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:10 Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559701 7:22

06:18:25 Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8403 8:30

06:28:21 Béla Bartók: Suite No. 1: Allegro vivace Op 3 Detroit Symphony Antal Doráti Decca 4785437 7:15

06:40:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 K 318 London Mozart Players Jane Glover ASV 762 8:22

06:51:44 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Men's Dance Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80670 4:46

06:57:49 Henry Fillmore: March "Americans We" Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7501 2:46

07:05:09 William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 506416 4:57

07:13:37 Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 10:44

07:26:53 Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto Op 7 # 6 Anthony Camden, oboe London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Naxos 553035 8:21

07:41:06 Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Grand Valse Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4776403 6:47

07:50:35 Johann Sebastian Bach: WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 BWV 846 Till Fellner, piano (Austrian 1972-) ECM 1853 3:50

07:55:30 George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 10 Op 7 # 4 Richard Egarr, organ (Eng. MD Acad.Ancient Music 2006-) Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 807447 3:48

08:04:29 Don Gillis: Requiem for a Hero from Symphony No. 10 Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 1058 3:37

08:11:51 Don Gillis: Cotton Bowl from Symphony No. 10 Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 1058 3:32

08:18:46 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Miller's Wife Berlin Radio Symphony Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4796018 7:54

08:28:13 George Gershwin: Three Preludes Michael Tilson Thomas, piano (Amer. 1944-) CBS 44798 7:12

08:39:44 Johannes Brahms: Minuet & Rondo from Serenade No. 2 Op 16 Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 5 11:21

08:53:41 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Overture City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 3010 7:14

09:06:39 Michael Praetorius: Magnificat super 'Ut re mi fa so la' Balthasar Neumann Choir Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4794522 18:49

09:29:51 Friedrich von Flotow: Martha: M'appari tutt' amor Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Marco Armiliato Decca 10837 3:16

09:35:34 Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' Op 62 London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 9:30

09:47:03 Robert Ward: Concertino for Strings: Siciliano St.Stephen's Chamber Orchestra Lorenzo Muti Albany 1058 4:03

09:54:37 Sigfrid Karg-Elert: Nun danket alle Gott Op 65 # 59 Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Telarc 80218 3:22

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:28 Francisco Tárrega: Adelita Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579 1:45

10:02:50 Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra Leonidas Kavakos, violin (Greek 1967-) Decca 4789377 2:36

10:06:38 Peter Tchaikovsky: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 13 Orchestra of St Luke's Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902220 11:24

10:18:33 Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia Op 5 # 6 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 9:21

10:29:41 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Les sons et parfums Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 4:32

10:34:54 Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole: Feria Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 6:48

10:47:02 Franz Schreker: Chamber Symphony Camerata Salzburg Franz Welser-Möst EMI 56813 25:23

11:15:04 George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 807447 12:45

11:29:35 Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' S 175/1 BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda BBC 336 10:36

11:41:12 Franz Danzi: Fantasy on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Potsdam Chamber Academy Decca 4814711 10:02

11:53:06 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 D 935/4 Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 457550 6:34

12:07:24 Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 London Symphony Sir Charles Mackerras Mercury 434352 9:17

12:18:02 Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture Op 73 Moscow Symphony Igor Golovschin Naxos 553839 10:42

12:30:05 Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Promenade Dublin Philharmonic Derek Gleeson Albany 1058 3:04

12:34:43 Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Quilters' Dance Dublin Philharmonic Derek Gleeson Albany 1058 7:54

12:47:38 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Where the Lemons Blossom' Op 364 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:47

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:09 Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 3 Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Naxos 553052 28:59

13:30:27 Niels Gade: Symphony No. 2 Op 10 Danish National Radio Sym Christopher Hogwood Chandos 9862 26:12

15:57:15 Tommaso Traetta: Armida: Overture Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 5:19

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Yura Lee

Richard Strauss: Wiegenlied (Lullaby) Tine Thing Helseth, trumpet; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra; Eivind Aadland, conductor Album: Storyteller EMI 88328 Music: 4:27

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etudes-Tableaux, Op. 39 (1-5) Steven Osborne, piano Pau Casals Auditorium, El Vendrell, Tarragona, Spain Music: 19:52

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Bob Lagerquist from Eugene, OR Music: 8:51

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 21 Yundi Li, piano Album: Chopin Preludes DG 23755 Music: 1:38 (short excerpt)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks, op. 28 Danish National Symphony Orchestra; David Afkham, conductor Concert Hall, DR Concert House, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 16:06

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 1 Canadian Brass Album: Brahms on Brass Opening Day 7415 Music: 4:43

Georges Bizet: Intermezzo from Carmen Orchestre National de Lyon; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 2:26

Claudio Monteverdi (arr. Caleb Hudson): Damigella tutta bella Canadian Brass Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 4:26

Josquin des Prez: Benedicta es, caelorum Regina Chanticleer; William Fred Scott, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 5:00

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 4 in G minor, K. 516 James Ehnes, violin; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; David Harding, viola; Yura Lee viola; Saeunn Thorsteindottir, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 31:55

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:05:44 Michael Praetorius: Nigra sum sed formosa Balthasar Neumann Choir Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4794522 3:17

16:11:49 Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 13 Orchestra of St Luke's Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902220 12:35

16:27:52 John Williams: Sugarland Express: Theme Toots Thielemans, harmonica (Belg. 1922- 'TEEL mahnz') Boston Pops John Williams Sony 51333 3:35

16:35:05 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Flute Concerto H 438 Sir James Galway, flute Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber RCA 60244 5:06

16:43:46 Ferruccio Busoni: Sonatina No. 6 'Chamber Fantasy after 'Carmen' Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9394 7:46

16:54:45 Virgil Thomson: Allegretto from Symphony on a Hymn Tune Monadnock Festival Orchestra James Bolle Albany 1058 3:03

17:03:43 Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture Failoni Orchestra Will Humburg Naxos 503293 6:41

17:14:03 Edward Burlingame Hill: Concertino No. 1 Op 36 Anton Nel, piano Austin Symphony Peter Bay Bridge 9443 10:24

17:26:46 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & March Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 7:54

17:37:47 Traditional: Red River Valley Dale Warland Singers AmerChorCl 122 5:30

17:45:49 Traditional: Appalachian Barn Dance Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2205 2:21

17:50:59 Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 Op 24 NDR Radio Philharmonic Johannes Goritzki CPO 999820 6:54

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:34 Anton Bruckner: Andante from Symphony No. 4 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4797577 17:16

18:28:45 Richard Rodgers: Cinderella: Overture Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 5:37

18:35:55 Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: Overture Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 5:00

18:42:26 Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80 London Philharmonic Marin Alsop Naxos 557428 10:29

18:54:08 Marin Marais: The Bells of St. Genevieve 'La Sonnerie' Guildhall Strings RCA 61275 4:41

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:45 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66253 18:28

19:22:55 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 4 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902154 32:51

19:58:05 Ottorino Respighi: The Fair Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80396 1:52

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Les Délices - Performances from Concerts October7, 2018 and January 22, 2017 titled Mozart in Paris, Parts 1 and 2.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr Schwencke): Grand Quintetto (aka Partita), K 360 Largo-Molto Allegro

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Overture and Chaconne from Armide (arr Nagy)

Giuseppe Maria Cambini: Trio concertans, Op 3 no 4: Allegro and Rondo Allegretto

Johann Schobert: Sonate pour le clavecin (en quatuor), Op 14, no 1 in Eb

Luigi Boccherini: Quintet Op 45 No 6: Allegretto

Jean Duport: Etude no. 8

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr Schwencke): Grand Quintetto (aka Partita), K360

Selections from Les Delice’s new disc, Songs without Words:

A Flower is a Lovesome Thing; Billy Strayhorn (arr Aidan Plank): 3:16

Pourquoi, Doux Rossignol; Jean-Baptiste de Bousset: 1:44

Emily; Johnny Mandel: 2:48

Prelude in A Minor; Marin Marais: 2:43

Crazy; Patsy Cline/Willie Nelson: 1:42

Recit de la Beaute; Jean-Baptiste Lully: 3:02

Misty; Errol Garner: 2:20

De Mes Soupirs; Jean-Baptiste de Bousset after Jacques-Martin Hotteterre: 2:01

Vos Mespris Chaques Jour; Michel Lambert: 2:55

Autumn Leaves; Joseph Kosma & Johnny Mercer: (Navona 6195) 1:52

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by tenor Lawrence Brownlee

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:48 Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse Op 57 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 4:30

23:06:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 K 550 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 6506 10:51

23:18:07 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Trio Op 114 Franklin Cohen, clarinet (Amer. TCO prin.1976-) Decca 425839 8:06

23:26:13 Ludwig van Beethoven: Lento from String Quartet No. 16 Op 135 Vienna Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 435779 9:59

23:37:15 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Kotaro Fukuma, piano (Jap. 1982- CIPC Gold 2003) Hortus 113 4:50

23:42:06 Frederick Delius: Romance Yo-Yo Ma, cello (Chinese-Amer. 1955-) Sony 510316 6:20

23:48:26 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 3: Italiana Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 3:35

23:52:33 Traditional: Shaker Song 'Lay Me Low' Dale Warland Singers (fd.1972 Twin Cities Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:58

23:56:49 François Dompierre: Mario: Theme Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8737 3:12