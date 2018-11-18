WCLV Program Guide 11-18-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 2

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565—E. Power Biggs, organ (CBS 42643) 9:39

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565—Stokowski Symphony (EMI 65614) 9:34

Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Ebben? Ne andrò lontana—Renata Tebaldi; Monte Carlo Opera/Fausto Cleva (Decca 460596) 4:49

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043—Hilary Hahn, Margaret Batjer, violins; LA Chamber Orchestra/Jeffrey Kahane DeutGram 4795448 6:49

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna—Chorus & Orchestra of Berlin German Opera/Eugen Jochum (DeutGram 4795448 2:33

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral Music—Philharmonia Zürich/Fabio Luisi (Accent 102) 8:07

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Lute Concerto in D RV 93—Eliot Fisk, guitar; Orchestra of St. Luke’s (MusicMaster 67097) 4:56

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80703) 2:18

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato—San Francisco Ballet Orchestra/Martin West (Reference 125) 2:01

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine—Cambridge Singers; City of London Sinfonia/John Rutter (Collegium 109) 6:41

Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Organ'—Gaston Litaize, organ; Chicago Symphony/Daniel Barenboim (DeutGram 4796018) 7:23

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Bernard Haitink, conductor; Till Fellner, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No.22, K. 482;

Claude Debussy: Gigues, from Images for Orchestra

Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony

Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Bramwell Tovey; Leonard Bernstein; Soloists: Joyce Yang, piano; Virginie Verrez, mezzo-soprano; Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano

Jules Massenet: Ballet Music from ‘Le Cid’

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat

Manuel de Falla: EL Amor Brujo

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Antoine de Fevin - The Brabant Ensemble is back with a lesser-known contemporary of Josquin, who also worked at the court of Louis XII (who praised Fevin very highly)

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Laudate Dominum K 339 Elina Garanca, mezzo German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 5:02

06:12:15 Ludwig van Beethoven: Agnus Dei from Missa Solemnis Saramae Endich, soprano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 15:29

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

06:58:41 John Rutter: Praise Ye The Lord Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 100 1:44

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: To End All Wars (II) - More music made in time of war, in reflection on war, and in commemoration of the centenary of the November 11, 1918 Armistice

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Poeme héroïque, Op. 33 (1936) Ben van Oosten (1928 Skinner-1998 Mander/University Chapel, Princeton, NJ) MG&D 316 1289

GUSTAV HOLST: Turn back, o man Winchester Cathedral Choir/Andrew Lumsden, director; Jonathan Hope (1988 Harrison/Winchester Cathedral, England) Regent 437

HERBERT HOWELLS: Rhapsody in c#, Op. 17, no. 3 Scott Farrell (1989 Mander/Rochester Cathedral, England) Regent 507

HOWELLS: Psalm Prelude No. 3, Set 1 (Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death) Christopher Dearnley (1977 Mander/St. Paul’s Cathedral, London, England) Hyperion 66394

RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: Lord, thou has been our refuge Truro Cathedral Choir/Christopher Gray, director; Claude Lamon, trumpet; Luke Bond (1887 Willis/Truro Cathedral, England) Regent 451

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Salvum fac populum tuum, Op. 84 (1917) Philadelphia Brass; Joan Lippincott (1992 Mander/University Chapel, Princeton, NJ) Gothic 49072

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Thanksgiving - In addition to music of gratitude we typically associate with the Thanksgiving holiday, we’ll also give thanks for the gifts of composers born in the month of November. Included in that number are William Mathias, H. Balfour Gardiner, Aaron Copland, Emma Lou Diemer, Benjamin Britten and others

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Honor of Thanksgiving

Traditional: “Turkey in the Straw” Senator Robert Byrd, vocal and fiddle (County Records 769 LP) 1:53

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 2 “Lobgesang:” Finale Choir of the German Opera Berlin; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (DG 2707084 LP) 6:15

Charles Ives: Holidays Symphony: Thanksgiving and Forefathers’ Day Chicago Symphony Chorus; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Michael Tilson Thomas (Sony 42381 CD) 14:52

John Corigliano: Black November Turkey Corigliano Quartet (Naxos 559180 CD) 2:50

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29 “We thank you, God, we thank you” BWV 29 Paul Esswood, alto; Kurt Equiluz, tenor; Max von Egmond, bass; Soloists of the Vienna Choir Boys; Vienna Choir Boys; Chorus Viennensis; Concentus Musicus Vienna/Nikolaus Harnoncourt (Telefunken 8 LP) 14:21

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seasons: Autumn final chorus BBC Chorus; B.B.C. Symphony Orchestra/Colin Davis (Philips 3911 LP) 5:56

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

10:03:35 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 5:33

10:10:43 George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 6 'As pants the Lynne Dawson, soprano The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Chandos 504 20:12

10:33:45 Jean-Marie Leclair: Violin Concerto Op 10 # 1 Monica Huggett, violin Arion Baroque Orchestra Monica Huggett Atma 2143 12:35

10:48:09 Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies Maurice André, trumpet Paris Orchestral Ensemble Jean-Pierre Wallez EMI 64100 8:36

10:57:08 George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 13 Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 807447 3:15

11:01:37 Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 453418 15:40

11:18:53 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos RV 531 Julian Lloyd Webber, cello European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 10:14

11:32:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: A Musical Offering: Trio Sonata BWV 1079 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3408 18:13

11:52:50 Cristóbal de Morales: Jubilate Deo Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595 5:38

11:58:52 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1: Bourrée Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250 1:23

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Skelton – Andreas Delfs, conductor; Frank Almond, violin; Wendy Bryn Harmer, soprano; Edward Nelson, baritone; Milwaukee Symphony Chorus

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture, Nocturne, and Scherzo from ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Pierre Jalbert: Violin Concerto

Ralph Vaughan Williams (words by Walt Whitman) Symphony No. 1 ‘A Sea Symphony’

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

John Williams: Princess Leia's Theme Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Franz Welser-Möst, conductor Album: Summer Night Concert Schoenbrunn 2010 DG 001455902 Music: 4:24

Bohuslav Martinu: Trio in F Major for Flute, Cello, and Piano, H. 300 Christina Smith, flute; Barry Gold, cello; Gavin Martin, piano Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO Music: 20:17

George Frideric Handel: Chaconne, HWV 435 Charlie Albright, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 8:09

John Williams: Escapades for Saxophone, from Catch Me If You Can Branford Marsalis, alto and tenor saxophones; Steve Merrill, vibraphone; John Wieland, bass; Jacksonville Symphony Courtney Lewis, conductor Jacksonville Symphony, Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, Jacksonville, FL Music: 14:09

Camilla de Rossi: Sinfonia from "Il Sacrifizio di Abramo" Movements 1 Largo and 4 Presto e piano JoAnn Falletta, lute; Bay Area Women's Philharmonic; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Baroquen Treasures Newport 60102 Music: 4:32

Darius Milhaud: Suite for Clarinet, Violin and Piano, Op. 157b Prima Trio Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Flagler Museum, West Room, Palm Beach, FL Music: 12:32

Robert Paterson: Dark Mountains Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 13:08

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68: Movement 1 New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Album: Beethoven: Symphonies Nos. 6 & 8 Sony 47517 Music: 11:05

Giuseppe Verdi: Ave Maria from Otello Leontyne Price, soprano; RCA Italiana Opera Orchestra; Francesco Molinari-Pradelli, conductor Album: Leontyne Price: Verdi Heroines RCA 7016 Music: 4:34

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Pierre Boulez, conductor; The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE - Concert Dates: 4/2/70 (“Daphnis and Chloe”); 4/30/05 (“The Firebird”) – recorded live in Severance Hall

MAURICE RAVEL: “Daphnis and Chloe” (complete)

IGOR STRAVINSKY: “The Firebird” (complete)

17:56:36 Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 3:23

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2, 2018 - From the campus of the University of California, Berkeley, this week’s From the Top features the winning ensemble of KDFC’s Local Vocals High School Choir Sing-Off and, at 120 singers, it’s the largest choir ever featured on the program. We meet a 17-year-old pianist with a moving story to tell about losing access to her beloved piano for financial reasons and how she overcame that situation ... and a young string quartet performs the rhapsodic first movement of Debussy’s string quartet in G major, Op. 10

Meraki Quartet, all 15 from Berkeley, California performing I. Animé et très décidé from String Quartet in G minor, Op.10 by Claude Debussy.

17-year-old violinist John Fawcett from Bend, Oregon performs La Gitana by Fritz Kreisler with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old pianist Abigail Arkley, 17, piano from Bloomington, Minnesota performing: 1.Molto allegro from Piano Sonata No. 2, Op.64, “The Fire Sermon”, by Einojuhani Rautavaara

17-year-old cellist Woojin Nam, 17, cello from San Ramon, California performing: III. Andante from the Sonata in G minor for Cello and Piano, Op.19 by Sergei Rachmaninoff with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Gunn High School Concert Choir from Palo Alto, California performing: “Tshotsholoza”, Traditional South African Song, adapted by Jeffrey L. Ames (b.1969) and Pilgrim's Hymn by Stephen Paulus

17-year-old violinist John Fawcett from Bend, Oregon performing: "Sea-Shell" by Carl Engel, arr. by Efrem Zimbalist, with Christopher O’Riley, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:18 Carl Maria von Weber: Symphony No. 2 London Classical Players Sir Roger Norrington EMI 55348 19:20

19:25:21 Ignace Jan Paderewski: Piano Concerto Op 17 Earl Wild, piano London Symphony Arthur Fiedler Elan 82266 32:32

20:00:35 Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 3 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4797208 1:00:33

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White: Six Miniatures Linda Miller, flute; Daniel Pereira, piano (CCG 10-15-17) 16:22

Jeffrey Quick: Piano Trio: Experience Dana Johnson, violin; Wesley Hornpetrie, cello; Brendan Jacklin, piano (CCG 04-05-18) 6:51

Stephen T. Griebling: Suite for Woodwind Quintet Sarah Yeates, flute; Melissa Wallace, oboe; Christopher Jones, clarinet; Zach Elmore, bassoon; Joshua Thomas, horn (CCG 11-26-17) 14:16

Stephen T. Griebling: Tritonus Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 4:13

Stephen Stanziano: Four Piano Miniatures Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 11-26-17) 11:36

21:58:00 Sergei Prokofiev: Humorous Scherzo Op 12 # 9 Milan Turkovic, bassoon Koch Intl 1374 2:28

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - From Congressman to CEO: Kickstarting Ohio’s Economy; Patrick J Tiberi, President/CEO: Ohio Business Roundtable

22:58:49 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71 # 7 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 1:54

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:27 Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 3:00

23:05:28 George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 9:00

23:14:28 John Dowland: Time stands still Michael Slattery, tenor La Nef Atma 2650 3:03

23:18:54 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Quintet Op 115 Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble Mercury 4811409 11:40

23:30:34 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 102 Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 5:47

23:37:19 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 1 Op 9 # 1 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 5:10

23:42:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 K 218 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 6:28

23:48:58 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 Op 72 # 4 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 4:29

23:54:20 Thomas Tallis: Te lucis ante terminum à 5 Christian Forshaw, saxophone Voces8 Decca 4785703 3:17

23:57:59 Maria Theresia von Paradis: Sicilienne Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 2334 2:47