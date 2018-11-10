WCLV Program Guide 11-10-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Images Book II Cloches a travers les feuilles Gilles Vonsattel, piano Album: Gilles Vonsattle Honens 201103 Music: 4:23

Claude Debussy (arr. Arnold Schoenberg): Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Camerata Pacifica Adrian Spence, Rothenberg Hall, Huntington Library, San Marino, CA Music: 10:23

Javier Farias: Andean Suite for string quartet and guitar Javier Farias, guitar; Matthew J. Detrick, violin I; Anabel Ramirez, violin II; Whitney Bullock, viola; Matthew Dudzik, cello Apollo Chamber Players, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), Houston, TX Music: 15:16

Samuel Barber: Cello Sonata, Op. 6 - Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Inon Barnatan, piano Bank of America and The ETV Endowment of South Carolina, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 16:50

Giovanni Gabrieli, arr. Eric Robertson: Sonata pian e forte Canadian Brass Album: Echo: Glory of Gabrieli ODR 7380 Music: 4:36

Johann Pachelbel: Canon Hesperion XX; Jordi Savall, conductor Album: Ostinato Alia Vox 9820 Music: 4:10

Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 3: Movement 2 Adagio Pamela Frank, violin; Peter Serkin, piano Album: Brahms: The Violin Sonatas Decca 455643 Music: 6:00

Johann Sebastian Bach, arr. Romm: Little Fugue in G minor Canadian Brass Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Grand Teton, WY Music: 3:06

Stephen Powell, baritone; Kansas City Symphony; Michael Stern, conductor Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, Kansas City, MO Music: ~25:20

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:01 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 Op 68 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 4776409 36:54

02:38:59 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4795448 17:03

02:58:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 2 K 314 Patrick Gallois, flute (Fr. 1956-) Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 17:48

03:20:35 Frederick Rzewski: The People United Will Never be Ole Kiilerich, piano Bridge 9392 59:42

04:22:07 Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4795448 34:55

05:00:04 Robert Schumann: Forest Scenes Op 82 Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4796018 20:15

05:23:45 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98265 26:37

05:51:58 Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysses: Suite Les Délices Délices 2012 7:25

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:30 Arturo Sandoval: Andante cantabile, from Trumpet Concerto Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA Victor Red Seal 62661

06:05:07 Arturo Sandoval: Mambo Caliente The London Trumpet Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Cala 4113

06:10:32 Eugenio Toussaint: Concierto para piano improvisado y orquesta (ii. Largo) Alex Brown, piano Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

06:17:24 Paquito D'Rivera: Vals Venezolano Todd Levy, clarinet; Jeannie Yu, piano

06:23:50 George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F Michel Camilo; Barcelona Symphony Orchestra Ernest Martinez Izquierdo Telarc 83611

07:01:15 Johann Strauss, Jr.: On the Beautiful Blue Danube, waltz, Op. 314 Vienna Philharmonic (Live at the 2017 New Year's Concert) Gustavo Dudamel Sony Classical 537618

07:12:06 Ricardo Castro: Vals Capricho, Op. 1 (Waltz Caprice) Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille Records 132

07:19:13 Angel J. Garrido: When You Hear This Waltz Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

07:23:37 Maurice Ravel: Noble and Sentimental Waltzes Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80171

07:43:30 Isaac Albeniz: Champagne, vals de salon Miguel Baselga, piano BIS 1973

07:48:37 Agustin Barrios: Vals de primavera (Spring Waltz) Alexander-Sergei Ramírez, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 471 532-2

07:54:00 Antonio Lauro: Vals Venezolano No. 3 (Venezuelan Waltz No. 3) Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion Warner Classics 624364

07:56:23 Felipe Villanueva: Poetic Waltz Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Batiz ASV 894

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Anthony DiLorenzo: Anthem of Hope: Houston Strong ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: ROCO: Visions Take Flight Innova 016 Music: 4:31

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 59 in A ‘Fire’ Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 18:00

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mike Ryan from Americus, GA Music: ~7:26

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo, Op. 116 No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Brahms: Piano Pieces, Op. 116-119 Erato 14350 Music: 4:01

Reena Esmail: Teen Murti for String Orchestra ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: ROCO: Visions Take Flight American Composers Forum / Innova 016 Music: 9:54

Max Richter: On the Nature of Daylight Cellot 8tet Amsterdam Album: Tr8cks Cello 8tet Amsterdam none listed Music: 7:28

Jonathan Leshnoff: Symphony No. 3: Movements 2 & 3 Stephen Powell, baritone; Kansas City Symphony; Michael Stern, conductor Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, Kansas City, MO Music: ~25:20

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:14 Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 4 Op 44 # 2 American String Project MSR 1386 4:03

10:09:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 10:39

10:23:41 Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4791041 18:36

10:45:30 Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 21 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 9:34

10:56:25 John Barry: Out of Africa: I Had a Farm in Africa Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:28

11:07:07 Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Scherzo-valse Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 4:21

11:13:41 Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 414159 19:34

11:37:10 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets Op 64 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4799854 03:37

11:41:54 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 Op 45 Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano ASO Media 1003 14:44

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 9, 2018 - From Longwood Gardens outside Philadelphia, From the Top, with this week’s Guest Host, pianist Peter Dugan, features a young violinist who got her start in the El Sistema-inspired music program, Play-On Philly, a violin and guitar duo performing a Piazzolla tango, and a teenage cellist who had the opportunity to perform center court at a Chicago Bulls game

17-year-old cellist Jack Boettcher from Naperville, Illinois performs Pampeana No. 2, Op. 21 for Cello and Piano by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983), with Peter Dugan, piano

15-year-old pianist Angeline Ma from Berwyn, Pennsylvania performs Waltz in F major, Op. 34 no. 3 and Waltz in A flat major, Op. 42 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Duo FaRi – 17-year-old violinist Faustina Housner from Cherry Hill, New Jersey and 18-year-old guitarist Ria Modak from New York, New York performs Histoire du Tango: Cafe 1930 by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992)

18-year-old violinist Akili Farrow from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania performs: Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old clarinetist Andrew Chang from Rowland Heights, California performs: IV. Andante molto - allegro energico from “Time Pieces” for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 43 by Robert Muczynski (1929-2010), with Peter Dugan, piano

15-year-old pianist Angeline Ma from Berwyn, Pennsylvania performs I. Prelude from Eight Concert Études, Op 40 by Nikolai Kapustin (b.1937)

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:46 Vladimir Cosma: The 7th Target: Le Concerto de Berlin Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 7:44

13:13:15 Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood Op 15 Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 5827 21:20

13:38:09 François Couperin: Pièces en concert Jian Wang, cello Camerata Salzburg DeutGram 474236 12:38

13:53:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 K 543 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436421 28:26

14:26:28 E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters Rebekah Coffey, soprano Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 7:59

14:36:52 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins RV 524 Viktoria Mullova, violin Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Archiv 4777466 10:25

14:51:08 Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 Op 10 # 4 Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309 9:10

15:04:19 Josef Suk: Fairy Tale: Suite Op 16 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572323 30:27

15:37:31 Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Teldec 24224 8:59

15:49:23 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 3 Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 907415 8:03

16:01:48 Henri Rabaud: Dances from 'Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo' Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 71 14:53

16:19:28 Alexander Glazunov: From Darkness to Light Op 53 Moscow Symphony Konstantin Krimets Naxos 553538 10:51

16:34:14 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 13:02

16:51:28 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets RV 537 Josh Rzepka, trumpet Chamber Ensemble Genevieve Leclair Rzepka 2010 7:24

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: ‘The Egyptian’, a Hollywood Case Study

Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: The True Pharaoh—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225078) 1:28

Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: Nefer-Nefer-Nefer—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225078) 7:03

Alfred Newman: The Egyptian: Valley of the Kings—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225078) 7:51

Alfred Newman: The Egyptian: Selections—Moscow Symphony & Chorus/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225078) 11:46

Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: Selections—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225078) 26:02

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Pass That Football! - It's that time of the year when the snap of the football is heard in the land -- so we have selections from musicals that are mostly set on college campuses, including "Good News" and "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas"

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:03 Cole Porter Bingo Eli Yale Chorus Cole -- Original London Cast RCA CRL2-5054

18:01:57 00:02:57 Hugh Martin-Ralph Blane Buckle Down, Winsocki Chorus Best Foot Forward -- 1964 Revival DRG DRG15003

18:04:53 00:00:32 Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse Good Old Atwater Chorus Leave It to Jane -- 1959 Off Broadway Revival Stet DS15002

18:05:24 00:00:58 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Fight Song Chorus All American -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48216

18:06:56 00:04:03 Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse Leave It to Jane Kathleen Murray Leave It to Jane -- 1959 Off Broadway Revival Stet DS15002

18:11:27 00:02:17 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Pottawattamie Chorus Too Many Girls -- Studio Cast Painted Smiles PS1368

18:14:03 00:01:26 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Heroes in the Fall Chorus Too Many Girls -- Studio Cast Painted Smiles PS1368

18:15:29 00:01:37 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Physical Fitness Chorus All American -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48216

18:17:02 00:03:15 L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green Pass That Football Jordan Bentley Wonderful Town -- TV Cast Sony SK48021

18:20:16 00:02:43 Carol Hall Aggie Song Chorus The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD8811-16832

18:22:59 00:03:53 R.Edens-B.Comden-A.Green The French Lesson Peter Lawford, June Allyson Good News -- Film Soundtrack Sony AK47025

18:26:48 00:02:54 DeSylva-Brown-Henderson The Varsity Drag Peter Lawford, June Allyson Good News -- Film Soundtrack Sony AK47025

18:30:42 00:05:13 Hugh Martin You Are for Loving Liza Minnelli Best Foot Forward -- 1964 Revival DRG DRG15003

18:36:14 00:03:08 Hugh Martin The Three Bs Nancy Walker, Gloria DeHaven, June Allyson Best Foot Forward -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27774

18:39:50 00:02:28 R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart I Didn't Know What Time It Was Mary Jane Walsh Rodgers and Hart, 1927-42 JJA JJA1973B

18:42:12 00:01:43 DeSylva-Brown-Henderson The Best Things in Life Are Free June Allyson Good News -- Film Soundtrack Sony AK47025

18:43:50 00:02:03 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Once Upon a Time Eileen Herlie All American -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48216

18:46:22 00:04:47 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart College on Broadway Chorus Fly With Me -- Columbia Varsity Show Original Cast OCCYM8023

18:51:19 00:01:41 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:09 00:03:49 Hugh Martin-Ralph Blane Filler: Finale from "Best Foot Forward"/Exit Music Orchestra and Chorus Best Foot Forward -- Film Soundrtrack Rhino RHM27774

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:02 Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 22 Vadym Kholodenko, piano Norwegian Radio Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Harm Mundi 907629 23:44

19:29:35 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 Op 107 London Symphony Sir John Eliot Gardiner LSO Live 775 28:04

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Nadine Sierra, soprano; Anthony Roth Costanzo, counter tenor; Stephen Powell, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - Miami Concert

LEONARD BERNSTEIN: Chichester Psalms

CARL ORFF: Carmine Burana

21:47:30 Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 12:01

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Shelly Berman takes us to a school PTA Meeting; also from Second City, “Sex Education and the PTA”… Joyce Grenfell give a look into “Nursery School” with “Flowers,” “Sing Song Time,” and “Story Time”

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:36 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 12 Op 17 # 3 Yundi, piano (Chinese 1982- (has dropped fam.name Li)) Mercury 4812443 5:31

23:07:08 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano (Norw.1970- lafe OH vuh AHNDS ness) Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 370548 9:01

23:16:10 Ennio Morricone: Casualties of War: Elegy for Brown Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8733 3:39

23:21:38 Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 1 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 91184 5:55

23:27:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Concerto for 2 Pianos K 242 Leon Fleisher, piano (Amer. 1928- "FLY" sher) Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Sony 743505 9:04

23:38:37 Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:38

23:42:15 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Introduction Op 97 National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 6735 6:04

23:48:20 Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 BWV 1041 David Oistrakh, violin (Ukrain. 1908-1974) Vienna Symphony David Oistrakh DeutGram 4793449 7:28

23:56:56 Alexander Scriabin: Etude Op 2 # 1 Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Russ.born 1903-1989) DeutGram 4795448 2:33