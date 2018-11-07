WCLV Program Guide 11-07-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Richard Strauss: Couperin Dance Suite Movements 1 and 8 Entrance and Festive Round The Chamber Orchestra of Europe; Erich Leinsdorf, conductor Album: Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite / Couperin: Dance Suite ASV 809 Music: 4:25

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings, from 'Capriccio', Op. 85 Ani Kavafian, violin; Erin Keefe, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nick Canellakis, cello; David Finckel, cello CMSLC and UGA, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 11:15

Vincenzo Bellini: I Puritani Qui la voce Elizabeth Zharoff, soprano; Milos Repicky, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 6:35

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 44: Movements 2-3 Nashville Symphony; Edo De Waart, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 24:40

Josef Suk: Summer Impressions: At Noon Margaret Fingerhut, piano Album: Suk: Piano Works Chandos 9026 Music: 4:20

Cesar Cui: Selections from Miniatures, Op. 20 Marcia Henry Liebenow, violin; Melissa Loehnig Simons, piano Red Lodge Music Festival, Red Lodge Civic Center, Red Lodge MT Music: 13:54

Marco Pereira: Bate-Coxa Brasil Guitar Duo Americas Society, New York, NY Music: 3:36

Josef Suk: Symphony No. 2 in C minor, Op. 27 'Asrael': Movements 4-5 RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Case Scaglione, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 24:37

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Flute & Harp K 299 Patrick Gallois, flute (Fr. 1956-) Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 27:49

02:30:29 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 Op 36 Leningrad Philharmonic Kurt Sanderling DeutGram 4796018 43:57

03:15:47 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Suite Vanessa Perez, piano (Venezuelan-Amer.) Steinway 30036 16:48

03:35:21 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 57 Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 8 26:06

04:02:38 Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25 Wu Han, piano (Chinese-Amer.) DeutGram 22906 38:46

04:43:31 Sergei Prokofiev: The Stone Flower: Wedding Suite Op 126 Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 30:36

05:16:12 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto H 445 Patrick Gallois, flute (Fr. 1956-) CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 25:05

05:41:43 Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture Bavarian Radio Symphony Jeffrey Tate EMI 54022 8:01

05:50:21 Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture Members of Netherlands Wind Ensemble Philips 4788977 8:03

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:45 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 Op 46 # 3 Bavarian Radio Symphony Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 4793449 4:12

06:14:51 Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ Wolfgang Meyer, organ (need info) Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 10:03

06:26:25 Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! Cincinnati Pops Orchestra John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 2:15

06:29:23 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80588 7:31

06:42:28 Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto RV 93 Eliot Fisk, guitar (Amer.(b.Phila.) 1954-) Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMast 67097 10:40

06:54:46 Anatoly Liadov: The Musical Snuff Box Op 32 Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80657 2:05

06:57:09 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Northern Pines' Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 3:33

07:04:51 Edvard Grieg: Cow-Call & Peasant Dance from 'Nordic Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 437520 5:07

07:12:25 H. Balfour Gardiner: Overture to a Comedy Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 7:42

07:20:37 Alberto Ginastera: Ollantay: The Warriors Op 17 BBC National Orch of Wales Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999 3:04

07:25:00 Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Castillan National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 4785437 3:11

07:30:06 Jean Sibelius: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 39 Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 4:52

07:41:35 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Philips 426247 9:57

07:53:31 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 3: Bourrée BWV 1009 Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252 3:30

07:57:42 Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33 London Philharmonic Walter Weller Decca 4785437 1:38

08:08:54 Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet Christopher O'Riley, piano (Amer.1956- (Host "From the Top")) CPI 3294112 5:23

08:16:16 Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin EMI 63905 10:49

08:28:24 Philip Glass: Harpsichord Concerto: Movement III Christopher D. Lewis, hc West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Naxos 573146 4:45

08:33:20 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 4:02

08:42:07 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia H 665 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 10:27

08:54:16 Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano (Fr. 1961- ) Decca 455512 3:34

08:58:06 Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 2:49

09:05:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings K 136 K 136 Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060 16:44

09:26:48 Michel Legrand: Summer of '42: Main Theme Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:36

09:31:46 Michel Legrand: Yentl: Papa, Can You Hear Me? Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 5:23

09:39:50 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1 # 2 Joseph Kalichstein, piano (Israeli-born Amer. 1946- CAL ick styne) Koch Intl 7724 3:32

09:46:10 Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 431653 8:03

09:55:38 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Gavottes English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI 65732 3:44

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:12 Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 1 Op 101 # 1 Orion Weiss, piano (Amer. 1981-) Bridge 9355 2:32

10:03:33 John Philip Sousa: Humoresque 'Listen to My Tale of Woe' Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 2:32

10:07:54 Alexander Glazunov: Slavonic Festival Op 26 Moscow Symphony Konstantin Krimets Naxos 553538 12:37

10:22:18 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:55

10:30:46 Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata pian' e forte National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 4:41

10:40:15 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Cello & Bassoon RV 409 Julian Lloyd Webber, cello (Eng. 1951-) European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 6:43

10:49:36 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto Op 35 Daniel Hope, violin (Eng. (b.So.Africa) 1974-) Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley DeutGram 4792954 24:10

11:15:50 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia H 654 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 12:20

11:30:25 Gustav Holst: The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music Op 39 London Symphony André Previn EMI 66934 10:38

11:44:08 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture Women's Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Koch Intl 7169 10:30

11:56:04 Morton Gould: Folk Suite: Overture London Symphony David Amos Harm Mundi 906010 3:30

12:06:15 Franz Lehár: The Count of Luxemburg: Waltzes Boston Pops Orchestra Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:59

12:13:23 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' Op 410 Berlin Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 24489 7:09

12:22:22 Frederick Loewe: Paint Your Wagon: Suite Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80375 10:53

12:34:59 Max von Schillings: Dance of the Flowers WDR Symphony Cologne Jan Stulen CPO 999233 5:04

12:43:21 Joachim Raff: Finale from Octet for Strings Op 176 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790 5:39

12:49:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17 K 453 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano (Norw.1970- ) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 9:46

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:06 Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto Op 77 Joshua Bell, violin (Amer. 1967- ) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444811 40:07

13:44:31 Peter Tchaikovsky: Festival Overture Op 15 London Symphony Geoffrey Simon Chandos 9190 13:06

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Anthony DiLorenzo: Anthem of Hope: Houston Strong ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: ROCO: Visions Take Flight Innova 016 Music: 4:31

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 59 in A “Fire” Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 18:00

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mike Ryan from Americus, GA Music: ~7:26

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo, Op. 116 No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Brahms: Piano Pieces, Op. 116-119 Erato 14350 Music: 4:01

Reena Esmail: Teen Murti for String Orchestra River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: ROCO: Visions Take Flight American Composers Forum / Innova 016 Music: 9:54

Max Richter: On the Nature of Daylight Cellot 8tet Amsterdam Album: Tr8cks Cello 8tet Amsterdam Music: 7:28

Traditional: Scarborough Fair Manuel Barrueco, guitar; King's Singers Album: Annie Laurie: Folksongs of the British Isles EMI 54904 Music: 4:12

Jean Sibelius: Finnish Folksongs arranged for piano William Hobbs, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center, Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 7:48

George Gershwin: Love is Here to Stay The King's Singers University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 2:14

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-flat Major, Op. 60 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 32:44

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:29 Michel Legrand: Yentl: Papa, Can You Hear Me? Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 5:23

16:06:10 John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 4:04

16:13:54 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Philips 4788977 11:14

16:27:18 Howard Shore: The Two Towers: Gollum's Song Helen Hobson, alto City of Prague Philharmonic Nic Raine Silva 1160 4:05

16:34:17 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Dança Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 557460 4:47

16:51:06 Gian Carlo Menotti: Sebastian: Barcarolle New Zealand Symphony Andrew Schenck Koch Intl 7005 3:45

16:56:56 Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Flute Sonata No. 6 BWV 1035 Joshua Smith, flute (Amer. TCO Prin. 1990-) Delos 3408 2:50

17:04:12 William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570704 7:17

17:14:23 Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise Op 83 Janine Jansen, violin (Dutch 1978- ) Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Decca 475011 9:38

17:26:35 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Doctor Cupid: Overture BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10511 7:56

17:38:50 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:23

17:42:56 Gabriel Fauré: Mazurka Op 32 Kathryn Stott, piano (Eng.1958-) Hyperion 66911 5:54

17:52:39 Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' Op 191 Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5264 6:53

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:30 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 Yuja Wang, piano (Chinese-born 1987- ) Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado DeutGram 15338 22:59

18:35:24 Vladimir Cosma: The Tall Blond Man with One Black Shoe: Main Theme Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:56

18:41:16 James Horner: Legends of the Fall: Main Theme Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:55

18:47:05 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 6:03

18:54:47 Philippe Rombi: Joyeux Noël: Aria Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 4:05

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:25 Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 18:08

19:22:52 George Gershwin: Piano Concerto Orion Weiss, piano (Amer. 1981-) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 33:46

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Cleveland State University Faculty Jazz Ensemble Recorded in concert at Drinko Hall on October 22, 2018

Joe Miller, trumpet; John Perrine, saxophone; Bob Fraser guitar; Rock Wehrmann, piano; Alfredo Guerrieri, bass; Chris Vance, bass; Bill Ransom, drums

Dexter Gordon: Fried Bananas

Woody Shaw: Little Red’s Fantasy

Joseph Kosma: Autumn Leaves

Julian Adderley: Sack o’ Woe

Nat Adderley: Work Song

Mike Stern: Choices

Mike Stern: Chromazone

John Perrine: Rack-on-touring

John Lennon – Paul McCartney: Norwegian Wood

Michael League: Shofukan

21:41:42 Ottorino Respighi: The Birds Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533 18:11

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by bass Oral Moses

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:15 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Romance Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 4:35

23:06:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegretto from Piano Concerto No. 19 K 459 Mitsuko Uchida, piano (Jap.-Eng. 1948- MITS koh oo CHEE duh) Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4786763 7:47

23:14:39 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp (Amer. CIM grad. www.yolandaharp.com) Azica 71273 3:10

23:18:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 3 Op 2 # 3 Evgeny Kissin, piano (Russ. 1971- kee SEEN) DeutGram 4797581 8:20

23:27:17 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77 Joshua Bell, violin (Amer. 1967- MD ASMF 9/2011-) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444811 9:10

23:36:55 Paul Juon: Adagio from Viola Sonata Op 15 Eliesha Nelson, viola (Amer.(b.Alaska) member TCO 2000-) Sono Lumin 92136 6:06

23:43:01 Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 4:58

23:48:00 Alexandre Desplat: L'Étreinte from Trois études Gloria Cheng, piano (Amer.) Harm Mundi 907635 6:35

23:55:09 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' BWV 639 Yo-Yo Ma, cello (Chinese-Amer. 1955-) Nonesuch 558933 2:24

23:57:55 Gaspar Fernandes: Lullaby "Xicochi Conetzintle" Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9957 2:03