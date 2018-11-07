© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 11-07-2018

Published November 7, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Richard Strauss: Couperin Dance Suite Movements 1 and 8 Entrance and Festive Round The Chamber Orchestra of Europe; Erich Leinsdorf, conductor Album: Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite / Couperin: Dance Suite ASV 809 Music: 4:25

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings, from 'Capriccio', Op. 85 Ani Kavafian, violin; Erin Keefe, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nick Canellakis, cello; David Finckel, cello CMSLC and UGA, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 11:15

Vincenzo Bellini: I Puritani Qui la voce Elizabeth Zharoff, soprano; Milos Repicky, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 6:35

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 44: Movements 2-3 Nashville Symphony; Edo De Waart, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 24:40

Josef Suk: Summer Impressions: At Noon Margaret Fingerhut, piano Album: Suk: Piano Works Chandos 9026 Music: 4:20

Cesar Cui: Selections from Miniatures, Op. 20 Marcia Henry Liebenow, violin; Melissa Loehnig Simons, piano Red Lodge Music Festival, Red Lodge Civic Center, Red Lodge MT Music: 13:54

Marco Pereira: Bate-Coxa Brasil Guitar Duo Americas Society, New York, NY Music: 3:36

Josef Suk: Symphony No. 2 in C minor, Op. 27 'Asrael': Movements 4-5 RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Case Scaglione, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 24:37

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

02:01:09  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Flute & Harp  K 299 Patrick Gallois, flute (Fr. 1956-) Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 27:49

02:30:29  Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 Op 36    Leningrad Philharmonic Kurt Sanderling DeutGram 4796018 43:57

03:15:47  Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Suite    Vanessa Perez, piano (Venezuelan-Amer.)   Steinway 30036 16:48

03:35:21  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 57     Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 8 26:06

04:02:38  Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25   Wu Han, piano (Chinese-Amer.)   DeutGram 22906 38:46

04:43:31  Sergei Prokofiev: The Stone Flower: Wedding Suite Op 126    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 30:36

05:16:12  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto  H 445 Patrick Gallois, flute (Fr. 1956-) CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 25:05

05:41:43  Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture     Bavarian Radio Symphony Jeffrey Tate EMI 54022 8:01

05:50:21  Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture    Members of Netherlands Wind Ensemble  Philips 4788977 8:03

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:45  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 Op 46 # 3  Bavarian Radio Symphony Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 4793449 4:12

06:14:51  Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ    Wolfgang Meyer, organ (need info) Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 10:03

06:26:25  Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey!     Cincinnati Pops Orchestra John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 2:15

06:29:23  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony'    Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80588 7:31

06:42:28  Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto  RV 93 Eliot Fisk, guitar (Amer.(b.Phila.) 1954-) Orchestra of St Luke's  MusicMast 67097 10:40

06:54:46  Anatoly Liadov: The Musical Snuff Box Op 32    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80657 2:05

06:57:09  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Northern Pines'     Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 3:33

07:04:51  Edvard Grieg: Cow-Call & Peasant Dance from 'Nordic     Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 437520 5:07

07:12:25  H. Balfour Gardiner: Overture to a Comedy     Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 7:42

07:20:37  Alberto Ginastera: Ollantay: The Warriors Op 17    BBC National Orch of Wales Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999 3:04

07:25:00  Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Castillan     National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 4785437 3:11

07:30:06  Jean Sibelius: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 39    Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 4:52

07:41:35  Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances     Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Philips 426247 9:57

07:53:31  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 3: Bourrée  BWV 1009 Andrés Díaz, cello   Azica 71252 3:30

07:57:42  Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33    London Philharmonic Walter Weller Decca 4785437 1:38

08:08:54  Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet    Christopher O'Riley, piano (Amer.1956-  (Host "From the Top"))   CPI 3294112 5:23

08:16:16  Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes     St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin EMI 63905 10:49

08:28:24  Philip Glass: Harpsichord Concerto: Movement III    Christopher D. Lewis, hc West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Naxos 573146 4:45

08:33:20  Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1     Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 4:02

08:42:07  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia  H 665  Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 10:27

08:54:16  Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano (Fr. 1961- )   Decca 455512 3:34

08:58:06  Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme     Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 2:49

09:05:00  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings K 136  K 136  Cuarteto Casals  Harm Mundi 987060 16:44

09:26:48  Michel Legrand: Summer of '42: Main Theme    Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:36

09:31:46  Michel Legrand: Yentl: Papa, Can You Hear Me?    Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 5:23

09:39:50  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1 # 2 Joseph Kalichstein, piano (Israeli-born Amer. 1946-  CAL ick styne)   Koch Intl 7724 3:32

09:46:10  Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture     Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 431653 8:03

09:55:38  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Gavottes     English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI 65732 3:44

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:12  Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 1 Op 101 # 1 Orion Weiss, piano (Amer. 1981-)   Bridge 9355 2:32

10:03:33  John Philip Sousa: Humoresque 'Listen to My Tale of Woe'     Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 2:32

10:07:54  Alexander Glazunov: Slavonic Festival Op 26    Moscow Symphony Konstantin Krimets Naxos 553538 12:37

10:22:18  Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:55

10:30:46  Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata pian' e forte     National Brass Ensemble  OberlinMus 1504 4:41

10:40:15  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Cello & Bassoon  RV 409 Julian Lloyd Webber, cello (Eng. 1951-) European Union Chamber Orch Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 6:43

10:49:36  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto Op 35   Daniel Hope, violin (Eng. (b.So.Africa) 1974-) Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley DeutGram 4792954 24:10

11:15:50  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia  H 654  Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 12:20

11:30:25  Gustav Holst: The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music Op 39    London Symphony André Previn EMI 66934 10:38

11:44:08  Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture     Women's Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Koch Intl 7169 10:30

11:56:04  Morton Gould: Folk Suite: Overture     London Symphony David Amos Harm Mundi 906010 3:30

12:06:15  Franz Lehár: The Count of Luxemburg: Waltzes     Boston Pops Orchestra Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:59

12:13:23  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' Op 410    Berlin Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 24489 7:09

12:22:22  Frederick Loewe: Paint Your Wagon: Suite     Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Telarc 80375 10:53

12:34:59  Max von Schillings: Dance of the Flowers     WDR Symphony Cologne Jan Stulen CPO 999233 5:04

12:43:21  Joachim Raff: Finale from Octet for Strings Op 176    Academy Chamber Ensemble  Chandos 8790 5:39

12:49:53  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17  K 453 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano (Norw.1970- ) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 9:46

 

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:02:06  Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto Op 77   Joshua Bell, violin (Amer. 1967- ) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444811 40:07

13:44:31  Peter Tchaikovsky: Festival Overture Op 15    London Symphony Geoffrey Simon Chandos 9190 13:06

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Anthony DiLorenzo: Anthem of Hope: Houston Strong ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: ROCO: Visions Take Flight Innova 016 Music: 4:31

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 59 in A “Fire” Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra  Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 18:00

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mike Ryan from Americus, GA Music: ~7:26

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo, Op. 116 No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Brahms: Piano Pieces, Op. 116-119 Erato 14350 Music: 4:01

Reena Esmail: Teen Murti for String Orchestra River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: ROCO: Visions Take Flight American Composers Forum / Innova 016 Music: 9:54

Max Richter: On the Nature of Daylight Cellot 8tet Amsterdam Album: Tr8cks Cello 8tet Amsterdam Music: 7:28

Traditional: Scarborough Fair Manuel Barrueco, guitar; King's Singers Album: Annie Laurie: Folksongs of the British Isles EMI 54904 Music: 4:12

Jean Sibelius: Finnish Folksongs arranged for piano William Hobbs, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center, Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 7:48

George Gershwin: Love is Here to Stay The King's Singers University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 2:14

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-flat Major, Op. 60 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 32:44

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:56:29  Michel Legrand: Yentl: Papa, Can You Hear Me?    Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 5:23

16:06:10  John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme    Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 4:04

16:13:54  Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9     Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Philips 4788977 11:14

16:27:18  Howard Shore: The Two Towers: Gollum's Song    Helen Hobson, alto City of Prague Philharmonic Nic Raine Silva 1160 4:05

16:34:17  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Dança     Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 557460 4:47

16:51:06  Gian Carlo Menotti: Sebastian: Barcarolle     New Zealand Symphony Andrew Schenck Koch Intl 7005 3:45

16:56:56  Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Flute Sonata No. 6  BWV 1035 Joshua Smith, flute (Amer. TCO Prin. 1990-)   Delos 3408 2:50

17:04:12  William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570704 7:17

17:14:23  Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise Op 83   Janine Jansen, violin (Dutch 1978- ) Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Decca 475011 9:38

17:26:35  Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Doctor Cupid: Overture     BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10511 7:56

17:38:50  Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56    Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:23

17:42:56  Gabriel Fauré: Mazurka Op 32   Kathryn Stott, piano (Eng.1958-)   Hyperion 66911 5:54

17:52:39  Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' Op 191    Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5264 6:53

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:30  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43   Yuja Wang, piano (Chinese-born 1987- ) Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado DeutGram 15338 22:59

18:35:24  Vladimir Cosma: The Tall Blond Man with One Black Shoe: Main Theme    Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:56

18:41:16  James Horner: Legends of the Fall: Main Theme    Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:55

18:47:05  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne     Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 6:03

18:54:47  Philippe Rombi: Joyeux Noël: Aria    Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 4:05

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:25  Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80    Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 18:08

19:22:52  George Gershwin: Piano Concerto    Orion Weiss, piano (Amer. 1981-) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 33:46

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Cleveland State University Faculty Jazz Ensemble Recorded in concert at Drinko Hall on October 22, 2018

Joe Miller, trumpet; John Perrine, saxophone; Bob Fraser guitar; Rock Wehrmann, piano; Alfredo Guerrieri, bass; Chris Vance, bass; Bill Ransom, drums

Dexter Gordon:  Fried Bananas

Woody Shaw:  Little Red’s Fantasy

Joseph Kosma:  Autumn Leaves

Julian Adderley: Sack o’ Woe

Nat Adderley:  Work Song

Mike Stern:  Choices

Mike Stern:  Chromazone

John Perrine:  Rack-on-touring

John Lennon – Paul McCartney:  Norwegian Wood

Michael League:  Shofukan

21:41:42  Ottorino Respighi: The Birds     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 437533 18:11

 

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by bass Oral Moses

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:15  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Romance    Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 4:35

23:06:51  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegretto from Piano Concerto No. 19  K 459 Mitsuko Uchida, piano (Jap.-Eng. 1948-  MITS koh oo CHEE duh) Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4786763 7:47

23:14:39  Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp (Amer. CIM grad.  www.yolandaharp.com)   Azica 71273 3:10

23:18:57  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 3 Op 2 # 3 Evgeny Kissin, piano (Russ. 1971-  kee SEEN)   DeutGram 4797581 8:20

23:27:17  Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77   Joshua Bell, violin (Amer. 1967-  MD ASMF 9/2011-) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444811 9:10

23:36:55  Paul Juon: Adagio from Viola Sonata Op 15   Eliesha Nelson, viola (Amer.(b.Alaska) member TCO 2000-)   Sono Lumin 92136 6:06

23:43:01  Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings     London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 4:58

23:48:00  Alexandre Desplat: L'Étreinte from Trois études    Gloria Cheng, piano (Amer.)   Harm Mundi 907635 6:35

23:55:09  Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir'  BWV 639 Yo-Yo Ma, cello (Chinese-Amer. 1955-)   Nonesuch 558933 2:24

23:57:55  Gaspar Fernandes: Lullaby "Xicochi Conetzintle"     Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9957 2:03

 

 

 