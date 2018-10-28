WCLV Program Guide 10-28-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Morricone Conducts Morricone

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Soloists: Mitsuko Uchida, piano; Alison Wahl, soprano; Women of the Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, chorus director

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor Op 37

Franz Liszt: Dante Symphony

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Isle of the Dead-- Kurt Masur, conductor

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3-- Vladimir Horowitz, piano; Eugene Ormandy, conductor

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2: Movement II-- Artur Rodzinski, conductor

Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals-- Giuseppe Sinopoli, conductor

Alberto Ginastera: Dances from Estancia-- David Robertson, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Fra Bernardo: Pierre de la Rue - The unusual Austrian label gives us a fairly-well-known composer, but with world-premiere recordings of previously-unrecorded masses

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010)

Ola Gjeilo: Phoenix (2008)

Ola Gjeilo: Dark Night of the Soul (2010)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Honoring Anniversaries - Of composers and performers who reached significant milestones in the year 2018

CHRISTIAN ERBACH (b. 1568): Toccata settimi toni Reinhard Jaud (1558 Ebert/Silver Chapel, Innsbruck, Austria) ORF 259

ABRAHAM van den KERCKHOVEN (b. 1618): Fantasia in d Gustav Leonhardt (1756 Bedos-197 Quoirin/Holy Cross Church, Bordeaux, France) Alpha 017

FRIEDRICH WILHELM MARPURG (b. 11/21/1718): Prelude & Caprice Martin Haselböck (1731 Silbermann/Parish Church, Reinhardtsgrimma, Germany) Querstand 0220

CHARLES GOUNOD (b. 6/17/1818): Allegro con fuoco, fr Suite Concertante Ingolstadt Philharmonic/Alfredo Ibarra; Franz Hauk (1977 Klais/Ingolstade Cathedral) Guild 7185

OSKAR MERIKANTO (b. 8/5/1868): Passacaglia, Op. 80 Tauno Äikää (1921 Walcker-2005 Scheffler/St. John’s Church, Helsinki, Finland) Finlandia 700

M. SEARLE WRIGHT (b. 4/4/1918): Introduction, Passacaglia & Fugue Frederick Swann (Ruffatti & Aeolian-Skinner/Crystal Cathedral, Garden Grove, CA) Gothic 49049

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Reformation Sunday - The Reformation was a seminal period in the life of the Church, and its impact on music for worship continues today. Join Peter DuBois as we listen to great sacred choral and organ music from the Reformation and beyond

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Halloween 2018

Mother Goose Rhymes: “There Was a Crooked Man” - Boris Karloff, reader (Caedmon 1091 LP) 0:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in D Minor BWV 56 – Marie-Claire Alain, organ (Erato 88004 CD) 8:23

Franz Schubert: “Der Erlkönig” – Alexander Kipnis, bass; Gerald Moore, piano (History 205158-303 CD)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Dance Macabre – French National Radio and TV Orchestra/Jean Martinon (Erato 55001 CD) 6:34

Gilbert & Sullivan: Family Portraits Scene from Ruddigore – The D’Oyly Carte Opera Company & Chorus; Orchestra of Royal Opera House, Covent Garden/Isidore Godfrey (Decca 4248 LP) 6:52

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain – London Symphony Orchestra/Leopold Stokowski (Music & Arts 765 CD) 10:03

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: “Hedwig’s theme” – orchestra/John Williams (Somerset 96741 CD) 4:49

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Dixit Dominus (1610)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto (1740)

Silvius Leopold Weiss: Presto (c.1720)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Viola Concerto (1720)

Traditional: The Drunken Sailor

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto (1716)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 190 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1724)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata (c.1750)

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Skelton – Conductor: Teddy Abrams; Soloist: Suzanna Phillips, soprano

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento

Samuel Barber: Knoxville Summer of 1915

14:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire Plays Mozart & Haydn (Encore from 10/03/18)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Selections from The Magic Flute (Oberlin performance March 2012)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Contradances (St Paul performance April 2003)

Joseph Haydn Overture to L'Isola disabitata (Oberlin performance April 2013)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 (St Paul performance April 2008)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (arr Sorrell): Ballet Music (St. Paul performance April 2008)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Parto m’affretto from Lucio Silla with Amanda Forsythe (St. Paul performance April 2008)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conductor; Women of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE program: recreation of the opening concert at Severance Hall given on the 50th anniversary of the home of the Orchestra (2/5/1981)

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH (arr GOEDICKE): Passacaglia and Fugue in c, BWV 582

CHARLES MARTIN LOEFFLER: “Evocation” for Women’s Voices and Speaking Voice (commissioned for the opening of Severance Hall)

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Symphony No. 1 in c, Op. 68

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded June 5, 2018 - From Roxbury Community College in Boston,, MA this episode of From the Top featrures a remarkable 13-year-old pianist who shares the meaning of the family philosophy “no social comparisons" and how it's made her happier, a teenage trombone quartet performs two pieces back-to-back composed centuries apart, and the elementary school students get to ask the performers questions

18-year-old violinist Sam Parrini from Greeneville, South Carolina, performs Polonaise brillante No.2, Op.21 by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old cellist Han Lee from Hicksville, New York performs the fourth movement, Allegro, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor, Op. 40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

The Bone Rangers from Chicago, Illinois perform "Canzona" by Biagio Marini (1594-1663) and "Intrada" by Walter Ross (b.1936)

Karl Kirkpatrick, 18; Omar Tlatelpa-Nieto, 18; Jonah Blake, 16; Rafael Noriega, 15

18-year-old oboist Robert Diaz from Clearwater, Florida performs the first movement, Elégie, from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

13-year-old pianist Maxine Park from Hanover, New Hampshire performs VI. Capriccio from Partita No. 2 in C minor, BWV 826 by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) and VI. Pastoral: Allegro moderato from Eight Concert Etudes, Op 40 by Nikolai Kapustin (b.1937)

18-year-old violinist Sam Parrini from Greeneville, South Carolina performs Tambourin Chinois, Op.3 by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 1 'Nordic' (1923)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1801)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Sauvages (1727)

Bohuslav Martinu: Serenade No. 2 (1932)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Eric Charnofsky: Take 3 (2014) Katherine DeJongh, flute; Ethan Miller alto saxophone; Eric Charnofsky, piano (private CD) 14:00

Margaret Brouwer: Under the Summer Tree... (1999) Kathryn Brown, piano (New World 80606) 17:57

Frank Wiley: Of Mountains Lost to Time (2009-10) Danna Sundet, English horn; Samuel Huang, Wong Tak-Kin, violins; Man Wing-Sun, viola; Jeff Millen, cello (CCG 04-12-15) 17:49

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech , Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World. Anand Giridharadas, author, former NYT correspondent

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 (1786)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: White Swan Pas de Deux (1876)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn (1970)

Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene (1994)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 (1839)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)

Lucien Durosoir: Berceuse (1920)