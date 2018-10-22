WCLV Program Guide 10-22-2018
00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory
From Cleveland Orchestra Chamber recital August 29, 2018):
Mozart: Quintet in A. K. 581 (1789, published 1802)--Sae Shiragami, Samel Rotberg, Lembi Veskimets, Richard Weiss, Daniel McKelway
From the Faculty Convocation August 23, 2018):
Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango (1985)--Sean Gabriel, Colin Davin
Schubert: Die schoene Mullerin (1823)--Mark Weagraff, Jacon Aquila
Rathbun: Prelude--Jack Sutte, Christine Fuoco
Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for Two Pianos, op. 17, Mvt. 4 (1901)--Mary Dobrea-Grindahl, Sungeun Kim
From the Symphonic Wind Ensemble concert April 25, 2018, Brendan Caldwell, conductor:
Mozart: Serenade No. 12, K. 388/384a (1782-3)
McTee: Circuits (1990)
Bernstein: Divertimento (1980)
02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Traditional Mexican: La Petenera Chanticleer Frank Albinder
Traditional Ecuadorian: La Vasija de Barro (The Clay Vessel) Chanticleer Frank Albinder
Enrique Granados: Valses Poéticos (Poetic Waltzes) Xuefei Yang, guitar
Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D The Hunt Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos
Federico Mompou: Fetes Lointaines (Faraway Festival) Pierre Huybregts, piano
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in C for Flute, Harp & Orch., K. 299 (1st mvt.) James Galway, flute; Marisa Robles, harp; Chamber Orchestra of Europe James Galway
Isaac Albéniz: Orchestral Suite from Pepita Jiménez Orquesta Sinfónica de Barcelona y Nacional de Cataluña Jaime Martin
Claude Debussy: Lindaraja Vanessa Perez, piano
Claude Debussy: La puerta del Vino, from Preludes, Book 2 Vanessa Perez, piano
Astor Piazzolla: Three Symphonic Movements Santa Barbara Symphony Gisele Ben-Dor
04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 3 (1888)
Georges Bizet: Symphony No. 1 (1855)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 3 (1926)
Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)
Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)
Edmund Rubbra: Festival Overture (1947)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' (1868)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Neapolitan Dance (1911)
Fred K. Huffer: March "Black Jack" (1918)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral Music (1874)
George Frideric Handel: Aria No. 1 (1730)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Mambo (1957)
George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Overture (1930)
Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture (1821)
Guillaume de Machaut: Virelai 'Douce dame jolie' (c.1350)
Josef Suk: Toward a New Life (1932)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1853)
Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' (1868)
Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme (1945)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Giovanni Palestrina: Gaude Gloriosa (1584)
Sholom Secunda: Bei mir bist du schön (1932)
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1888)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto 'Storm at Sea' (1728)
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 (1861)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)
Gabriel Fauré: Fantasie for Piano & Orchestra (1919)
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite (1941)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1853)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Gavotte & Finale from Septet (1881)
Alexander Borodin: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1876)
Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds (1784)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 'Linz' (1783)
Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815)
Ludwig van Beethoven: German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 (1826)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Nick Canellakis
Vittorio Monti (arr Avi Avital and Richard Galliano): Czardas Avi Avital, mandolin; Richard Galliano, accordion
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture, Op. 81 New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY
David Bruce: Cymbeline Avi Avital, mandolin; The Dover String Quartet String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN
Zoltan Kodaly: Sonata for Solo Cello, Op. 8 Allegro maestoso ma appassionata Cicely Parnas, cello Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata K475 in E flat Major, Allegrissimo András Schiff, piano
George Tsontakis: O Mikros, O Megas ("The small world, The huge world"): Movements 3 & 4 Jeremy Denk, piano; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Jeremy Denk, conductor 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY
Malek Jandali: Piano Quintet No. 1 "Aleppo" Apollo Chamber Players: Erberk Eryilmaz, piano; Matthew J. Detrick, violin; Anabel Ramirez, violin; Whitney Bullock, viola; Matthew Dudzik, cello Apollo Chamber Players, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), Houston, TX
Franz Schubert: Four Impromptus, D. 935 No. 4 in F Minor Allegro scherzando András Schiff, piano The Gilmore Keyboard Festival, Chenery Auditorium in Kalamazoo, MI
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Hector Berlioz: Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)
Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale (1907)
Franz Liszt: Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of Athens' (1853)
John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)
Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Dance of the Pearls (1907)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi (1717)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'I Want to Die Easy'
Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 104 (1849)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be Strengthened' (1727)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1806)
Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)
Sir Edward Elgar: Empire March (1924)
Joseph Lanner: Styrian Dances (1841)
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)
Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: The Surrey With the Fringe on (1943)
Gabriel Fauré: Chanson de Mélisande (1898)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1937)
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1849)
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 'Spring' (1841)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance (1888)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1849)
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 'Spring' (1841)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance (1888)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)
Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite (1954)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 55 'Schoolmaster' (1774)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)
Antonio de Salazar: Salve Regina (1700)
Anonymous: Járbâ, Máré Járbâ
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Concerto for Guitar & Small Orchestra (1951)
Franz Liszt: Piano Sonata (1853)
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1 (1894)
Jean Sibelius: Pohjola's Daughter (1906)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)
Eric Whitacre: Water Night (1995)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)
Robert Schumann: March from Piano Quintet (1842)
Antonín Dvorák: Poetic Tone Pictures: At the Old Castle (1889)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713)
Henryk Wieniawski: Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1870)
Traditional: A la claire fontaine