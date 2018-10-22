WCLV Program Guide 10-22-2018

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory

From Cleveland Orchestra Chamber recital August 29, 2018):

Mozart: Quintet in A. K. 581 (1789, published 1802)--Sae Shiragami, Samel Rotberg, Lembi Veskimets, Richard Weiss, Daniel McKelway

From the Faculty Convocation August 23, 2018):

Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango (1985)--Sean Gabriel, Colin Davin

Schubert: Die schoene Mullerin (1823)--Mark Weagraff, Jacon Aquila

Rathbun: Prelude--Jack Sutte, Christine Fuoco

Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for Two Pianos, op. 17, Mvt. 4 (1901)--Mary Dobrea-Grindahl, Sungeun Kim

From the Symphonic Wind Ensemble concert April 25, 2018, Brendan Caldwell, conductor:

Mozart: Serenade No. 12, K. 388/384a (1782-3)

McTee: Circuits (1990)

Bernstein: Divertimento (1980)

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Traditional Mexican: La Petenera Chanticleer Frank Albinder

Traditional Ecuadorian: La Vasija de Barro (The Clay Vessel) Chanticleer Frank Albinder

Enrique Granados: Valses Poéticos (Poetic Waltzes) Xuefei Yang, guitar

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D The Hunt Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos

Federico Mompou: Fetes Lointaines (Faraway Festival) Pierre Huybregts, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in C for Flute, Harp & Orch., K. 299 (1st mvt.) James Galway, flute; Marisa Robles, harp; Chamber Orchestra of Europe James Galway

Isaac Albéniz: Orchestral Suite from Pepita Jiménez Orquesta Sinfónica de Barcelona y Nacional de Cataluña Jaime Martin

Claude Debussy: Lindaraja Vanessa Perez, piano

Claude Debussy: La puerta del Vino, from Preludes, Book 2 Vanessa Perez, piano

Astor Piazzolla: Three Symphonic Movements Santa Barbara Symphony Gisele Ben-Dor

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 3 (1888)

Georges Bizet: Symphony No. 1 (1855)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 3 (1926)

Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

Edmund Rubbra: Festival Overture (1947)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Neapolitan Dance (1911)

Fred K. Huffer: March "Black Jack" (1918)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral Music (1874)

George Frideric Handel: Aria No. 1 (1730)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Mambo (1957)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Overture (1930)

Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture (1821)

Guillaume de Machaut: Virelai 'Douce dame jolie' (c.1350)

Josef Suk: Toward a New Life (1932)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1853)

Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' (1868)

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme (1945)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Giovanni Palestrina: Gaude Gloriosa (1584)

Sholom Secunda: Bei mir bist du schön (1932)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1888)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto 'Storm at Sea' (1728)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 (1861)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

Gabriel Fauré: Fantasie for Piano & Orchestra (1919)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite (1941)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1853)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Gavotte & Finale from Septet (1881)

Alexander Borodin: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1876)

Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds (1784)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 'Linz' (1783)

Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815)

Ludwig van Beethoven: German Dance from String Quartet No. 13 (1826)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Nick Canellakis

Vittorio Monti (arr Avi Avital and Richard Galliano): Czardas Avi Avital, mandolin; Richard Galliano, accordion

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture, Op. 81 New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY

David Bruce: Cymbeline Avi Avital, mandolin; The Dover String Quartet String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN

Zoltan Kodaly: Sonata for Solo Cello, Op. 8 Allegro maestoso ma appassionata Cicely Parnas, cello Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata K475 in E flat Major, Allegrissimo András Schiff, piano

George Tsontakis: O Mikros, O Megas ("The small world, The huge world"): Movements 3 & 4 Jeremy Denk, piano; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Jeremy Denk, conductor 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY

Malek Jandali: Piano Quintet No. 1 "Aleppo" Apollo Chamber Players: Erberk Eryilmaz, piano; Matthew J. Detrick, violin; Anabel Ramirez, violin; Whitney Bullock, viola; Matthew Dudzik, cello Apollo Chamber Players, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), Houston, TX

Franz Schubert: Four Impromptus, D. 935 No. 4 in F Minor Allegro scherzando András Schiff, piano The Gilmore Keyboard Festival, Chenery Auditorium in Kalamazoo, MI

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Hector Berlioz: Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale (1907)

Franz Liszt: Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of Athens' (1853)

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Dance of the Pearls (1907)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi (1717)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'I Want to Die Easy'

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 104 (1849)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be Strengthened' (1727)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1806)

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)

Sir Edward Elgar: Empire March (1924)

Joseph Lanner: Styrian Dances (1841)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)

Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: The Surrey With the Fringe on (1943)

Gabriel Fauré: Chanson de Mélisande (1898)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1937)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1849)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 'Spring' (1841)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance (1888)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1849)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 'Spring' (1841)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance (1888)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite (1954)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 55 'Schoolmaster' (1774)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)

Antonio de Salazar: Salve Regina (1700)

Anonymous: Járbâ, Máré Járbâ

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Concerto for Guitar & Small Orchestra (1951)

Franz Liszt: Piano Sonata (1853)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1 (1894)

Jean Sibelius: Pohjola's Daughter (1906)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

Eric Whitacre: Water Night (1995)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Robert Schumann: March from Piano Quintet (1842)

Antonín Dvorák: Poetic Tone Pictures: At the Old Castle (1889)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713)

Henryk Wieniawski: Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1870)

Traditional: A la claire fontaine