WCLV Program Guide 10/20/2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 3 Op. 12 No. 3: Movement 3 Rondo Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano

Astor Piazzolla: Bordel 1900 from History of the Tango Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI

Astor Piazzolla: Nightclub 1960 from History of the Tango Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 16 Stephen Taylor, oboe; Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Wu Qian, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 "From the New World": Movement 2 Largo (excerpt) Minnesota Orchestra; Neville Marriner, conductor

George Frideric Handel: Die ihr aus dunklen Gruften, HWV 208 Louise Pellerin, oboe; Dom Andre Laberge, organ; Helene Plouffe, violin

In-studio performance by Rachel Barton Pine, violin and Matthew Hagle, piano David Baker: Blues (Deliver My Soul) Billy Childs: Incident on Larpenteur Avenue Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

George Frederick Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 6 No 3 in E minor Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Artistic Directors Tempesta di Mare, Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA

In-studio performance with Rachel Barton Pine, violin and Matthew Hagle, piano Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Strut Chinquinha Gonzaga: Balada

William Grant Still: Suite for Violin and Piano Movement 1 African Dancer Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 (1786)

George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 3 (1894)

Francis Poulenc: Mass (1939)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 (1792)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Sir William Walton: Viola Concerto (1929)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 (1880)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Traditional Mexican: La Petenera Chanticleer Frank Albinder

Traditional Ecuadorian: La Vasija de Barro (The Clay Vessel) Chanticleer Frank Albinder

Enrique Granados: Valses Poéticos (Poetic Waltzes) Xuefei Yang, guitar

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D The Hunt Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos

Federico Mompou: Fetes Lointaines (Faraway Festival) Pierre Huybregts, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in C for Flute, Harp & Orch., K. 299 (1st mvt.) James Galway, flute; Marisa Robles, harp; Chamber Orchestra of Europe James Galway

Isaac Albéniz: Orchestral Suite from Pepita Jiménez Orquesta Sinfónica de Barcelona y Nacional de Cataluña Jaime Martin

Claude Debussy: Lindaraja Vanessa Perez, piano

Claude Debussy: La puerta del Vino, from Preludes, Book 2 Vanessa Perez, piano

Astor Piazzolla: Three Symphonic Movements Santa Barbara Symphony Gisele Ben-Dor

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern Cross (1952)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)

Pascual Marquina: March "España Cañí" (1925)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

Zequinha de Abreu: Tico-Tico non Fuba (1917)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 25, 2018 - From Las Vegas this week’s episode features a teenage piano performing a bombastic piece for two pianos by Lutoslawski, a young guitarist shares his moving story about fleeing Iran to study music in America, and a 13-year-old violinist wows the audience with Paul Nero’s whimsical show piece “Hot Canary.”

Duo Appassionato (Colin Song, piano, 17, from Glenview, Illinois, and Lauren Kim, piano, 17, from Chicago, Illinois) performing “Variations on a Theme of Paganini” for Two Pianos, by Witold Lutosławski

Jordan Farber, Bassoon, 17 from Henderson, Nevada performing Récit et Allegro by Noël Gallon, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Kaia Selden, Violin, 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Hot Canary by Paul Nero, arr. Florian Zabach, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Parsa Sabet, Guitar, 18, from Las Vegas, Nevada performing "Recuerdos de la Alhambra" (Memories of the Alhambra), by Francisco Tárrega and “Danza in E Minor” by Jorge Morel

Colin Aikins, Tenor, 18, from Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania performing: “Non t'amo più” by Francesco Paolo Tosti, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Kaia Selden, Violin, Age 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Scherzo-Tarantelle, Op.16 by Henryk Wieniawski with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto 'La Pastorella' (1720)

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 3 'The Camp Meeting' (1904)

Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' (1922)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 (1822)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto (1728)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony (1761)

Felix Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' (1830)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 'Drum Roll' (1795)

Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 3 (1804)

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Aria detto Balletto (c.1630)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 5 (1760)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 1

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1953 on Screen - The second part of our three-week salute to the Golden Age of movie musicals -- and this time, we go from "Kiss Me, Kate" to "Road to Bali," from "Calamity Jane" to "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."

Cole Porter Another Op'nin, Another Show Company Kiss Me, Kate -- Film Soundtrack

Burton Lane-Ira Gershwin Applause, Applause Debbie Reynolds, Gower Champion Burton Lane in Hollywood

Cole Porter Overture from Kiss Me Kate Orchestra Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast

Cole Porter We Open in Venice Kathryn Grayson, Tommy Roll, Ann Miller, Howard Keel Kiss Me, Kate -- Film Soundtrack

Cole Porter Where Is the Life That Late I Led? Howard Keel Kiss Me, Kate -- Film Soundtrack

Jule Styne-Leo Robin Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend Marilyn Monroe The Classic Movie Musicals of Jule Styne

Sammy Fain-Sammy Cahn Second Star to the Right Chorus The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song

Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke Merry-Go-Run-Around Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, Peggy Lee Bob Hope in Hollywood

Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke Road to Bali Bing Crosby, Bob Hope Bob Hope in Hollywood

Irving Berlin You're Just in Love Ethel Merman, Donald O'Connor Call Me Madam -- Film Soundtrack

Harold Arlen-Dorothy Fields Today I Love Ev'rybody Harold Arlen Harold Sings Arlen

Arthur Schwart-Howard Dietz Overture from That's Entertainment Orchestra That's Entertainment

Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Shine on My Shoes Fred Astaire The Band Wagon -- Film Soundtrack

Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz I Guess I'll Have to Change My Plan Fred Astaire, Jack Buchanan The Band Wagon -- Film Soundtrack

Joseph Myrow-Mack Gordon A Lady Loves Debbie Reynolds That's Entertainment

Burton Lane-Ira Gershwin In Our United State Bob Fosse, Debbie Reynolds Burton Lane in Hollywood

Sammy Fain-Paul Francis Webster Secret Love Doris Day The Classic Movie Musicals of Sammy Fain

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy

Irving Berlin Filler: It's a Lovely Day Today Donald O'Connor, Vera-Elllen Call Me Madam -- Film Soundrack

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Caprice bohémien (1894)

Luigi Cherubini: Symphony (1815)

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Aire (1691)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello, recorded live in Severance Hall

ARVO PART: Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten

SIR EDWARD ELGAR: Cello Concerto

JOHN ADAMS: Harmonielehre

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Football is at our throats From the Mad Show: “Football in Depth,” from Bob and Ray… “Saturday Afternoon Football”… Andy Griffith’s first big hit, “What it was was Football”… Tom Lehrer sings “ Fight fiercely, Harvard”… and “Football at the University of Chicago” from Second City… Everybody please stand for “Go You, NU.”

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)

Traditional: Shaker Song 'Peace' (c.1850)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1723)

Percy Grainger: My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone (1912)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Twilight Idyll (1941)