WCLV Program Guide 10/20/2018
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10/20/2018

Published October 20, 2018 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 3 Op. 12 No. 3: Movement 3 Rondo Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano 

Astor Piazzolla: Bordel 1900 from History of the Tango Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI 

Astor Piazzolla: Nightclub 1960 from History of the Tango Martin Chalifour, violin; Mak Grgic, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel, Interlochen, MI 

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 16 Stephen Taylor, oboe; Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Wu Qian, piano Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY 

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 "From the New World": Movement 2 Largo (excerpt) Minnesota Orchestra; Neville Marriner, conductor 

George Frideric Handel: Die ihr aus dunklen Gruften, HWV 208 Louise Pellerin, oboe; Dom Andre Laberge, organ; Helene Plouffe, violin 

In-studio performance by Rachel Barton Pine, violin and Matthew Hagle, piano David Baker: Blues (Deliver My Soul) Billy Childs: Incident on Larpenteur Avenue Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN 

George Frederick Handel: Concerto Grosso Op 6 No 3 in E minor Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, Artistic Directors Tempesta di Mare, Perelman Theater, Kimmel Center, Philadelphia, PA 

In-studio performance with Rachel Barton Pine, violin and Matthew Hagle, piano Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Strut Chinquinha Gonzaga: Balada

William Grant Still: Suite for Violin and Piano Movement 1 African Dancer Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN 

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 (1786)

George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 3 (1894)

Francis Poulenc: Mass (1939)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 (1792)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Sir William Walton: Viola Concerto (1929)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 (1880)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Traditional Mexican: La Petenera  Chanticleer  Frank Albinder

Traditional Ecuadorian: La Vasija de Barro (The Clay Vessel)  Chanticleer  Frank Albinder

Enrique Granados: Valses Poéticos (Poetic Waltzes)  Xuefei Yang, guitar

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D The Hunt  Lausanne Chamber Orchestra  Jesús López-Cobos

Federico Mompou: Fetes Lointaines (Faraway Festival)  Pierre Huybregts, piano 

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in C for Flute, Harp & Orch., K. 299 (1st mvt.)  James Galway, flute; Marisa Robles, harp; Chamber Orchestra of Europe   James Galway

Isaac Albéniz: Orchestral Suite from Pepita Jiménez  Orquesta Sinfónica de Barcelona y Nacional de Cataluña  Jaime Martin

Claude Debussy: Lindaraja  Vanessa Perez, piano 

Claude Debussy: La puerta del Vino, from Preludes, Book 2  Vanessa Perez, piano

Astor Piazzolla: Three Symphonic Movements  Santa Barbara Symphony  Gisele Ben-Dor  

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern Cross (1952)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)

Pascual Marquina: March "España Cañí" (1925)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

Zequinha de Abreu: Tico-Tico non Fuba (1917)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 25, 2018 - From Las Vegas this week’s episode features a teenage piano performing a bombastic piece for two pianos by Lutoslawski, a young guitarist shares his moving story about fleeing Iran to study music in America, and a 13-year-old violinist wows the audience with Paul Nero’s whimsical show piece “Hot Canary.”

Duo Appassionato (Colin Song, piano, 17, from Glenview, Illinois, and Lauren Kim, piano, 17, from Chicago, Illinois) performing “Variations on a Theme of Paganini” for Two Pianos, by Witold Lutosławski

Jordan Farber, Bassoon, 17 from Henderson, Nevada performing Récit et Allegro by Noël Gallon, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Kaia Selden, Violin, 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Hot Canary by Paul Nero, arr. Florian Zabach, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Parsa Sabet, Guitar, 18, from Las Vegas, Nevada performing "Recuerdos de la Alhambra" (Memories of the Alhambra), by Francisco Tárrega  and “Danza in E Minor” by Jorge Morel

Colin Aikins, Tenor, 18, from Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania performing: “Non t'amo più” by Francesco Paolo Tosti, with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Kaia Selden, Violin, Age 13, from Portland, Oregon performing Scherzo-Tarantelle, Op.16 by Henryk Wieniawski with Christopher O'Riley, piano. 

 

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto 'La Pastorella' (1720)

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 3 'The Camp Meeting' (1904)

Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' (1922)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 (1822)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto (1728)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony (1761)

Felix Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' (1830)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 'Drum Roll' (1795)

Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 3 (1804)

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Aria detto Balletto (c.1630)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 5 (1760)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 1

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1953 on Screen - The second part of our three-week salute to the Golden Age of movie musicals -- and this time, we go from "Kiss Me, Kate" to "Road to Bali," from "Calamity Jane" to "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."

Cole Porter       Another Op'nin, Another Show   Company          Kiss Me, Kate -- Film Soundtrack       

Burton Lane-Ira Gershwin           Applause, Applause      Debbie Reynolds, Gower Champion         Burton Lane in Hollywood         

Cole Porter       Overture from Kiss Me Kate       Orchestra          Kiss Me, Kate -- Original B'way Cast       

Cole Porter       We Open in Venice        Kathryn Grayson, Tommy Roll, Ann Miller, Howard Keel     Kiss Me, Kate -- Film Soundtrack           

Cole Porter       Where Is the Life That Late I Led?          Howard Keel     Kiss Me, Kate -- Film Soundtrack       

Jule Styne-Leo Robin    Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend          Marilyn Monroe The Classic Movie Musicals of Jule Styne      

Sammy Fain-Sammy Cahn         Second Star to the Right            Chorus  The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song          

Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke          Merry-Go-Run-Around    Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, Peggy Lee           Bob Hope in Hollywood

Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke          Road to Bali      Bing Crosby, Bob Hope Bob Hope in Hollywood      

Irving Berlin       You're Just in Love        Ethel Merman, Donald O'Connor            Call Me Madam -- Film Soundtrack  

Harold Arlen-Dorothy Fields       Today I Love Ev'rybody Harold Arlen      Harold Sings Arlen     

Arthur Schwart-Howard Dietz     Overture from That's Entertainment        Orchestra            That's Entertainment      

Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz   Shine on My Shoes       Fred Astaire      The Band Wagon -- Film Soundtrack         

Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz   I Guess I'll Have to Change My Plan       Fred Astaire, Jack Buchanan  The Band Wagon -- Film Soundtrack     

Joseph Myrow-Mack Gordon     A Lady Loves    Debbie Reynolds           That's Entertainment   

Burton Lane-Ira Gershwin           In Our United State        Bob Fosse, Debbie Reynolds            Burton Lane in Hollywood       

Sammy Fain-Paul Francis Webster         Secret Love      Doris Day         The Classic Movie Musicals of Sammy Fain  

George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy

Irving Berlin       Filler: It's a Lovely Day Today     Donald O'Connor, Vera-Elllen     Call Me Madam -- Film Soundrack  

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Caprice bohémien (1894)

Luigi Cherubini: Symphony (1815)

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Aire (1691)

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello, recorded live in Severance Hall

ARVO PART: Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten

SIR EDWARD ELGAR: Cello Concerto

JOHN ADAMS: Harmonielehre

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Football is at our throats  From the Mad Show: “Football in Depth,” from Bob and Ray… “Saturday Afternoon Football”… Andy Griffith’s first big hit, “What it was was Football”… Tom Lehrer sings “ Fight fiercely, Harvard”… and “Football at the University of Chicago” from Second City… Everybody please stand for “Go You, NU.”

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)

Traditional: Shaker Song 'Peace' (c.1850)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1723)

Percy Grainger: My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone (1912)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Twilight Idyll (1941)

 

 

 