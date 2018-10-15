WCLV Program Guide 10-15-2018

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra: Daniel Meyer, Guest Conductor; Richard King, horn; Corrie Stallings, mezzo-soprano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 in D, K. 412/386

Igor Stravinsky: Dumbarton Oaks Concerto

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 in Eb, K. 417

Manuel de Falla: El Amor brujo

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Alberto Ginastera: Suite de Danzas Criollas, Op. 15 (orchestrated by Shimon Cohen) Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Gisèle Ben-Dor

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22 Jorge Bolet, piano

Carlos Chávez: Trio for Flute, Viola & Harp Lawrence Kaplan, flute; Jan Karlin, viola; Alison Bjorkedal, harp; Southwest Chamber Music

Gustavo Campa: Melody, Op. 1 Daniel Andai, violin; Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra

Johann Samuel Endler: Suite in D for 3 Trumpets & Strings Marc Ullrich, Gilbert Petit, Patrice Porte, trumpets; La Follia Ensemble Miguel de la Fuente

Enrique Granados: Six Pieces on Spanish Folksongs Minneapolis Guitar Quartet Minneapolis Guitar Quartet

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73 Antonio Meneses, cello; Gérard Wyss, piano

Heitor Villa-Lobos: A lenda do caboclo, for cello & 2 guitars Yo-Yo ma, cello, Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano 'Triple' (1804)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 62 (1794)

Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1933)

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Dag Wirén: March from Serenade for Strings (1937)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Three Dances (1938)

George Frideric Handel: Minuet from Trio Sonata (1739)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars (1917)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Liberty Bell' (1893)

Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'At the Hunt' (1875)

Percy Grainger: The Hunter in his Career (1904)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Allegro from String Sextet 'Souvenir of Florence' (1890)

Joachim Raff: Andante from Octet for Strings (1872)

Domenico Cimarosa: The Cunning Women: Overture No. 2 (1795)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony (1775)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1933)

Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude (1907)

Andrei Schulz-Evler: Arabesques on the 'Blue Danube' Waltz (1900)

Zdenek Fibich: Spring (1881)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo (1813)

Giovanni Paisiello: Sinfonia d'Opera (c.1770)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture (1723)

Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

César Franck: Symphony (1888)

Vincent d'Indy: Istar (1897)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F major: Movement 4 Vif et agite Ebene String Quartet

Claude Debussy: Petite suite for Piano, Four Hands Gilbert Kalish, piano; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Pamela Stein Lynde: From the Mountain Alexandra Porter, soprano and hand chimes; Meghan Curry, soprano and hand chimes; Kayleigh Butcher, mezzo soprano and hand chimes; Pamela Stein Lynde, gong Contemporary Undercurrent of Song Project and Stone Mason Projects, Maken Studios, Philadelphia, PA

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe (complete ballet) Movement 3 Part 3 Cincinnati May Festival Chorus & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Juanjo Mena, conductor Cincinnati May Festival, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Philip Glass (Trans. Paul Barnes): Orphee Suite for Piano: Movement 4 Paul Barnes, piano

Bongani Ndodana-Breen (arr. Bongani Ndodana-Breen): Harmonia Ubuntu Goitsemang Lehobye, soprano; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Regina Mundi Roman Catholic Church, Soweto, South Africa

Carl Maria von Weber: Quintet in B-flat major for Clarinet, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello, Op. 34 Tommaso Lonquich, clarinet; Erin Keefe, Ida Kavafian, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY

Philip Glass: Etude No. 2 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Live broadcast from VPR's Studio One, Vermont Public Radio, Colchester, VT

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Alan Hovhaness: Prelude & Quadruple Fugue (1936)

Benjamin Britten: Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' (1946)

Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)

Traditional: Red River Valley

Goff Richards: Homage to the Noble Grape: Champagne (1988)

Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1: Festivo (1899)

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on Gershwin's 'Somebody Loves Me' (1973)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Ballet Music (1852)

Bernhard Crusell: Divertimento for Oboe & Strings (1823)

Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances (1891)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse (1844)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Sonatina (1893)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1933)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 2 (1740)

Michael Easton: Overture to an Italianate Comedy (1995)

Carl Maria von Weber: Abu Hassan: Overture (1811)

Frederick Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden (1907)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)

Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (1896)

Robert Schumann: Forest Scenes: Wayside Inn (1849)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)

Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Once Upon a Time (1901)

Ludwig August Lebrun: Oboe Concerto No. 2 (1775)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Pas de trois (1876)

Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Valse fantastique (1898)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 5 (1738)

Sir Hamilton Harty: An Irish Symphony (1904)

Ernest Bloch: Suite Modale (1956)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Rock (1893)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 (1838)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn (1868)

Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' (1988)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 18 (1784)

Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri (1914)

Claude Debussy: Ballade (1890)

Elliott Carter: Elegy (1952)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 24 (1838)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Wounded Heart (1881)