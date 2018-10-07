WCLV Program Guide 10-07-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Star Wars: The Score Awakens

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti; Soloists: Amanda Forsythe, soprano; Elizabeth DeShong, mezzo-soprano; Paul Appleby, tenor; Nicolas Phan, tenor; Nahuel di Pierno, bass; Chicago Symphony Chorus; Duain Wolfe, director

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to Oberon

Max Raimi: Three Lisel Mueller Settings

Franz Schubert: Mass in E-flat Major, D. 950

Richard Wagner: Siegried’s Rhine Journey from Götterdämmerung; Fritz Reiner, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Jaap van Sweden; Soloists: Sheryl Staples, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 8 in C Minor

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture Alan Gilbert

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Chants of the Holy Orders - The great Discantus Ensemble gives us early Dominican chat, an Italian recording traces the Franciscans, and a new attempt to reconstruct Mozarabic chant.

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Giovanni Palestrina: Improperium expectavit cor meum (1593)

Michael Praetorius: Magnificat super 'Ut re mi fa so la' (1611)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: What’s New? - A sampler of some recently installed, or reinstalled, instruments here and there

EUGÈNE GIGOUT: Grand Choeur Dialogué Frederick Hohman (2016 Reuter/Immaculate Conception Cathedral, Springfield, IL) Pro Organo 7280

J. S. BACH: 3 Kyrie Verses, BWV 669-671 Gregory Peterson (2018 Dobson/Christ Church Lutheran, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 5/20/18)

DUDLEY BUCK: Variations on The Last Rose of Summer Jonathan Ryan (2017 Nordlie/Holy Trinity Cathedral, New Ulm, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 8/27/17)

PAUL FETLER: Toccata Dean Billmeyer (1935 Aeolian-Skinner/Northrop Auditorium, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis) Pipedreams Archive (r. 5/14/1990)

HAROLD DARKE: Fantasy in E, Op. 39 Dean Billmeyer (1935 Aeolian-Skinner/Northrop Auditorium, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis) Pipedreams Archive (r. 9/10/18)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: World Communion Sunday - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, join Peter DuBois as we listen to music that reflects on the sacrament of Holy Communion, and on Christian unity around the world

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: It’s a Steal – Part One

Harry Carroll-Joseph McCarthy (with apologies to Frederic Chopin): “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” Perry Como, vocals; Orchestra/Russ Case (RCA 1999 CD) 1:57

Frederic Chopin: Fantasie Impromptu, Op.66 Artur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 60822 CD) 5:14

Buddy Kaye-Ted Mossman (with apologies to Frederic Chopin): “Till the End of Time” Perry Como, vocals; Orchestra/Russ Case (RCA 1999 CD) 1:52

Frederic Chopin: Polonaise in A-flat Major, Op.53 “Heroic” Jon Nakamatsu, piano (Harmonia-Mundi 907244 CD) 6:55

Sergei Prokofiev: Lt. Kije Suite “Troika” Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (CBS 38527 CD) 2:44

Eddie Sauter-Bill Finegan (with apologies to Sergei Prokofiev): “Midnight Sleighride” Sauter-Finegan Orchestra (BMG 12171 CD) 3:01

Glenn Miller (with apologies to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart): “In an 18th Century Drawing Room” Army-Air Force Band/Glenn Miller (BMG 63852 CD) 1:46

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No.16 First movement Lily Kraus, piano (Columbia Legends 7992 CD) 2:57

Al Hoffman-Dick Manning (with apologies to Emmanuel Chabrier): “Hot Diggity Perry Como, vocals; Orchestra/Russ Case (RCA 1999 CD) 2:21

Emmanuel Chabrier: España London Symphony Orchestra/Ataulfo Argenta (Decca 466378 CD) 6:25

Eddie Sauter-Bill Finegan (with apologies to Gioachino Rossini): “Now That I’m in Love” Anita Boyer, vocal; Sauter-Finegan Orchestra (BMG 12171 CD) 2:35

Gioachino Rossini: William Tell Overture Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Artur Rodzinski (IMG 75959 CD) 5:37

Paul McCartney & John Lennon (arr. Debra Nagy): “Michelle” Les Délices (Navona 6195 CD) 2:49

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

Antonio Lotti: Oboe d'amore Concerto (c.1710)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue (1730)

Francesco Bonporti: Violin Concerto (1727)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso (c.1715)

Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergerette 'Sans roch' (1551)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No.191 'Gloria in excelsis Deo' (1741)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto (1722)

Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 1 (1717)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743)

Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto (c.1690)

12:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY ON STAGE with Lori Skelton – Edo de Waart, conductor; Ilana Setapen, violin; Susan Babini, cello; Katherine Steele, oboe; Catherine Chen, bassoon; Robert Levine, viola

Charles Ives: The Unanswered Question

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat K 543

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante for Violin & Viola K 364

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D “Hunt” – Gilbert Varga, conductor

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra; Kenneth Jean, conductor

Erich Korngold: Suite from Much Ado About Nothing, Op. 11 James Ehnes, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Bob M. from Houston, TX

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Part 1 Dawn Minnesota Orchestra; Neville Marriner, conductor

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in B minor, No. 1, Op. 119, No. 1 Joyce Yang, piano Macalester College, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, St. Paul, MN

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda das sete notas Jack Penna, bassoon Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra Norman Huynh, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, St Matthew's Lutheran Church, Charleston, SC

Johannes Brahms: String Quintet No. 1 in F Major, Op. 88 Sean Lee, violin; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Angélica Negrón: Tres Insultos Para Dos Violines (3 Insults for 2 Violins) Mioi Takeda & Lynn Bechtold, violins

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra: A CENTURY OF EXCELLENCE (DATE: 01/08/2011); Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor; Richard King, horn

JORG WIDMANN: Concert Overture “Con Brio”

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Horn Concerto No. 2 in Eb, K. 417

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 6 in b, Op.74, “Pathetique

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 18, 2018 - From one of the most prestigious teenage music competitions in the country, this episode of From the Top doubles as a documentary featuring the Stulberg International String Competition! In addition to adrenaline-filled performances from three young musicians striving for first prize, we’ll hear from the organization’s executive director and one of the judges

Interview with Margaret Hamilton, the Executive Director of the Stulberg International String Competition

18-year-old violinist Maya Anjali Buchanan from Chicago, Illinois performs the finale, Allegro Assai Vivace, from the Violin Concerto in D, Opus 35 by Erich Korngold, Elizabeth DeMio piano. Bronze medal-winning performance

15-year-old cellist La Li from New York City performs the first and second movements from the Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85, by Edward Elgar, Elizabeth DeMio, piano. Silver medal-winning performance

Interview with a judge of the competition, Tony Ross.

16-year-old cellist Charlotte Marckx from Seattle, Washington performs the “Grave” movement from the Sonata No. 2 in A minor by Johann Sebastian Bach.

16-year-old cellist Charlotte Marckx from Seattle, Washington performs the third movement from the Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor, Opus 61 by Camille Saint Saens, Andrea Swann, piano. Gold medal-winning performance

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Arnold Schoenberg: Cello Concerto after Monn (1932)

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 1 (1858)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 'From the New World' (1893)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1: Gavotte (1723)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Jobs for All? Disruption and the Future of Work. Ro Khanna, U.S. Rep, CA’s 17th Congressional District.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante (1778)

Alexander Scriabin: Canon (1883)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 (1802)

Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 64 (1797)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1740)

Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 (1895)

Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)