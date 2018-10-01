WCLV Program Guide 10-01-2018

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Live from Severance Hall - Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, Thomas Wilkins, conductor; Daniel Kaler, cello, student artist

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH: Festive Overture

SIR WILLIAM WALTON: Cello Concerto

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 5 in e minor

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Arturo Sandoval: Andante cantabile, from Trumpet Concerto Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza

Leopold Mozart: Trumpet Concerto in D Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1st mvt.) Manuel Barrueco, guitar; Philharmonia Orchestra Placido Domingo

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Wie stark ist nicht dein Zauberton Plácido Domingo, tenor; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Placido Domingo

Pablo Casals: El cant dels ocells (The Song of the Birds) Han-Na Chang, cello; Santa Cecilia Academy Orchestra of Rome Antonio Pappano

Johann Sebastian Bach: Bourrées I & II, from Cello Suite No. 3 in C B Pablo Casals, cello

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C, BWV 1066 Pablo Casals, cello; Marlboro Festival Orchestra Pablo Casals

Arturo Marquez: Danzon No. 2 Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra

Jakob Praetorius: Veni in hortum meum Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado

Michael Praetorius: Nigra sum sed formosa Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado

Inocente Carreño: Margariteña Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos

Manuel de Zumaya: De Las Flores Adam Lamotte, Lisa Grodin, violins; Paul Hale, cello; Craig Russell, guitar; Chanticleer Joseph Jennings

Juan Bautista Sancho: Sanctus from Misa en Sol Chanticleer Joseph Jennings

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 (1883)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 28 (1816)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1720)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)

Carl Nielsen: Humoresque-Bagatelles (1897)

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Mazurka (1941)

Lt. Charles A. Zimmerman: March 'Anchors Aweigh' (1907)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards (1740)

Adriano Banchieri: Concerto No. 2 for Brass 'Magnificat' (c.1610)

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Aire (1691)

Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia (1737)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony (1773)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: A British tar (1878)

Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya (1848)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances (1946)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in b for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon & continuo (c.1740)

Traditional: The Drunken Sailor

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894)

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 12 (1775)

John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary (1750)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: Hello, Young Lovers (1951)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 (1783)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 101 'Clock' (1794)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Snowflakes (1892)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881)

Gordon Jacob: Mam'zelle Angot: Highlights (1943)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Theme & Variations from Clarinet Quintet (1789)

Robert McBride: Mexican Rhapsody (1935)

Roger Quilter: As You Like It: Suite (1921)

Sir William Walton: Scapino Comedy Overture (1940)

Fernando Sor: Variations on 'La Folia' (1810)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Variations on 'La Folia' (1723)

Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn (1899)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 1 (1892)

Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Georg Phillip Telemann: Tafelmusik: Quartetto in D Minor, TWV 43:d1: Movement 4 Allegro Musica Amphion; Pieter-Jan Belder, conductor

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto in D Major for Four Violins, TWV 40:202 Daniel Phillips, violin; Danbi Um, violin; Yura Lee, violin; Arnaud Sussmann, violin CMSLC at the University of Georgia, Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 5 in C minor, Op. 10, No. 1 Jonathan Biss, piano The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO

Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor, Op. 33 Sol Gabetta, cello; Houston Symphony; John Storgards, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX

Robert Burns: Ae Fond Kiss Nicola Benedetti, violin; BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra; Rory Macdonald, conductor

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Suite from On the Waterfront Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Johannes Brahms (arr Arnold Schoenberg): Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25: Movements 3-4 Aspen Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 in E Major Movement 1 Preludio Nicola Benedetti, violin Schubert Club of Minnesota, Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sir Edward Elgar: The Queen's Hall (1929)

Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song (1889)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Flute Sonata No. 5 (1717)

Johan Wagenaar: Amphitrion Overture (1938)

Paul Dukas: La Péri: Fanfare (1912)

Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller: Overture (1849)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto (1720)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874)

John Field: Nocturne No. 8 (1816)

Franz Schubert: Erlkönig (1815)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 64 (1797)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Concerto for 2 Cellos (1720)

John Dowland: Time Stands Still (1603)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 18 (1772)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Paul Dukas: La Péri (1912)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 2 (1786)

Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel (1908)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 (1731)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue 'Little' (1706)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Little Train of Caipira (1930)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 (1821)

Paul Dukas: Symphony (1897)

Frank Bridge: There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook (1927)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1894)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 18 (1846)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

George Frederick Bristow: Nocturne from Symphony (1858)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Air (1884)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Dying Poet (1864)

Carl Hillman: Lullaby (1910)