WCLV Program Guide 09-21-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 Evgeny Kissin, piano

Piotr Szewczyk: St. Augustine Suite for Chamber Orchestra St. Augustine Music Festival Chamber Orchestra; Michelle Merrill, conductor St. Augustine Music Festival, St. Augustine Cathedral Basilica, St. Augustine, FL

Ernest Chausson: Poeme, Op. 25 Xiang Yu, violin PT Young Artist in Residence, Maude Moon Weyerhauser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Franz Liszt: Rigoletto Paraphrase Esther Park, piano Tannery Pong Community Center, Lake George Music Festival, Lake George, NY

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15, Op. 141; I. Allegretto Beethoven Orchestra Bonn; Roman Kofman, conductor

Nokuthula Ngwenyama: Sonoran Storm for Viola and Orchestra Nokuthula Ngwenyama, viola; Janacek Philharmonic Orchestra; Anthony Armore, conductor Janacek Philharmonic Recording Hall, Ostrava, Czech Republic

Dmitri Shostakovich: Concerto No. 1 for Piano, Trumpet and Strings, Op. 35 Martin Helmchen, piano; Mark Hughes, trumpet; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in B-flat Major for Violin, Oboe, Strings & Basso Continuo, RV 548 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Gustav Holst: Symphony 'The Cotswolds' (1902)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10 (1901)

Gustav Holst: The Planets (1917)

Ludwig Thuille: Piano Quintet (1901)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 (1802)

Philip Glass: Concerto for Harpsichord & Chamber Orchestra (2002)

Nicola Porpora: Cello Concerto (c.1730)

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Camille Saint-Saëns: Ascanio: Waltz-Finale (1890)

Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody (1907)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne (1739)

Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1847)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band: March (1909)

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine (1905)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing (1908)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 5 (1765)

Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 (1740)

Josef Suk: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1892)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La danse de Puck (1910)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1 (c.1730)

Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets (1892)

David Newman: The Cat in the Hat: Main title

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Victor Béraud: Petite Reine Berceuse (1886)

Hector Berlioz: Reverie and Caprice (1839)

Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away' (1919)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury (1917)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band: March (1911)

Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' (1844)

Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Poissons d'or (1907)

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Des Antonius von Padua Fischpredigt (1899)

Igor Stravinsky: Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss' (1934)

Robert Schumann: Overture to Schiller's 'The Bride of Messina' Op 100 (1851)

Antonio Salieri: Sinfonia Veneziana (1786)

Claude Debussy: Symphony (1880)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)

Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Bird's Dance (1881)

Frédéric Chopin: Concert Rondo 'Krakowiak' (1834)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B-flat major Finale: Presto Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in B minor, Op. 33, No. 1 "Russian" Vega Quartet: Domenic Salerni, violin; Jessica Shuang Wu, violin; Yinzi Kong, viola; Guang Wang, cello Flagler Museum Music Series, Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL

Jeremy Turner: The Inland Seas James Ehnes, violin; Chris Thile, mandolin Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture, Op. 9 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; James Feddeck, guest conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: Autumn Song October Moshe Hammer, violin; Tsuyoshi Tsutsumi, cello; William Tritt, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Duo in G major for violin and viola, k423 Chad Hoopes, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola Late Night Rose, Lincoln Center Rose Studio, New York, NY

Peter Schickele: "Spring Forward" for clarinet quintet (2015) David Shifrin, clarinet; The Miro Quartet Phoenix Chamber Music Society, Central United Methodist Church, Phoenix, AZ

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr. Tchaikovsky): Nocturne for Piano arr. for Full Orchestra and Solo Violoncello Mark Kosower, violoncello; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Gustav Holst: I Vow to Thee, My Country (1921)

Gustav Holst: A Fugal Overture (1922)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

Peter Schickele: Last Tango in Bayreuth (1973)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 (1809)

Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood (1935)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

Gotthard Odermatt: Summer (2010)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Antonio Vivaldi: Finale from 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

Gustav Holst: Capriccio (1932)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

Philip Glass: Harpsichord Concerto: Movement I (2002)

Johann Mattheson: Air from Harpsichord Suite No. 5 (1714)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields Fields (1879)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gustav Holst: Symphony 'The Cotswolds' (1902)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Gustav Holst: Indra (1903)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 31 (1821)

Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 'Unfinished' (1886)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Gigue (1789)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Shepherd Boy (1891)

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 3 'From Old Notebooks' (1917)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia 'Fandango' (1756)

Gustav Holst: The Planets (1917)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 (1821)

Ernest Bloch: Abodah (1929)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Constant Lambert: Horoscope: Sarabande for the Followers of Virgo (1937)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune (1917)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Larghetto from Piano Trio No. 6 (1821)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Eriks Esenvalds: Stars (2011)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)

Bill Evans: Turn Out the Stars (1966)

Jean-Baptiste Barrière: Largo from Cello Sonata Book 3/5 (1739)