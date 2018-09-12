WCLV Program Guide 09-12-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

Vincenzo Bellini: Chi veggio? La regina! Act II Finale From La Straniera Pretty Yende, soprano; Piero Pretti, tenor; Mattia Olivieri, baritone; Carlo Lepore, bass Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi Giacom Sagripanti, conductor

Charles Gounod: Ah! Je veux vivre from Romeo et Juliette Pretty Yende, soprano Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Guiseppe Verdi Giacomo Sagripanti, conductor

Aldo Lopez-Gavilan: Emporium for Solo Piano and Orchestra Aldo Lopez-Gavilan, piano The Classical Tahoe Orchestra Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in C Major for Strings, W. 182, No. 3 Danbi Um, violin; Daniel Phillips, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Daniel McDonough, cello; David Grossman, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center University of Georgia, Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

George Gershwin, arr. Jascha Heifetz: Three Preludes: Movement 1 Matthew Trusler, violin; Wayne Marshall, piano

Amy Beach: Piano Quintet in F sharp minor, Op. 67 Yura Lee, violin; Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Roberto Diaz, viola; Bion Tsang, cello; Adam Neiman, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Shalan Alhamwy: Two Images from Aleppo Andy Miles, clarinet; Mari Kamar, clarinet; Oliver Wenhold, cello; Athil Hamdan, cello; Walid Khatba, violin; Juraj Cizmarovic, violin Members of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra Wayne Marshall, conductor Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne

Mary Lou Williams, arr. David Milne: Zodiac Suite The Ancia Saxophone Quartet Weisman Art Museum, Minneapolis, MN

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Darius Milhaud: La création du monde (1923)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 8 'Symphony of a Thousand' (1907)

Ludwig Spohr: Nonet (1813)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 (1872)

Leonard Bernstein: Serenade after Plato's 'Symposium' (1954)

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)

Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 4 (1903)

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Minuet from Symphony No. 31 'Horn Signal' (1765)

Frederic Hand: Four Sephardic Songs (1996)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 2: Polka (1951)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Minnesota' (1927)

Richard Rodgers: Flower Drum Song: Overture (1958)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto (1720)

Duke Ellington: Jubilee Stomp (1928)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche (1885)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony (1773)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (1930)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme (1962)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Waltz (1974)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music (1856)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 3rd Year: Les jeux d'eau à la Villa d'Este (1877)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon (c.1700)

Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Introduttione Teatrale (1735)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto pastoral (1978)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony (c.1760)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody (1879)

Sir Arthur Bliss: Mêlée Fantasque (1921)

Morton Gould: A Symphonic Portrait of 'Carousel' (1945)

Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes (1973)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 2 (1765)

Alexander Glazunov: Triumphal March (1893)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Zoltán Kodály: Symphony (1961)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 (1919)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-flat Movement 3. Allegro Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard, conductor

Wynton Marsalis: At the Octoroon Balls, String Quartet No. 1 (excerpts) Maureen Nelson, violin; Kayla Moffett, violin; Maiya Papach, viola; Sarah Lewis, cello Sundin Hall, Hamline University, Saint Paul, Minnesota

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Marc Loudon from New Orleans, Louisiana

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique, op. 14 (excerpts) Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra Ondrej Lenard, conductor Rudolfinum, Dvorak Hall, Prague

Edward Elgar: Sospiri BBC Symphony Orchestra Andrew Davis, conductor

Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85 Movement 4. Allegro, ma non troppo Santiago Canon-Valencia, cello Sphinx Symphony Orchestra Thomas Wilkins, conductor The Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI

Mason Bates: Elements Emma Resmini, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Oregon Symphony Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)

Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Corcovado (1921)

Harold Arlen: Concert Suite 'Free and Easy' (1959)

Hans Zimmer: Rain Man: Theme (1988)

Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Suite (2000)

Paul Pabst: Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty' (1890)

Maurice Ravel: Finale from Piano Concerto (1931)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 Finale (1911)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Cole Porter: Begin the Beguine (1935)

George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March (1746)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 27 (1773)

Jacques Offenbach: Le Papillon: Valse des rayons (1860)

Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary: Waltz (1949)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1909)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Moritz Moszkowski: From Foreign Lands (1884)

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto (1850)

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace University - “I Love a Piano,” A Cabaret by Cynthia O’Connell, soprano with Mark Graham, piano

Rodgers/Sondheim: “Do I Hear a Waltz?” from “Do I Hear a Waltz?”

Menken/Ashman/Rice: “Beauty and the Beast” from “Beauty and the Beast”

Ricky Ian Gordon: “Is it Too Late?” from “My Life With Albertine”

John Bucchino: “The Song With the Violins”

Antonin Dvorak: “Song to the Moon” from “Rusalka”

William Bolcom (text: Arnold Weinstein): “Amor”

Shire/Maltby: “Patterns” from “Baby”

Ross/Keenan: “Who Wears These Clothes” from “The Times”

John Bucchino: “Temporary” from “Urban Myths”

Ricky Ian Gordon: “Joy”

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by soprano Jessye Norman

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 (1846)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 (1802)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1801)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata (c.1750)