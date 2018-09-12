WCLV Program Guide 09-12-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler
Vincenzo Bellini: Chi veggio? La regina! Act II Finale From La Straniera Pretty Yende, soprano; Piero Pretti, tenor; Mattia Olivieri, baritone; Carlo Lepore, bass Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi Giacom Sagripanti, conductor
Charles Gounod: Ah! Je veux vivre from Romeo et Juliette Pretty Yende, soprano Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Guiseppe Verdi Giacomo Sagripanti, conductor
Aldo Lopez-Gavilan: Emporium for Solo Piano and Orchestra Aldo Lopez-Gavilan, piano The Classical Tahoe Orchestra Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in C Major for Strings, W. 182, No. 3 Danbi Um, violin; Daniel Phillips, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Daniel McDonough, cello; David Grossman, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center University of Georgia, Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA
George Gershwin, arr. Jascha Heifetz: Three Preludes: Movement 1 Matthew Trusler, violin; Wayne Marshall, piano
Amy Beach: Piano Quintet in F sharp minor, Op. 67 Yura Lee, violin; Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Roberto Diaz, viola; Bion Tsang, cello; Adam Neiman, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA
Shalan Alhamwy: Two Images from Aleppo Andy Miles, clarinet; Mari Kamar, clarinet; Oliver Wenhold, cello; Athil Hamdan, cello; Walid Khatba, violin; Juraj Cizmarovic, violin Members of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra Wayne Marshall, conductor Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne
Mary Lou Williams, arr. David Milne: Zodiac Suite The Ancia Saxophone Quartet Weisman Art Museum, Minneapolis, MN
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Darius Milhaud: La création du monde (1923)
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 8 'Symphony of a Thousand' (1907)
Ludwig Spohr: Nonet (1813)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 (1872)
Leonard Bernstein: Serenade after Plato's 'Symposium' (1954)
Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)
Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 4 (1903)
Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)
Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Minuet from Symphony No. 31 'Horn Signal' (1765)
Frederic Hand: Four Sephardic Songs (1996)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 2: Polka (1951)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Minnesota' (1927)
Richard Rodgers: Flower Drum Song: Overture (1958)
Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto (1720)
Duke Ellington: Jubilee Stomp (1928)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche (1885)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony (1773)
George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (1930)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme (1962)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Waltz (1974)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music (1856)
Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 3rd Year: Les jeux d'eau à la Villa d'Este (1877)
Johann Pachelbel: Canon (c.1700)
Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Introduttione Teatrale (1735)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto pastoral (1978)
Leopold Mozart: Symphony (c.1760)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody (1879)
Sir Arthur Bliss: Mêlée Fantasque (1921)
Morton Gould: A Symphonic Portrait of 'Carousel' (1945)
Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes (1973)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 2 (1765)
Alexander Glazunov: Triumphal March (1893)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Zoltán Kodály: Symphony (1961)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 (1919)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler
Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-flat Movement 3. Allegro Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard, conductor
Wynton Marsalis: At the Octoroon Balls, String Quartet No. 1 (excerpts) Maureen Nelson, violin; Kayla Moffett, violin; Maiya Papach, viola; Sarah Lewis, cello Sundin Hall, Hamline University, Saint Paul, Minnesota
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Marc Loudon from New Orleans, Louisiana
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique, op. 14 (excerpts) Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra Ondrej Lenard, conductor Rudolfinum, Dvorak Hall, Prague
Edward Elgar: Sospiri BBC Symphony Orchestra Andrew Davis, conductor
Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85 Movement 4. Allegro, ma non troppo Santiago Canon-Valencia, cello Sphinx Symphony Orchestra Thomas Wilkins, conductor The Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI
Mason Bates: Elements Emma Resmini, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Oregon Symphony Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)
Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Corcovado (1921)
Harold Arlen: Concert Suite 'Free and Easy' (1959)
Hans Zimmer: Rain Man: Theme (1988)
Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Suite (2000)
Paul Pabst: Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty' (1890)
Maurice Ravel: Finale from Piano Concerto (1931)
Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)
John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 Finale (1911)
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)
Cole Porter: Begin the Beguine (1935)
George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March (1746)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 27 (1773)
Jacques Offenbach: Le Papillon: Valse des rayons (1860)
Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary: Waltz (1949)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1909)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Moritz Moszkowski: From Foreign Lands (1884)
Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto (1850)
20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace University - “I Love a Piano,” A Cabaret by Cynthia O’Connell, soprano with Mark Graham, piano
Rodgers/Sondheim: “Do I Hear a Waltz?” from “Do I Hear a Waltz?”
Menken/Ashman/Rice: “Beauty and the Beast” from “Beauty and the Beast”
Ricky Ian Gordon: “Is it Too Late?” from “My Life With Albertine”
John Bucchino: “The Song With the Violins”
Antonin Dvorak: “Song to the Moon” from “Rusalka”
William Bolcom (text: Arnold Weinstein): “Amor”
Shire/Maltby: “Patterns” from “Baby”
Ross/Keenan: “Who Wears These Clothes” from “The Times”
John Bucchino: “Temporary” from “Urban Myths”
Ricky Ian Gordon: “Joy”
22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by soprano Jessye Norman
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 (1846)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 (1802)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1801)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata (c.1750)