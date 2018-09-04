WCLV Program Guide 09-04-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

George Gershwin (arr. Brad Dechter): Someone To Watch Over Me Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Hakan Hardenberger, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland

Missy Mazzoli: Dissolve, O My Heart Jennifer Koh, violin Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Boca Raton Museum of Art, Boca Raton, FL

Igor Stravinsky: Petrushka Los Angeles Philharmonic; Lionel Bringuier, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz London Symphony Orchestra; Aaron Copland, conductor

Lev Zhurbin: Two Pieces for Violin and Viola Maureen Nelson, violin; Hyobi Sim, viola from a concert presented by the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Sundin Hall, Hamline University, Saint Paul, MN

Giuseppe Tartini: Sonata in g minor, Devil's Trill Adam Barnett-Hart, violin; Keith Robinson, cello; Hyeyeon Park, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Aaron Copland: Suite from Billy the Kid Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit (1920)

Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 (1883)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Anton Bruckner: Mass No. 3 (1868)

Darius Milhaud: La création du monde (1923)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ballet Music (1886)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Darius Milhaud: Corcovado from "Saudades do Brasil" (1921)

Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)

Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture (1878)

Paul Gilson: Sailors' Dances (1892)

Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto (1939)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony (1767)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso (c.1715)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques (1919)

Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Rhapsody No. 2 (1921)

Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March (1892)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)

Franz Liszt: Polonaise from Tchaikovsky's 'Eugene Onegin' S 429 (1880)

Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture (1898)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé (1907)

Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit (1920)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Bedrich Smetana: Ten Czech Dances: The Bear The Czech Nonet

Franz Liszt: Venezia e Napoli Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

Tatiana Mikova: Spanish Serenade The Czech Nonet; Vladimira Klanska, conductor Arco Diva studio in Domovina, Prague

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, Op. 95, From the New World: Movements 3, 4 New York Philharmonic; Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, New York City, NY

Marc-Antoine Chapentier; Ouverture to Acteon Les Arts Florissants; William Christie, conductor Charpentier - Les Arts Florissants, William Christie ‎

George Frideric Handel; Gavotte from Ottone Freiburger Barockorchester; Nicholas McGegan, conductor

Claude Debussy: Prelude Bruyeres Emmanuel Ceysson, harp The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL

Francois Couperin: The Mysterious Barricades Emmanuel Ceysson, harp The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 8: Movement 3 Adagio. Feierlich langsam New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in B-flat Major, Op. 3, No. 2, HWV 313 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Georges Bizet: The Pearl Fishers: Au fond du temple saint (1863)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 78: Duet (1724)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: The Brigands' Orgies (1834)

Ernesto Lecuona: Vals romantico (1951)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

Leonard Bernstein: Wonderful Town: The Story of My Life (1953)

Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpétuels (1918)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 (1878)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 52 (1790)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

George Gershwin: The Man I Love (1924)

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole: Feria (1907)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 11 (1828)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 (1828)

César Franck: Psyché and Eros (1888)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 (1779)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 (1795)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll (1908)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Darius Milhaud: La Cheminée du roi René (1939)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 11 'Serioso' (1810)

Saverio Mercadante: Flute Concerto (1819)

Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 13 (c.1800)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale (1876)

Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Variée dans le Style Ancien (1893)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Gabriel Fauré: Piano Quartet No.2 (1887)

Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale (1936)

Franz Schubert: Adagio from Octet (1824)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939)

Darius Milhaud: Corcovado from "Saudades do Brasil" (1921)

Clarice Assad: Impressions: Slow Waltz (2008)

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 (1881)

Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 (1875)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 (1854)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 (1910)