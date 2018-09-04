WCLV Program Guide 09-04-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
George Gershwin (arr. Brad Dechter): Someone To Watch Over Me Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor
Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Hakan Hardenberger, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland
Missy Mazzoli: Dissolve, O My Heart Jennifer Koh, violin Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Boca Raton Museum of Art, Boca Raton, FL
Igor Stravinsky: Petrushka Los Angeles Philharmonic; Lionel Bringuier, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz London Symphony Orchestra; Aaron Copland, conductor
Lev Zhurbin: Two Pieces for Violin and Viola Maureen Nelson, violin; Hyobi Sim, viola from a concert presented by the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Sundin Hall, Hamline University, Saint Paul, MN
Giuseppe Tartini: Sonata in g minor, Devil's Trill Adam Barnett-Hart, violin; Keith Robinson, cello; Hyeyeon Park, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA
Aaron Copland: Suite from Billy the Kid Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna
Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit (1920)
Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 (1883)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)
Anton Bruckner: Mass No. 3 (1868)
Darius Milhaud: La création du monde (1923)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)
Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Ballet Music (1886)
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Darius Milhaud: Corcovado from "Saudades do Brasil" (1921)
Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)
Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1873)
Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture (1878)
Paul Gilson: Sailors' Dances (1892)
Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto (1939)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony (1767)
Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso (c.1715)
Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques (1919)
Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Rhapsody No. 2 (1921)
Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March (1892)
Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)
Franz Liszt: Polonaise from Tchaikovsky's 'Eugene Onegin' S 429 (1880)
Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture (1898)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé (1907)
Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit (1920)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Bedrich Smetana: Ten Czech Dances: The Bear The Czech Nonet
Franz Liszt: Venezia e Napoli Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA
Tatiana Mikova: Spanish Serenade The Czech Nonet; Vladimira Klanska, conductor Arco Diva studio in Domovina, Prague
Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, Op. 95, From the New World: Movements 3, 4 New York Philharmonic; Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, New York City, NY
Marc-Antoine Chapentier; Ouverture to Acteon Les Arts Florissants; William Christie, conductor Charpentier - Les Arts Florissants, William Christie
George Frideric Handel; Gavotte from Ottone Freiburger Barockorchester; Nicholas McGegan, conductor
Claude Debussy: Prelude Bruyeres Emmanuel Ceysson, harp The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL
Francois Couperin: The Mysterious Barricades Emmanuel Ceysson, harp The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 8: Movement 3 Adagio. Feierlich langsam New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in B-flat Major, Op. 3, No. 2, HWV 313 Venice Baroque Orchestra; Andrea Marcon, conductor University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Georges Bizet: The Pearl Fishers: Au fond du temple saint (1863)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 78: Duet (1724)
Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: The Brigands' Orgies (1834)
Ernesto Lecuona: Vals romantico (1951)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)
Leonard Bernstein: Wonderful Town: The Story of My Life (1953)
Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpétuels (1918)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 (1878)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 52 (1790)
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)
George Gershwin: The Man I Love (1924)
Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole: Feria (1907)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 11 (1828)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 (1828)
César Franck: Psyché and Eros (1888)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 (1779)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 (1795)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll (1908)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
Darius Milhaud: La Cheminée du roi René (1939)
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 11 'Serioso' (1810)
Saverio Mercadante: Flute Concerto (1819)
Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 13 (c.1800)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale (1876)
Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Variée dans le Style Ancien (1893)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)
Gabriel Fauré: Piano Quartet No.2 (1887)
Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale (1936)
Franz Schubert: Adagio from Octet (1824)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939)
Darius Milhaud: Corcovado from "Saudades do Brasil" (1921)
Clarice Assad: Impressions: Slow Waltz (2008)
Anton Bruckner: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 (1881)
Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 (1875)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 (1854)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 (1910)