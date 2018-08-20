WCLV Program Guide 08-20-2018

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Music from the Western Reserve - pianist Antonio Pompa-Baldi

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 2 in c# (Allegro Moderato) Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano

Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 7 in C Martina Filjak, piano

Giuseppe Verdi: Queen's ballet, from "Don Carlos" Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Jose Serebrier

Leo Brouwer: Sonata de Los Viajeros Joao Luiz, Douglas Lora, guitars; Brasil Guitar Duo

Anonymous- 14th C. Manuscript: Lamento di Tristano: Chrominciamento Di Giola, Septime Estampie Real Capella de Ministrers Carles Magraner

various 16th c. Spanish composers: Three 16th c. Spanish pieces Andrew Lawrence-King, Spanish double-harp; The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D, K. 136 Casals Quartet

Ernesto Lecuona: Seven Typical Cuban Dances Thomas Tirino, piano

Ernesto Lecuona: Malaguena Morton Gould and His Orchestra

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Édouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole (1874)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)

Joaquín Turina: La procesión del rocio (1913)

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Humming Chorus (1904)

Édouard Lalo: Rondo from Symphonie espagnole (1874)

Josef Strauss: Jockey Polka (1871)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Emeli Sandé: Where I Sleep (2011)

Maurice Ravel: Scherzo from String Quartet (1903)

Ola Gjeilo: Serenity (2010)

Felix Mendelssohn: Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' (1830)

John Dowland: My Lady Hunsdon's Puffe (c.1600)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Finale from Sinfonia Concertante (1792)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Sinfonia for Strings (c.1727)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: One Hand, One Heart (1957)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens (1942)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Delirious' (1867)

Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings 'La Pazzia' (1740)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles (1890)

Robert Schumann: Symphonic Etudes: Finale (1852)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 11 'Serioso' (1810)

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Concerto for 2 Harpsichords (1730)

Joaquín Turina: Rapsodia sinfónica (1931)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)

Hector Berlioz: Waverley Overture (1828)

Niels Gade: Concert Overture 'Echoes of Ossian' (1840)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Bourrée (1723)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata (c.1750)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'Citizens of Vienna' (1890)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Act 1 'The Spell' (1889)

Maurice Ravel: Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade' (1898)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Garrett McQueen

Josef Suk: Summer Impressions: At Noon Margaret Fingerhut, piano

Cesar Cui: Selelctions from Miniatures, Op. 20 Marcia Henry Liebenow, violin; Melissa Loehnig Simons, piano Red Lodge Music Festival, Red Lodge Civic Center, Red Lodge MT Concert Record Date: 6/4/2017

Marco Pereira: Bate-Coxa Brasil Guitar Duo Americas Society, New York, NY

Josef Suk: Symphony No. 2 in C minor, Op. 27 ('Asrael'): Movements 4-5 RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Case Scaglione, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland

Mikis Theodorakis: One day in May Sharon Isbin, guitar

Robert Schumann (trans. Franz Liszt): Widmung (Dedication) Lise de la Salle, piano from a concert with Minnesota Orchestra; Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D major, G.44 "Fandango" Pacifica String Quartet; Sharon Isbin, guitar San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El in San Antonio, TX

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4: Movement 3 Reri Grist, soprano; New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Lukas Foss: For Lenny, Variation on 'New York, New York' (1987)

John Corigliano: Anniversary for Lenny (2016)

Marc Blitzstein: Innocent Psalm (for the Bernstein baby) (1953)

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free: Big Stuff (1944)

Aaron Copland: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1946)

Erik Satie: Poudre d'or (1901)

Édouard Lalo: Scherzando from Symphonie espagnole (1880)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Water Colors' (1869)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time Ago (1950)

Clint Needham: Movements from Brass Quintet No. 1 'Circus' (2003)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle (1846)

Randall Thompson: Largo from Symphony No. 2 (1931)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: At the River (1952)

Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Overture to 'Yrsa' (1881)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Leonard Bernstein: On The Town: Some Other Time (1944)

Leonard Bernstein: Wonderful Town: The Story of My Life (1953)

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms (1965)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Mily Balakirev: Tamara (1882)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Concerto No. 3 (1880)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song (1893)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Path of Hesperus' (1870)

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen and the Maidens of Saari (1897)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Serenade for String Trio (1797)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti (1743)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 3 (1760)

Henri Sauguet: La nuit (1930)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Burial of Kijé (1934)

Édouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole (1874)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 4 (1815)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Lento from String Quartet No. 16 (1826)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Quintet (1891)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1880)

Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Andante from String Quartet No. 3 (1804)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 9 'Remembrances' (1851)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)