WCLV Program Guide 08-17-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonatina in C minor, WoO 43 No. 1 Lajos Mayer, mandolin; Imre Rohmann, piano

Elliot Cole: Postlude No. 8 GTMF Chamber Musicians: Richard Brown, Riely Francis, Craig Hausschildt, Tom Sherwood, bowed vibraphone Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No 4 in A major Opus 90 "Italian" Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 9 "Razumovsky No. 3": Movement 1 Dover Quartet Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul MN Young Artists In Residence

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights San Francisco Symphony; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

Francis Poulenc: Sonata for Clarinet and Piano Todd Palmer, clarinet; Gilles Vonsattel, piano The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Astor Piazzolla: Zum Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Nicola Porpora: Cello Concerto (c.1730)

David Diamond: Symphony No. 2 (1944)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral (1874)

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 1 (1858)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto madrigal (1967)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits (1935)

Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)

Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899)

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 10 (c.1744)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Ballet des Mouches (1874)

Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture (1738)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 8 (1889)

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 3 /3 (1822)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Sonata No. 23 'Appassionata' (1805)

Sir Edward German: Henry VIII: Torch Dance (1892)

John Williams: JFK: Theme (1991)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 1 (1940)

Reynaldo Hahn: Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes (1895)

Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)

Ernö Dohnányi: Gypsy Andante (1923)

Jean Sibelius: Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Waltz (1938)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 8 (1889)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Henry Fillmore: March "The Circus Bee" (1939)

Johann Strauss Jr: Polka française "Figaro" (1868)

Richard Wagner: The Ring Without Words: Finale (1987)

Franz Liszt: Legend No. 2 'St. Francis of Paolo Walking on the Waves' (1863)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Prelude (1715)

Claudio Monteverdi: Laudate Dominum & Hymn (c.1610)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)

André Grétry: Zémire et Azor: Ballet Suite (1771)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)

John Ireland: A London Overture (1936)

Gustav Holst: The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music (1923)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Overture (1781)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Piano Sonata Wq 61/2 (1787)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from 'Trout' Quintet (1819)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Peter Tchaikovsky: Concert Fantasy (1884)

Alexander Glazunov: Slavonic Festival (1888)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Paria: Overture (1869)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Garrett McQueen

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio for glass harmonica John Williams, guitar

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Melody, Op.33 Itamar Zorman, violin; Kwan Yi, piano Billings Symphony Orchestra / Partners in Performance, First Congregational Chuch, Billings, MT

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for orchestra Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Trio in G major, K. 564 Orion Weiss, piano; Nicolas Dautricourt, violin; Mihai Marica, cello The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Daniel and Joanna S. Rose Studio, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY

Peter Tchaikovsky: Russian Folk Songs 41-45 Viktoria Postnikova, piano

Adolphus Hailstork: An American Port of Call Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY

Tatev Amiryan: Ortus Tatev Amiryan, piano UMKC Conservatory of Music and Dance, Kansas City, MO

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No.1, Op.13 "Winter Daydreams": Movements 2-4 Houston Symphony; Vassily Sinaisky, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

John Williams: Star Wars: Main Theme (1977)

John Williams: 1941: March (1979)

Peter Schickele: Eine kleine Nichtmusik (1977)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Sabre and Spurs' (1918)

Amy Beach: Scherzo from Piano Concerto (1899)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral (1874)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Overture (1670)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Reflets dans l'eau (1905)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk (1908)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra (1853)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Passo mezzo (1917)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Espa±ola: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Weber (1943)

Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture (1738)

Nicola Conforto: La festa cinese: Overture (1751)

Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Serenade for String Orchestra (c.1893)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1858)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Joaquín Rodrigo: Sonata giocosa (1960)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral (1874)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn a (1873)

Antonio Vivaldi: Tieteberga: Sento in seno ch'in pioggia di lagrime (1717)

Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture (1738)

Paul Taffanel: Romance et Saltarelle (1900)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 9 (1957)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Sir Arnold Bax: Elegiac Trio (1916)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo (1892)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 25 Adagio (1742)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto 'La Notte' Op 10/2 (1728)

Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto (1910)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale (1919)