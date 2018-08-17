WCLV Program Guide 08-17-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonatina in C minor, WoO 43 No. 1 Lajos Mayer, mandolin; Imre Rohmann, piano
Elliot Cole: Postlude No. 8 GTMF Chamber Musicians: Richard Brown, Riely Francis, Craig Hausschildt, Tom Sherwood, bowed vibraphone Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No 4 in A major Opus 90 "Italian" Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 9 "Razumovsky No. 3": Movement 1 Dover Quartet Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul MN Young Artists In Residence
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights San Francisco Symphony; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor
Francis Poulenc: Sonata for Clarinet and Piano Todd Palmer, clarinet; Gilles Vonsattel, piano The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC
Astor Piazzolla: Zum Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO
Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna
Nicola Porpora: Cello Concerto (c.1730)
David Diamond: Symphony No. 2 (1944)
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral (1874)
Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 1 (1858)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto madrigal (1967)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Tudor Portraits (1935)
Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)
Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899)
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 10 (c.1744)
Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Ballet des Mouches (1874)
Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture (1738)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 8 (1889)
John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)
Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 3 /3 (1822)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Sonata No. 23 'Appassionata' (1805)
Sir Edward German: Henry VIII: Torch Dance (1892)
John Williams: JFK: Theme (1991)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 1 (1940)
Reynaldo Hahn: Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes (1895)
Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)
Ernö Dohnányi: Gypsy Andante (1923)
Jean Sibelius: Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 (1902)
Franz Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)
Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Waltz (1938)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 8 (1889)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Henry Fillmore: March "The Circus Bee" (1939)
Johann Strauss Jr: Polka française "Figaro" (1868)
Richard Wagner: The Ring Without Words: Finale (1987)
Franz Liszt: Legend No. 2 'St. Francis of Paolo Walking on the Waves' (1863)
Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Prelude (1715)
Claudio Monteverdi: Laudate Dominum & Hymn (c.1610)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)
André Grétry: Zémire et Azor: Ballet Suite (1771)
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)
John Ireland: A London Overture (1936)
Gustav Holst: The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music (1923)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Overture (1781)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Piano Sonata Wq 61/2 (1787)
Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from 'Trout' Quintet (1819)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Peter Tchaikovsky: Concert Fantasy (1884)
Alexander Glazunov: Slavonic Festival (1888)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: Paria: Overture (1869)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Garrett McQueen
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio for glass harmonica John Williams, guitar
Joseph Achron: Hebrew Melody, Op.33 Itamar Zorman, violin; Kwan Yi, piano Billings Symphony Orchestra / Partners in Performance, First Congregational Chuch, Billings, MT
Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for orchestra Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Trio in G major, K. 564 Orion Weiss, piano; Nicolas Dautricourt, violin; Mihai Marica, cello The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Daniel and Joanna S. Rose Studio, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY
Peter Tchaikovsky: Russian Folk Songs 41-45 Viktoria Postnikova, piano
Adolphus Hailstork: An American Port of Call Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY
Tatev Amiryan: Ortus Tatev Amiryan, piano UMKC Conservatory of Music and Dance, Kansas City, MO
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No.1, Op.13 "Winter Daydreams": Movements 2-4 Houston Symphony; Vassily Sinaisky, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
John Williams: Star Wars: Main Theme (1977)
John Williams: 1941: March (1979)
Peter Schickele: Eine kleine Nichtmusik (1977)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Sabre and Spurs' (1918)
Amy Beach: Scherzo from Piano Concerto (1899)
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral (1874)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Overture (1670)
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Reflets dans l'eau (1905)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk (1908)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra (1853)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Passo mezzo (1917)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Espa±ola: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes by Weber (1943)
Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture (1738)
Nicola Conforto: La festa cinese: Overture (1751)
Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Serenade for String Orchestra (c.1893)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1858)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
Joaquín Rodrigo: Sonata giocosa (1960)
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral (1874)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn a (1873)
Antonio Vivaldi: Tieteberga: Sento in seno ch'in pioggia di lagrime (1717)
Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture (1738)
Paul Taffanel: Romance et Saltarelle (1900)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 9 (1957)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)
Sir Arnold Bax: Elegiac Trio (1916)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo (1892)
Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 25 Adagio (1742)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto 'La Notte' Op 10/2 (1728)
Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto (1910)
Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale (1919)