WCLV Program Guide 08-16-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Tania Leon: Del Caribe, Soy! Nestor Torres, flute; Tania Leon, piano
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 60 in G Major, Op. 76, Mp. 1, Hob.III:75 Jasper String Quartet Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, Christ Episcopal Church, Cooperstown, NY
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cynthia Sibitzky from Haslett, TX
Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Javier Perianes, piano Album: Lieder Ohne Worte
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Mambo Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor BBC Proms, Royal Albert Hall, London, England
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria Pablo Villegas, guitar
Gabriel Faure: Sonata No. 1 in A Major, Op. 13 Movement 4 Allegro quasi presto Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano
Leos Janacek: Jealousy (original prelude to 'Jenufa') Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra; Thomas Sondergard, conductor Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway
Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D, Op. 35: Movement 1 Allegro moderato Janine Jansen, violin; Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra; Thomas Sondergard, conductor Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway
Timo Andres: Trade Winds Aspen Contemporary Ensemble; Donald Crockett, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO
Gabriel Faure: Impromptu Emmanuel Ceysson, harp The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)
Franz Schubert: String Quintet (1828)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 (1937)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Keyboard Concerto /2 (1772)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 (1812)
Sergei Prokofiev: Summer Night Suite (1950)
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)
Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 3 (1804)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1812)
Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux (1841)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 4 (1886)
Richard Hayman: Servicemen on Parade (1966)
Johann Strauss Jr: Kiss Waltz (1882)
Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (c.1700)
George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)
Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern Cross (1952)
Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937)
Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)
Ola Gjeilo: The Spheres (2008)
Traditional: The Miller of Dee
Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'English' (1889)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn a (1873)
Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1984)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Serenade for String Trio (1797)
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers (1887)
Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale (1887)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata 'Elector No. 2' (c.1783)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta giardiniera: Overture (1774)
Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars (1895)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1945)
Heinrich Marschner: Der Templer und die Jüden: Overture (1829)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto (1731)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' (1868)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody (1879)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 8 'Wild Hunt' (1851)
Rodion Shchedrin: Concerto No. 1 for Orchestra 'Naughty Limericks' (1963)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 15 (1784)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 11 (1776)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonatina in C minor, WoO 43 No. 1 Lajos Mayer, mandolin; Imre Rohmann, piano
Elliot Cole: Postlude No. 8 GTMF Chamber Musicians: Richard Brown, Riely Francis, Craig Hausschildt, Tom Sherwood, bowed vibraphone Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No 4 in A major Opus 90 "Italian" Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 9 "Razumovsky No. 3": Movement 1 Dover Quartet Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul MN Young Artists In Residence
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights San Francisco Symphony; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor
Francis Poulenc: Sonata for Clarinet and Piano Todd Palmer, clarinet; Gilles Vonsattel, piano The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC
Astor Piazzolla: Zum Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO
Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Ludwig van Beethoven: Presto from String Quartet No. 14 (1826)
Johann Strauss Jr: Cavalry March (1888)
Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Then All Flesh is as Grass Op 45 (1868)
Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)
John Stafford Smith: The Star Spangled Banner (1814)
Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)
Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture (1842)
Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque (1910)
Bill Evans: Turn Out the Stars (1966)
Bill Evans: Waltz for Debby (1964)
George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: A Vagrom Ballad (1904)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 (1792)
John Williams: Superman: March (1978)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)
Felix Mendelssohn: Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 (1877)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1 (1910)
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 9 "Hungaria" (1854)
Jan Vßclav Vorísek: Introduction & Rondo Brilliant (1823)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite (1938)
Robert Volkmann: Serenade No. 3 for Strings (1870)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 10 (1837)
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)
Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite (1926)
Franz Waxman: Night Unto Night: Dusk (1949)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Der Müller und der Bach' /2 (1846)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 5 (1816)
Bill Evans: Your Story (1980)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Somewhere (1957)
Nikolai Medtner: Fairy Tale (1912)
Luigi Boccherini: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 9 (1785)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)