WCLV Program Guide 08-16-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Tania Leon: Del Caribe, Soy! Nestor Torres, flute; Tania Leon, piano

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 60 in G Major, Op. 76, Mp. 1, Hob.III:75 Jasper String Quartet Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, Christ Episcopal Church, Cooperstown, NY

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cynthia Sibitzky from Haslett, TX

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Javier Perianes, piano Album: Lieder Ohne Worte

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Mambo Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor BBC Proms, Royal Albert Hall, London, England

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria Pablo Villegas, guitar

Gabriel Faure: Sonata No. 1 in A Major, Op. 13 Movement 4 Allegro quasi presto Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano

Leos Janacek: Jealousy (original prelude to 'Jenufa') Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra; Thomas Sondergard, conductor Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D, Op. 35: Movement 1 Allegro moderato Janine Jansen, violin; Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra; Thomas Sondergard, conductor Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway

Timo Andres: Trade Winds Aspen Contemporary Ensemble; Donald Crockett, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO

Gabriel Faure: Impromptu Emmanuel Ceysson, harp The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

Franz Schubert: String Quintet (1828)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 (1937)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Keyboard Concerto /2 (1772)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Sergei Prokofiev: Summer Night Suite (1950)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

Gioacchino Rossini: String Sonata No. 3 (1804)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux (1841)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 4 (1886)

Richard Hayman: Servicemen on Parade (1966)

Johann Strauss Jr: Kiss Waltz (1882)

Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (c.1700)

George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern Cross (1952)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937)

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

Ola Gjeilo: The Spheres (2008)

Traditional: The Miller of Dee

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'English' (1889)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn a (1873)

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1984)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Serenade for String Trio (1797)

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers (1887)

Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale (1887)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata 'Elector No. 2' (c.1783)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta giardiniera: Overture (1774)

Johan Halvorsen: Entry March of the Boyars (1895)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1945)

Heinrich Marschner: Der Templer und die Jüden: Overture (1829)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto (1731)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' (1868)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody (1879)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 8 'Wild Hunt' (1851)

Rodion Shchedrin: Concerto No. 1 for Orchestra 'Naughty Limericks' (1963)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 15 (1784)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 11 (1776)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonatina in C minor, WoO 43 No. 1 Lajos Mayer, mandolin; Imre Rohmann, piano

Elliot Cole: Postlude No. 8 GTMF Chamber Musicians: Richard Brown, Riely Francis, Craig Hausschildt, Tom Sherwood, bowed vibraphone Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No 4 in A major Opus 90 "Italian" Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 9 "Razumovsky No. 3": Movement 1 Dover Quartet Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul MN Young Artists In Residence

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights San Francisco Symphony; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

Francis Poulenc: Sonata for Clarinet and Piano Todd Palmer, clarinet; Gilles Vonsattel, piano The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Astor Piazzolla: Zum Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ludwig van Beethoven: Presto from String Quartet No. 14 (1826)

Johann Strauss Jr: Cavalry March (1888)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Then All Flesh is as Grass Op 45 (1868)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

John Stafford Smith: The Star Spangled Banner (1814)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture (1842)

Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque (1910)

Bill Evans: Turn Out the Stars (1966)

Bill Evans: Waltz for Debby (1964)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: A Vagrom Ballad (1904)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 (1792)

John Williams: Superman: March (1978)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)

Felix Mendelssohn: Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 (1877)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1 (1910)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 9 "Hungaria" (1854)

Jan Vßclav Vorísek: Introduction & Rondo Brilliant (1823)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite (1938)

Robert Volkmann: Serenade No. 3 for Strings (1870)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 10 (1837)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 'Rhenish' (1850)

Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite (1926)

Franz Waxman: Night Unto Night: Dusk (1949)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Der Müller und der Bach' /2 (1846)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 5 (1816)

Bill Evans: Your Story (1980)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Somewhere (1957)

Nikolai Medtner: Fairy Tale (1912)

Luigi Boccherini: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 9 (1785)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)