WCLV Program Guide 08-08-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Liszt: Il Penseroso from Years of Year 2, Italy Andre Watts, piano Album: Andre Watts Plays Liszt Album 1 EMI 64599 Music: 04:36

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-flat Major, BWV 1051 Yura Lee, viola; Richard O'Neil, viola; Colin Carr, cello; Efe Baltacigil, cello; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Joseph Conyers, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord CMSLC and UGA Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 15:10

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major Andre Watts, piano; New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Album: Liszt/Ravel: Piano Concertos Sony 47571 Music: 18:36

Astor Piazzolla: Resurreccion del Angel Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 6:30

Nino Rota: The Godfather: Suite James Galway, flute; Galway Pops Orchestra; Vincent Fanuele, conductor Album: Galway At The Movies RCA 61326 Music: 4:40

Hildegard von Bingen (arr. Marianne Pfau): Three Antiphons Arnaud Sussman, violin; Yura Lee, violin; Susan Gulkis Assadi, viola; Bion Tsang, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 12:59

Nino Rota: Intermezzo for Viola and Piano Steven Tenenbom, viola; Alessio Bax, piano Franklin College CMS & CMSL, Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 7:56

Alexander Scriabin: Symphony No. 4, Op. 54, The Poem of Ecstasy Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 21:27

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1912)

Sir Granville Bantock: A Hebridean Symphony (1913)

Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur (1941)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15 (1971)

Ignaz Moscheles: Piano Concerto No. 5 (1832)

Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost Suite (1946)

Carl Maria von Weber: Jubilation Overture (1818)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 2 (1913)

Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Automne (1886)

Luigi Cherubini: Medea: Overture (1797)

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)

Francesco Maria Veracini: Orchestral Suite No. 6 (1722)

Arcangelo Corelli: Largo pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1713)

Abe Holzmann: March "Blaze Away!" (1901)

Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 7 'Razumovsky No. 1' (1806)

Orlande de Lassus: Magnificat octavi toni (1567)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite G10 (1761)

Christian Sinding: Rustles of Spring (1896)

Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas (1937)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

César Cui: Orientale (1893)

Mily Balakirev: Etude-idylle "In the Garden" (1884)

Ferruccio Busoni: Tanzwalzer (1920)

Otto Klemperer: Das Ziel: Merry Waltz (1915)

Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Scherzo (1886)

Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra (1902)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)

Daniel Auber: Gustave III: Allemande & Pas des folies (1833)

Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' (1932)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 8: Toccata & Fugue (1944)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Bamboula (1849)

Morton Gould: Folk Suite (1938)

André Jolivet: Allant from Petite Suite (1947)

Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves (1930)

Reinhold Glière: At the Court of Vladimir from Symphony No. 3 'Ilya Muromets' (1911)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 (1899)

Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Gaetano Donizetti: L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima Joshua Bell, violin; Orchestra of St. Luke's; Michael Stern, conductor

Adam Schoenberg: Scatter for Flute, Cello, Double Bass and Orchestra (2015) IRIS Orchestra; PROJECT Trio: Greg Pattillo, flute; Eric Stephenson, cello; Peter Seymour, double bass; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lorelei Costa from Kitty Hawk, NC

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld Can-Can Vienna Philharmonic; Lorin Maazel, conductor

Paul Taffanel: Wind Quintet in G minor JooYon Chung, flute; Linnea Rowley, oboe; Rosario Galante, clarinet; Randy Fultz, bassoon; Connor Monday, horn Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 Leonard Bernstein, piano

Courtney Bryan: Blooming Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Performance Hall, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Alexander Siloti): Prelude in B minor, BWV 855a Denis Kozhukhin, piano Rudolfinum, Dvorak Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in d minor, Op. 125: Movement 4 June Anderson, soprano; Sarah Walker, mezzo-soprano; Klaus Konig, tenor; Jan-Hendrik Rootering, bass Bavarian Radio Chorus, members of Berlin Radio Chorus, Dresden Philharmonic Children's Chorus; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Aaron Copland: John Henry (1940)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto alla rustica (1720)

Ludwig van Beethoven: March from Serenade for String Trio (1797)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern (1936)

Antonio Caldara: Coriolanus: Overture (1717)

Josef Strauss: Polka 'Fireproof' (1869)

Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

Percy Grainger: The Lost Lady Found (1910)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Violin Concerto (1880)

Sergei Prokofiev: Summer Night Suite: Minuet (1950)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Frederick Delius: Dance Rhapsody No. 1 (1908)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Playera' (1878)

Marcel Poot: Cheerful Overture (1935)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 'Heroic' (1842)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)

George W. Chadwick: Suite symphonique (1911)

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory November 12, 2017

Elysian Trio (Robert Mayerovitch, piano; Julian Ross, violin., with guest artist BW faculty member Steven Banks, saxophone)

Julian Ross: Comodo, Not Dragon

David DeBoor Canfield (b. 1950) Trio after Brahms in G (2011)

Takashi Yoshimatsu (b. 1953) Melting Dream (1987)

Evan Chambers (b. 1963) Come Down Heavy! (1994)

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by the Uptown String Quartet

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)

André Jolivet: Allant from Petite Suite (1947)

Paul Juon: Adagio from Viola Sonata (1901)

Carl Reinecke: Cavatina from Serenade for Strings (1896)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Josef Myslivecek: Grave from Cello Concerto (c.1770)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 18 (c.1765)

William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953)