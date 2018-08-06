Program Guide 08-06-2018

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Cooper Violin Competition 2017 - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Christina Jihee Chen; Quing Yu Chen; Johan Dalene, violins

Peter Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D Op 35

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 in g Op 63

Peter Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D Op 35

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemaya New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: The Tempest, symphonic fantasy, Op. 18 Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

Roberto Sierra: Flute Sonata No. 1 (2003) Linda Chatterton, flute; John Jensen, piano

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Passacaglia Andres Segovia, guitar

Silvius Leopold Weiss: Tomb over the dead (Tombeau sur la mort) Andres Segovia, guitar

Traditional: "Serenata huasteca" Ramón Vargas, tenor; Camerata de las Americas; Mariachi de la Casa de la Musical Mexicana Enrique Barrios

Gioacchino Rossini: "M'abbraccia, Argirio" from Tancredi Act II Ramón Vargas, tenor; Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo-soprano; Munich Radio Orchestra Roberto Abbado

Pablo de Sarasate: Song of the Nightingale, Op. 29 Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 10 in D, G.483 (1st mvt.) Sol Gabetta, cello; Capella Gabetta Andres Gabetta

Federico Mompou: Canciones y Danzas Nos. 1-6 Gustavo Romero, piano

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 'Surprise' (1791)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Marriage Feast (1907)

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 30 (1774)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata (1750)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

Franz Waxman: Fantasie on Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde' (1946)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Hugo Alfvén: Roslag Polka (1956)

Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Dance No. 3 (1914)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 (1789)

Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C (c.1780)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 4 (1886)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Franz Schubert: Fantasy 'Wanderer' (1822)

Moritz Moszkowski: Spanish Dances (1876)

Frederick Delius: Late Swallows (1919)

Johann Strauss Jr: Indigo and the 40 Thieves: Ballet Music (1871)

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes (1944)

Friedrich Kuhlau: The Robber's Castle: Overture (1814)

E. T. A. Hoffmann: The Drink of Immortality: Overture (1808)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29 (1774)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto (1796)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony (1785)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A Major, Op. 114 Movement 3 Scherzo: Presto Ebene Quartet Salle Pleyel, Paris, France

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe Suite No. 2 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Louis Langrée, conductor Taft Theatre, Cincinnati, OH

Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C Major, D. 956, Op. posth. 163: Movements 3 & 4 Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Keith Robinson, cello; Laurence Lesser, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA

Scott Joplin: Solace Benjamin Loeb, piano International Conducting Workshop and Festival, Tsarsko Selo, Sofia, Bulgaria

Max Reger: Four Tone-Poems after Arnold Bocklin, Op. 128 Movement 4 Bacchanale Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Claude Debussy: String Quartet in G minor, L. 85 Ebene Quartet Schwetzingen Festival, Mozart Hall, Schwetzingen, Germany

George Bizet: Selections from Carmen New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre: Sonata pour le Violon et pour le Clavecin, No. 5 in A Minor Sonnambula Elizabeth Weinfield, Artistic Director Baruch Performing Arts Center, Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

William Bolcom: Knockout: A Rag (2012)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 1 (1912)

Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Aragonaise (1885)

Lukas Foss: Salomon Rossi Suite (1975)

Stephan Koncz: A New 'Satiesfaction' (2016)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance (1919)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute (1740)

Igor Stravinsky: Finale from Symphony (1907)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Berceuse (1893)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Mazurque pour danser (1893)

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Suite (1945)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 67 (1778)

Traditional: Waltzing Matilda (1903)

Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation (1926)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music Op 61 (1842)

Carl Maria von Weber: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1810)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra (1781)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Petite Suite de Concert (1910)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns 'The Hunt' (c.1730)

Alec Wilder: Slow Dance (1945)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Après une lecture du Dante (1849)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1801)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Twelfth Night' (1928)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 7 (1773)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Max von Schillings: Dance of the Flowers (1930)

Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1890)

Francisco Tárrega (Span. 1852-1909): Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo (1892)

Robert Schumann: Märchenbilder: Langsam (1851)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 'Holy Song of Thanksgiving' (1825)