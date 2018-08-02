Program Guide 08-02-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Richard Danielpour: The Enchanted Garden: Elegy Christopher Atzinger, piano Album: American Lyricism: Piano Music By American Composers
Pietro Locatelli: Concerto grosso in E-flat, Opus 7, No. 6, Il pianto d'Arianna (The Weeping of Arianna) The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Jonathan Cohen, director and keyboard Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Walt Warren from Wheeling, WV
Giacomo Puccini: La Boheme: Musetta's Waltz (very short excerpt) Nicole Cabell, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra; Andrew Davis, conductor
Leonard Bernstein: "Tonight" (Quintet and Chorus) from West Side Story Michael Callan (Riff), Larry Kert (Tony), Carol Lawrence (Maria), Ken Leroy (Bernardo), Chita Rivera (Anita), chorus
Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms Part 3 and finale, Psalm 131 The New York Philharmonic; John Bogart, alto solo; Camerata Singers; Abraham Kaplan, choir director; Leonard Bernstein, conductor
Richard Strauss: Couperin Dance Suite Movements 1 and 8 Entrance and Festive Round The Chamber Orchestra of Europe; Erich Leinsdorf, conductor
Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings, from 'Capriccio', Op. 85 CMSLC: Ani Kavafian, violin; Erin Keefe, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nick Canellakis, cello; David Finckel, cello University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA
Vincenzo Bellini: Qui la voce, Elvira's aria from I Puritani Elizabeth Zharoff, soprano; Milos Repicky, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 in A minor Opus 44: Movements 2 & 3 Nashville Symphony; Edo De Waart, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Camille Saint-Saëns: Septet (1881)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 (1786)
Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)
Lord Berners: The Triumph of Neptune (1926)
Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 (1722)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 (1883)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General (1774)
Alexander Borodin: String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 (1878)
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Charlie Chaplin: Modern Times: Smile (1936)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Presto from String Quartet No. 14 (1826)
Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: Chorus of Nobles (1885)
Henry Mancini: March with Mancini (1967)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)
Traditional: The Canadian Set
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1885)
Raymond Scott: The Toy Trumpet (1937)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: One Hand, One Heart (1957)
Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)
Eric Whitacre: Lux aurumque (2000)
Astor Piazzolla: Le Grand Tango (1982)
Howard Shore: A "Lord of the Rings' Suite (2004)
Henri Rabaud: Dances from 'Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo' (1914)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Danza rustica (1923)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Sonata No. 27 (1814)
Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation (1926)
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies (1762)
Frederick Delius: In a Summer Garden (1908)
Claude Debussy: Andantino from String Quartet (1893)
Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1842)
E. J. Moeran: Serenade (1948)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony (1767)
Johann Sebastian Bach: A Musical Offering: Ricercar a 6 (1747)
Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 2 'Sinfonía India' (1936)
Karl Goldmark: Wedding March from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony Op 26 (1875)
Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture (1821)
Cole Porter: DuBarry Was a Lady: Overture (1939)
Alec Wilder: Theme and Variations (1945)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Herbert Howells: Suite for Orchestra "The B's" (1914)
Sir Arthur Bliss: Mêlée Fantasque (1921)
Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 92 in G Major "Oxford": Movement 3 Minuetto-Allegretto Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra; Simon Rattle, conductor
Robert Honstein: Conduit: II. Pulse Eighth Blackbird
Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat Major, Hob. VIIe Michael Sachs, trumpet; Strings Festival Orchestra Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO
Toto Bissainthe: Lamize pa dous Nathalie Joachim, flute The On Being Project, On Being Studios, Minneapolis, MN
Steve Reich: Vermont Counterpoint Flutronix: Allison Loggins-Hull, flute; Nathalie Joachim, flute
Leonard Bernstein: Slava Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor
Astor Piazzolla: Romance del Diablo Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO
Leonard Bernstein: Mass (excerpts) Jubilant Sykes, baritone; Asher Edward Wulfman, boy soprano; Peabody Children's Chorus; Morgan State University Choir; Baltimore Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor
Franz Schubert: 12 Deutsche (Landler), D. 790 Bertrand Chamayou, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance (1936)
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Dona nobis pacem from Mass No. 12 'Theresienmesse' (1799)
Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Scherzo (1909)
Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)
Leroy Anderson: The Classical Jukebox (1950)
Virgil Thomson: The River: Finale (1937)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Sonata No. 21 'Waldstein' (1804)
Fritz Kreisler: Schön Rosmarin (1910)
Paul Schoenfield: Café Music: Andante (1987)
Johann Friedrich Fasch: Sinfonia for Strings (c.1727)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture (1786)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata (1739)
Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Waltz (1944)
Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite: End of the Fairy Tale (1947)
Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 4 (1877)
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mosque (1894)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet (1781)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn a (1873)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 30 (1820)
Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 1 (1931)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite (1683)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)
George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 3 (1894)
Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite (1940)
Frank Bridge: Suite for String Orchestra (1920)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse (1844)
George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)
Peter Warlock: Serenade for String Orchestra (1922)
Frederick Delius: Spring Idyll (1889)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 (1786)