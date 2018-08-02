Program Guide 08-02-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Richard Danielpour: The Enchanted Garden: Elegy Christopher Atzinger, piano Album: American Lyricism: Piano Music By American Composers

Pietro Locatelli: Concerto grosso in E-flat, Opus 7, No. 6, Il pianto d'Arianna (The Weeping of Arianna) The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Jonathan Cohen, director and keyboard Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Walt Warren from Wheeling, WV

Giacomo Puccini: La Boheme: Musetta's Waltz (very short excerpt) Nicole Cabell, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra; Andrew Davis, conductor

Leonard Bernstein: "Tonight" (Quintet and Chorus) from West Side Story Michael Callan (Riff), Larry Kert (Tony), Carol Lawrence (Maria), Ken Leroy (Bernardo), Chita Rivera (Anita), chorus

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms Part 3 and finale, Psalm 131 The New York Philharmonic; John Bogart, alto solo; Camerata Singers; Abraham Kaplan, choir director; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Richard Strauss: Couperin Dance Suite Movements 1 and 8 Entrance and Festive Round The Chamber Orchestra of Europe; Erich Leinsdorf, conductor

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings, from 'Capriccio', Op. 85 CMSLC: Ani Kavafian, violin; Erin Keefe, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nick Canellakis, cello; David Finckel, cello University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Vincenzo Bellini: Qui la voce, Elvira's aria from I Puritani Elizabeth Zharoff, soprano; Milos Repicky, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 in A minor Opus 44: Movements 2 & 3 Nashville Symphony; Edo De Waart, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Camille Saint-Saëns: Septet (1881)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 (1786)

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Lord Berners: The Triumph of Neptune (1926)

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 (1722)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 (1883)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General (1774)

Alexander Borodin: String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 (1878)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Charlie Chaplin: Modern Times: Smile (1936)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Presto from String Quartet No. 14 (1826)

Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: Chorus of Nobles (1885)

Henry Mancini: March with Mancini (1967)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

Traditional: The Canadian Set

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1885)

Raymond Scott: The Toy Trumpet (1937)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: One Hand, One Heart (1957)

Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Eric Whitacre: Lux aurumque (2000)

Astor Piazzolla: Le Grand Tango (1982)

Howard Shore: A "Lord of the Rings' Suite (2004)

Henri Rabaud: Dances from 'Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo' (1914)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs Suite No. 2: Danza rustica (1923)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Sonata No. 27 (1814)

Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation (1926)

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies (1762)

Frederick Delius: In a Summer Garden (1908)

Claude Debussy: Andantino from String Quartet (1893)

Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1842)

E. J. Moeran: Serenade (1948)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony (1767)

Johann Sebastian Bach: A Musical Offering: Ricercar a 6 (1747)

Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 2 'Sinfonía India' (1936)

Karl Goldmark: Wedding March from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony Op 26 (1875)

Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture (1821)

Cole Porter: DuBarry Was a Lady: Overture (1939)

Alec Wilder: Theme and Variations (1945)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Herbert Howells: Suite for Orchestra "The B's" (1914)

Sir Arthur Bliss: Mêlée Fantasque (1921)

Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 92 in G Major "Oxford": Movement 3 Minuetto-Allegretto Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra; Simon Rattle, conductor

Robert Honstein: Conduit: II. Pulse Eighth Blackbird

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat Major, Hob. VIIe Michael Sachs, trumpet; Strings Festival Orchestra Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO

Toto Bissainthe: Lamize pa dous Nathalie Joachim, flute The On Being Project, On Being Studios, Minneapolis, MN

Steve Reich: Vermont Counterpoint Flutronix: Allison Loggins-Hull, flute; Nathalie Joachim, flute

Leonard Bernstein: Slava Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor

Astor Piazzolla: Romance del Diablo Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO

Leonard Bernstein: Mass (excerpts) Jubilant Sykes, baritone; Asher Edward Wulfman, boy soprano; Peabody Children's Chorus; Morgan State University Choir; Baltimore Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor

Franz Schubert: 12 Deutsche (Landler), D. 790 Bertrand Chamayou, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance (1936)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Dona nobis pacem from Mass No. 12 'Theresienmesse' (1799)

Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Scherzo (1909)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)

Leroy Anderson: The Classical Jukebox (1950)

Virgil Thomson: The River: Finale (1937)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Sonata No. 21 'Waldstein' (1804)

Fritz Kreisler: Schön Rosmarin (1910)

Paul Schoenfield: Café Music: Andante (1987)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Sinfonia for Strings (c.1727)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture (1786)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata (1739)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Waltz (1944)

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite: End of the Fairy Tale (1947)

Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 4 (1877)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mosque (1894)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet (1781)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn a (1873)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 30 (1820)

Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 1 (1931)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite (1683)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 3 (1894)

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite (1940)

Frank Bridge: Suite for String Orchestra (1920)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse (1844)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Peter Warlock: Serenade for String Orchestra (1922)

Frederick Delius: Spring Idyll (1889)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 (1786)