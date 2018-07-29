Program Guide 07-29-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Miklós Rózsa at MGM

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti

Antonin Dvorak: Hussite Overture, Op. 67

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in A Minor, Op. 129; John Sharp, cello

Paul Hindemith: Concert Music for Strings & Brass

Modest Mussorgsky (arr Ravel): Pictures at an Exhibition

Alfredo Catalani: Contemplazione

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: various; Soloists: Robert Langevin, flute; Anthony McGill, clarinet; Christopher Lamb, percussion

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No.2 Robert Langevin, flute; Bernard Labadie, cond.

Tan Dun: Concerto for Water Percussion & Orchestra Christopher Lamb, percussion; Kurt Masur, cond.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto Anthony McGill, clarinet, Alan Gilbert, cond.

Christopher Rouse: Flute Concerto Robert Langevin, flute; Leonard Slatkin, cond.

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: A Renaissance Century - New recordings of Ockeghem, music for the Virgin Mary, and the rarely-herd Sebastian de Vivanco.

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Gregorian Chant: Te lucis ante termminum

Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas (2001)

Ola Gjeilo: Second Eve (2012)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Bach Again - The immeasurable treasure of Bach’s compositions for organ provides perpetual pleasure

J. S. BACH: Fantasy & Fugue in g, BWV 542 Christopher Houlihan (1971 Austin/Trinity College Chapel, Hartford, CT)

BACH: Prelude & Fugue in C, BWV 531 Oliver Vernet (1988 Guillemin/Church of Sts. Peter & Paul,Chavagnes-en-Paillers)

BACH: Selections, fr Well-tempered Clavier, Book 1 (Prelude in E-flat, BWV 852; Prelude in B-flat, BWV 866; Prelude in f, BWV 857; Prelude in G, BWV 860; Fugue in C, BWV 846) Timothy Albrecht (2003 Jaeckel/Schwartz Center, Emory University, Atlanta, GA)

BACH: Orgelbüchlein Chorale-preludes, BWV 636/8 (Vater unser im Himmelreich; Durch Adams Fall; Es ist das Heil) Swiss-Italian Radio Choir/Diego Fasolis, director; Francesco Cera (2009 Mascioni/Santa Maria Assunta, Giubiasco, Switzerland)

BACH (trans. DeJong): Aria, fr Cantata BWV 170 Euwe and Sybolt de Jong (1738 Müller/St. Bavo Church, Haarlem, The Netherlands)

BACH: Introduction, fr Cantata BWV 34 Graham Ashton Brass Ensemble; Duncan Patton, timpani; Anthony Newman (1993 Mander/St. Ignatius Loyola Church, New York, NY)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A St. Olaf Compendium - St. Olaf’s Day is celebrated on July 29 in Norway. So on this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll explore sacred choral and organ that comes from Norway, as well as performances by the famous American choir that bears his name!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Mythical Heroes II

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture: Fingal’s Cave English Chamber Orchestra/Benjamin Britten

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote: Theme; Adventure at the Windmills; Battle Against the Sheep Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner

Antonin Dvorak: Rusalka: Song to the Moon Renée Fleming, soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti

Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysse: Overture; Air: C’est vous, mon cher Ulysse; Chaconne; Air: Que c’est un Plaisir extreme Clara Rottttsolk, soprano; Les Délices/Debra Nagy

Sergei Prokofiev: Lt. Kijé Suite: Kijé’s Wedding; Troika Vienna Symphony Orchestra/Hermann Scherchen

Ludwig van Beethoven: Creatures of Prometheus Ballet: Finale Cleveland Orchestra/Louis Lane

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto (1720)

John Stanley: Concerto Grosso (1742)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 1 "Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern' (1725)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Hornpipe (1717)

Reinhard Keiser: The Ridiculous Prince Jodelet: Sinfonia (1726)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Concerto (1740)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Whimsical Symphony 'Cricket' (1740)

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham - Vasily Petrenko, conductor; Behzod Abduraimov, piano

PETER TCHAIKOVSKY: Piano Concerto No. 1

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 8

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Aaron Copland: The City: The New City Eos Orchestra; Jonathan Sheffer, conductor

Fanny Mendelssohn: Trio for violin, cello and piano in D minor, Op. 11 Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello; Andrew Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is William White from Portland, OR

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from A Soldier's Tale: Movement 1 March of the soldier Anthony McGill, clarinet; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Gilbert Kalish, piano

Aaron Copland: Three Latin American Sketches River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Andres Cardenas, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Richard Wagner: Albumblatt for Mrs. Betty Schott Llyr Williams, piano

John Harbison: Songs America Loves to Sing (excerpts) Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Jose Franch-Ballester, clarinet; Bella Hristova, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano UGA Performing Arts Center & CMSLC, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, U of GA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Richard Wagner: Sonata in A-flat Major (for M. Wesendonck), WWV 85 Llyr Williams, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival 2016, Dalton Center, Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, MI

Jonathan Leshnoff: Chamber Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Itamar Zorman, violin; The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Men of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Gerhard Siegel, tenor (Tristan); Nina Stemme, soprano (Isolde); Okka von der Damerau, mezzo-soprano (Brangäne); Ain Anger, bass (King Marke); Markus Eiche, baritone (Kurwenal) : Sean Michael Plumb, baritone (Melot); Matthew Plenk, tenor (Young Sailor/Shepherd) - Delayed from April - recorded live in Severance Hall

RICHARD WAGNER: Tristan and Isolde (opera in concert): Act 1

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 25, 2017 - From Longview, Texas this week’s program features a 12-year-old pianist from East Texas performing the music of Paderewski, a heartfelt performance of Faure's “Elegy” performed by a teenager from the Chicago area and we’ll hear a moving story from the young flutist on the program who’s rancher grandfather sold much of his herd of cattle to support her musical studies

14-year-old violinist Sena Cho from Irvine, California performs I. Allegro molto ed appassionato from Sonata No. 3, Op. 45 for Violin and Piano by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907) with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

12-year-old pianist Antonio Ajero from Nacogdoches, Texas performs Caprice à la Scarlatti in G major, Op. 14 No. 3 by Ignacy Jan Paderewski (1860-1941)

16-year-old flutist Olivia Elerson from Waxahachie, TX performs III. Allegro scherzando from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Otar Taktakishvili (1924-1989) with Christopher O'riley, piano

17-year-old cellist David Caplan from Skokie, Illinois performs Élégie, Op.24 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924) with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Quartet Diamant, comprised of Masha Lakisova (15), violin, Rebecca Moy (16), violin, Natalie Clarke (17), viola, and Adam Lee (16), cello, from Chicago, Illinois performs I. Allegro violento ed agitato from String Quartet No. 1, Op. 20, by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983)

14-year-old violinist Sena Cho from Irvine, California performs "Por Una Cabeza" by Carlos Gardel (1890-1935), arr. John Williams, with Christopher O'Riley, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Mily Balakirev: Tamara (1882)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 (1900)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Divertimento for Six Cellos — Regina Mushabac, Brianne Sargent, Sarah Guthridge, Sarah Gardner, Vicki Hamm, Pablo Issa, cellos

Larry Baker: Yes a Dance Not — Sean Gabriel, flute; Mark George, piano

Dolores White: The Emerald Trio — Gretchen Myers, oboe; Susanna Whitney, cello; Bill DeLelles, marimba

Robert Rollin: American Variations — Natalie Lin, violin; Gideon Whitehead, guitar

Frederick Koch: Phases for String Quartet (1976) — Takako Masame, Sae Shiragami, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Help Wanted: Bridging the IT Talent Gap. Grady Burrows, Director of Health IT Talent, BioEnterprise, Courtney DeOreo, Director, Regional Information Technology Engagement Board (RITE); Daniel Fogarty, Director of Growth, LaunchCode. Moderated by ideastream reporter/producer Darrielle Snipes.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Astor Piazzolla: Milonga Prelude 'Flora's Game' (1987)

Béla Bartók: Andante tranquillo from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1938)

Georges Bizet: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

Antonín Dvorák: Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)

Mikis Theodorakis: Epitßphios No. 3 'A Day in May' (1961)

Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River (1911)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn (1970)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' /7 (1838)

Bill Evans: Waltz for Debby (1964)