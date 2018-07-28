Program Guide 07-28-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Pablo de Sarasate: Danzas Espanolas, Op. 22 No. 3 Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano Album: Julia Fischer: Sarasate Decca 4785950 Music: 4:17

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in E minor, Op. 93: Movements 3 & 4 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 23:44

Chris Rogerson: Shadows Lengthen Members of the Manhattan Chamber Players; Luke Fleming, Artistic Director (le) poisson rouge, New York, NY Music: 7:55

Pablo de Sarasate (arr. Nicolas Baldeyrou): Carmen Fantasy: Movements 1, 2, 4-5 Sang Yoon Kim, Clarinet; Vivian Fan, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 10:40

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in D minor: Movement 2 Romanze Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Album: Schumann: The Symphonies Philips 442079 Music: 4:31

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 Carter Brey, cello; New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 23:24

Bob James: Quadrille Bob James piano; Nancy Stagnitta, flute Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 4:51

Johannes Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto BWV 971 Kenari Quartet: Bob Eason, Kyle Baldwin, Corey Dundee, Steven Banks, saxophones PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 13:23

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Lord Berners: Luna Park (1930)

Luigi Cherubini: Requiem No. 1 (1816)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 'Little Russian' (1880)

Brian Easdale: Red Shoes Ballet (1948)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Santiago de Murcia / Gaspar Sanz: Marionas Constantinople

Santiago de Murcia / Lucas Ruis: Rib Pabanas Constantinople

Santiago de Murcia: Fandango Constantinople

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a, Op. 54 Claudio Arrau, piano; Boston Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis

Juventino Rosas: Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas) Cuarteto Latinamericano

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34 Mexico City Philharmonic

Federico Mompou: Canciones y Dances Nos. 7-12 Gustavo Romero, piano

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Sonata No. 1 in b, BWV 1014 Jaime Laredo, violin; Glenn Gould, piano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Aaron Copland: The City: The New City Eos Orchestra; Jonathan Sheffer, conductor

Fanny Mendelssohn: Trio for violin, cello and piano in D minor, Op. 11 Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello; Andrew Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is William White from Portland, OR

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from A Soldier's Tale: Movement 1 March of the soldier Anthony McGill, clarinet; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Gilbert Kalish, piano

Aaron Copland: Three Latin American Sketches River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Andres Cardenas, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Richard Wagner: Albumblatt for Mrs. Betty Schott Llyr Williams, piano

John Harbison: Songs America Loves to Sing (excerpts) Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Jose Franch-Ballester, clarinet; Bella Hristova, violin; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano UGA Performing Arts Center & CMSLC, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, U of GA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Richard Wagner: Sonata in A-flat Major (for M. Wesendonck), WWV 85 Llyr Williams, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival 2016, Dalton Center, Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, MI

Jonathan Leshnoff: Chamber Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Itamar Zorman, violin; The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Hans Christian Lumbye: Galop "Copenhagen Steam Railway" (1847)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 96 'Miracle' (1791)

Franz Waxman: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite (1941)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' (1863)

Richard Hayman: Servicemen on Parade (1966)

Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Renaissance Dances (1551)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Where the Lemons Blossom' (1874)

Zequinha de Abreu: Tico-Tico non Fuba (1917)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 25, 2017 - From Longview, Texas this week’s program features a 12-year-old pianist from East Texas performing the music of Paderewski, a heartfelt performance of Faure's “Elegy” performed by a teenager from the Chicago area and we’ll hear a moving story from the young flutist on the program who’s rancher grandfather sold much of his herd of cattle to support her musical studies

14-year-old violinist Sena Cho from Irvine, California performs I. Allegro molto ed appassionato from Sonata No. 3, Op. 45 for Violin and Piano by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907) with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

12-year-old pianist Antonio Ajero from Nacogdoch es, Texas performs Caprice à la Scarlatti in G major, Op. 14 No. 3 by Ignacy Jan Paderewski (1860-1941)

16-year-old flutist Olivia Elerson from Waxahachie, TX performs III. Allegro scherzando from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Otar Taktakishvili (1924-1989) with Christopher O'riley, piano

17-year-old cellist David Caplan from Skokie, Illinois performs Élégie, Op.24 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924) with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Quartet Diamant, comprised of Masha Lakisova (15), violin, Rebecca Moy (16), violin, Natalie Clarke (17), viola, and Adam Lee (16), cello, from Chicago, Illinois performs I. Allegro violento ed agitato from String Quartet No. 1, Op. 20, by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983)

14-year-old violinist Sena Cho from Irvine, California performs "Por Una Cabeza" by Carlos Gardel (1890-1935), arr. John Williams, with Christopher O'Riley, piano

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture (1848)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4 (1723)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1 a (1949)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto Wq 168 (1753)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Coastal Command: Suite (1942)

Sir John Barbirolli: Oboe Concerto after Corelli (1945)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto (c.1710)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fifteen Variations & Fugue 'Eroica' (1802)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings (1875)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture (1862)

Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy (1937)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade (1934)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 (1799)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Miklós Rózsa at MGM

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: ​A Tribute to Nanette Fabray - In the 1940s and 50s, three female stars dominated Broadway: Martin, Merman and…Nanette Fabray, who left us in February at 98. The show features excerpts from Bill Rudman’s 1988 interview

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto (1878)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Coriolan Overture

FRANZ JOSEPH HAYDN: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat

WITOLD LUTOSLAWSKI: Concerto for Orchestra

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings: Siciliana (1902)

Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno (1891)

Patrick Doyle: Hamlet: Ophelia's Funeral (1996)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (1938)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 6 (1943)

Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto (1910)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Sarabande (1715)