Program Guide 07-22-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood in ¾ Time

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Michael Tilson Thomas

Igor Stravinsky: Scenes de ballet

Camille Saint-Saens: Cello Concerto No. 1; Gualtier Capucon, cello

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor(s): various

Elliot Carter: Concerto for Orchestra Pierre Boulez

J.S. Bach: Concerto for violin & oboe Jeffrey Kahane (from keyboard); Sheryl Staples, v; Liang Wang, o

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto Carter Brey, c; Alan Gilbert, cond

Nicolai Rismky-Korsakov: Scheherazade Frank Huang, v; Alan Gilbert, cond

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Italian Roots of the Baroque, continued - The inspiration from the humanistic circle of Galileo’s father (including his brother’s own lute work), and harpsichord composers inspired by the new humanism

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn Op 45 (1868)

Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Dies Irae - Tuba mirum (1837)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Kney Players - Concert performances on the Gabriel Kney pipe organ at the University of Saint Thomas in Saint Paul, MN

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Praeludium in d, BuxWV 140 Balint Karosi (r. 11/15/15)

HENRY HUGH BANCROFT: A Fancy.

GASTON LITAIZE: Prelude et Danse Fuguée. LITAIZE: Prelude & Variations sur un noël Angevin, fr Douze Pièces Michael Unger (r. 3/30/09)

HERBERT HOWELLS: Master Tallis’ Testament. THIERY ESCAICH: Evocation II Clive Driskill-Smith (r. 4/3/16)

WILLIAM MATHIAS: Chorale & Recessional John Scott (r. 4/14/08)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Mid-Summer Musings - As we near the height of the summer season, on this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to music of rest, relaxation, and light. Join Peter DuBois for this summer respite of beautiful listening!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Mythical Heroes I RPT

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherezade: The Sea and Sinbad New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 60737 CD) 11:01

Igor Stravinsky: Petrushka: Tableau IV The Shrovetide Fair Philharmonia Orchestra/Igor Markevitch (EMI 54937 CD) 9:36

Zoltan Kodaly: Hary Janos Suite: Introduction; Defeat of Napoleon Minneapolis Symphony Orchestra/Antal Dorati (Mercury 134472 CD) 7:00

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwängler (YouTube Video PD) 15:32

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

Marin Marais: The Bells of St. Genevieve 'La Sonnerie' (1723)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings (c.1727)

Jean-Baptiste Davaux: Symphonie Concertante on Patriotic Airs (1794)

Salomone Rossi: Elohim Hashivenu (c.1600)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Chaconne (c.1680)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)

Johann Baptist Georg Neruda: Trumpet Concerto (c.1765)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4 (1723)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata on the 9th tone for 8 parts (c.1600)

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham - Rafael Payare, conductor; Kirill Gerstein, piano

INOCENTE CARRENO: Margaritena

SERGEI RACHMANINOFF: Piano Concerto No. 2

GUSTAV MAHLER: Symphony No. 1

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Hildegard von Bingen: Veni creator spiritus Anonymous 4

Hildegard von Bingen, arr. Alex Fortes: Columbia aspexit Carlo Gesualdo, arr. Alex Fortes: Io parto e non pi u dissi Carlo Gesualdo, arr. Alex Fortes: O tenebroso giorno Aizuri Quartet Sundin Hall, Hamline University, Saint Paul, MN

Felix Mendelssohn: Excerpts from 'Concert Piece No. 1 in F minor, op. 113' Andy Miles, clarinet; Mari Kamar, clarinet West German Radio Orchestra, Members of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra Wayne Marshall, conductor Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany

Leos Janacek: Sinfonietta RTE National Symphony Orchestra Hakan Hardenberger, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture, Op. 81 New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY

David Bruce: Cymbeline Avi Avital, mandolin The Dover String Quartet String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN

Zoltan Kodaly: Sonata for Solo Cello, Op. 8 Allegro maestoso ma appas Cicely Parnas, cello Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Erin Wall, soprano; Jennifer Johnston, mezzo; Norbert Ernst, tenor; Dashon Burton, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Grosse Fugue (adapted for string orchestra)

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 9 “Choral”

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 16, 2017 - From Danville, Kentucky, this week’s From the Top features a 10-year-old violinist performing the music of Edward Elgar — she also shares some colorful stories of growing up in Kentucky with her 6 siblings. Also on the program, a beautifully detailed classical guitar performance by a young man from South Carolina and Chopin performed by a talented teenager from Massachusetts

15-year-old pianist Hsi-Yun Wu from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania performs the second movement, Scherzo, Allegro marcato, as well as the fourth movement, Vivace from Piano Sonata No.2, Op.14 by Sergey Prokofiev (1891-1953).

10-year-old violinist Lilyanne Thoroughman from Williamstown, Kentucky performs Salut d’Amour, Op.12 by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover Massachusetts performs the second movement, Scherzo, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano, Op.65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old guitarist Joseph Tollefson from Columbia, South Carloina performs the first movement, Preludio saudade and the third movement, Allegro solemne, from “La Catedral” by Agustín Barrios Mangoré (1885-1944)

17-year-old flutist Daniel Charif from San Jose, California performs Cantabile et Presto by George Enescu (1881-1955), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover Massachusetts performs the third movement, Largo, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano, Op.65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Wagner: A Faust Overture (1844)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat (1919)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 (1894)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 5 'Will o' the Wisps' (1851)

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Wedding Dance (1890)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 21 (1910)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 (1826)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Janiculum (1924)

Federico Mompou: Charmes (1921)

Richard Strauss: Wiegenlied (1899)