What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-21-2018

Published July 21, 2018 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata K475 in E flat Major, Allegrissimo  Andras Schiff, piano  

George Tsontakis: O Mikros, O Megas ("The small world, The huge world"): Movements 3-4  Jeremy Denk, piano  Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra  Jeremy Denk, conductor  92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY

Malek Jandali: Piano Quintet No. 1 "Aleppo" Apollo Chamber Players  Matthew J. Detrick, conductor  Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), Houston, Texas  

Franz Schubert: Four Impromptus, D. 935 No. 4 in F Minor Allegro scherzando  Andras Schiff, piano  The Gilmore Keyboard Festival, Chenery Auditorium in Kalamazoo, Michigan  

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture, Op. 81  New York Philharmonic  Alan Gilbert, conductor  David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY  

David Bruce: Cymbeline  Avi Avital, mandolin  The Dover String Quartet  String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN  

Zoltan Kodaly: Sonata for Solo Cello, Op. 8 Allegro maestoso ma appas  Cicely Parnas, cello  Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN  

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück (1849)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 'Turkish' (1775)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Cello 'Double' (1887)

Sir Granville Bantock: A Hebridean Symphony (1913)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet (1864)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D (1708)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens (1942)

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Astor Piazzolla: Suite Punta del Este for Bandoneon, Ensemble and String Orchestra  Daniel Binelli, bandoneon  Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina                            

Joaquín Turina: Mujeres Españas (Spanish Women): Madrileña clásica, Andaluza sentimental, Morena coqueta  Sara Davis Buechner, piano        

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane  Nicanor Zabeleta, harp  Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra  Ferenc Fricsay    

Marcelo Coronel: Imaginario popular argentino (Popular Argentine Legends)  Victor Villadangos, guitar                 

Henry Purcell: Fairy Queen: Suite from Act I  Concert des Nations  Jordi Savall        

Roberto Gerhard: Soirée de Barcelona (Suite for Piano): Allegretto placido, Sostenuto molto enérgico e pesante, Sard Jordi Masó, piano                                                                                              

Ernesto Cordero: Concerto Antillano for Guitar & Orchestra (1983)  Carlos Barbosa-Lima, guitar  Sofia Soloists Chamber Ensemble  Plamen Djurov

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Hildegard von Bingen: Veni creator spiritus  Anonymous 4 

Hildegard von Bingen, arr. Alex Fortes: Columbia aspexit  Carlo Gesualdo, arr. Alex Fortes: Io parto e non pi u dissi  Carlo Gesualdo, arr. Alex Fortes: O tenebroso giorno  Aizuri Quartet  Sundin Hall, Hamline University, Saint Paul, MN  

Felix Mendelssohn: Excerpts from 'Concert Piece No. 1 in F minor, op. 113' Andy Miles, clarinet; Mari Kamar, clarinet  West German Radio Orchestra, Members of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra  Wayne Marshall, conductor  Klaus von Bismarck Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany  

Leos Janacek: Sinfonietta  RTE National Symphony Orchestra  Hakan Hardenberger, conductor  National Concert Hall, Dublin  

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Eric Coates: By the Sleepy Lagoon (1930)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture (1874)

Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy (1937)

Franz von Suppé: Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)

Harold Arlen: The Sky's the Limit: One for My Baby (1943)

Xavier Montsalvatge: Fantasia for Guitar & Harp (1983)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite for Recorder & Strings in a: Les Plaisirs (c.1720)

Maurice Jarre: Ryan's Daughter: Suite (1970)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Finale (1899)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Sorcerer: Overture (1877)

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 16, 2017 - From Danville, Kentucky, this week’s From the Top features a 10-year-old violinist performing the music of Edward Elgar — she also shares some colorful stories of growing up in Kentucky with her 6 siblings. Also on the program, a beautifully detailed classical guitar performance by a young man from South Carolina and Chopin performed by a talented teenager from Massachusetts

15-year-old pianist Hsi-Yun Wu from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania performs the second movement, Scherzo, Allegro marcato, as well as the fourth movement, Vivace from Piano Sonata No.2, Op.14 by Sergey Prokofiev (1891-1953).

10-year-old violinist Lilyanne Thoroughman from Williamstown, Kentucky performs Salut d’Amour, Op.12 by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover Massachusetts performs the second movement, Scherzo, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano, Op.65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old guitarist Joseph Tollefson from Columbia, South Carloina performs the first movement, Preludio saudade and the third movement, Allegro solemne, from “La Catedral” by Agustín Barrios Mangoré (1885-1944)

17-year-old flutist Daniel Charif from San Jose, California performs Cantabile et Presto by George Enescu (1881-1955), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover Massachusetts performs the third movement, Largo, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano, Op.65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

 

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück (1849)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti (1743)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 'Turkish' (1775)

Heinrich Marschner: The Falconer's Bride: Overture (1830)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto Op 10/5 (1728)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Miller's Wife (1919)

Antonín Dvorák: String Sextet (1878)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' (1880)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Los Requiebros (1911)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques (1919)

Niels Gade: Hamlet (1861)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 27 (1814)

Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves (1930)

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood in ¾ Time

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “1974 on Stage and Screen” - The best of the year including “Mack and Mabel” on stage and MGM’s “That’s Entertainment”

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:57            00:03:22            Arthur Freed-Nacio Herb Brown Singin' in the Rain          Cliff Edwards, Jimmy Durante, Debbie Reynolds, Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor That's Entertainment -- Original Soundtrack        Rhino    R272182

18:04:19            00:04:33            George and Ira Gershwin           They Can't Take That Away From Me     Fred Astaire            That's Entertainment -- Original Soundtrack        Rhino    R272182

18:09:36            00:03:06            J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green       Looking Back    Carol Channing Lorelei -- Original B'way Cast        Decca B'way     B0001407

18:12:38            00:01:37            Jule Styne-Leo Robin    A Little Girl From Little Rock      Carol Channing Lorelei -- Original B'way Cast       Decca B'way     B0001407

18:14:51            00:03:03            Jerry Herman     My Best Girl      Lucille Ball        Mame -- Original Soundtrck       Rhino            RHM27843

18:18:39            00:02:50            Sherman Brothers         The Big Beat     Patty and Maxene Andrews, Janie Sell   Over Here! -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK32961

18:22:06            00:04:41            Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn            It's Magic / The Christmas Waltz Sammy Cahn            Words and Music -- Original B'way Cast RCA     LRL-1-5079

18:27:38            00:00:43            Jerry Herman     Overture from Mack and Mabel  Orchestra          Mack and Mabel -- London Cast     Angel    24383-67712

18:28:26            00:03:10            Jerry Herman     I Won't Send Roses       Robert Preston  Mack and Mabel -- Original B'way Cast        MCA     MCAD10523

18:31:28            00:03:24            Jerry Herman     Time Heals Everything   Bernadette Peters         Mack and Mabel -- Original B'way Cast       MCA     MCAD10523

18:34:57            00:02:55            Stephen Schwartz          Up to His Old Tricks       Company          The Magic Show -- Original B'way Cast       January J7001

18:38:42            00:05:08            Stephen Sondheim        The Frogs         Nathan Lane, Brian Stokes Mitchell        The Frogs -- Washington, D.C. Cast  Nonesuch         79638-2

18:44:24            00:03:55            Andre Previn-Johnny Mercer      The Dance of Life         Judi Densch      The Good Companions -- Origional London Cast    DRG     DRG15020

18:48:49            00:02:53            Hugh Martin      The Trolley Song           Judy Garland     That's Entertainment -- Original Soundtrack       Rhino    R272182

18:51:50            00:01:10            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:15            00:03:38            Jerry Herman     Filler: Look What Happened to Mabel     Bernadette Peters         Mack and Mabel -- Original B'way Cast            MCA     MCAD10523

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Leopold Kozeluch: Symphony (1787)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Symphony No. 2 'Antar' (1868)

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Shaw, conductor; Helen Boatwright, soprano;  Elaine Bonazzi , mezzo; John McCollum, tenor;  Cleveland Orchestra Chorus -  Archival concert observing the 100 th anniversary  of the Cleveland Orchestra -  recorded live in Severance Hall

BENJAMIN BRITTEN: Spring Symphony

LUIGI CHERUBINI: Symphony in D

GUISEPPE VERDI: Te Deum

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sinfonia Concertante (1778)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Canzonetta from Violin Concerto (1878)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1877)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Voiles (1910)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance from Violin Sonata (1918)

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Humming Chorus (1904)