Program Guide 07-15-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Delerue for Truffaut

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: James Gaffigan; Soloist(s): James Ehnes, violin

LEONARD BERNSTEIN Symphonic Suite from On the Waterfront

SAMUEL BARBER Violin Concerto, Op. 14

Encore: J.S. BACH Allegro assai from Sonata No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1005

SERGEI RACHMANINOV Symphonic Dances, Op. 45

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 8 in F Major, Op. 43 (Sir Georg Solti, conductor)

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote-- Cynthia Phelps, viola; Carter Brey, cello; Bernard Haitink, conductor

Oscar Bettison: Threaded Madrigals--Rebecca Young, viola

Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben--Frank Huang, violin; Alan Gilbert, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: A Polish Rosary - We know little of the early Baroque Polish master Mikolaj Zielenski, but his ravishing setting of the mysteries of the Rosary is newly-recorded, and we hear it this week .

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign (1739)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Komm, Jesu, komm' (c.1730)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Fürchte dich nicht' (1726)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Variety Pack – A good theme in a set of variations provides organists and composers exceptional opportunities to explore the tonal resources of any instrument

JAN PIETERSZOON SWEELINCK: Variations on Poolse almande Charles Tompkins (1987 Van Daalen/St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, Roseville, MN) VLS 007

PETER PLANYAVSKY: Partita sopra Cantio Oenipontana Johannes Wenk (1986 Pirchner/St. Augustine Church, Perchtoldsdorf, Austria) Motette 13531

SIETZE de VRIES: Improvised Variations on Psalm 136 Sietze de Vries (1712 Schnitger/ Pelstergasthuiskerk, Groningen, Netherlands) Fugue State 01

ANDRÉ ISOIR: Variations on a Huguenot Psalm, Op. 1 Phillip Kloeckner (1997 Fisk-Rosales/Rice University, Houston, TX) Raven 935

CHARLES CALLAHAN: Partita on Adeste fidelis (selections) Charles Callahan (1992 Heritage/All Saints Church, Buffalo, NY) Pro Organo 2231

DAVID BRIGGS: Variations on Nicaea –Daryl Robinson (2004 Glatter-Götz-Rosales/Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA) Gothic 49315

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: With a French Accent - Sacred choral and organ music emanating from France will be the focus of this edition of With Heart and Voice, in recognition of Bastille Day on July 14. Put on your beret, and join in the celebration!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Leonard Bernstein Centenary: the earliest recordings II

Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No.2 “The Age of Anxiety”: The Masque Lucas Foss, piano; New York Philharmonic Orchestra/ Leonard Bernstein (WHRA 6048 CD) 4:37

Walter Piston: Concerto for Orchestra: Movements 1 & 2 New York Philharmonic Orchestra/ Leonard Bernstein (WHRA 6048 CD) 7:17

Carlos Chavez: Symphony No.4: Allegro New York Philharmonic Orchestra/ Leonard Bernstein (WHRA 6048 CD) 6:33

Gustav Mahler: Song: “Ich atmet einen Lindenduft” Jennie Tourel, mezzo-soprano; New York Philharmonic Orchestra/ Leonard Bernstein (WHRA 6048 CD) 2:35

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No.1: Finale Leonard Bernstein, pianist and conductor; New York Philharmonic Orchestra (WHRA 6048 CD) 8:02

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 “Leningrad”: Finale Boston Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (WHRA 6048 CD) 14:20

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March (1746)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto (1722)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata (c.1740)

George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)

Josquin Desprez: Ave Maria (c.1500)

Pierre Danican Philidor: Suite No. 5 (1717)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite in C 'Water Music' C3 (1723)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos (1720)

John Bull: Dr. Bull's Goodnight (c.1600)

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham - Manfred Honeck, conductor; Ying Fang, soprano; Gerhild Romberger, mezzo-soprano; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh

JAMES MACMILLAN: Miserere

GUSTAV MAHLER: Symphony No. 2

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto Oboe, Violin, Strings and Continuo in C minor, BWV 1060: Movement 1 Hilary Hahn, violin; Allan Vogel, oboe; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor

John Corigliano: Gazebo Dances Rieko Aizawa, piano; Aaron Wunsch, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cayce Wilkinson from Council Bluffs, IA

Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 1: Voiles (Veils) Paul Crossley, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Major: Movements 2-3 Hilary Hahn, violin; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Taft Theatre, Cincinnati, OH

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata K. 330 in C Major Movement I. Allegro moderato Fazil Say, piano

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane, for violin and piano, M.76 Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Gloria Chen, piano String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet in C minor, K. 406 Manhattan Chamber Players; Mark Steinberg, violin; Grace Park, violin; Luke Fleming, viola; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Brook Speltz, cello Manhattan Chamber Players, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, New York, NY

Natalie Dietterich: Aeolian Dust Yale Philharmonia; Inmo Kang, conductor Yale School of Music, Woolsey Hall, New Haven, CT

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, soprano; Archival concert in observance of the 50 th anniversary of Blossom Music Center. Concert of 07/28/68 – recorded live in Severance Hall

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter”

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Arias from Don Giovanni, Cosi fan tutte, The Marriage of Figaro

RICHARD STRAUSS, R.: Four Last Songs

RICHARD STRAUSS: Death and Transfiguration

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 9, 2017 - This week’s From the Top comes from Miami, Florida where we got to hear a talented local teenager perform the music of Schumann and enjoy his stories of growing up in the Cuban community of Miami. Also featured on the show is an eleven-year-old pianist who performs two works by Chopin, and a violinist performs the beautiful and dramatic second movement from César Franck's Sonata for Violin and Piano

18-year-old violinist Zachary Brandon from Battle Creek, Michigan performs II. Allegro from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck (1822-1890), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

11-year-old pianist Steven Cui from Bethesda, Maryland performs Impromptu in A-flat Major, Op. 29, No. 1 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

17-year-old oboe Elias Medina from Miami, Florida performs I. Nicht schnell from Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op.94 by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old soprano Juliet Schlefer from Brooklyn, New York performs "Mein lied ertönt" Op. 55, No. 1 by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904) and "Non, je n’irai plus au bois" by Jean-Baptiste Weckerlin (1821-1910), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old composer & pianist Andrew Guo from Chicago, Illinois performs V. Demented Waltz, VI. Premonition, and VII. Festivity from “Seven Images” for piano, by Andrew Guo (b.1998)

17-year-old clarinetist Jonathan Lopez from El Paso, Texas performs V. Fughetta from Five Bagatelles, Op.23, by Gerald Finzi (1901-1956), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

11-year-old pianist Steven Cui from Bethesda, Maryland performs Nocturne op. 9, no. 1 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jack Gallagher: Symphony No. 2 “Ascendant:” mvt. 3 “Slowly” (2010-13) London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta (Naxos 559 768) 16:20

Stephen Griebling: Jefferson Epic Margi Griebling-Haigh, oboe; Randall Fusco, Dawn Sonntag, pianos (private CD) 14:00

Jeffrey Rathbun: Three Diversions for Two Oboes Frank Rosenwein, Jeffrey Rathbun, oboes (private CD) 6:51

Margaret Brouwer: Crosswinds (1995) Cassatt String Quartet (CRI 821) 13:55

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, From Steel City to Smart City: Fostering Community through Open Data - The Honorable William Peduto, Mayor of Pittsburgh

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Romanze from Piano Concerto (1889)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 (1854)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante (1778)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 (1802)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)