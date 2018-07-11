Program Guide 07-11-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Reverie Frederique Cambreling, harp Album: French Music for Solo Harp Adda 581146 Music: 04:19

Lowell Liebermann: Sonata for Flute and Piano, Op. 23 Aaron Perdue, flute; Christopher McKiggan, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 13:06

Claude Debussy: Iberia No. 2, from 'Images' Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 20:10

Zhou Tian: Viaje for Flute and String Orchestra Mimi Stillman, flute; Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle; Lorenzo Muti, conductor Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle, Carolina Theater, Durham, NC Music: 9:33

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze Anderson & Roe Piano Duo: Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Album: The Art of Bach Steinway & Sons 30033 Music: 04:40

Fritz Kreisler: Concerto in C (In the Style of Vivaldi) for Violin and Orchestra \Pekka Kuusisto, violin & leader; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 13:13

Astor Piazzolla (arr. Anderson and Roe): Oblivion Anderson and Roe Piano Duo: Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 4:33

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 5, Op. 50 RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 24:53

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 59 (1789)

Jean Sibelius: Tapiola (1926)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)

Paul Dukas: Symphony (1897)

Johannes Brahms: String Sextet No. 2 (1865)

Edward MacDowell: First Modern Suite (1881)

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music (1874)

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ari Pulkkinen: Angry Birds: Main Theme (2009)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Infernal Dance (1910)

William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices: Gloria (1594)

William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home (1922)

Frederick Delius: In a Summer Garden (1908)

Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010)

Robert Crawford: The U.S. Air Force March (1939)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

John Williams: Fanfare for a Special Occasion (1980)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 /2 (1828)

Cy Coleman: Witchcraft (1957)

Erik Satie: Jack in the Box (1899)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 (1778)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Overture (1919)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Gondoliers: Overture (1889)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Passepied (1953)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Minuet (1717)

Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata (c.1750)

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main Title (1976)

Igor Stravinsky: Three Movements from 'Pétrouchka' (1923)

Jean Sibelius: Romance (1903)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Jazz Suite No. 1: Foxtrot (1934)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 82 'Bear' (1786)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 60 (1794)

Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907)

John Dowland: Now, o now, I needs must part (1597)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1: Bourrée (1723)

Benjamin Britten: Bourrée from 'A Simple Symphony' (1934)

Johannes Brahms: Nänie (1881)

Robert Schumann: Allegro (1831)

Antonio Salieri: Falstaff: Overture (1799)

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Moon Chorus 'O süsser Mond' (1849)

Samuel Scheidt: Canzona bergamasca (c.1630)

Edward MacDowell: First Modern Suite (1881)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue (1707)

Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)

Felix Mendelssohn: Athalia: Overture (1845)

Richard Rodgers: Cinderella: Overture (1965)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony Wq 182/3 (1773)

Morton Gould: Folk Suite: Overture (1938)

Aaron Copland: Letter from Home (1944)

Daniel Auber: La muette de Portici: Overture (1828)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto Oboe, Violin, Strings and Continuo in C minor, BWV 1060: Movement 1 Hilary Hahn, violin; Allan Vogel, oboe; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Album: Hilary Hahn, Bach Concertos DG 986 986 Music: 4:26

John Corigliano: Gazebo Dances Rieko Aizawa, piano; Aaron Wunsch, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 14:39

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cayce Wilkinson from Council Bluffs, IA Music: 11:00

Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 1: Voiles (Veils) Paul Crossley, piano Album: Debussy: Complete Works for Solo Piano, Vol. 1 Sony 52583

Music: 3:54

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Major: Movements 2-3 Hilary Hahn, violin; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Taft Theatre, Cincinnati, OH Music: ~18:40

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata K. 330 in C Major Movement I. Allegro moderato Fazil Say, piano Album: Mozart - Piano Sonatas and Variations Atlantic 21970 Music: 4:20

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane, for violin and piano, M.76 Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Gloria Chen, piano String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 9:48

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet in C minor, K. 406 Manhattan Chamber Players; Mark Steinberg, violin; Grace Park, violin; Luke Fleming, viola; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Brook Speltz, cello Manhattan Chamber Players, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, New York, NY Music: 24:29

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Astor Piazzolla: Milonga from Concerto for Bandoneón & Guitar (1985)

Astor Piazzolla: Libertango (1973)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso 'Alexander's Feast' (1736)

Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Keyboard Concerto No. 4 (1740)

Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture (1837)

William Bolcom: Glad Rag (1967)

Modest Mussorgsky: Scherzo (1858)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 59 (1789)

Vasily Kalinnikov: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1895)

Ola Gjeilo: Second Eve (2012)

Ola Gjeilo: Prelude (2004)

Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1888)

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 47 (1776)

George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 1 (1911)

George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 2 (1911)

Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Neapolitan Dance (1876)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Jean Sibelius: Tapiola (1926)

Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1817)

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CityMusic Cleveland, Avner Dorman, conductor; Tessa Lark, violin

Ludwig van Beethoven Coriolan Overture

Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto

Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony no. 8

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 (1816)

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by soprano Mattiwilda Dobbs

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Masonic Funeral Music a (1785)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Johannes Brahms: Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 (1873)

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' (1941)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Aria from Pastorale (1710)

César Franck: Danse lente (1885)