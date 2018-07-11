Program Guide 07-11-2018
00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Claude Debussy: Reverie Frederique Cambreling, harp Album: French Music for Solo Harp Adda 581146 Music: 04:19
Lowell Liebermann: Sonata for Flute and Piano, Op. 23 Aaron Perdue, flute; Christopher McKiggan, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 13:06
Claude Debussy: Iberia No. 2, from 'Images' Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 20:10
Zhou Tian: Viaje for Flute and String Orchestra Mimi Stillman, flute; Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle; Lorenzo Muti, conductor Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle, Carolina Theater, Durham, NC Music: 9:33
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze Anderson & Roe Piano Duo: Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Album: The Art of Bach Steinway & Sons 30033 Music: 04:40
Fritz Kreisler: Concerto in C (In the Style of Vivaldi) for Violin and Orchestra \Pekka Kuusisto, violin & leader; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 13:13
Astor Piazzolla (arr. Anderson and Roe): Oblivion Anderson and Roe Piano Duo: Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 4:33
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 5, Op. 50 RTE National Symphony Orchestra; Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 24:53
02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna
Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 59 (1789)
Jean Sibelius: Tapiola (1926)
Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)
Paul Dukas: Symphony (1897)
Johannes Brahms: String Sextet No. 2 (1865)
Edward MacDowell: First Modern Suite (1881)
Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)
Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music (1874)
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Ari Pulkkinen: Angry Birds: Main Theme (2009)
Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Infernal Dance (1910)
William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices: Gloria (1594)
William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home (1922)
Frederick Delius: In a Summer Garden (1908)
Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010)
Robert Crawford: The U.S. Air Force March (1939)
Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)
John Williams: Fanfare for a Special Occasion (1980)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 /2 (1828)
Cy Coleman: Witchcraft (1957)
Erik Satie: Jack in the Box (1899)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 (1778)
Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Overture (1919)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Gondoliers: Overture (1889)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Passepied (1953)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Minuet (1717)
Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1902)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata (c.1750)
Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main Title (1976)
Igor Stravinsky: Three Movements from 'Pétrouchka' (1923)
Jean Sibelius: Romance (1903)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Jazz Suite No. 1: Foxtrot (1934)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 82 'Bear' (1786)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 60 (1794)
Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907)
John Dowland: Now, o now, I needs must part (1597)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1: Bourrée (1723)
Benjamin Britten: Bourrée from 'A Simple Symphony' (1934)
Johannes Brahms: Nänie (1881)
Robert Schumann: Allegro (1831)
Antonio Salieri: Falstaff: Overture (1799)
Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Moon Chorus 'O süsser Mond' (1849)
Samuel Scheidt: Canzona bergamasca (c.1630)
Edward MacDowell: First Modern Suite (1881)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue (1707)
Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)
Felix Mendelssohn: Athalia: Overture (1845)
Richard Rodgers: Cinderella: Overture (1965)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony Wq 182/3 (1773)
Morton Gould: Folk Suite: Overture (1938)
Aaron Copland: Letter from Home (1944)
Daniel Auber: La muette de Portici: Overture (1828)
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)
Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)
Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto Oboe, Violin, Strings and Continuo in C minor, BWV 1060: Movement 1 Hilary Hahn, violin; Allan Vogel, oboe; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor Album: Hilary Hahn, Bach Concertos DG 986 986 Music: 4:26
John Corigliano: Gazebo Dances Rieko Aizawa, piano; Aaron Wunsch, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 14:39
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cayce Wilkinson from Council Bluffs, IA Music: 11:00
Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 1: Voiles (Veils) Paul Crossley, piano Album: Debussy: Complete Works for Solo Piano, Vol. 1 Sony 52583
Music: 3:54
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Major: Movements 2-3 Hilary Hahn, violin; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Taft Theatre, Cincinnati, OH Music: ~18:40
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata K. 330 in C Major Movement I. Allegro moderato Fazil Say, piano Album: Mozart - Piano Sonatas and Variations Atlantic 21970 Music: 4:20
Maurice Ravel: Tzigane, for violin and piano, M.76 Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Gloria Chen, piano String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 9:48
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet in C minor, K. 406 Manhattan Chamber Players; Mark Steinberg, violin; Grace Park, violin; Luke Fleming, viola; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Brook Speltz, cello Manhattan Chamber Players, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, New York, NY Music: 24:29
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Astor Piazzolla: Milonga from Concerto for Bandoneón & Guitar (1985)
Astor Piazzolla: Libertango (1973)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso 'Alexander's Feast' (1736)
Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Keyboard Concerto No. 4 (1740)
Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture (1837)
William Bolcom: Glad Rag (1967)
Modest Mussorgsky: Scherzo (1858)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 59 (1789)
Vasily Kalinnikov: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1895)
Ola Gjeilo: Second Eve (2012)
Ola Gjeilo: Prelude (2004)
Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1888)
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 47 (1776)
George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 1 (1911)
George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 2 (1911)
Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Neapolitan Dance (1876)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Jean Sibelius: Tapiola (1926)
Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1817)
20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CityMusic Cleveland, Avner Dorman, conductor; Tessa Lark, violin
Ludwig van Beethoven Coriolan Overture
Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto
Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony no. 8
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 (1816)
22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by soprano Mattiwilda Dobbs
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Masonic Funeral Music a (1785)
Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)
Johannes Brahms: Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 (1873)
Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' (1941)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Aria from Pastorale (1710)
César Franck: Danse lente (1885)