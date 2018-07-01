Program Guide 07-01-2018

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Patriotic Movies

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Nikolaj Znaider

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 47

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in D Minor, Op. 47

George Gershwin arr. Rose: Overture to Strike up the Band; Bramwell Tovey, conductor

George Gershwin arr. Tovey: A Foggy Day; Bramwell Tovey, piano and conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Christoph von Dohnanyi; Soloists: Martin Helmchen, piano; Frank-Peter Zimmermann, violin

Antonin Dvorak: Piano Concerto in G minor

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”

Antonin Dvorak: Violin Concerto

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: And Three More from the Middle Ages - The play of the Three Marys, music from the vièlle, and an amazing look at music from Medieval Denmark

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Kyrie (1781)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 61 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1714)

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Oh, Canada! - In celebration of the national holiday of our neighbor-to-the-north, this collection of Canadian composers and performers for Canada Day (July 1)

ANONYMOUS: Mass in G (Plein Jeu; Fugue; Trio; Tierce en taille; Dialogue), fr Livre d’Orgue de Montréal Kenneth Gilbert (1993 Wolff/Redpath Hall, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec) Fleur de Lys 2.3022

BARRIE CABENA: Variations on an Original Theme, Op. 55 Duo Majoia/Marnie Giesbrecht & Joachim Segger/2002 Létourneau/Winspear Center, Edmonton, Alberta) Duo Majoia 2010

THOMAS CRAWFORD: Scherzo Ian Sadler (1967 Casavant/St. James’ Cathedral, Toronto, Ontario) CBC 1068

JULIAN WACHNER: Logos, fr Triptych (2006) Orchestre Métropolitain/julian Wachner, conductor; Philippe Bélanger (1960 Beckerath/St. Joseph Oratory, Montreal, Quebec) ATMA 2319

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: North American Celebrations! - In honor of Independence Day and Canada Day, we’ll delve into recordings of sacred choral and organ music celebrating the musical traditions of each country. Join Peter DuBois for the celebration!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Home Grown and tasty 2018

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Battle Cry of Freedom Grand Caprice de Concert Leonard Pennario, piano (Angel 6447 CD) 5:29

Teddy Powell, Leonard Whitcup, Walter G Samuels: “Take Me Back to My Boots and My Saddle” John Charles Thomas, baritone; orchestra – (RCA 515 LP) 2:48

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid Ballet: Gun Battle/Celebration/Open Prairie London Symphony Orchestra/Aaron Copland (Columbia 33720 LP) 7:30

Earl Robinson: “Joe Hill” Paul Robeson, baritone; Lawrence Brown, piano (Sony 63223 CD) 2:40

George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F: Finale John Nakamatsu, piano; Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra/Jeff Tyzik (Harmonia Mundi 807441 CD) 6:48

John Corigliano: Symphony No.1: Tarantella Chicago Symphony/Daniel Barenboim (Erato 163294 CD) 8:37

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Finale A Slow Drag Carmen Balthrop & Cora Johnson, sopranos; chorus & orchestra of the Houston Grand Opera/Gunther Schuller (DG 2707083 LP) 5:24

John Philip Sousa: Stars & Stripes Forever Vladimir Horowitz, piano (Sony 84172 CD) 3:49

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with Mark Satola

Benedetto Marcello: Concerto a cinque (1708)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1 (1726)

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto (1720)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for 3 Oboes 43 (c.1740)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Michel Pignolet de Montéclair: Cinquiéme Suite 'La Guerre' (1724)

Nicolas Gombert: Magnificat primi toni (c.1540)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Oboe & Bassoon (1720)

Tomaso Albinoni: Sinfonia for 2 Oboes (c.1710)

12:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham - Christoph Konig, conductor; Soloists: Maximilian Hornung, cello; Randolph Kelly, viola

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Symphony No. 3

RICHARD STRAUSS: Don Quixote

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Irene Britton Smith: Sonata Movement 2 Andante Gregory Walker, violin; Helen Walker-Hill, piano

Brad Richter and Viktor Uzur: Bitter the Laughter, Sweet the Tears Richter Uzur Duo: Brad Richter, guitar; Viktor Uzur, cello UC Davis, Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts, Davis, CA

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Peter and Mary-Bess Staffel from Bethany, WV

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 Rafal Blechacz, piano

George Walker: Lyric for Strings Sphinx Virtuosi; Damon Gupton, conductor Staples Family Concert Hall, Central Michigan University, Mount Pleasant, MI Album: Live in Concert White Pine Music 227

George Walker: Violin Sonata No. 1 Gregory Walker, violin; Irina Lupines, piano George Walker's 95th year Celebration, Hatch Recital Hall, Eastman School of Music, Rochester, NY

Ludwig van Beethoven: 5 Variations on "Rule Britannia" in D, WoO 79 Melvyn Tan, fortepiano

Dessa (arr. Andy Thompson): Skeleton Key Dessa; VocalEssence Chorus and Ensemble Singers; Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, conductor VocalEssence: Made in Minnesota, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Alan Hovhaness: Duet for Violin and Cello, Op. 409 Angela Fuller Heyde, violin; Jennifer Humphreys, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21 Sinfonia da Camera; Ian Hobson, conductor Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Urbana, IL

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lorin Maazel, conductor; Women’s Voices of The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Jonathon Farewell, narrator - An archival concert recreating the first concert given in Severance Hall, February 5, 1931, one of the Orchestra 100th anniversary series. First broadcast 02/20/81 - recorded live in Severance Hall

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH (arr GOEDICKE): Passacaglia and Fugue in c

CHARLES MARTIN LOEFFLER: Evocation for Orchestra, Women’s Voices and Speaking Voice

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Symphony No. 1 in c, Op. 68

18:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 3, 2017 - From McLean, Virginia, this week’s program features a wild performance by 14-year-old violist who tackles a piece written by Hindemith with the extraordinary tempo marking of 600-640 beats per minute… a tender performance of the song “Pure Imagination” from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory performed on the marimba … and we’ll hear how studying music helped one young musician grow up and cope with Tourette’s Syndrome

14-year-old violinist, Daniel Bae, from Lubbock, TX, performs the first movement Allegro moderato and second movement, Allegro maestoso from Romantic Pieces, Op. 75 (B. 150) by Antonín Dvořák with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

14-year-old violist, Beatrice Chen, from Chicago, IL. p erforms the fourth movementRasendes Zeitmaß. Wild. Tonschönheit ist Nebensache from Solo Viola Sonata Op. 25, No. 1 by Paul Hindemith and Bourrée I and Bourrée II from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach transcribed for viola.

18-year-old guitarist Kathleen Cho, from Potomac, MD. performs movement III. La Toccata de Pasquini from the Sonata for solo guitar by Leo Brouwer

16-year-old clarinetist, Daniel Solowey, from Sarasota, FL. performs the second movement, Allegro animato from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, Op.167 by Camille Saint-Saëns with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

19-year-old cellist, Gabriel Martins from Los Angeles, CA. performs the Prélude and Sarabande from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach

18-year-old percussionist Alvin Chung, from Potomac, MD. performs Pure Imagination by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley; arranged for marimba by Alex Stopa and The Flight of the Bumblebee by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov arranged by Pius Cheung

14-year-old violist Beatrice Chen and 19-year-old cellist Gabriel Martins perform movement I. Allegro (from "Duet mit zwei obligaten Augengläsern", WoO 32 by Ludwig van Beethoven.

19:00 SPECIAL: ChamberFest Cleveland with Robert Conrad - Behind Bars, recorded Friday, June 29, 7:30 pm in Reinberger Chamber Hall at Severance Hall – Artists: Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Julie Albers, cello; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Roman Rabinovich, piano

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH Prelude and Fugue from the Well-Tempered Clavier in C major, BWV 846

HENRY COWELL “The Banshee”

FRANZ SCHUBERT String Trio in B flat Major, D. 581

OLIVIER MESSIAEN Quartet for the End of Time

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Clint Needham : Brass Quintet No. 1 “Circus” American Brass Quintet (private CD) 9:34

Monica Houghton: Talismans I-IV Lauren Feola, soprano; Stephen Aron, guitar (CCG 02-19-12) 5:32

Stephen Stanziano: Awakenings (2008) Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 8:19

Frank Wiley : Of Mountains Lost to Time (2010) Danna Sundet, English horn; Samuel Huang, Wong Tak-kin, violins; Man Wing-Sun, viola; Jeff Millen, cello (CCG 04-12-15) 17:27

Herbert Elwell: Variations for Violin and Piano (1950) Raymond Sidoti, violin; Betty Oberacker, piano (private CD) 9:18

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Ohio's Next Step to Modernize Medicaid: the Behavioral Health Redesign - Barbara Sears, Director, Ohio Department of Medicaid, and Tracy J. Plouck, Director, Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services. Moderated by ideastream® reporter/producer Marlene Harris-Taylor.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1795)

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques: Bénédiction de Dieu /3 (1847)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1769)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio (1776)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)