What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 06-30-2018

Published June 30, 2018 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Movement 3 Fuga Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Kenneth Schermerhorn, conductor

Camille Saint-Saens: Piano Concerto No. 5 in F major, Op. 103, "Egyptian" Stephen Hough, piano; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Rick Robinson: Gitcha Groove On River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Andres Cardenas, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine, Houston TX 

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Dance, Op. 35 No. 1 Danbi Um, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA 

Martinu: Magical Bag from the ballet "Spalicek" Suite No. 2 Prague Chamber Orchestra; Bretislav Novotny, artistic advisor 

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto B-flat Major, K. 191 Peter Kolkay, bassoon; St. Lawrence String Quartet; James Austin Smith, oboe; Todd Palmer, clarinet; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC 

Bohuslav Martinu: Memorial to Lidice Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra; Ondrej Lenard, conductor Rudolfinum, Dvorak Hall, Prague, Czech Republic 

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Minor, Op. 21: Movement 1 Maestoso Xiaoxuan Li, piano; Canton Symphony Orchestra; Gerhardt Zimmermann, conductor Cleveland International Piano Competition for Young Artists, Maltz Performing Arts Center, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH 

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 (1830)

Johan Svendsen: Octet for Strings (1866)

Robert Schumann: Davidsbündlertänze (1837)

Carl Nielsen: Clarinet Concerto (1928)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite (1737)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 'Spring' (1841)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 (1837)

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Manuel Ponce: Popular Song (Cancion Popular), from Instantaneas Mexicanas  Royal Philharmonic Orchestra  Enrique Bátiz                                                      

Manuel Ponce: "Estrellita"  Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra  Miguel Harth-Bedoya                      

Manuel Ponce: Sonata No. 3  Stephen Robinson, guitar  

Manuel Ponce: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra  Henryk Szeryng, violin; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra  Enrique Bátiz                                             

Carlos Guastavino: Baile en Cuyo, from Three Argentinian Romances  Martha Argerich, Mauricio Vallina, pianos;Live at the Lugano Festival, June 2005      

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Quartet in C, WoO 36, No. 3  Martha Argerich, piano; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Lida Chen, viola; Gautier Capuçon, cello     

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain  Martha Argerich, piano; Orchestre de Paris  Daniel Barenboim                                                     

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in D, Op. 33, No. 2  Martha Argerich, piano (1967 Berlin radio broadcast)                                          

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Irene Britton Smith: Sonata Movement 2 Andante Gregory Walker, violin; Helen Walker-Hill, piano 

Brad Richter and Viktor Uzur: Bitter the Laughter, Sweet the Tears Richter Uzur Duo: Brad Richter, guitar; Viktor Uzur, cello UC Davis, Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts, Davis, CA 

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Peter and Mary-Bess Staffel from Bethany, WV 

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 Rafal Blechacz, piano

George Walker: Lyric for Strings Sphinx Virtuosi; Damon Gupton, conductor Staples Family Concert Hall, Central Michigan University, Mount Pleasant, MI 

George Walker: Violin Sonata No. 1 Gregory Walker, violin; Irina Lupines, piano George Walker's 95th year Celebration, Hatch Recital Hall, Eastman School of Music, Rochester, NY 

Ludwig van Beethoven: 5 Variations on "Rule Britannia" in D, WoO 79 Melvyn Tan, fortepiano 

Dessa (arr. Andy Thompson): Skeleton Key Dessa; VocalEssence Chorus and Ensemble Singers; Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, conductor VocalEssence: Made in Minnesota, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN 

Alan Hovhaness: Duet for Violin and Cello, Op. 409 Angela Fuller Heyde, violin; Jennifer Humphreys, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY 

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21 Sinfonia da Camera; Ian Hobson, conductor Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Urbana, IL 

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 3, 2017 - From McLean, Virginia, this week’s program features a wild performance by 14-year-old violist who tackles a piece written by Hindemith with the extraordinary tempo marking of 600-640 beats per minute… a tender performance of the song “Pure Imagination” from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory performed on the marimba … and we’ll hear how studying music helped one young musician grow up and cope with Tourette’s Syndrome 

14-year-old violinist, Daniel Bae, from Lubbock, TX, performs the first movement Allegro moderato and second movement,  Allegro maestoso from Romantic Pieces, Op. 75 (B. 150) by Antonín Dvořák with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

 14-year-old violist, Beatrice Chen, from Chicago, IL. p erforms the fourth movementRasendes Zeitmaß. Wild. Tonschönheit ist Nebensache from Solo Viola Sonata Op. 25, No. 1 by Paul Hindemith and Bourrée I and Bourrée II from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach transcribed for viola.

 18-year-old guitarist Kathleen Cho, from Potomac, MD.  performs movement  III. La Toccata de Pasquini  from the Sonata for solo guitar by Leo Brouwer

 16-year-old clarinetist, Daniel Solowey, from Sarasota, FL. performs the second movement, Allegro animato from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, Op.167 by Camille Saint-Saëns with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

 19-year-old cellist, Gabriel Martins from Los Angeles, CA. performs the Prélude and Sarabande from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach

 18-year-old percussionist Alvin Chung, from Potomac, MD. performs Pure Imagination by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley; arranged for marimba by Alex Stopa and The Flight of the Bumblebee by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov arranged by Pius Cheung

14-year-old violist Beatrice Chen and 19-year-old cellist Gabriel Martins perform movement  I. Allegro (from "Duet mit zwei obligaten Augengläsern", WoO 32 by Ludwig van Beethoven.

 

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899)

Gustav Mahler: Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Orchestra (1909)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)

Jean Françaix: L'Heure du berger (1947)

Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 2 (c.1800)

George Frideric Handel: Suite for Trumpet & Strings (1734)

Robert Schumann: Piano Trio No. 3 (1851)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo (1782)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony (1764)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 7 'Polonaise-fantaisie' (1846)

Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves (1930)

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Patriotic Movies

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “Spotlight on Tommy Tune (Part 1)” - The Tony Award-winning director-choreographer in an interview with Bill Rudman exploring his Broadway breakthrough (“Seesaw”), “Nine” and much more

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:23            00:02:27            Cole Porter       Rap Tap on Wood         Tommy Tune     Cole Porter Revisited, Vol. 4            Painted Smiles  PS1359

18:03:50            00:01:13            George Gershwin           Overture from Girl Crazy            Michael Tilson Thomas            Gershwin on Broadway  Columbia          AL34542

18:07:31            00:00:33            Raymond Jessell-Marion Grudeff           Jewelry Chorus  Baker Street -- Original B'way Cast     MGM    MGM7000

18:09:51            00:02:41            Sandy Wilson    Won't You Charleston?  Tommy Tune, Antonia Ellis        The Boy Friend -- Film Soundtrack          MGM    1SE-32

18:13:01            00:01:11            Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields       Chapter 54        Tommy Tune, Ken Howard            Seesaw -- Original B'way Cast   Buddah 95006-1

18:14:05            00:06:23            Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields       It's Not Where You Start Tommy Tune     Seesaw -- Original B'way Cast       Buddah 95006-1

18:23:27            00:05:18            George and Ira Gershwin           Boy Wanted/Soon         Tommy Tune, Twiggy    My One and Only -- Original B'way Cast       Atlantic 780110-2

18:28:45            00:00:59            George and Ira Gershwin           S'Wonderful      Tommy Tune, Twiggy    My One and Only -- Original B'way Cast        Atlantic 780110-2

18:31:18            00:02:38            George and Ira Gershwin           My One and Only          Tommy Tune     George Gershwin Revisited, Vol. 2         Painted Smiles  PS1363

18:35:41            00:03:29            Irving Berlin       It Only Happens When I Dance With You            Tommy Tune     Slow Dancin' RCA     09026-68322

18:40:11            00:04:02            Dave Frishberg Sweet Kentucky Ham     Tommy Tune     Slow Dancin'     RCA            09026-68322

18:45:17            00:01:33            Cole Porter       Don't Monkey With Broadway     Tommy Tune     Cole Porter Revisited, Vol. 4    Painted Smilles PS1359

18:46:50            00:04:24            Jimmy Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn          The Last Dance Tommy Tune     Slow Dancin'            RCA     09026-68322

18:51:44            00:01:16            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:12            00:03:41            Frank Loesser-Jimmy McHugh   Filler: Can't Get Out of This Mood          Tommy Tune            Tommy Tune: Dancing in the Dark         Painted Smiles  PS1370

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 'Bear' (1786)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 1 (1813)

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Archival concert from  Tokyo, 05/22/1970

CARL MARIA VON WEBER: Oberon Overture
WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Symphony No. 40 in g, K. 550
JEAN SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op 43
HECTOR BERLIOZ: Rakoczy March

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad The Canadian comedy troop Vestibule offers “Atonal Music,“Fortune Teller” and “Froo Froo, the Talking Cat.”… We’ll hear the “Cautionary Tales of Hilaire Belloc” and selections by the Quartetto Gelato... Jan C. Snow reviews “Outdoor Concert Behavior.”

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Armas Järnefelt: Berceuse (1909)

César Franck: Sleep of Psyché (1888)

Martin Mailman: Autumn Landscape (1954)

William Alwyn: Autumn Legend (1954)

Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)

Henryk Wieniawski: Légende (1859)

Maurice Ravel: Vocalise en forme d'Haba±era (1907)