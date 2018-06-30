Program Guide 06-30-2018

00:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Movement 3 Fuga Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Kenneth Schermerhorn, conductor

Camille Saint-Saens: Piano Concerto No. 5 in F major, Op. 103, "Egyptian" Stephen Hough, piano; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Rick Robinson: Gitcha Groove On River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Andres Cardenas, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine, Houston TX

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Dance, Op. 35 No. 1 Danbi Um, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA

Martinu: Magical Bag from the ballet "Spalicek" Suite No. 2 Prague Chamber Orchestra; Bretislav Novotny, artistic advisor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto B-flat Major, K. 191 Peter Kolkay, bassoon; St. Lawrence String Quartet; James Austin Smith, oboe; Todd Palmer, clarinet; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Bohuslav Martinu: Memorial to Lidice Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra; Ondrej Lenard, conductor Rudolfinum, Dvorak Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Minor, Op. 21: Movement 1 Maestoso Xiaoxuan Li, piano; Canton Symphony Orchestra; Gerhardt Zimmermann, conductor Cleveland International Piano Competition for Young Artists, Maltz Performing Arts Center, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 (1830)

Johan Svendsen: Octet for Strings (1866)

Robert Schumann: Davidsbündlertänze (1837)

Carl Nielsen: Clarinet Concerto (1928)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite (1737)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 'Spring' (1841)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 (1837)

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Manuel Ponce: Popular Song (Cancion Popular), from Instantaneas Mexicanas Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz

Manuel Ponce: "Estrellita" Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya

Manuel Ponce: Sonata No. 3 Stephen Robinson, guitar

Manuel Ponce: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra Henryk Szeryng, violin; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz

Carlos Guastavino: Baile en Cuyo, from Three Argentinian Romances Martha Argerich, Mauricio Vallina, pianos;Live at the Lugano Festival, June 2005

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Quartet in C, WoO 36, No. 3 Martha Argerich, piano; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Lida Chen, viola; Gautier Capuçon, cello

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain Martha Argerich, piano; Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka in D, Op. 33, No. 2 Martha Argerich, piano (1967 Berlin radio broadcast)

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Irene Britton Smith: Sonata Movement 2 Andante Gregory Walker, violin; Helen Walker-Hill, piano

Brad Richter and Viktor Uzur: Bitter the Laughter, Sweet the Tears Richter Uzur Duo: Brad Richter, guitar; Viktor Uzur, cello UC Davis, Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts, Davis, CA

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Peter and Mary-Bess Staffel from Bethany, WV

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 Rafal Blechacz, piano

George Walker: Lyric for Strings Sphinx Virtuosi; Damon Gupton, conductor Staples Family Concert Hall, Central Michigan University, Mount Pleasant, MI

George Walker: Violin Sonata No. 1 Gregory Walker, violin; Irina Lupines, piano George Walker's 95th year Celebration, Hatch Recital Hall, Eastman School of Music, Rochester, NY

Ludwig van Beethoven: 5 Variations on "Rule Britannia" in D, WoO 79 Melvyn Tan, fortepiano

Dessa (arr. Andy Thompson): Skeleton Key Dessa; VocalEssence Chorus and Ensemble Singers; Tesfa Wondemagegnehu, conductor VocalEssence: Made in Minnesota, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Alan Hovhaness: Duet for Violin and Cello, Op. 409 Angela Fuller Heyde, violin; Jennifer Humphreys, cello Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21 Sinfonia da Camera; Ian Hobson, conductor Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Urbana, IL

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

12:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 3, 2017 - From McLean, Virginia, this week’s program features a wild performance by 14-year-old violist who tackles a piece written by Hindemith with the extraordinary tempo marking of 600-640 beats per minute… a tender performance of the song “Pure Imagination” from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory performed on the marimba … and we’ll hear how studying music helped one young musician grow up and cope with Tourette’s Syndrome

14-year-old violinist, Daniel Bae, from Lubbock, TX, performs the first movement Allegro moderato and second movement, Allegro maestoso from Romantic Pieces, Op. 75 (B. 150) by Antonín Dvořák with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

14-year-old violist, Beatrice Chen, from Chicago, IL. p erforms the fourth movementRasendes Zeitmaß. Wild. Tonschönheit ist Nebensache from Solo Viola Sonata Op. 25, No. 1 by Paul Hindemith and Bourrée I and Bourrée II from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach transcribed for viola.

18-year-old guitarist Kathleen Cho, from Potomac, MD. performs movement III. La Toccata de Pasquini from the Sonata for solo guitar by Leo Brouwer

16-year-old clarinetist, Daniel Solowey, from Sarasota, FL. performs the second movement, Allegro animato from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano, Op.167 by Camille Saint-Saëns with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

19-year-old cellist, Gabriel Martins from Los Angeles, CA. performs the Prélude and Sarabande from Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV 1009 by Johann Sebastian Bach

18-year-old percussionist Alvin Chung, from Potomac, MD. performs Pure Imagination by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley; arranged for marimba by Alex Stopa and The Flight of the Bumblebee by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov arranged by Pius Cheung

14-year-old violist Beatrice Chen and 19-year-old cellist Gabriel Martins perform movement I. Allegro (from "Duet mit zwei obligaten Augengläsern", WoO 32 by Ludwig van Beethoven.

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899)

Gustav Mahler: Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Orchestra (1909)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)

Jean Françaix: L'Heure du berger (1947)

Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 2 (c.1800)

George Frideric Handel: Suite for Trumpet & Strings (1734)

Robert Schumann: Piano Trio No. 3 (1851)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo (1782)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony (1764)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 7 'Polonaise-fantaisie' (1846)

Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves (1930)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Patriotic Movies

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: “Spotlight on Tommy Tune (Part 1)” - The Tony Award-winning director-choreographer in an interview with Bill Rudman exploring his Broadway breakthrough (“Seesaw”), “Nine” and much more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:23 00:02:27 Cole Porter Rap Tap on Wood Tommy Tune Cole Porter Revisited, Vol. 4 Painted Smiles PS1359

18:03:50 00:01:13 George Gershwin Overture from Girl Crazy Michael Tilson Thomas Gershwin on Broadway Columbia AL34542

18:07:31 00:00:33 Raymond Jessell-Marion Grudeff Jewelry Chorus Baker Street -- Original B'way Cast MGM MGM7000

18:09:51 00:02:41 Sandy Wilson Won't You Charleston? Tommy Tune, Antonia Ellis The Boy Friend -- Film Soundtrack MGM 1SE-32

18:13:01 00:01:11 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields Chapter 54 Tommy Tune, Ken Howard Seesaw -- Original B'way Cast Buddah 95006-1

18:14:05 00:06:23 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields It's Not Where You Start Tommy Tune Seesaw -- Original B'way Cast Buddah 95006-1

18:23:27 00:05:18 George and Ira Gershwin Boy Wanted/Soon Tommy Tune, Twiggy My One and Only -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic 780110-2

18:28:45 00:00:59 George and Ira Gershwin S'Wonderful Tommy Tune, Twiggy My One and Only -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic 780110-2

18:31:18 00:02:38 George and Ira Gershwin My One and Only Tommy Tune George Gershwin Revisited, Vol. 2 Painted Smiles PS1363

18:35:41 00:03:29 Irving Berlin It Only Happens When I Dance With You Tommy Tune Slow Dancin' RCA 09026-68322

18:40:11 00:04:02 Dave Frishberg Sweet Kentucky Ham Tommy Tune Slow Dancin' RCA 09026-68322

18:45:17 00:01:33 Cole Porter Don't Monkey With Broadway Tommy Tune Cole Porter Revisited, Vol. 4 Painted Smilles PS1359

18:46:50 00:04:24 Jimmy Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn The Last Dance Tommy Tune Slow Dancin' RCA 09026-68322

18:51:44 00:01:16 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:12 00:03:41 Frank Loesser-Jimmy McHugh Filler: Can't Get Out of This Mood Tommy Tune Tommy Tune: Dancing in the Dark Painted Smiles PS1370

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 'Bear' (1786)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 1 (1813)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Archival concert from Tokyo, 05/22/1970

CARL MARIA VON WEBER: Oberon Overture

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Symphony No. 40 in g, K. 550

JEAN SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op 43

HECTOR BERLIOZ: Rakoczy March

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Canadian comedy troop Vestibule offers “Atonal Music,“Fortune Teller” and “Froo Froo, the Talking Cat.”… We’ll hear the “Cautionary Tales of Hilaire Belloc” and selections by the Quartetto Gelato... Jan C. Snow reviews “Outdoor Concert Behavior.”

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Armas Järnefelt: Berceuse (1909)

César Franck: Sleep of Psyché (1888)

Martin Mailman: Autumn Landscape (1954)

William Alwyn: Autumn Legend (1954)

Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)

Henryk Wieniawski: Légende (1859)

Maurice Ravel: Vocalise en forme d'Haba±era (1907)